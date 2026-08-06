Triston Casas Undergoes Successful Wrist Surgery
Triston Casas (wrist) underwent successful surgery on his left wrist on Thursday, according to Tommy Cassell of the Worcester Telegram and Gazette. This most recent wrist issue is the latest in a string of injury setbacks for Casas. He ruptured the patellar tendon in his left knee in May 2025, resulting in season-ending surgery. Casas also suffered an intercostal strain while working his way back from the knee injury earlier this year and is now set to be sidelined for a significant stretch while he recovers from wrist surgery. All in all, the 26-year-old has logged just 355 MLB plate appearances since the start of the 2024 season. He was productive in a 63-game sample size in 2024, hitting .241 with 13 home runs and a 13.3% barrel rate. Still, his extensive injury history makes his future fantasy value difficult to project.
Source: Worcester Telegram & Gazette - Tommy Cassell
Source: Worcester Telegram & Gazette - Tommy Cassell