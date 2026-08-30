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5 Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Bold Predictions

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Quincy Milton's wide receiver fantasy football bold predictions for 2026. His top fantasy football projections and calls, including for Justin Jefferson, Matthew Golden, and more.

Every NFL season, there are a handful of players who do special things around the league. Cooper Kupp's 2021 Triple Crown, Saquon Barkley's 2024 2,000-yard season, and Peyton Manning's 2013 5,000-yard season all come to mind. Those are performances that will live in infamy forever and were not predictive.

Those aforementioned season-long performances are indicative of the fact that they are possible. Imagining who may have the next special season for not just fantasy football, but the NFL is always a treat. Getting those predictions correct, or close to correct, can pay dividends over the course of a fantasy football season.

In a golden age of wide receiver play around the league, let's take a look at five wide receiver bold predictions for this season. Could anyone challenge for 2,000 receiving yards? Do we have bounce-back candidates? The best part about this article is that we get to be bold, both positively and negatively. Let's dive in.

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De'Zhaun Stribling Finishes as a Top-15 Wide Receiver

We are kicking this article off with an extra spicy take. De'Zhaun Stribling was not viewed as a borderline first-round draft pick in the 2026 NFL Draft by most, but the 49ers picked him early in the second round, and he will play a role in this offense.

Ricky Pearsall is already done for the year with a knee injury, Mike Evans already can't stay healthy, and George Kittle is coming off a torn Achilles. Somebody has to catch passes for the 49ers, and Stribling has generated serious buzz in camp. He also came out in the preseason with a bang, with seven receptions for 63 yards in Week 1 and four catches for 46 yards in Week 2.

Stribling has been a clear top target in this offense. At this point, it seems like a foregone conclusion that he will begin the season as a starter opposite Evans. With Evans in and out of the lineup, Stribling could find himself as the top target receiver in this offense at some point. While perhaps unlikely, it certainly is possible.

At the end of the day, this is a player who is talented and will be in an efficient offense. Kyle Shanahan's offenses have produced fantasy goodness for wide receivers in the past. This could be no different. At minimum, Stribling should outperform his ADP in the 12th round of fantasy drafts.

 

Zay Flowers Scores 10 Touchdowns, Finishes in the Top 10

Zay Flowers has been a fantastic player in three seasons with the Ravens. He is a PPR machine, and about as dependable as they get as a WR2. His sticking point has always been touchdowns. At 5-foot-9, Flowers is not a prototypical red zone threat. As such, his career high in touchdowns is five.

There are reasons for optimism with Declan Doyle stepping in as the offensive coordinator. Doyle learned under Ben Johnson, who turned an undersized wide receiver in Amon-Ra St. Brown into a touchdown machine in Detroit. Flowers makes up for a lack of size with great skill. All Doyle needs to do is scheme red zone looks for him.

Now and then we see players that were not considered touchdown scorers jump up into new territory for a year or two. While scoring touchdowns can be a skill, it is also a product of scheme. Doyle projects to bring the most modern offense to the Ravens that they have had in the Lamar Jackson era.

Additionally, Jackson himself is excited for the passing game this season. There will be plenty of touchdowns for tight end Mark Andrews, but beyond him, Flowers seems like the most likely next bet in the wide receiving corps. If Flowers reaches the 10-touchdown mark, he will absolutely be a WR1 in fantasy.

 

Michael Pittman Jr. Finishes as the Most Valuable Steelers Pass Catcher

If you are drafting a Steelers wide receiver in 2026, Pittman may be the better option over DK Metcalf. At this point in his career, Aaron Rodgers does not seem interested in pushing the ball down the field. Metcalf thrives down the field while Pittman operates in a shorter area. See what I am getting at?

Pittman should be inundated with targets in this offense. In a PPR league, he should be a weekly producer. Perhaps he could even finish as a WR2. Let's not forget that this is a guy who has finished in the top 20 at the position in four of the last five seasons. Pittman is about as solid as they come.

In fantasy drafts, Pittman is a complete afterthought. Metcalf is being drafted in the 10th-round range of fantasy drafts, and Pittman is going two rounds later. That could easily be flipped. After all, Metcalf has not finished in the top 20 wide receivers since 2022. Let that sink in.

