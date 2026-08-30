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Updated Waiver Wire Rankings Before Week 1 - Mike Washington, MarShawn Lloyd, Najee Harris, Tre Tucker, Jalen McMillan, Terrance Ferguson

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Wide Receivers to AVOID In 2025 Fantasy Football

Updated fantasy football waiver wire rankings before Week 1 of 2026. The top 85 free agent options to add and stash off waivers before fantasy football Week 1.

In This Article hide
Who To Pick Up Before Fantasy Football Week 1?
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks
Running Backs - Week 1 Waiver Wire Rankings
Wide Receivers - Week 1 Waiver Wire Rankings
Tight Ends - Week 1 Waiver Wire Rankings
Quarterbacks - Week 1 Waiver Wire Rankings
Defenses (D/ST) - Week 1 Waiver Wire Rankings
Week 1 Waiver Wire Articles
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Some of the biggest draft weekends are coming up, and the 2026 NFL season is just about kicking off. Now that you have completed your fantasy football drafts, it's time to start going through the waiver wire and adding some players who could make an immediate fantasy impact for your team. At RotoBaller HQ, we guide you through the waiver wire with our updated fantasy football waiver wire rankings before Week 1 of 2026 to help you prioritize which players to prioritize ahead of Week 1. 

There are several players who still have low ownership percentages and could make immediate fantasy impacts in 2026. Will Mike Washington Jr. have a bigger role than expected with his impressive preseason and star RB Ashton Jeanty dealing with an ankle injury? With Tyrone Tracy Jr. struggling this preseason, and Cam Skattebo prone to injuries, will Najee Harris carve out a sizeable role in the Giants' backfield? Is Terrance Ferguson ready to break out after his impressive training camp?

Our Week 1 fantasy football waiver wire rankings will help answer these questions and many more -- they've been a staple on RotoBaller for years, bringing readers a quick-hit list of the top 75 fantasy football player names to consider as free agent pickups. For those new to this article series, RotoBaller's lead NFL analyst Nick Mariano brings you these waiver wire rankings in priority order. Good luck on waivers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Who To Pick Up Before Fantasy Football Week 1?

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league, depending on the league size. Quarterbacks and Defenses (D/ST) are grouped together at the bottom of the list:

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Matthew Golden WR 68 Add in All Leagues
2 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 53 Add in All Leagues
3 Mike Washington Jr. RB 50 Add in All Leagues
4 Tyler Allgeier RB 43 Add in All Leagues
5 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 62 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
6 MarShawn Lloyd RB 36 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
7 Xavier Worthy WR 53 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
8 Keaton Mitchell RB 37 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
9 Tyjae Spears RB 32 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
10 Jalen Coker WR 50 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
11 KC Concepcion WR 63 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
12 Tank Bigsby RB 30 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
13 Jakobi Meyers WR 57 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
14 Juwan Johnson TE 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
15 Romeo Doubs WR 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
16 De'Zhaun Stribling WR 62 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
17 Jonah Coleman RB 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
18 Khalil Shakir WR 40 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
19 Woody Marks RB 39 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
20 Dalton Schultz TE 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
21 Rashid Shaheed WR 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
22 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR 48 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
23 Brian Robinson RB 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
24 Braelon Allen RB 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
25 Dylan Sampson RB 15 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
26 Brenton Strange TE 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
27 Chig Okonkwo TE 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
28 Terrance Ferguson TE 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
29 Tre Tucker WR 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
30 Keenan Allen WR 22 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
31 Najee Harris RB 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
32 Ryan Flournoy WR 8 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
33 Denzel Boston WR 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
34 Rashod Bateman WR 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
35 Hunter Henry TE 57 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
36 Jalen McMillan WR 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
37 Emmett Johnson RB 10 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
38 Ray Davis RB 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
39 Caleb Douglas WR 6 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
40 Kayshon Boutte WR 9 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
41 Tre' Harris WR 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
42 Adonai Mitchell WR 14 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
43 Kaelon Black RB 11 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
44 Malachi Fields WR 4 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
45 T.J. Hockenson TE 23 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
46 Jalen Nailor WR 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
47 Ja'Kobi Lane WR 14 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
48 Isaac TeSlaa WR 8 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
49 Dontayvion Wicks WR 10 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
50 Pat Bryant WR 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
51 Cyrus Allen WR 9 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
52 Chris Bell WR 3 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
53 Jaydon Blue RB 8 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
54 Samaje Perine RB 3 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
55 Pat Freiermuth TE 7 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
56 Seth McGowan RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
57 Malik Davis RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
58 Jaylin Noel WR 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
59 Evan Engram TE 2 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
60 George Holani RB 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
61 Elijah Sarratt RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
62 Adam Randall RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
63 Eli Raridon TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
64 Kendre Miller RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
65 Jordan Love QB 63 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
66 Baker Mayfield QB 57 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
67 Tyler Shough QB 41 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
68 Malik Willis QB 43 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
69 Daniel Jones QB 25 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
70 Sam Darnold QB 37 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
71 C.J. Stroud QB 27 Add in 2QB Leagues
72 Jacoby Brissett QB 8 Add in 2QB Leagues
73 Kirk Cousins QB 3 Add in 2QB Leagues
74 Cam Ward QB 16 Add in 2QB Leagues
75 Aaron Rodgers QB 10 Add in 2QB Leagues
76 Bryce Young QB 15 Add in 2QB Leagues
77 Geno Smith QB 5 Add in 2QB Leagues
78 Los Angeles Chargers DST 64 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
79 Baltimore Ravens DST 55 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
80 Green Bay Packers DST 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
81 Tennessee Titans DST 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
82 Buffalo Bills DST 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
83 Las Vegas Raiders DST 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
84 Chicago Bears DST 8 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
85 New York Jets DST 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks

Top names include Mike Washington Jr, Jalen McMillan, Najee Harris, MarShawn Lloyd, and Tre Tucker. We recap why these players rostered under 55% in Yahoo! leagues should be on your waiver wire radar before Week 1:

Mike Washington Jr., RB, Raiders

Week 1 Waiver Wire Ranking: 2

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. appears to have earned a real role alongside Ashton Jeanty. Head coach Klint Kubiak said Friday that both backs will prepare to "play a lot of football" when Jeanty is healthy, according to Sam Warren. Kubiak also made it clear that the workload could change from game to game. Washington has made a strong case for touches after rushing 23 times for 168 yards during the preseason, including 49 yards on eight carries in Thursday's finale against San Francisco.

The fourth-round rookie also flashed as a receiver during camp and sits directly behind Jeanty on the Raiders' latest unofficial depth chart. Washington rushed for 1,070 yards and eight touchdowns at Arkansas last season while adding 28 catches for 226 yards and another score. Jeanty is still the lead back when healthy, but Kubiak's comments suggest Washington should have a role even without an injury opening the door.

Jalen McMillan, WR, Buccaneers

Week 1 Waiver Wire Ranking: 36

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said on Saturday that he expects wide receiver Jalen McMillan (knee) to be ready for the Week 1 regular-season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Sept. 13, according to Greg Auman of FOX Sports. The team is hoping that fellow wideout Emeka Egbuka (toe) will also be ready, and they do not plan on carrying an extra receiver on the 53-man roster to offset their short-term injuries at the position. The 24-year-old McMillan sustained a knee injury earlier this month and was held out of all three preseason games. It sounds like his injury is not very serious, but McMillan could be facing snap-count limitations in the regular-season opener against Cincy.

If Egbuka is out or limited as well, it could mean a lot of work for veteran Chris Godwin Jr. and tight end Cade Otton. McMillan is in line for a bigger role in a new offense in 2026 with Mike Evans gone, but the former third-rounder from Washington must stay healthy to capitalize. He played in only four games in 2025 due to a serious neck injury he suffered in the preseason. A 37-461-8 line in his rookie campaign shows the kind of upside McMillan has. He is a late-round dart throw for fantasy managers that will gain a boost if Egbuka misses the start of the season.

 

Najee Harris, RB, Giants

Week 1 Waiver Wire Ranking: 32

New York Giants running back Najee Harris had 11 carries for 39 rushing yards and added one reception for an additional 20 yards in Friday's 23-6 preseason win against the New York Jets. It was the first game the 28-year-old participated in since tearing his Achilles tendon in Week 3 of last year when he played for the Los Angeles Chargers. Harris is expected to play a significant role in the Cam Skattebo-led running back corps for the Giants, especially since Tyrone Tracy Jr. (neck) left Friday's preseason finale after being injured.

The former Alabama product and 24th overall pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021 logged over 1,000 rushing yards in four straight seasons before last season's Achilles injury held him to just three games and 15 carries. RotoBaller ranks Harris at RB60 in the positional rankings, but he could end up being more valuable if Tracy or Skattebo are sidelined by injuries. Harris could offer fantasy managers insurance as an RB3 this season.

MarShawn Lloyd, RB, Packers

Week 1 Waiver Wire Ranking: 6

Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd is currently surging up fantasy football draft boards ahead of the 2026 season, even though he has only appeared in one game with the Packers due to injuries since being drafted in the third round in 2024 out of USC. Lloyd has also been rising up RotoBaller's RB rankings for the upcoming season now that there is a real possibility that he could open the 2026 regular season as the Packers' starting running back in light of Josh Jacobs' (groin) legal issues. Jacobs was formally charged on Thursday with misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor criminal damage to property for an incident that occurred back in late May.

Packers brass admitted on Wednesday that they are preparing for the possibility that Jacobs is suspended by the NFL. Chris Brooks would be Lloyd's only competition for lead-back duties if Jacobs were to miss games in 2026. Although Lloyd has not been able to stay on the field early in his NFL career, the Packers still believe in his abilities. His speed and athleticism will make him very intriguing as a fantasy starter if Jacobs is suspended.

Tre Tucker, WR, Raiders

Week 1 Waiver Wire Ranking: 29

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker was heavily utilized in the team's preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals. Tucker caught two passes for 21 yards on the team's opening drive and appears poised for a major role in new head coach Klint Kubiak's offense. Tucker played 9/10 snaps with the first-team offense, while Jalen Nailor (8) and Jack Bech (5) each played a role as well. The former third-round pick had a solid 2025 season, hauling in 57 of 92 targets for 696 yards and five touchdowns, despite the Raiders' struggles on offense.

If Kirk Cousins or Fernando Mendoza can find a rhythm in Kubiak's new offense, Tucker could have a breakout season as the clear lead wideout. Ranked WR65 in RotoBaller's positional rankings, Tucker can easily outperform his ADP in 2026.

 

Running Backs - Week 1 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Mike Washington Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
MarShawn Lloyd
Keaton Mitchell
Tyjae Spears
Tank Bigsby
Jonah Coleman
Woody Marks
Brian Robinson
Braelon Allen
Dylan Sampson
Najee Harris
Emmett Johnson
Ray Davis
Kaelon Black
Jaydon Blue
Samaje Perine
Seth McGowan
Malik Davis
George Holani
Elijah Sarratt
Adam Randall
Kendre Miller

 

Wide Receivers - Week 1 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name
Matthew Golden
Wan'Dale Robinson
Xavier Worthy
Jalen Coker
KC Concepcion
Jakobi Meyers
Romeo Doubs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Khalil Shakir
Rashid Shaheed
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tre Tucker
Keenan Allen
Ryan Flournoy
Denzel Boston
Rashod Bateman
Jalen McMillan
Caleb Douglas
Kayshon Boutte
Tre' Harris
Adonai Mitchell
Malachi Fields
Jalen Nailor
Ja'Kobi Lane
Isaac TeSlaa
Dontayvion Wicks
Pat Bryant
Cyrus Allen
Chris Bell
Jaylin Noel

 

Tight Ends - Week 1 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name
Juwan Johnson
Dalton Schultz
Brenton Strange
Chig Okonkwo
Terrance Ferguson
Hunter Henry
T.J. Hockenson
Pat Freiermuth
Evan Engram
Eli Raridon

 

Quarterbacks - Week 1 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 1:

Player Name
Jordan Love
Baker Mayfield
Tyler Shough
Malik Willis
Daniel Jones
Sam Darnold
C.J. Stroud
Jacoby Brissett
Kirk Cousins
Cam Ward
Aaron Rodgers
Bryce Young
Geno Smith

 

Defenses (D/ST) - Week 1 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 1:

Player Name
Los Angeles Chargers
Baltimore Ravens
Green Bay Packers
Tennessee Titans
Buffalo Bills
Las Vegas Raiders
Chicago Bears
New York Jets

 

Week 1 Waiver Wire Articles

After diving into the Week 1 rankings, check out some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller, including more articles which are coming soon.

Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to complement our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!

In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers, and more. Stay tuned!

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 2?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Mike Washington, MarShawn Lloyd, Najee Harris, Tre Tucker, Jalen McMillan, Terrance Ferguson, Najee Harris, Ryan Flournoy, Rashod Bateman, Emmett Johnson, Caleb Douglas, Malachi Fields, Pat Bryant. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Mike Washington, MarShawn Lloyd, Najee Harris, Tre Tucker, Jalen McMillan, Terrance Ferguson, Najee Harris, Ryan Flournoy, Rashod Bateman, Emmett Johnson, Caleb Douglas, Malachi Fields, Pat Bryant. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2025? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Mike Washington, MarShawn Lloyd, Najee Harris, Tre Tucker, Jalen McMillan, Terrance Ferguson, Najee Harris, Ryan Flournoy, Rashod Bateman, Emmett Johnson, Caleb Douglas, Malachi Fields, Pat Bryant:

Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tyjae Spears
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tank Bigsby
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jonah Coleman
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Woody Marks
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Brian Robinson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Braelon Allen
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Dylan Sampson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Ray Davis
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Xavier Worthy
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tyler Allgeier
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Keaton Mitchell
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tyjae Spears
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jalen Coker
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Matthew Golden
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
KC Concepcion
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tank Bigsby
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jakobi Meyers
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Juwan Johnson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jonah Coleman
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Woody Marks
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Brian Robinson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Braelon Allen
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Dylan Sampson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Ray Davis
Najee Harris
vs
Keenan Allen
Najee Harris
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Najee Harris
vs
Tre Tucker
Najee Harris
vs
Denzel Boston
Najee Harris
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Najee Harris
vs
Rashod Bateman
Najee Harris
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Najee Harris
vs
Hunter Henry
Najee Harris
vs
Brenton Strange
Najee Harris
vs
Jalen McMillan
Najee Harris
vs
Dylan Sampson
Najee Harris
vs
Emmett Johnson
Najee Harris
vs
Braelon Allen
Najee Harris
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Najee Harris
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Najee Harris
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Najee Harris
vs
Tyjae Spears
Najee Harris
vs
Tank Bigsby
Najee Harris
vs
Jonah Coleman
Tre Tucker
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Tre Tucker
vs
Keenan Allen
Tre Tucker
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tre Tucker
vs
Najee Harris
Tre Tucker
vs
Brenton Strange
Tre Tucker
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tre Tucker
vs
Dylan Sampson
Tre Tucker
vs
Denzel Boston
Tre Tucker
vs
Braelon Allen
Tre Tucker
vs
Rashod Bateman
Tre Tucker
vs
Brian Robinson
Tre Tucker
vs
Hunter Henry
Tre Tucker
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Matthew Golden
Tre Tucker
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tre Tucker
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tre Tucker
vs
Jalen Coker
Tre Tucker
vs
KC Concepcion
Tre Tucker
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jalen McMillan
vs
Hunter Henry
Jalen McMillan
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jalen McMillan
vs
Rashod Bateman
Jalen McMillan
vs
Ray Davis
Jalen McMillan
vs
Denzel Boston
Jalen McMillan
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jalen McMillan
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jalen McMillan
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Jalen McMillan
vs
Najee Harris
Jalen McMillan
vs
Tre' Harris
Jalen McMillan
vs
Keenan Allen
Jalen McMillan
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jalen McMillan
vs
Tre Tucker
Jalen McMillan
vs
Matthew Golden
Jalen McMillan
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jalen McMillan
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jalen McMillan
vs
Jalen Coker
Jalen McMillan
vs
KC Concepcion
Jalen McMillan
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tre Tucker
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Brenton Strange
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Keenan Allen
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Dylan Sampson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Najee Harris
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Braelon Allen
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Brian Robinson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Denzel Boston
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Rashod Bateman
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Hunter Henry
Terrance Ferguson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Evan Engram
Najee Harris
vs
Keenan Allen
Najee Harris
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Najee Harris
vs
Tre Tucker
Najee Harris
vs
Denzel Boston
Najee Harris
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Najee Harris
vs
Rashod Bateman
Najee Harris
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Najee Harris
vs
Hunter Henry
Najee Harris
vs
Brenton Strange
Najee Harris
vs
Jalen McMillan
Najee Harris
vs
Dylan Sampson
Najee Harris
vs
Emmett Johnson
Najee Harris
vs
Braelon Allen
Najee Harris
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Najee Harris
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Najee Harris
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Najee Harris
vs
Tyjae Spears
Najee Harris
vs
Tank Bigsby
Najee Harris
vs
Jonah Coleman
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Najee Harris
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Denzel Boston
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Keenan Allen
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Rashod Bateman
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Tre Tucker
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Hunter Henry
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jalen McMillan
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Emmett Johnson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Brenton Strange
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Ray Davis
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Dylan Sampson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Matthew Golden
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Xavier Worthy
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jalen Coker
Ryan Flournoy
vs
KC Concepcion
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rashod Bateman
vs
Denzel Boston
Rashod Bateman
vs
Hunter Henry
Rashod Bateman
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jalen McMillan
Rashod Bateman
vs
Najee Harris
Rashod Bateman
vs
Emmett Johnson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Keenan Allen
Rashod Bateman
vs
Ray Davis
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tre Tucker
Rashod Bateman
vs
Caleb Douglas
Rashod Bateman
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Rashod Bateman
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Rashod Bateman
vs
Matthew Golden
Rashod Bateman
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Xavier Worthy
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jalen Coker
Rashod Bateman
vs
KC Concepcion
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jalen McMillan
Emmett Johnson
vs
Ray Davis
Emmett Johnson
vs
Hunter Henry
Emmett Johnson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Emmett Johnson
vs
Rashod Bateman
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Emmett Johnson
vs
Denzel Boston
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tre' Harris
Emmett Johnson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Emmett Johnson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Emmett Johnson
vs
Najee Harris
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kaelon Black
Emmett Johnson
vs
Keenan Allen
Emmett Johnson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Emmett Johnson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jonah Coleman
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ray Davis
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Caleb Douglas
vs
Emmett Johnson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tre' Harris
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jalen McMillan
Caleb Douglas
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Caleb Douglas
vs
Hunter Henry
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kaelon Black
Caleb Douglas
vs
Rashod Bateman
Caleb Douglas
vs
Malachi Fields
Caleb Douglas
vs
Denzel Boston
Caleb Douglas
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Caleb Douglas
vs
Matthew Golden
Caleb Douglas
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Xavier Worthy
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jalen Coker
Caleb Douglas
vs
KC Concepcion
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Malachi Fields
vs
Kaelon Black
Malachi Fields
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Malachi Fields
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Malachi Fields
vs
Jalen Nailor
Malachi Fields
vs
Tre' Harris
Malachi Fields
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Malachi Fields
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Malachi Fields
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Malachi Fields
vs
Caleb Douglas
Malachi Fields
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Malachi Fields
vs
Ray Davis
Malachi Fields
vs
Pat Bryant
Malachi Fields
vs
Emmett Johnson
Malachi Fields
vs
Matthew Golden
Malachi Fields
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Malachi Fields
vs
Xavier Worthy
Malachi Fields
vs
Jalen Coker
Malachi Fields
vs
KC Concepcion
Malachi Fields
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Pat Bryant
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Pat Bryant
vs
Cyrus Allen
Pat Bryant
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Pat Bryant
vs
Chris Bell
Pat Bryant
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Pat Bryant
vs
Jaydon Blue
Pat Bryant
vs
Jalen Nailor
Pat Bryant
vs
Samaje Perine
Pat Bryant
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Pat Bryant
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Pat Bryant
vs
Malachi Fields
Pat Bryant
vs
Seth McGowan
Pat Bryant
vs
Kaelon Black
Pat Bryant
vs
Matthew Golden
Pat Bryant
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Pat Bryant
vs
Xavier Worthy
Pat Bryant
vs
Jalen Coker
Pat Bryant
vs
KC Concepcion
Pat Bryant
vs
Jakobi Meyers

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Kaleb Johnson

Traded to Packers
Ryan Preece

Earns his First Cup Series Victory and A Chase Spot at Daytona
Daniel Suarez

Scores his Best Finish of the Year at Daytona
Tyler Reddick

Finishes Third and Claims the No. 3 Chase Seed at Daytona
Austin Cindric

Clinches A Chase Spot by Finishing Sixth at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Falls out of The Chase
Trevor Story

Reinstated From Injured List, Starting Against Yankees
CFB

Samuel Singleton Jr. Worth a Roster Spot After Strong Season Opener?
Roman Anthony

Activated and Starting on Sunday
JJ Wetherholt

Cardinals Place JJ Wetherholt on Injured List With Wrist Tendinitis
George Kittle

Expected to Practice This Week
CFB

Jacob Fields Charged with Aggravated Assault of Former Teammate
Donte DiVincenzo

Timberwolves Hold Hope for Donte DiVincenzo's Return
Jalen Duren

Pistons Rule Out Sign-and-Trade Offers for Jalen Duren
Aaron Nesmith

Refines Ball-Handling in Offseason
Luther Burden III

"Looks 100%", Positive Sign for His Week 1 Availability
Utah Jazz

Timberwolves Waive John Konchar
Stephen Curry

Becomes Eligible for a Two-Year Extension
Keenan Allen

Arrested Sunday Morning for DWI
CFB

Jackson Arnold Settles UNLV QB Controversy
CFB

Stanford RB Micah Ford Scores Three TDs vs. Hawaii
CFB

NC State QB CJ Bailey Struggles Against Virginia
CFB

TCU RB Jeremy Payne A Bright Spot In Otherwise Stagnant Offense
CFB

North Carolina TE Jelani Thurman Has Big Game In Dublin
CFB

USC Freshmen Receivers Have Big Games In College Debuts
CFB

Arizona State Names Cutter Boley As Starting Quarterback
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Slugs Three Homers in Blowout Win
Nikola Jović

Nikola Jovic Scores 21 Points as Serbia Routs Iceland
Shohei Ohtani

Won't Pitch Sunday or Tuesday
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Fills Stat Sheet in Blowout Win Over Iceland
Luka Garza

Chips in 10 Points as Bosnia Upsets Italy
Jusuf Nurkić

Jusuf Nurkic Dominates Italy with 25 Points, 14 Rebounds
Neemias Queta

Pulled Early in Portugal's Win Over Spain
CFB

Trent Mosley Stars for USC in Collegiate Debut
CFB

Beau Pribula Dominates in Virginia Debut
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Daytona?
Carson Hocevar

Presents Plenty of DFS Upside for Daytona Lineups
Chris Buescher

Earns his First Front-Row Start at Daytona
Ryan Preece

Is A Huge DFS Risk Despite Strong Daytona Qualifying Result
Kirk Cousins

Raiders Set to Name Kirk Cousins as Week 1 Starter
Fernando Mendoza

Could Begin the Season as the QB3
Luther Burden III

"Moving Well," Trending Toward Week 1 Availability
William Byron

a DFS Diamond in the Rough at Daytona
Christopher Bell

the Chalk DFS Play at Daytona
Joey Logano

Hoping to Keep his Momentum at Daytona
Denny Hamlin

Can Denny Hamlin Return to Glory Under New Rules Package at Daytona?
Patrick Mahomes

On Track to Play in Week 1
Ricky Stenhouse Jr

. Should Be a Popular Fantasy Pick at Daytona
Juan Soto

Back With the Mets
Shane Van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen Qualifies Sixth As He Battles for Chase Berth
Ross Chastain

Wins Pole, Is an Easy Fade in DFS for Daytona
Shohei Ohtani

Unlikely to Pitch on Sunday
Konnor Griffin

Starting Rehab Assignment on Sunday
J.J. McCarthy

Projected to be Left Off 53-Man Roster
Aday Mara

Blocks Four Shots in Spain's Loss to Portugal
Neemias Queta

Posts 16 Points in Portugal's Upset of Spain
Goga Bitadze

Scores 23 Points as Georgia Routs Montenegro
Minnesota Timberwolves

John Konchar Traded to Minnesota, Expected to be Waived
Josh Jacobs

Packers "Fully Anticipate" Josh Jacobs Will Remain on Roster
Cody Williams

Heads to Minnesota
Josh Green

Sent to Utah
Spencer Strider

Unlikely to Return This Season
Spencer Schwellenbach

to Have Season-Ending Elbow Surgery
Jacob Wilson

to Undergo Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery
Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Clears Concussion Protocol, Still Won't Return Friday
Sandro Mamukelashvili

Fills Stat Sheet for Georgia
Yang Hansen

Leads China Past Qatar with 15 Points
Karlo Matković

Karlo Matkovic Goes 8-for-8 in Croatia's Rout of Latvia
Mario Hezonja

Piles Up 28 Points in Croatia's Qualifier
Denver Nuggets

Nuggets Waive Julian Reese
Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Injures his Neck in Preseason Finale on Friday
Shohei Ohtani

Return Still TBD After Latest Bullpen Session
James Wood

Takes Batting Practice, Return May be Imminent
Byron Buxton

Could Undergo Offseason Hip Surgery
Kirk Cousins

Expected to "Eventually" be Named the Starting QB
Max Fried

to Return for Saturday's Doubleheader
Emeka Egbuka

Focus is on Being Ready for Week 1
MMA

Umar Nurmagomedov Set For UFC Shanghai Main Event
Juan Soto

on the Verge of Returning From Injured List
Song Yadong

Headlines UFC Shanghai Event
Denise Gomes

Set For UFC Shanghai Co-Main Event
Yan Xiaonan

Looks To Bounce Back
Kai Asakura

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Sumudaerji

A Favorite At UFC Shanghai
Alex Perez

Set For Rematch With Sumudaerji
Wan'Dale Robinson

Believed to Have Avoided a Concussion
Ashton Jeanty

Raiders "Counting on" Ashton Jeanty for Season Opener
Alec Pierce

Goal is to be Ready for Week 1
CFB

Linebacker Kam Robinson Questionable to Play in Week 0
CFB

TCU "Hopeful" Jordan Dwyer Can Play on Saturday
CFB

Jackson Arnold Named UNLV Starting Quarterback
CFB

New Mexico Starting Quarterback Jack Layne Out for the Season
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. Expected to be QB1 at West Virginia
WAS

Cal Petersen Signs Tryout Deal With Capitals
CGY

Flames Invite Alexander Nylander to Training Camp
VAN

Chris Driedger Joins Canucks on Professional Tryout Agreement
Simon Nemec

Eyes Major Role With Flames
Macklin Celebrini

Looks to Evolve as Player and Leader
Connor Hellebuyck

Requests Trade From Jets
Las Vegas Raiders

Klint Kubiak Still Not Ready to Name a Starting QB
Jeremy Peña

X-Rays Negative on Jeremy Pena's Hand After Hit-by-Pitch
Jeremiyah Love

Trending in the Right Direction for Week 1
Willy Adames

Expected to Miss 3-4 Weeks With Elbow Injury
TreVeyon Henderson

Should be "Good to Go" for Week 1
Walker Jenkins

Getting the Call to the Big Leagues
CFB

Quaid Carr Bracing for Opportunity at Washington
CFB

Julian Lewis Set to Start for Colorado in Week 1
CFB

Christopher Vizzina Leading Clemson QB Battle, No Starter Named
CFB

Brian Rowe Jr. Has Breakout Potential
CFB

Tanook Hines a Game-Time Decision for Saturday
Josh Jacobs

Formally Charged With Two Misdemeanors
NHL

Kevin Hayes Signs KHL Deal
EDM

Alec Regula Won't Participate in Training Camp
Matt Savoie

Sits Out Training Camp
Mattias Janmark

Unavailable for Training Camp
Frederik Andersen

to Miss Training Camp
Thatcher Demko

Uncertain for Start of Training Camp
Victor Hedman

Feeling "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
Bo Bichette

Exits Early on Wednesday with Foot Contusion
Juan Soto

Facing Live Pitching on Wednesday
Rory McIlroy

Looking to Add Another Win at East Lake
Collin Morikawa

a Strong Value at the Tour Championship
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Finish Season With Another Win
Robert MacIntyre

is Difficult to Judge For This Week's Tour Championship
Min Woo Lee

an Untrustworthy Start in Tour Championship Debut
Ryan Gerard

Making Tour Championship Debut After Decent Closing Stretch
Jacob Bridgeman

Has Little Hope of Being Fantasy Relevant
Tommy Fleetwood

Set to Defend at East Lake
Si Woo Kim

a Volatile Play With High Upside at Tour Championship
Scottie Scheffler

Dealing With Health Issue Ahead of Tour Championship
Tom Kim

Sneaks Into Tour Championship Field
Viktor Hovland

Needs Bounce-Back at Tour Championship
J.J. Spaun

Starts Strong but Stumbles Over the Weekend
Gary Woodland

Continues Playing Well Heading to Tour Championship
Russell Henley

Can Compete For Tour Championship Title
Ludvig Aberg

Hitting Top Gear Heading to Tour Championship
Chris Gotterup

Continues Strong Finish to 2026 Season
Matt Fitzpatrick

Has Chance to Cap Off Great Season at Tour Championship
Ryan Fox

Makes Debut at TOUR Championship in Atlanta
Adam Scott

Representing Older Golfers Heading Into Atlanta
Alex Fitzpatrick

Makes Tour Championship Debut Behind Solid 2026
Anthony Hernandez

Loses Back-To-Back Fights
Gregory Rodrigues

Picks Up A Unanimous-Decision Win
Vitor Petrino

Extends His Win Streak
Serghei Spivac

Outclassed At UFC Sacramento
Roman Dolidze

Gets Finished In The First Round
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier De Ridder Bounces Back
Mason Jones

Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
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