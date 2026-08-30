Is MarShawn Lloyd, Kaleb Johnson, or Chris Brooks the Packers' starting running back? Should I draft MarShawn Lloyd, Kaleb Johnson, or Chris Brooks for fantasy football drafts?
The Green Bay Packers running back room has been hit with major news ahead of the start of the 2026 season. On Sunday, Josh Jacobs, the team's No. 1 running back, was placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List, which will make him ineligible to play or practice for the time being.
As a result, the team's backup options, MarShawn Lloyd, Chris Brooks and Kaleb Johnson have now seen their fantasy value spike.
Which running back should fantasy managers draft? Let's dive in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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MarShawn Lloyd 2026 Fantasy Outlook
With Jacobs now in serious danger of not only missing Week 1 but potentially a major part of the season, MarShawn Lloyd has gone from a late-round handcuff to a potential high-end RB2. While injuries have limited him through his young NFL career, he has been at full strength during training camp and has been deployed as the team's backup.
In the preseason, Lloyd has been given opportunities with the first team, suggesting he was Jacobs' handcuff, and this potential suspension should push him into a lead role.
Through his first two NFL seasons (drafted in 2024), Lloyd has appeared in just one game, but he entered the league as a solid prospect. During his final season at USC, the running back averaged a solid 7.1 YPC but has yet to show this talent on the NFL level.
Despite the limited sample size, Lloyd could greatly outperform his ADP following a potential Jacobs suspension and emerge as a weekly RB2 with upside.
More about Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs being placed on the commissioner exempt list Sunday, via @RobDemovsky:https://t.co/DHjo3y21De
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2026
Kaleb Johnson 2026 Fantasy Outlook
Ahead of Jacobs' move to the Commissioner's Exempt List, the Packers acquire running back Kaleb Johnson from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Johnson joined the Steelers out of Iowa with the 83rd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
While Johnson was viewed as one of the top running back prospects in last year's draft, like Lloyd, he has yet to show much upside in the NFL. During his debut campaign in Pittsburgh, Johnson appeared in only 10 games and took 28 attempts for a mere 69 yards.
He was often a healthy scratch and spent much of his time on special teams.
While a lengthy suspension of Jacobs doesn't open the door for him to see snaps, fantasy managers should expect him to remain the clear RB2/RB3 on this roster behind Lloyd, who is the more established option in this system.
Kaleb Johnson Traded to Packers
https://t.co/NfEtTCZqxN
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) August 30, 2026
Chris Brooks 2026 Fantasy Outlook
The final running back to spotlight in this backfield is Chris Brooks. Brooks began his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins in 2023 but has spent the past two seasons in the NFC North.
In 2024, Brooks took 36 rushing attempts for the Packers, where he tallied 183 yards and a rushing score. Through the air, he brought in 11 of his 13 targets for 69 yards. This past fall, Brooks logged 27 carries for 106 yards and caught a season-high 13 passes for 91 yards.
He only saw more than two targets in one game and only logged more than 25 offensive snaps in one contest. For much of the season, Brooks was deployed as a depth change-of-pace option alongside Jacobs and Emanuel Wilson, who is now in Seattle.
Heading into the 2026 season, managers should not expect his role to greatly increase, given the looming suspension of Jacobs. Brooks should maintain his change-of-pace role and operate primarily on third downs.
Who Should You Draft in 2026 for Fantasy Football?
With Jacobs in danger of not only missing Week 1 but a majority of the season, MarShawn Lloyd should be viewed as the primary target in this backfield. As noted above, during training camp, the young running back has been deployed as the clear "handcuff" to Jacobs while he missed time with a groin injury, suggesting he is slated to take on the lead role.
While the newly acquired Johnson could see opportunities, Lloyd is the running back that managers should prioritize in their drafts.
He currently holds an ADP of 126.9 on Yahoo, but managers should expect that number to skyrocket over the next few days. He holds high-end RB2 upside heading into Week 1 and is worth reaching for fantasy drafts.
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
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Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Josh Jacobs, MarShawn Lloyd, Kaleb Johnson, Chris Brooks:
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