There is a lot of fatigue around Pittman and Rodgers, for that matter, but this is a guy who gets the job done week in and week out. There is a new regime more friendly to the passing game entering the fold as well. Pittman has a great chance to earn the most targets on the team and certainly outproduce Metcalf.

 

Justin Jefferson Finishes as A Top 3 Wide Receiver

Justin Jefferson was a complete disappointment in 2025, finishing as the WR21 and barely scraping together a 1,000-yard season. That is now in the past, and it is time to look towards the future. Kyler Murray has been named as the Vikings' starting quarterback for 2026. While Murray is not the star he once was, he should have plenty of success with Jefferson.

Jefferson's overall volume was lower in 2025. His 141 targets were the fewest of his career since his rookie season, save for an injury-riddled 2023 campaign. Even with the Vikings committing to a more run-centric approach in 2026, Jefferson should surpass his usual 150 targets.

Murray likes to lock onto his No. 1 pass catcher. Whether it was Trey McBride, Hollywood Brown, or DeAndre Hopkins in Arizona, Murray peppered them with targets. He supported a WR4 season from Hopkins in 2020 and a TE2 season from McBride in 2024. Even if he is not the star he once was, Murray is still a quality passer.

Jefferson's touchdowns were also notably down in 2025. He has never been a major touchdown scorer, but scoring only two was out of the ordinary. The Vikings project to be in plenty more positions to score in 2026. Not to mention, Jefferson was peppered with red zone targets that simply did not land. It should be wheels up once again, and fantasy managers may simply be far too low on Jefferson.

 

Matthew Golden Clears 1,000 Yards

Based on the way the 2025 season went for Matthew Golden, this may be an even hotter take than the Stribling prediction. However, there is reason for optimism for the second-year pro.

For starters, the Packers have demonstrated their faith in Golden by letting Dontayvion Wicks and Romeo Doubs go this offseason. Both players are outside wide receivers, and Golden should now step into a starting role opposite Christian Watson. Jayden Reed will forever be a slot player in this system. The Packers clearly believe in Golden's talent.

Secondly, Golden is a first-round wide receiver. While not every first-round wideout works out, they usually receive many chances to succeed. This team is too invested in Golden to simply let him fail.

The Packers may also need to lean on their passing game with Josh Jacobs advancing in age, and his status for the start of the 2026 season uncertain due to a potential looming suspension. There should be solid volume in this offense, and there is a chance for Golden to step into a big role. Doubs and Wicks vacated a total of 131 targets. With Golden's speed, he does not need many to rack up yards.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for De'Zhaun Stribling, Zay Flowers, Michael Pittman Jr., Justin Jefferson, and Matthew Golden:

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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Matthew Golden
Michael Pittman Jr.
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Courtland Sutton
Michael Pittman Jr.
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KC Concepcion
Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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De'Zhaun Stribling
Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Michael Pittman Jr.
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Jalen McMillan
Justin Jefferson
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James Cook III
Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Josh Jacobs
Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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Justin Jefferson
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DK Metcalf
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Josh Downs
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Michael Wilson
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Stefon Diggs
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KC Concepcion
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Makai Lemon
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Alec Pierce
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Romeo Doubs
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Wan'dale Robinson
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Tre Tucker
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Jalen Nailor
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KC Concepcion
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
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A.J. Brown
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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Jackson Arnold Settles UNLV QB Controversy
CFB

Stanford RB Micah Ford Scores 3 TD vs. Hawaii
CFB

NC State QB CJ Bailey Struggles Against Virginia
CFB

TCU RB Jeremy Payne A Bright Spot In Otherwise Stagnant Offense
CFB

North Carolina TE Jelani Thurman Has Big Game In Dublin
CFB

USC Freshmen Receivers Have Big Games In College Debuts
CFB

Arizona State Names Cutter Boley As Starting Quarterback
Nikola Jović

Nikola Jovic Scores 21 Points as Serbia Routs Iceland
Shohei Ohtani

Won't Pitch Sunday or Tuesday
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Fills Stat Sheet in Blowout Win Over Iceland
Luka Garza

Chips in 10 Points as Bosnia Upsets Italy
Jusuf Nurkić

Jusuf Nurkic Dominates Italy with 25 Points, 14 Rebounds
Neemias Queta

Pulled Early in Portugal's Win Over Spain
CFB

Trent Mosley Stars for USC in Collegiate Debut
CFB

Beau Pribula Dominates in Virginia Debut
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Daytona?
Carson Hocevar

