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MarShawn Lloyd, Kaleb Johnson, Chris Brooks - Who To Draft for Fantasy Football? Green Bay Packers RB Outlooks

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MarShawn Lloyd - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Is MarShawn Lloyd, Kaleb Johnson, or Chris Brooks the Packers' starting running back? Should I draft MarShawn Lloyd, Kaleb Johnson, or Chris Brooks for fantasy football drafts?

In This Article hide
MarShawn Lloyd 2026 Fantasy Outlook
Kaleb Johnson 2026 Fantasy Outlook
Chris Brooks 2026 Fantasy Outlook
Who Should You Draft in 2026 for Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The Green Bay Packers running back room has been hit with major news ahead of the start of the 2026 season. On Sunday, Josh Jacobs, the team's No. 1 running back, was placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List, which will make him ineligible to play or practice for the time being.

As a result, the team's backup options, MarShawn Lloyd, Chris Brooks and Kaleb Johnson have now seen their fantasy value spike.

Which running back should fantasy managers draft? Let's dive in!

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MarShawn Lloyd 2026 Fantasy Outlook

With Jacobs now in serious danger of not only missing Week 1 but potentially a major part of the season, MarShawn Lloyd has gone from a late-round handcuff to a potential high-end RB2. While injuries have limited him through his young NFL career, he has been at full strength during training camp and has been deployed as the team's backup.

In the preseason, Lloyd has been given opportunities with the first team, suggesting he was Jacobs' handcuff, and this potential suspension should push him into a lead role.

Through his first two NFL seasons (drafted in 2024), Lloyd has appeared in just one game, but he entered the league as a solid prospect. During his final season at USC, the running back averaged a solid 7.1 YPC but has yet to show this talent on the NFL level.

Despite the limited sample size, Lloyd could greatly outperform his ADP following a potential Jacobs suspension and emerge as a weekly RB2 with upside.

 

Kaleb Johnson 2026 Fantasy Outlook

Ahead of Jacobs' move to the Commissioner's Exempt List, the Packers acquire running back Kaleb Johnson from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Johnson joined the Steelers out of Iowa with the 83rd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

While Johnson was viewed as one of the top running back prospects in last year's draft, like Lloyd, he has yet to show much upside in the NFL. During his debut campaign in Pittsburgh, Johnson appeared in only 10 games and took 28 attempts for a mere 69 yards.

He was often a healthy scratch and spent much of his time on special teams.

While a lengthy suspension of Jacobs doesn't open the door for him to see snaps, fantasy managers should expect him to remain the clear RB2/RB3 on this roster behind Lloyd, who is the more established option in this system.

 

Chris Brooks 2026 Fantasy Outlook

The final running back to spotlight in this backfield is Chris Brooks. Brooks began his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins in 2023 but has spent the past two seasons in the NFC North.

In 2024, Brooks took 36 rushing attempts for the Packers, where he tallied 183 yards and a rushing score. Through the air, he brought in 11 of his 13 targets for 69 yards. This past fall, Brooks logged 27 carries for 106 yards and caught a season-high 13 passes for 91 yards.

He only saw more than two targets in one game and only logged more than 25 offensive snaps in one contest. For much of the season, Brooks was deployed as a depth change-of-pace option alongside Jacobs and Emanuel Wilson, who is now in Seattle.

Heading into the 2026 season, managers should not expect his role to greatly increase, given the looming suspension of Jacobs. Brooks should maintain his change-of-pace role and operate primarily on third downs.

 

Who Should You Draft in 2026 for Fantasy Football?

With Jacobs in danger of not only missing Week 1 but a majority of the season, MarShawn Lloyd should be viewed as the primary target in this backfield. As noted above, during training camp, the young running back has been deployed as the clear "handcuff" to Jacobs while he missed time with a groin injury, suggesting he is slated to take on the lead role.

While the newly acquired Johnson could see opportunities, Lloyd is the running back that managers should prioritize in their drafts.

He currently holds an ADP of 126.9 on Yahoo, but managers should expect that number to skyrocket over the next few days. He holds high-end RB2 upside heading into Week 1 and is worth reaching for fantasy drafts.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

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Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Josh Jacobs, MarShawn Lloyd, Kaleb Johnson, Chris Brooks:

MarShawn Lloyd
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MarShawn Lloyd
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MarShawn Lloyd
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MarShawn Lloyd
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Matthew Stafford
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Jayden Daniels
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MarShawn Lloyd
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Patrick Mahomes II
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Christian Watson
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Jadarian Price
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Stefon Diggs
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DJ Moore
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Kyren Williams
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Travis Etienne Jr.
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Josh Jacobs
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Kaleb Johnson
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Kaleb Johnson
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Kaleb Johnson
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Kaleb Johnson
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De'Von Achane
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Chase Brown
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Derrick Henry
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Kyren Williams
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Javonte Williams
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Breece Hall
Kaleb Johnson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Bucky Irving
Kaleb Johnson
vs
David Montgomery
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jadarian Price
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Kaleb Johnson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Tony Pollard
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vs
J.K. Dobbins

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