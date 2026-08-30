Quincy Milton's wide receiver fantasy football bold predictions for 2026. His top fantasy football projections and calls, including for Justin Jefferson, Matthew Golden, and more.
Every NFL season, there are a handful of players who do special things around the league. Cooper Kupp's 2021 Triple Crown, Saquon Barkley's 2024 2,000-yard season, and Peyton Manning's 2013 5,000-yard season all come to mind. Those are performances that will live in infamy forever and were not predictive.
Those aforementioned season-long performances are indicative of the fact that they are possible. Imagining who may have the next special season for not just fantasy football, but the NFL is always a treat. Getting those predictions correct, or close to correct, can pay dividends over the course of a fantasy football season.
In a golden age of wide receiver play around the league, let's take a look at five wide receiver bold predictions for this season. Could anyone challenge for 2,000 receiving yards? Do we have bounce-back candidates? The best part about this article is that we get to be bold, both positively and negatively. Let's dive in.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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De'Zhaun Stribling Finishes as a Top-15 Wide Receiver
We are kicking this article off with an extra spicy take. De'Zhaun Stribling was not viewed as a borderline first-round draft pick in the 2026 NFL Draft by most, but the 49ers picked him early in the second round, and he will play a role in this offense.
Ricky Pearsall is already done for the year with a knee injury, Mike Evans already can't stay healthy, and George Kittle is coming off a torn Achilles. Somebody has to catch passes for the 49ers, and Stribling has generated serious buzz in camp. He also came out in the preseason with a bang, with seven receptions for 63 yards in Week 1 and four catches for 46 yards in Week 2.
An impressive preseason debut for @49ers' second-round pick De'Zhaun Stribling:
7 catches
63 yards
All in the first half 🙌
TENvsSF on @nflnetwork
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/VxhMoyrhFb
— NFL (@NFL) August 14, 2026
Stribling has been a clear top target in this offense. At this point, it seems like a foregone conclusion that he will begin the season as a starter opposite Evans. With Evans in and out of the lineup, Stribling could find himself as the top target receiver in this offense at some point. While perhaps unlikely, it certainly is possible.
At the end of the day, this is a player who is talented and will be in an efficient offense. Kyle Shanahan's offenses have produced fantasy goodness for wide receivers in the past. This could be no different. At minimum, Stribling should outperform his ADP in the 12th round of fantasy drafts.
Zay Flowers Scores 10 Touchdowns, Finishes in the Top 10
Zay Flowers has been a fantastic player in three seasons with the Ravens. He is a PPR machine, and about as dependable as they get as a WR2. His sticking point has always been touchdowns. At 5-foot-9, Flowers is not a prototypical red zone threat. As such, his career high in touchdowns is five.
There are reasons for optimism with Declan Doyle stepping in as the offensive coordinator. Doyle learned under Ben Johnson, who turned an undersized wide receiver in Amon-Ra St. Brown into a touchdown machine in Detroit. Flowers makes up for a lack of size with great skill. All Doyle needs to do is scheme red zone looks for him.
Zay Flowers takes it himself for the lead!
NEvsBAL on NBC
Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/iRatb21gFD
— NFL (@NFL) December 22, 2025
Now and then we see players that were not considered touchdown scorers jump up into new territory for a year or two. While scoring touchdowns can be a skill, it is also a product of scheme. Doyle projects to bring the most modern offense to the Ravens that they have had in the Lamar Jackson era.
Additionally, Jackson himself is excited for the passing game this season. There will be plenty of touchdowns for tight end Mark Andrews, but beyond him, Flowers seems like the most likely next bet in the wide receiving corps. If Flowers reaches the 10-touchdown mark, he will absolutely be a WR1 in fantasy.
Michael Pittman Jr. Finishes as the Most Valuable Steelers Pass Catcher
If you are drafting a Steelers wide receiver in 2026, Pittman may be the better option over DK Metcalf. At this point in his career, Aaron Rodgers does not seem interested in pushing the ball down the field. Metcalf thrives down the field while Pittman operates in a shorter area. See what I am getting at?
Pittman should be inundated with targets in this offense. In a PPR league, he should be a weekly producer. Perhaps he could even finish as a WR2. Let's not forget that this is a guy who has finished in the top 20 at the position in four of the last five seasons. Pittman is about as solid as they come.
Michael Pittman JR. WHAT?!
TENvsIND on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/6wHriOZr2G
— NFL (@NFL) October 26, 2025
In fantasy drafts, Pittman is a complete afterthought. Metcalf is being drafted in the 10th-round range of fantasy drafts, and Pittman is going two rounds later. That could easily be flipped. After all, Metcalf has not finished in the top 20 wide receivers since 2022. Let that sink in.
There is a lot of fatigue around Pittman and Rodgers, for that matter, but this is a guy who gets the job done week in and week out. There is a new regime more friendly to the passing game entering the fold as well. Pittman has a great chance to earn the most targets on the team and certainly outproduce Metcalf.
Justin Jefferson Finishes as A Top 3 Wide Receiver
Justin Jefferson was a complete disappointment in 2025, finishing as the WR21 and barely scraping together a 1,000-yard season. That is now in the past, and it is time to look towards the future. Kyler Murray has been named as the Vikings' starting quarterback for 2026. While Murray is not the star he once was, he should have plenty of success with Jefferson.
Jefferson's overall volume was lower in 2025. His 141 targets were the fewest of his career since his rookie season, save for an injury-riddled 2023 campaign. Even with the Vikings committing to a more run-centric approach in 2026, Jefferson should surpass his usual 150 targets.
JUSTIN JEFFERSON 97 YARD TUDDY!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/0PJs9mheCK
— NFL (@NFL) September 15, 2024
Murray likes to lock onto his No. 1 pass catcher. Whether it was Trey McBride, Hollywood Brown, or DeAndre Hopkins in Arizona, Murray peppered them with targets. He supported a WR4 season from Hopkins in 2020 and a TE2 season from McBride in 2024. Even if he is not the star he once was, Murray is still a quality passer.
Jefferson's touchdowns were also notably down in 2025. He has never been a major touchdown scorer, but scoring only two was out of the ordinary. The Vikings project to be in plenty more positions to score in 2026. Not to mention, Jefferson was peppered with red zone targets that simply did not land. It should be wheels up once again, and fantasy managers may simply be far too low on Jefferson.
Matthew Golden Clears 1,000 Yards
Based on the way the 2025 season went for Matthew Golden, this may be an even hotter take than the Stribling prediction. However, there is reason for optimism for the second-year pro.
For starters, the Packers have demonstrated their faith in Golden by letting Dontayvion Wicks and Romeo Doubs go this offseason. Both players are outside wide receivers, and Golden should now step into a starting role opposite Christian Watson. Jayden Reed will forever be a slot player in this system. The Packers clearly believe in Golden's talent.
Matthew Golden ‼️
GBvsCHI on Prime Video
Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/WSsNtrEnyO
— NFL (@NFL) January 11, 2026
Secondly, Golden is a first-round wide receiver. While not every first-round wideout works out, they usually receive many chances to succeed. This team is too invested in Golden to simply let him fail.
The Packers may also need to lean on their passing game with Josh Jacobs advancing in age, and his status for the start of the 2026 season uncertain due to a potential looming suspension. There should be solid volume in this offense, and there is a chance for Golden to step into a big role. Doubs and Wicks vacated a total of 131 targets. With Golden's speed, he does not need many to rack up yards.
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