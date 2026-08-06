Devin Williams "Good to Go" on Thursday After Dealing with Arm Fatigue
Devin Williams (arm) is "good to go" on Thursday, per Laura Albanese of Newsday. Albanese previously reported that Williams is battling arm fatigue, but it appears it is not a serious enough issue to force him to miss time. Across 37 2/3 innings (41 games) in 2026, Williams has recorded a 4.30 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 51 strikeouts, and 16 saves. The 31-year-old remains a reliable source of swing-and-miss, as he's posted a 29.6% strikeout rate. However, Williams' 11.6% walk rate remains an issue, and his average fastball velocity is down to a career-worst 93.9 miles per hour. If his current arm fatigue lingers and causes Williams' velocity to drop even further, his production level could continue to fade.
Source: Newsday - Laura Albanese
Source: Newsday - Laura Albanese