👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Thunder Dan's Fantasy Football Deep Sleepers: Late-Round Dart Throws (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Gunnar Helm - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Thunder Dan Palyo's fantasy football sneaky bench stashes, sleepers, and late-round draft targets for 2026. Potential league-winners, including Gunnar Helm, Dylan Sampson, Devaughn Vele and others.

Every year we see some players who were drafted late - or not even drafted at all - end up being valuable fantasy contributors.

This article is meant to help you identify players that stand out from the rest of the pack near the end of the draft. Not all of them will hit, but perhaps we can unearth a few diamonds in the rough.

All five of these players are talented and could have the opportunity to contribute in a big way for their respective teams this season. Draft these guys in the last rounds of your fantasy football drafts and get ahead of the field who will be chasing them on the waiver wire early in the season.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Dylan Sampson, RB - Cleveland Browns

ADP - 181

This pick goes hand in hand with my fade of Quinshon Judkins. I much prefer Sampson's potential to beat his price about 10 rounds later based on a few factors. For one, Sampson was highly productive last season as a receiver, catching 33 of 40 targets for 271 yards and two scores.

He was targeted at a high rate (28%) on his routes run and was among the most efficient receivers in terms of converting his routes run into fantasy production. His 70.9% DVOA rating ranked fifth in the league behind only Puka Nacua, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Christian McCaffrey, and Dalton Kincaid. It's admittedly a smaller sample size for Sampson, but a great sign to see him produce on a per-touch basis as a pass catcher out of the backfield.

Sampson struggled as a runner, averaging just 2.7 yards per carry. But then again, so did Judkins, who averaged just 3.6 YPC as the Browns struggled to run the ball efficiently. They have overhauled their offensive line in the offseason, which includes a top draft pick, Spencer Fano, at tackle, but I think this unit is still largely mediocre and Cleveland could continue to struggle to run the football without the threat of a consistent passing game.

I wrote about the importance of high-value touches for running backs in fantasy earlier this month. Only 17% of Judkins' touches last season qualify, while 34% of Sampson's did. The value of receptions for running backs, especially in PPR formats, can not be understated.

There are two other factors here that point towards more production in 2026 from Sampson.

One would be the departure of Jerome Ford, who shared the third-down and change-of-pace role with Sampson last season. Ford had 26 catches on 32 targets last season, and Sampson is the player most likely to inherit the majority of those.

Furthermore, I think the Browns are highly likely to be playing from behind quite often this year, which could help Sampson's snap share and opportunities. If we dig into Todd Monken's tenure in Baltimore, we can see that whoever occupies the third-down back role in his offense, as Justice Hill did for several years, can have some standalone value. Hill caught 42 balls for 383 yards and three touchdowns in 2024, finishing as R37 in PPR leagues.

 

Devaughn Vele, WR - New Orleans Saints

ADP - 199

I know I am not the only one who is high on the Saints this season. Chris Olave is getting a lot of buzz leading into this year, and I've already written about Tyler Shough several times as a breakout candidate and late-round option at quarterback.

New Orleans absolutely should be better in Year 2 of the Kellen Moore era, and their season win total is set at 7.5 - my favorite over on the board (for you bettors).

But one bummer for this Saints offense is the injury to first-round pick Jordyn Tyson that is going to keep him out for what looks like the first half of the season. Tyson was expected to slot in as the WR2 opposite Olave and help give Shough another weapon in a passing game that came on strong down the stretch last season.

Vele was part of that second-half surge for the Saints, posting an average of 4.8 receptions, 59.8 yards, and 0.25 touchdowns over four weeks from Weeks 11 to 14 before suffering an injury that ended his season. He's the favorite to inherit Tyson's role for now, and I'd expect him and tight end Juwan Johnson to serve as the other two main options in the passing game after Olave.

He had a solid rookie campaign in Denver back in 2024, catching 41 passes for 475 yards and three touchdowns. The opportunity should be there for him to produce early in the season, and drafting him is an extremely cheap way to get some more exposure to a Saints offense that played at the fastest tempo in the league last year.

 

Gunnar Helm, TE - Tennessee Titans

ADP - 226

I'm all about waiting at tight end this year, but even if you do draft a Brock Bowers or Colston Loveland early, you'll want to invest in some depth at the position. Helm is one TE2 that is going very late in drafts who interests me. I've been snagging him sometimes with my very last pick as it seems he's off the radar for a lot of drafters this season.

I wrote about vacated targets recently here, and when you look exclusively at the number of targets vacated at the tight end position from last season, Tennessee has the largest raw total with 79. Those targets departed when Chig Okonkwo left for Washington in free agency.

Helm was targeted 55 times himself, as Cam Ward targeted his tight ends at a higher rate (134 times) than any quarterback last season during his rookie year.

While I expect the incoming slot receiver Wan'Dale Robinson to soak up some of Chig's target volume, I think the potential for Helm to see 75+ targets himself is there. The Titans did add Daniel Bellinger from the Giants to give them another solid blocker and pass-catcher at the position. But I also think we will see them both used together in 12 personnel. Brian Daboll's Giants went 12 personnel 32% of the time last year, which was twice as often as Tennessee did in 2025.

Speaking of Daboll's Giants, Jaxson Dart targeted Bellinger and his other tight end, Theo Johnson, 100 times last year. The formula is there for more tight end targets in Tennessee with a young QB and a thin wide receiver room.

Helm is a talented second-year player with a potentially huge increase in opportunity this year. While I am not investing in Cam Ward's receivers at cost, I think a dart throw on his TE1 is well warranted considering how often he used them and how often Daboll used his in New York last season.

 

Kayshon Boutte, WR - Houston Texans

ADP - 237

Once we get this late in the draft, there is absolutely zero risk attached to making these picks, so why not go after some players with upside? Boutte flashed some big-play potential in New England, but was edged out by second-year player Kyle Williams on the depth chart after the Patriots also brought in Romeo Doubs and A.J. Brown in the offseason.

Now he gets a fresh start in Houston, which brought him in after losing Jayden Higgins for the season to an ACL tear. The Texans could sure use some help in their wide receiver room, and the latest on Tank Dell is that he's still very far away from returning from his horrific injury last year.

Houston also brought in Zay Jones and Sterling Shephard for depth, but neither of those guys really move the needle all that much. Jaylin Noel and Xavier Hutchinson have both failed to establish themselves as reliable options, too.

While Nico Collins and Dalton Schultz will surely be the main targets for C.J. Stroud to keep the chains moving, the competition for the WR2 slot should be wide open at this point.

Houston wants to run the football, and adding David Montgomery behind an improved offensive line could open up some play-action opportunities down the field for Boutte, who averaged 17.1 air yards per target last season behind only Christian Watson and Alex Pierce.

He's made some impressive contested catches in his career, and has the type of speed and big-play making ability that could help take this Texans offense to the next level. I think he could make a pretty big impact in short order, and he's easily one of my favorite picks at the very end of drafts.

 

Ted Hurst III, WR - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ADP - 239

Another player who I keep drafting with my last pick is rookie Ted Hurst III. The 22-year-old was taken by Tampa Bay in the third round of the draft this spring. He doesn't come with a big-school pedigree, but posted a 1,000-yard receiving season at Georgia State in 12 games in his senior season. He caught 15 touchdowns in 24 games in college, averaging 15.5 yards per reception.

Hurst III showed modest speed at the combine, running a 4.42 40-yard dash, but is a big-bodied receiver (six-foot-four, 206 pounds) who has already been turning some heads in training camp.

While it's not typical for a rookie who is penciled in at WR5 on the depth chart to contribute much in their first NFL season, I think Hurst III has a pretty compelling path towards playing time. The Bucs' wide receiver room is one that is full of players who have dealt with injuries recently.

Emeka Egbuka is dealing with a toe injury that has put his Week 1 status in jeopardy, while Chris Godwin has played in only 13 games over the last two seasons due to various ailments. Jalen McMillan is third on the depth chart, but missed almost all of last season with an injury and has been nursing a sore knee throughout training camp.

Last year, Tampa deployed 11 personnel at a 68.7% clip, which was the second-highest rate of any team in the league. That means three wide receivers on the field for the vast majority of the snaps, so if any of the Tampa receivers ahead of Hurst III were to miss time, he'd be in the mix for the WR3 job with Tez Johnson.

It's a gamble on a talented player who could find his way into a pretty good offense.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

Who Should I Draft?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Draft?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Ted Hurst III, Kayshon Boutte, Gunnar Helm, Dylan Sampson, Devaughn Vele:

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Kicker Streamers, Starts and Tiered Rankings
RotoBaller Staff Bold Predictions
Waiver Wire Pickups and Stashes Before Week 1
Rookie Sleepers, Busts (Redraft Leagues)



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Spencer Strider

Unlikely to Return This Season
Spencer Schwellenbach

to Have Season-Ending Elbow Surgery
Jacob Wilson

to Undergo Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery
Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Clears Concussion Protocol, Still Won't Return Friday
Sandro Mamukelashvili

Fills Stat Sheet for Georgia
Yang Hansen

Leads China Past Qatar with 15 Points
Karlo Matković

Karlo Matkovic Goes 8-for-8 in Croatia's Rout of Latvia
Mario Hezonja

Piles Up 28 Points in Croatia's Qualifier
Denver Nuggets

Nuggets Waive Julian Reese
Cam Whitmore

Cavaliers Waive Cam Whitmore
Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Injures his Neck in Preseason Finale on Friday
Shohei Ohtani

Return Still TBD After Latest Bullpen Session
James Wood

Takes Batting Practice, Return May be Imminent
Byron Buxton

Could Undergo Offseason Hip Surgery
Kirk Cousins

Expected to "Eventually" be Named the Starting QB
Max Fried

to Return for Saturday's Doubleheader
Emeka Egbuka

Focus is on Being Ready for Week 1
MMA

Umar Nurmagomedov Set For UFC Shanghai Main Event
Juan Soto

on the Verge of Returning From Injured List
Song Yadong

Headlines UFC Shanghai Event
Denise Gomes

Set For UFC Shanghai Co-Main Event
Yan Xiaonan

Looks To Bounce Back
Kai Asakura

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Sumudaerji

A Favorite At UFC Shanghai
Alex Perez

Set For Rematch With Sumudaerji
Wan'Dale Robinson

Believed to Have Avoided a Concussion
Ashton Jeanty

Raiders "Counting on" Ashton Jeanty for Season Opener
Alec Pierce

Goal is to be Ready for Week 1
CFB

Linebacker Kam Robinson Questionable to Play in Week 0
CFB

TCU "Hopeful" Jordan Dwyer Can Play on Saturday
CFB

Jackson Arnold Named UNLV Starting Quarterback
CFB

New Mexico Starting Quarterback Jack Layne Out for the Season
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. Expected to be QB1 at West Virginia
WAS

Cal Petersen Signs Tryout Deal With Capitals
CGY

Flames Invite Alexander Nylander to Training Camp
Buddy Hield

Leads Bahamas Past Uruguay with 28 Points
VAN

Chris Driedger Joins Canucks on Professional Tryout Agreement
Yves Missi

Posts 24 Points, Four Blocks for Cameroon
Simon Nemec

Eyes Major Role With Flames
Pelle Larsson

Pours in 31 Points as Sweden Topples Finland
Macklin Celebrini

Looks to Evolve as Player and Leader
Rui Hachimura

Powers Japan Past Saudi Arabia with 29 Points
Connor Hellebuyck

Requests Trade From Jets
Dalen Terry

Lands Training Camp Deal with Warriors
Las Vegas Raiders

Klint Kubiak Still Not Ready to Name a Starting QB
Jeremy Peña

X-Rays Negative on Jeremy Pena's Hand After Hit-by-Pitch
Jeremiyah Love

Trending in the Right Direction for Week 1
J'Vonne Hadley

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Heat
Deandre Ayton

Skips Bahamas Qualifying Window
VJ Edgecombe

Skips Bahamas' Window 4 Qualifiers
Keshad Johnson

Back in Miami on Two-Way Deal
Nick Richards

Lands in Miami
Willy Adames

Expected to Miss 3-4 Weeks With Elbow Injury
TreVeyon Henderson

Should be "Good to Go" for Week 1
Walker Jenkins

Getting the Call to the Big Leagues
CFB

Quaid Carr Bracing for Opportunity at Washington
CFB

Julian Lewis Set to Start for Colorado in Week 1
CFB

Christopher Vizzina Leading Clemson QB Battle, No Starter Named
CFB

Brian Rowe Jr. Has Breakout Potential
CFB

Tanook Hines a Game-Time Decision for Saturday
CFB

Dozie Ezukanma Not Traveling to Ireland
Josh Jacobs

Formally Charged With Two Misdemeanors
CFB

Nate Roberts Likely Atop Ohio State Depth Chart
CFB

Jerome Myles No Longer with Texas A&M
Tutu Atwell

Heads Back to Rams in Trade
Wan'Dale Robinson

Being Evaluated for a Concussion
CFB

Kansas Names Isaiah Marshall As Starting Quarterback
Leonard Williams

Seahawks, Leonard Williams Agree to Three-Year Extension
CFB

Steve Belichick Not Expected to Coach Against TCU
CFB

Donovan Olugbode to Be Missouri's No. 1 Wide Receiver?
CFB

USC to Start Five True Freshmen in Week 0
Alec Pierce

Activated Off PUP List
NHL

Kevin Hayes Signs KHL Deal
EDM

Alec Regula Won't Participate in Training Camp
Lamar Jackson

We Could See "One of Most Explosive Versions" of Lamar Jackson in 2026
Matt Savoie

Sits Out Training Camp
Mattias Janmark

Unavailable for Training Camp
Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Leads Canada's World Cup Qualifying Roster
Frederik Andersen

to Miss Training Camp
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

to Skip Canada's Next FIBA Window
Johnny Furphy

Still Without Clear Return Timeline
Thatcher Demko

Uncertain for Start of Training Camp
Houston Rockets

Rockets Waive Tristen Newton
Victor Hedman

Feeling "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
Rafael Castro

Signs Two-Way Deal with Rockets
CFB

Mitch Griffis in the QB1 Role Against Alabama
Bo Bichette

Exits Early on Wednesday with Foot Contusion
CFB

Rico Flores Jr. Ruled Out Against NC State
CFB

Tyreek Copper Ruled Out Against Virginia
CFB

Arch Manning Believes Emmett Mosley will "Go Off" in 2026
Tucker Kraft

Expected to be Full-Go for Week 1
Mike Evans

Plans to Play in Week 1 Despite Being Banged Up in Camp
NFL

NFL Pro Bowl to be Eliminated
Juan Soto

Facing Live Pitching on Wednesday
Patrick Mahomes

Won't Play in Preseason Finale
Kenneth Walker

is "Gonna be Fine"
Rory McIlroy

Looking to Add Another Win at East Lake
Collin Morikawa

a Strong Value at the Tour Championship
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Finish Season With Another Win
Robert MacIntyre

is Difficult to Judge For This Week's Tour Championship
Min Woo Lee

an Untrustworthy Start in Tour Championship Debut
Ryan Gerard

Making Tour Championship Debut After Decent Closing Stretch
Jacob Bridgeman

Has Little Hope of Being Fantasy Relevant
Tommy Fleetwood

Set to Defend at East Lake
Si Woo Kim

a Volatile Play With High Upside at Tour Championship
Scottie Scheffler

Dealing With Health Issue Ahead of Tour Championship
Tom Kim

Sneaks Into Tour Championship Field
Viktor Hovland

Needs Bounce-Back at Tour Championship
J.J. Spaun

Starts Strong but Stumbles Over the Weekend
Gary Woodland

Continues Playing Well Heading to Tour Championship
Russell Henley

Can Compete For Tour Championship Title
Ludvig Aberg

Hitting Top Gear Heading to Tour Championship
Chris Gotterup

Continues Strong Finish to 2026 Season
Matt Fitzpatrick

Has Chance to Cap Off Great Season at Tour Championship
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Not Ruling Out Shohei Ohtani Pitching on Sunday
Roman Anthony

Thinks he Could Return on Friday
Aaron Judge

Expected to Hit in the Cages on Tuesday
Max Fried

Could Return on Saturday During Doubleheader
Hunter Goodman

Reinstated and Starting on Tuesday
Cal Raleigh

has First Career Three-Homer Game on Monday
Ryan Fox

Makes Debut at TOUR Championship in Atlanta
Adam Scott

Representing Older Golfers Heading Into Atlanta
Alex Fitzpatrick

Makes Tour Championship Debut Behind Solid 2026
Bryan Woo

100 Percent Confident he Can Start on Wednesday
Willy Adames

Giants Place Willy Adames on Injured List With Elbow Sprain
Anthony Hernandez

Loses Back-To-Back Fights
Gregory Rodrigues

Picks Up A Unanimous-Decision Win
Vitor Petrino

Extends His Win Streak
Serghei Spivac

Outclassed At UFC Sacramento
Roman Dolidze

Gets Finished In The First Round
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier De Ridder Bounces Back
Mason Jones

Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
MarQuel Mederos

Returns To The Win Column
Ryan Blaney

Nabs his Third Victory of 2026 at New Hampshire
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Misses Out on Victory at New Hampshire
Josh Berry

Scores his Best Finish of 2026 at New Hampshire
Kyle Larson

Finishes Fifth at New Hampshire and Clinches A Chase Spot
Denny Hamlin

Clinches the No. 1 Seed in The Chase After New Hampshire
NHL

Eeli Tolvanen Attracting Interest From Multiple Teams
Moritz Seider

Looking to Improve Defensively
Cale Makar

Avalanche "Confident" About Signing Cale Makar to New Deal
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Ready for Training Camp
Leon Draisaitl

Healthy Ahead of New Season
Elvis Merzlikins

Undergoes Surgery
Ryan Blaney

the Favorite to Win at New Hampshire
Christopher Bell

Should Contend for Another Win at New Hampshire
Denny Hamlin

No Reason to Expect a Bad Race From Denny Hamlin
Ty Gibbs

Should Be Strong at New Hampshire
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Start/Sit Chart: Pitcher Matchups (8/24-8/30)
Start/Sit Chart: Hitter Matchups (8/24-8/30)
MLB Bullpen Depth Charts: Closers and Saves
Must-Add Waiver Wire Pickups