Mike Marteny's college football DFS lineup picks for DraftKings. Week 1 Sunday Slate (9/6/26) CFB daily fantasy lineup picks and DFS sleepers for Sunday.
This is the last Sunday without the NFL, so college football decided to hold three marquee games, all at NFL Stadium. This is one of the few good ideas that the NCAA has had in the last decade.
We have the Apple Cup at Lumen Field, Louisville and Mississippi from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, and Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame at Lambeau Field. Four of the six teams in action are ranked teams. This feels like a bowl game slate with all of the talent on it.
In this article, I will provide you with my daily fantasy college football lineup picks for the DraftKings Sunday slate on 9/6/26, starting at 4 p.m. Eastern. I’ll give multiple player suggestions for players at quarterback, running back, and wide receiver, aiming to highlight one option at the salary scale's high, middle, and lower end. Good luck, RotoBallers.Featured Promo! Save 50% on any PGA Premium Pass using discount code MASTERS, this week only! Win more with our DFS and Betting Packages, get expert tools and advice from proven winners including the Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, betting/props cheat sheet and more. GAIN FULL ACCESS HERE
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Quarterbacks
Demond Williams Jr., Washington ($8.2K)
Demond Williams Jr. against Washington St. in the Apple Cup ?
? 16/19
? 298 Passing Yards
? 5 Total TD
? 88 Rush Yards
? 91.5 PFF Grade (5th)
DAWG. pic.twitter.com/ybF5jdHmay
— SleeperCFB (@SleeperCFB) September 22, 2025
Williams had an Apple Cup for the ages in 2025. He put up 42.7 DraftKings points in a 59-24 blowout win. Don't worry about the blowout. Don't worry about the roster turnover. Don't even worry about the transfer portal saga. Williams is THE smash play on this slate.
CJ Carr, Notre Dame ($7.8K)
It is the generally accepted theory that Carr will be the focal point of the Notre Dame offense with both Jadarian Price and Jeremiyah Love in the NFL. Vegas agrees. Carr is the preseason favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.
While we may not see a monster game out of Carr against a defense like Wisconsin, he's still going to have a good game here. I don't think we can fade Williams, especially in cash games, but Carr could be close enough and in far fewer lineups.
Also consider: Trinidad Chambliss, Mississippi ($8K); Colton Joseph, Wisconsin ($6.5K); Lincoln Kienholz, Louisville ($6.2K)
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DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Running Backs
Kewan Lacy, Mississippi ($7.9K)
Lacy had at least 16 DraftKings points in every single game in 2025. This is not a great matchup, but Lacy is one of the few college players who is matchup-proof. There's nothing to worry about here.
KEWAN LACY 73 YARDS TO THE ? pic.twitter.com/h7jsXm77V9
— ESPN (@espn) January 9, 2026
Aneyas Williams, Notre Dame ($7.2K)
Come on now, you know that I don't think Notre Dame will just stop running the ball. The offensive philosophy will still be the same. They'll just be a little more willing to trust Carr.
Both Williams and backup Nolan James Jr. will be huge parts of the offense. I like Williams more in cash games, but James is very intoxicating in GPP formats.
There are cheaper backs that I like on this slate, but I hate the matchups. I think we have to spend up at RB here, which makes it really difficult to run both Williams and Carr. We have some tough decisions to make.
Also consider: Isaac Brown, Louisville ($7.4K); Jayden Limar, Washington ($5.7K); Makhi Frazier, Mississippi ($5K)
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Wide Receivers
Rashid Williams, Washington ($6K)
As good as Dezmen Roebuck was down the stretch last year, Williams has been better in camp. Will that translate to the regular season? There is no wrong answer here, and all Washington stacks should use both.
In lineups in which I only use one Washington receiver, I'm taking the slight discount with Williams based on fall camp and hoping for the best.
Tre Richardson, Louisville ($5.7K)
Richardson spent the last month of 2025 breaking slates for Vanderbilt. He had 21 receptions for 485 yards and six touchdowns in the last four games alone.
The QB slot is still an unknown for Louisville, but I have a hard time believing that Richardson won't succeed in this offense.
Darrell Gill Jr., Mississippi ($4.9K)
The Ole Miss offense was able to sustain three receivers last season. I see no reason why they can't this season. Gill and Johntay Cook II are familiar with each other from their years at Syracuse.
I like both of them at a discount over Deuce Alexander, at least for the first week.
Tony Freeman, Washington State ($4.7K)
At this point in the bargain hunt, all we can do is hope that Washington State gets some garbage points. Freeman led the Cougars with 588 receiving yards last season. If someone gets loose out of the Wazzu WAR room, it's going to be Freeman.
Also consider: Dezmen Roebuck, Washington ($6.4K); Jordan Faison, Notre Dame ($5.3K); Mylan Graham, Notre Dame ($4.6K); Johntay Cook II, Mississippi ($4.5K)
DraftKings CFB Stacks
Washington
Demond Williams Jr. had such a monster Apple Cup in 2025 that it's hard to figure out who to stack with him, right? Maybe not. Roebuck and Williams are both worth running with Williams. I have a feeling that Williams will lead the Huskies in rushing, so I might stop this stack at three players.
Roebuck played sparingly and didn't catch a pass in the Apple Cup last year. Williams was hurt in the Week 2 game and didn't play the rest of the 2025 season, including in the Apple Cup.
This is new territory for Washington's top two receivers, but the stage shouldn't be too big for them. It makes the Washington offense even more intriguing. I think it's fair to assume that Williams won't have as big of a game as last year. It should be split among the other Washington options.
That makes it harder to run Williams solo, but I'm not completely opposed to it either. Williams still is and will be the heart of this offense.
A good way to differentiate your Washington stack is to run a fourth option, but instead of Limar, use either Kennesaw State transfer Christian Moss or star TE Decke DeGraaf.
Mississippi
The Mississippi offense was one of the top five in the country last year. Some of the pieces have changed, but the scheme and coaching are the same.
Having Chambliss and Lacy returning is huge for the Rebels. As stated earlier, the Ole Miss offense has no problems producing three fantasy-relevant receivers last year. This year should be the same.
Louisville is not a bad defense, but the Mississippi receivers are cheap enough to make this stack affordable enough to run with Williams. If you run Chambliss and Lacy with Alexander, Cook II, and Gill Jr., it will cost you $31.1K
Adding Williams solo to that stack will leave you $10.7 K to fill the final RB slot and the flex slot. I do believe that many will try to pull this off, so make sure that you get different with the final two slots.
Another option is to omit either Cook or Gill from the Ole Miss stack. Guessing which one of the two has the worse game will be the difficult part.
Also consider: Notre Dame, Wisconsin (GPP only)