Garrett Mitchell's Speed Still on Display Despite Recent Slump
Garrett Mitchell still managed to make an impact in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the division-rival Pittsburgh Pirates despite going 0-for-2 at the plate, as he had two walks and two stolen bases. The 27-year-old has yet to record a hit in five games in August, going 0-for-15 with eight strikeouts, but he does have two runs scored and three stolen bases in 20 plate appearances. Mitchell, a former first-rounder in 2020 from UCLA, is hitting .257/.354/.419 on the year with a .773 OPS, eight home runs, 49 RBI, 49 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases across his 327 at-bats in a career-high 103 games in his fifth year in the majors with Milwaukee. Despite his recent slump, Mitchell can be useful as an outfield depth option for his speed on the strong side of a platoon with the Brew Crew. Mitchell was money for fantasy managers in July, batting .315 (28-for-89) with an .896 OPS, two homers, nine doubles, a triple, 11 RBI, 13 runs scored, and two steals in 25 games played. Perhaps the biggest takeaway for Mitchell in 2026 is that he has finally managed to stay healthy.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com