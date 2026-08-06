Yoendrys Gomez May be Challenged for Saves After Trade Deadline
Yoendrys Gomez quickly became the team's favorite for saves after being acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays early in the season, but he could have competition for the ninth-inning role the rest of the 2026 season after the Twins added veteran righty Jeff Hoffman at Monday's trade deadline. The 26-year-old Venezuelan hurler has been much better since joining the Twins, posting a 1.93 ERA (3.03 FIP), 1.16 WHIP, 13 saves, and a 33:15 K:BB in 32 2/3 innings out of the bullpen. In 11 appearances for the Twins in July, Gomez was solid, allowing just two earned runs with seven walks, 10 strikeouts, two wins, and five saves in 10 1/3 innings pitched. It's not like he has pitched poorly with the Twins, but the addition of Hoffman will give manager Derek Shelton another option in high-leverage, late-game situations as the Twins try to sneak into the postseason. Gomez is still worth rostering in deeper leagues (he's rostered in 31% of Yahoo leagues), but don't be surprised if Hoffman joins the saves mix in Minnesota.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference