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Week 1 College Fantasy Football Rankings (Top 300) - RB, WR, QB, TE

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Jeremiah Smith - College Football Rankings, NCAA CFB DFS Lineup Picks, NFL Draft

RotoBaller's Week 1 college fantasy football rankings for all positions in 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these RB, WR, QB, TE rankings for 2026.

After a long offseason wait, college football is finally here! It's officially game week for most college football teams in Week 1 after a Week 0 appetizer. It's time to start the college fantasy football season off with a big win, so we're here to help you nail your lineup calls with our Week 1 college fantasy football rankings for 2026.

RotoBaller's Week 1 CFB fantasy rankings include the top 300 players at running back, wide receiver, tight end, and quarterback. These rankings will be updated throughout the week as injury news rolls in. Below, see where key players such as LJ Martin, Arch Manning, Jeremiah Smith, Faizon Brandon, Rueben Owens III, Ty Clark III, Caden Durham, and more stand for the opening slate, among others.

Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.

 

Week 1 College Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 300

Rank Player Name Team Position
1 Caleb Hawkins OKST RB
2 Wyatt Young OKST WR
3 DeSean Bishop TENN RB
4 Jeremiah Smith OSU WR
5 Devon Dampier UTAH QB
6 Amare Thomas HOU WR
7 Kewan Lacy MISS RB
8 Kamario Taylor MSST QB
9 Jadan Baugh FLA RB
10 Antwan Raymond RUTG RB
11 Malachi Toney MIA WR
12 Cam Cook WVU RB
13 KJ Duff RUTG WR
14 Darius Taylor MINN RB
15 Charlie Becker IU WR
16 Cam Coleman TEX WR
17 Byrum Brown AUB QB
18 Cooper Barkate MIA WR
19 Raleek Brown TEX RB
20 Ryan Coleman-Williams ALA WR
21 Reed Harris ASU WR
22 Drew Mestemaker OKST QB
23 Mario Craver TA&M WR
24 Isaiah Sategna OU WR
25 Aneyas Williams ND RB
26 Omarion Miller ASU WR
27 Ryan Wingo TEX WR
28 Ja'Kyrian Turner PITT RB
29 Conner Weigman HOU QB
30 Cameron Dickey TTU RB
31 Arch Manning TEX QB
32 Tanook Hines USC WR
33 Bo Jackson OSU RB
34 Griffin Wilde NU WR
35 Wayne Knight UCLA RB
36 Dallas Wilson FLA WR
37 Justin Bowick OKST WR
38 Nick Marsh IU WR
39 Ian Strong CAL WR
40 Jordon Davison ORE RB
41 Isaac Brown LOU RB
42 Nate Sheppard DUKE RB
43 LJ Martin BYU RB
44 Justice Haynes GT RB
45 John Mateer OU QB
46 Trey'Dez Green LSU TE
47 Willie Rodriguez UK TE
48 Dierre Hill Jr. ORE RB
49 Winston Watkins LSU WR
50 Benjamin Brahmer PSU TE
51 Wayshawn Parker UTAH RB
52 Jordan Marshall MICH RB
53 Jayce Brown LSU WR
54 Demond Williams WASH QB
55 Mark Fletcher Jr. MIA RB
56 Dylan Wade UCF TE
57 Sedrick Alexander VAN RB
58 Jamal Roberts MIZ RB
59 Patrick Overmyer HOU TE
60 Ousmane Kromah FSU RB
61 Jackson Harris LSU WR
62 Dezmen Roebuck WASH WR
63 Braylon Staley TENN WR
64 Dakorien Moore ORE WR
65 Lawson Luckie UGA TE
66 Garrett Oakley KSU TE
67 DJ Vonnahme IOWA TE
68 Jamari Johnson ORE TE
69 Makhi Hughes HOU RB
70 Terrance Carter TTU TE
71 Tre Spivey ASU WR
72 Fluff Bothwell MSST RB
73 Anthony Evans MSST WR
74 L.J. Phillips Jr. IOWA RB
75 Joe Jackson KSU RB
76 Junior Sherrill VAN WR
77 Braden Pegan UTAH WR
78 Keelon Russell ALA QB
79 Deuce Alexander MISS WR
80 Kenny Johnson TTU WR
81 Dorian Fleming MD TE
82 Gunner Stockton UGA QB
83 Chase Hendricks CAL WR
84 Danny Scudero COLO WR
85 Marquis Johnson MSST WR
86 Duce Robinson FSU WR
87 Bryant Wesco Jr. CLEM WR
88 Trinidad Chambliss MISS QB
89 Mike Matthews TENN WR
90 Trent Mosley USC WR
91 Tre Richardson LOU WR
92 Chris Henry Jr. OSU WR
93 Marcel Reed TA&M QB
94 Avery Johnson KSU QB
95 Nate Frazier UGA RB
96 Andrew Marsh MICH WR
97 Decker DeGraaf WASH TE
98 Carlos Hernandez WAKE WR
99 Hunter Andrews UTAH TE
100 Daniel Hill ALA RB
101 DeAndre Moore Jr. COLO WR
102 Keshaun Singleton AUB WR
103 Rocky Beers OU TE
104 Terrell Anderson USC WR
105 Michael Masunas TEX TE
106 Hollywood Smothers TEX RB
107 Mason Mini CAL TE
108 Ethan Davis TENN TE
109 Michael Hawkins WVU QB
110 DeJuan Williams MD RB
111 Darrell Gill MISS WR
112 Carson Hansen PSU RB
113 Jayden Maiava USC QB
114 Evan Stewart ORE WR
115 TJ Moore CLEM WR
116 Kaden Feagin ILL TE
117 Jeremiah Hasley DUKE TE
118 Jojo Phillips BYU WR
119 Luke Reynolds VT TE
120 Cam Pickett KU WR
121 Coy Eakin TTU WR
122 Elija Lofton MIA TE
123 Jeremiah Koger AUB WR
124 Kamari Moulton IOWA RB
125 Nyck Harbor SC WR
126 Randy Pittman SMU TE
127 TK Keys TENN WR
128 Darian Mensah MIA QB
129 Evan Dickens BC RB
130 J'Koby Williams TTU RB
131 Carson Gulker MSU TE
132 Cam Edwards MSU RB
133 Nyziah Hunter NEB WR
134 Emmett Mosley TEX WR
135 Kenny Darby UK WR
136 Isaiah Horton TA&M WR
137 Julian Sayin OSU QB
138 Waymond Jordan USC RB
139 Chrishon McCray MSU WR
140 Kyler Kasper BYU WR
141 Anthony Colandrea NEB QB
142 Samuel Singleton FSU RB
143 Yamir Knight SMU WR
144 Jaron Tibbs KSU WR
145 Trent Walker HOU WR
146 Cayden Lee MIZ WR
147 LaNorris Sellers SC QB
148 Cataurus Hicks PITT WR
149 Luke Hasz MISS TE
150 Turbo Richard IU RB
151 Kendrick Raphael SMU RB
152 Jayden Sellers SC WR
153 Trell Harris OU WR
154 Nic Anderson UK WR
155 Brett Norfleet MIZ TE
156 Cole Rusk ARIZ TE
157 Cederian Morgan ALA WR
158 DJ Miller UK WR
159 Alonza Barnett UCF QB
160 Josh Hoover IU QB
161 Eric Singleton FLA WR
162 Jeremiah McClellan ORE WR
163 Jordan Clay WASH WR
164 Walker Lyons BYU TE
165 JJ Buchanan MICH WR
166 Joshua Moore MIA WR
167 Caleb Odom MISS TE
168 Brody Foley LOU TE
169 Adam Mohammed CAL RB
170 Sutton Smith ARK RB
171 Hudson Clement ILL WR
172 Javen Nicholas DUKE WR
173 Bear Bachmeier BYU QB
174 Sam Leavitt LSU QB
175 Chris Durr MD WR
176 Mark Bowman USC TE
177 Jared Richardson DUKE WR
178 Hogan Hansen MICH TE
179 Johntay Cook MISS WR
180 Chase Sowell PSU WR
181 Yannick Smith SMU WR
182 Duke Watson UCF RB
183 Donovan Faupel ARK WR
184 Kaelan Chudzinski BC TE
185 Vernell Brown FLA WR
186 Jordan Faison ND WR
187 Marshall Pritchett ALA TE
188 Kyson Brown ASU RB
189 Javon Tracy MINN WR
190 Jalen Cooper SMU WR
191 Dante Moore ORE QB
192 Caleb Komolafe NU RB
193 Louis Brown BAY WR
194 Noah Fifita ARIZ QB
195 Malcolm Simmons TTU WR
196 Ashton Bethel-Roman TA&M WR
197 JV Gibson CIN WR
198 Isiah Canion UGA WR
199 Corey Smith PUR WR
200 Jaden Bray WVU WR
201 Mylan Graham ND WR
202 Faizon Brandon TENN QB
203 Kevin Jennings SMU QB
204 Will Hammond TTU QB
205 Gavin Harris GT TE
206 Kwinten Ives NEB RB
207 Lotzeir Brooks ALA WR
208 Que'Sean Brown VT WR
209 King Miller USC RB
210 Jayvontay Conner VAN TE
211 Luca Puccinelli PUR TE
212 Kenny Minchey UK QB
213 Rahkeem Smith GT WR
214 Nik McMillan KSU WR
215 Kedrick Reescano ARIZ RB
216 Ty Clark III WAKE RB
217 Dawson Pendergrass BAY RB
218 Dylan Edwards KU RB
219 London Humphreys UGA WR
220 Censere Lee PITT WR
221 Micahi Danzy FSU WR
222 Cole Spence VAN TE
223 Micah Ford STAN RB
224 Jacory Barney NEB WR
225 Daunte Bacheyie SYR TE
226 Jeremiah Cobb AUB RB
227 Khobie Martin IU RB
228 Brett Eskildsen PSU WR
229 Richie Anderson TA&M TE
230 Katin Houser ILL QB
231 Chris Barnes OKST WR
232 Keaton Kubecka KU WR
233 Luke Lindenmeyer NEB TE
234 Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding MD WR
235 Duane Thomas Jr. UCF WR
236 Evan Boyd ISU WR
237 CJ Baxter UK RB
238 Tyshawn Russell SYR WR
239 Hawkins Polley BAY TE
240 Marcellous Hawkins VT RB
241 Shazz Preston IU WR
242 Jayshon Platt ILL WR
243 Brandon Inniss OSU WR
244 Umari Hatcher SYR WR
245 Brock Schott IU TE
246 Jaden Platt ARK TE
247 Nico Iamaleava UCLA QB
248 Bryce Underwood MICH QB
249 Aiden Flora ISU RB
250 Dylan Braithwaite RUTG WR
251 Ryan Davis BAY WR
252 Malik Washington MD QB
253 Ca'Lil Valentine ILL RB
254 Jayden Limar WASH RB
255 Dawson Pough BC WR
256 Tra'Mar Harris PUR WR
257 TreyShun Hurry LOU WR
258 Gary Bryant III SYR WR
259 Hayden Eligon II NU WR
260 Chris Hunter ARIZ WR
261 Caden Durham LSU RB
262 Easton Miller ISU RB
263 Tristen Brown VAN WR
264 Chris Marshall ARK WR
265 Fame Ijeboi PUR RB
266 Jordan Allen HOU WR
267 DJ Jordan ARIZ WR
268 Chris Elko GT WR
269 Dominic Overby ISU WR
270 Landon Ellis UCLA WR
271 Jonah Burton DUKE WR
272 Ismael Cisse ARK WR
273 Donovan Olugbode MIZ WR
274 Daniel Jackson MINN WR
275 Caden High STAN WR
276 Mason Heintschel PITT QB
277 Gavin Freeman BAY WR
278 Elijah Jones CIN WR
279 Rueben Owens II TA&M RB
280 Rashid Williams WASH WR
281 Keyjuan Brown LOU RB
282 Rodney Gallagher III ARIZ WR
283 Xavier Robinson OU RB
284 Ayden Greene VT WR
285 Rocco Becht PSU QB
286 Harlem Berry LSU RB
287 De'Nylon Morrissette PUR WR
288 Caleb Goodie MIZ WR
289 Thomas Blackshear UGA WR
290 Creed Whittemore UTAH WR
291 Horatio Fields MISS WR
292 Chris Johnson Jr. CLEM RB
293 Matt Fuller SC RB
294 Javarius Green BC WR
295 Collin Dixon ILL WR
296 Gio Lopez WAKE QB
297 Mikey Matthews UCLA WR
298 Alberto Mendoza GT QB
299 Aidan Chiles NU QB
300 Tory Blaylock OU RB

 

Week 1 College Fantasy Football News, Outlooks

Isaac Brown, RB, Louisville

Louisville running back Isaac Brown (undisclosed), who missed a few fall practices with an injury, will play in Week 1 against Ole Miss. "I think Isaac is ready to go," head coach Jeff Brohm said. "He's fresh and ready to go. He's had a good camp. I feel confident he's ready to go." Needless to say, this is great news for the Cardinals and Browns' fantasy managers.

When healthy, Brown is one of the best running backs in college football. The Florida native broke out as a freshman in 2024, totaling 1,325 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns in 13 games. He was limited to just nine games a season ago, but he tallied 884 rushing yards and led the country in average yards per carry (8.8). It's tough to know what the Ole Miss run defense will look like early in the season, but last year, it surrendered 149.1 rushing yards per game. Either way, Brown is a must-start in all matchups.

Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker dominated at North Texas as a freshman, completing nearly 69% of his passes for 4,379 yards, 34 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He added five more scores on the ground.

Now at Oklahoma State with the same head coach, Eric Morris, leading receiver Wyatt Young, and star running back Caleb Hawkins, he should be set to hit the ground running in the Week 1 opener against Tulsa. Tulsa was a middle-of-the-pack unit against the pass last season, allowing 214.3 passing yards per game. Expect the Cowboys to try to flex their muscles on offense in the opening game of the Morris era. Obviously, Mestemaker is a must-start this week for college fantasy football, but it's worth seeing if his production can translate to the Big 12.

Malachi Toney, WR, Miami

Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney will get his 2026 season started with a game against Stanford on Friday night. Stanford already has a win this season, but gave up 276 passing yards in that one. Add in that Stanford is playing on a short week and is facing a much tougher opponent in Miami, and Toney is lined up for a big fantasy showing this week.

He's coming off a freshman season in which he posted 1,211 yards and 10 touchdowns on 109 receptions. Toney has a new quarterback throwing to him, but transfer Darian Mensah is no stranger to college football success, so expect the Miami offense to keep rolling in 2026. Look for Toney to pick up where he left off and open the 2026 season with a bang. If Stanford can hang around, Toney could deliver one of the top fantasy scores of the week among wide receivers.

Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith gets his 2026 season underway with a test against Ball State on Saturday, so the top-end talent should be in store for a monster fantasy outing. He's coming off a 2025 season in which he caught 87 passes for 1,243 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Smith is arguably the best fantasy player in college football, and he should be in store for another huge season, starting in Week 1 against the Cardinals. The Cardinals allowed 405.7 total yards per game last year, and 226.8 of that was through the air. Even if Smith doesn't play a ton in what should be a blowout win for the Buckeyes, expect him to connect early and often with quarterback Julian Sayin, leading to a top-end fantasy showing. Start him confidently in all fantasy setups, and expect greatness every week he suits up.

Ethan Davis, TE, Tennessee

Tennessee tight end Ethan Davis (lower body) is expected to play in the team's Saturday afternoon clash against Furman. Head coach Josh Heupel said Davis "ramped up this past week and looks really good," and added that he'd be available in week 1. The junior is the team's starting TE, so having him out there is a plus for the Volunteers and for any Davis fantasy owners out there. He caught 21 passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns a season ago, and could be poised for even more in his fourth season with Tennessee.

He's projected as college fantasy TE19 in week 1 against Furman, who Tennessee should handle. In a game that could get lopsided, Tennessee could ease Davis into things, especially after he's missed some practice time of late. That makes him a bit of a risky fantasy starting option for the week, and he might be someone who is better skipped in lineups until he proves his worth in 2026.

