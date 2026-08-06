Ty France a Sneaky Waiver-Wire Addition Amid Hot Stretch
Ty France has quietly been one of the team's most consistent offensive producers this summer. He hit .326 (29-for-89) with a .966 OPS, six home runs, six doubles, 20 RBI, and 13 runs scored in 23 games and 100 plate appearances in July, and he's off to a good start so far in five games in August, going 6-for-20 (.300) with five runs scored for the Friars. The 32-year-old veteran's recent hot streak at the plate has boosted his season slash line to an impressive .288/.342/.520 with an .862 OPS, 16 home runs, 49 RBI, 39 runs scored, and a stolen base in 89 games played across 311 plate appearances in his eighth year in the big leagues. France is suddenly five home runs shy of setting a new career high in that category in his return to San Diego in 2026. While his .255 expected batting average and .331 xwOBA (current wOBA of .368) say that we've probably seen the best from France this year, he's still a decent corner-infield option for some pop in deep-mixed fantasy leagues while he's hot. After his red-hot stretch in July, he's now rostered in 40% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference