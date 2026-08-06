Kemp Alderman Showing Off Power in Limited Appearances at Triple-A
Kemp Alderman is compiling a nice season with Triple-A Jacksonville with 14 homers and 45 RBI to go with 49 runs scored and seven stolen bases while hitting .281 in 270 at-bats. Alderman missed some time with an injury in May and June but has still produced a consistent season at age 23 at Triple-A. Alderman is the No. 7 prospect in the Marlins' system and boasts 60-grade power as shown by his 14 home runs in 72 games played. Miami has a lot of names in the outfield mix at the big league level, but Alderman's power could play at the MLB level. He is a name worth keeping an eye on the rest of the season in case he is called up to Miami. Fantasy managers will want to react quickly if he does get a chance to make his MLB debut because his power-speed combo could be a help for fantasy teams.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball