Merrill Kelly Has Re-Established Himself as a Viable Starting Pitcher Streamer
Merrill Kelly has recorded an 8-9 record with a 5.04 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, and 76 strikeouts. While the veteran right-hander's overall line is not pretty, he's been significantly better of late. Across 32 2/3 innings since the start of July, Kelly has pitched to a 3.03 ERA and 1.38 WHIP with 29 strikeouts and three wins. The 37-year-old has recorded a measly 15.9% strikeout rate on the year, which limits his fantasy upside. Still, Kelly has a long track record as a proven innings-eater, and he appears to be pulling himself out of his rough first half of the 2026 season. In the right matchups, Kelly carries streamer appeal in deeper league formats.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller