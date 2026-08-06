Steven Cruz Claiming a Bigger Portion of Saves in KC
Steven Cruz has jumped into the saves picture for the Royals after Alex Lange has allowed 16 runs in his last 10 appearances. Cruz was entrusted in a save situation on Wednesday against the division-rival Minnesota Twins, and he delivered to close out the 2-1 win. He threw a clean inning with one strikeout to earn his third save of the season for the Royals. The 27-year-old Dominican pitcher is 2-3 in 2026 with a 4.29 ERA (5.50 FIP) and 1.21 WHIP with 48 strikeouts and 17 walks in 42 total innings pitched in his fourth year in the majors with the Royals. Cruz's surface stats aren't all that impressive, but he's been much better since the start of July, allowing only four earned runs on 11 hits while walking three and striking out 13 in 15 2/3 innings during that stretch. He's also picked up all three of his saves and has added two holds. It's unclear if veteran reliever Carlos Estevez (shoulder) will even be able to make it back at all this year, so Cruz could have plenty of runway to close out the year as the Royals' primary closer over Lange. Cruz is rostered in just 3% of Yahoo leagues and is widely available.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com