Presents Plenty of DFS Upside for Daytona Lineups
Chris Buescher

Earns his First Front-Row Start at Daytona
Ryan Preece

Is A Huge DFS Risk Despite Strong Daytona Qualifying Result
Kirk Cousins

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Fernando Mendoza

Could Begin the Season as the QB3
Luther Burden III

"Moving Well," Trending Toward Week 1 Availability
William Byron

a DFS Diamond in the Rough at Daytona
Christopher Bell

the Chalk DFS Play at Daytona
Joey Logano

Hoping to Keep his Momentum at Daytona
Denny Hamlin

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Patrick Mahomes

On Track to Play in Week 1
Ricky Stenhouse Jr

. Should Be a Popular Fantasy Pick at Daytona
Juan Soto

Back With the Mets
Shane Van Gisbergen

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Ross Chastain

Wins Pole, Is an Easy Fade in DFS for Daytona
Shohei Ohtani

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Konnor Griffin

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J.J. McCarthy

Projected to be Left Off 53-Man Roster
Aday Mara

Blocks Four Shots in Spain's Loss to Portugal
Neemias Queta

Posts 16 Points in Portugal's Upset of Spain
Goga Bitadze

Scores 23 Points as Georgia Routs Montenegro
John Konchar

Traded to Minnesota, Expected to be Waived
Josh Jacobs

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Cody Williams

Heads to Minnesota
Josh Green

Sent to Utah
Spencer Strider

Unlikely to Return This Season
Spencer Schwellenbach

to Have Season-Ending Elbow Surgery
Jacob Wilson

to Undergo Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery
Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Clears Concussion Protocol, Still Won't Return Friday
Sandro Mamukelashvili

Fills Stat Sheet for Georgia
Yang Hansen

Leads China Past Qatar with 15 Points
Karlo Matković

Karlo Matkovic Goes 8-for-8 in Croatia's Rout of Latvia
Mario Hezonja

Piles Up 28 Points in Croatia's Qualifier
Denver Nuggets

Nuggets Waive Julian Reese
Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavaliers Waive Cam Whitmore
Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Injures his Neck in Preseason Finale on Friday
Shohei Ohtani

Return Still TBD After Latest Bullpen Session
James Wood

Takes Batting Practice, Return May be Imminent
Byron Buxton

Could Undergo Offseason Hip Surgery
Kirk Cousins

Expected to "Eventually" be Named the Starting QB
Max Fried

to Return for Saturday's Doubleheader
Emeka Egbuka

Focus is on Being Ready for Week 1
MMA

Umar Nurmagomedov Set For UFC Shanghai Main Event
Juan Soto

on the Verge of Returning From Injured List
Song Yadong

Headlines UFC Shanghai Event
Denise Gomes

Set For UFC Shanghai Co-Main Event
Yan Xiaonan

Looks To Bounce Back
Kai Asakura

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Sumudaerji

A Favorite At UFC Shanghai
Alex Perez

Set For Rematch With Sumudaerji
Wan'Dale Robinson

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Ashton Jeanty

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Alec Pierce

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CFB

Linebacker Kam Robinson Questionable to Play in Week 0
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TCU "Hopeful" Jordan Dwyer Can Play on Saturday
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Jackson Arnold Named UNLV Starting Quarterback
CFB

New Mexico Starting Quarterback Jack Layne Out for the Season
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Michael Hawkins Jr. Expected to be QB1 at West Virginia
WAS

Cal Petersen Signs Tryout Deal With Capitals
CGY

Flames Invite Alexander Nylander to Training Camp
Buddy Hield

Leads Bahamas Past Uruguay with 28 Points
VAN

Chris Driedger Joins Canucks on Professional Tryout Agreement
Yves Missi

Posts 24 Points, Four Blocks for Cameroon
Simon Nemec

Eyes Major Role With Flames
Pelle Larsson

Pours in 31 Points as Sweden Topples Finland
Macklin Celebrini

Looks to Evolve as Player and Leader
Rui Hachimura

Powers Japan Past Saudi Arabia with 29 Points
Connor Hellebuyck

Requests Trade From Jets
Las Vegas Raiders

Klint Kubiak Still Not Ready to Name a Starting QB
Jeremy Peña

X-Rays Negative on Jeremy Pena's Hand After Hit-by-Pitch
Jeremiyah Love

Trending in the Right Direction for Week 1
Willy Adames

Expected to Miss 3-4 Weeks With Elbow Injury
TreVeyon Henderson

Should be "Good to Go" for Week 1
Walker Jenkins

Getting the Call to the Big Leagues
CFB

Quaid Carr Bracing for Opportunity at Washington
CFB

Julian Lewis Set to Start for Colorado in Week 1
CFB

Christopher Vizzina Leading Clemson QB Battle, No Starter Named
CFB

Brian Rowe Jr. Has Breakout Potential
CFB

Tanook Hines a Game-Time Decision for Saturday
CFB

Dozie Ezukanma Not Traveling to Ireland
Josh Jacobs

Formally Charged With Two Misdemeanors
CFB

Nate Roberts Likely Atop Ohio State Depth Chart
Tutu Atwell

Heads Back to Rams in Trade
Wan'Dale Robinson

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Leonard Williams

Seahawks, Leonard Williams Agree to Three-Year Extension
Alec Pierce

Activated Off PUP List
NHL

Kevin Hayes Signs KHL Deal
EDM

Alec Regula Won't Participate in Training Camp
Matt Savoie

Sits Out Training Camp
Mattias Janmark

Unavailable for Training Camp
Frederik Andersen

to Miss Training Camp
Thatcher Demko

Uncertain for Start of Training Camp
Victor Hedman

Feeling "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
Bo Bichette

Exits Early on Wednesday with Foot Contusion
Juan Soto

Facing Live Pitching on Wednesday
Rory McIlroy

Looking to Add Another Win at East Lake
Collin Morikawa

a Strong Value at the Tour Championship
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Finish Season With Another Win
Robert MacIntyre

is Difficult to Judge For This Week's Tour Championship
Min Woo Lee

an Untrustworthy Start in Tour Championship Debut
Ryan Gerard

Making Tour Championship Debut After Decent Closing Stretch
Jacob Bridgeman

Has Little Hope of Being Fantasy Relevant
Tommy Fleetwood

Set to Defend at East Lake
Si Woo Kim

a Volatile Play With High Upside at Tour Championship
Scottie Scheffler

Dealing With Health Issue Ahead of Tour Championship
Tom Kim

Sneaks Into Tour Championship Field
Viktor Hovland

Needs Bounce-Back at Tour Championship
J.J. Spaun

Starts Strong but Stumbles Over the Weekend
Gary Woodland

Continues Playing Well Heading to Tour Championship
Russell Henley

Can Compete For Tour Championship Title
Ludvig Aberg

Hitting Top Gear Heading to Tour Championship
Chris Gotterup

Continues Strong Finish to 2026 Season
Matt Fitzpatrick

Has Chance to Cap Off Great Season at Tour Championship
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Not Ruling Out Shohei Ohtani Pitching on Sunday
Roman Anthony

Thinks he Could Return on Friday
Aaron Judge

Expected to Hit in the Cages on Tuesday
Max Fried

Could Return on Saturday During Doubleheader
Ryan Fox

Makes Debut at TOUR Championship in Atlanta
Adam Scott

Representing Older Golfers Heading Into Atlanta
Alex Fitzpatrick

Makes Tour Championship Debut Behind Solid 2026
Anthony Hernandez

Loses Back-To-Back Fights
Gregory Rodrigues

Picks Up A Unanimous-Decision Win
Vitor Petrino

Extends His Win Streak
Serghei Spivac

Outclassed At UFC Sacramento
Roman Dolidze

Gets Finished In The First Round
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier De Ridder Bounces Back
Mason Jones

Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
MarQuel Mederos

Returns To The Win Column
Ryan Blaney

Nabs his Third Victory of 2026 at New Hampshire
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Misses Out on Victory at New Hampshire
Josh Berry

Scores his Best Finish of 2026 at New Hampshire
Kyle Larson

Finishes Fifth at New Hampshire and Clinches A Chase Spot
Denny Hamlin

Clinches the No. 1 Seed in The Chase After New Hampshire
NHL

Eeli Tolvanen Attracting Interest From Multiple Teams
Moritz Seider

Looking to Improve Defensively
Cale Makar

Avalanche "Confident" About Signing Cale Makar to New Deal
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Ready for Training Camp
Leon Draisaitl

Healthy Ahead of New Season
Elvis Merzlikins

Undergoes Surgery
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