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Malik Nabers

Non-Committal on Week 1 Status
CJ Abrams

Scratched on Monday With Back Tightness
Kenyon Sadiq

on Track to be Ready for Week 1
Jeremiyah Love

"Progressing Really Well" Toward Playing in Week 1
Xavier Edwards

Lands on Injured List With Thumb Strain
Zay Flowers

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
CFB

Quincy Porter to Miss Week 1 Against Wisconsin
CFB

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa Questionable for Opening Game
CFB

Caleb Hawkins Has Massive Upside In Oklahoma State Debut
CFB

Trey'Dez Green Set For TE1 Season
CFB

Malachi Toney Primed for Fast Start Against Stanford
DK Metcalf

Expected to be Ready for Week 1
CFB

Jeremiah Smith Poised for Huge Showing in Opener
Willson Contreras

Red Sox Place Willson Contreras on Injured List With Hamstring Strain
CFB

Ethan Davis Available in Week 1 Against Furman
Ketel Marte

Coming Off Injured List on Monday
CFB

Arch Manning Opens Season with Elite Outlook
CFB

Ethan Grunkemeyer Officially Named Starter for Virginia Tech
CFB

Isaac Brown "Ready to Go" for Matchup with Ole Miss
CFB

Tommy Carr Wins Michigan Backup Quarterback Job
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Seals Germany's Overtime Win Over Poland
Pelle Larsson

Scores 23 Points in Sweden's Qualifying Loss
Umar Nurmagomedov

Gets Finished For The First Time In His Career
Maxime Raynaud

Delivers 13 Points in France's Win Over Sweden
Song Yadong

Upsets Umar Nurmagomedov
Victor Wembanyama

Powers France Past Sweden
Yan Xiaonan

Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Braden Smith

Targets Daily Progress with Pacers
Denise Gomes

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
Kai Asakura

Wins Back-To-Back Fights
CFB

Drew Mestemaker Has Huge Upside in Oklahoma State Debut
Sumudaerji

Gets Back In The Win Column
Alex Perez

Drops Decision At UFC Shanghai
CFB

Jeremy Hecklinski "Has the Edge" in Iowa Quarterback Battle
J.J. McCarthy

Makes the Vikings' 53-Man Roster
Elly De La Cruz

Diagnosed With Left-Quad Tightness
Pete Alonso

is Okay After Leaving Game Early
Willson Contreras

Experiencing Hamstring Tightness
Jordan Hawkins

Could Fall Out of the Rotation
Jordan Poole

Could See Reduced Role
Lazaro Montes

Mariners to Promote Top Prospect Lazaro Montes
Zach Charbonnet

Lands on PUP List to Open the Season
Ashton Jeanty

Avoids Stint on Injured Reserve
Puka Nacua

Back at Practice on Sunday
Will Smith

Expected to Return on Tuesday
Xavier Edwards

Exits Early on Sunday
Micah Parsons

Placed on PUP List, Out Four Games
Byron Buxton

Gets Placed on 10-Day Injured List
Aaron Donald

Returns to the Rams on a One-Year Deal
CFB

LJ Martin Has Overall RB1 Potential Against Utah Tech
Kevin Korchinski

Signs Two-Year Deal With Blackhawks
Jaydon Blue

Cowboys Waive Jaydon Blue in Surprise Roster Move
Cale Makar

Agrees to Record Extension
CFB

Antwan Raymond Opens Season with Nuclear Upside Matchup
Puka Nacua

Expected to Avoid Commissioner's Exempt List
Keenan Allen

Faces Potential Three-Game Suspension
Josh Jacobs

Placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Kaleb Johnson

Traded to Packers
Ryan Preece

Earns his First Cup Series Victory and A Chase Spot at Daytona
Daniel Suarez

Scores his Best Finish of the Year at Daytona
Tyler Reddick

Finishes Third and Claims the No. 3 Chase Seed at Daytona
Austin Cindric

Clinches A Chase Spot by Finishing Sixth at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Falls out of The Chase
Trevor Story

Reinstated From Injured List, Starting Against Yankees
CFB

Samuel Singleton Jr. Worth a Roster Spot After Strong Season Opener?
Roman Anthony

Activated and Starting on Sunday
JJ Wetherholt

Cardinals Place JJ Wetherholt on Injured List With Wrist Tendinitis
George Kittle

Expected to Practice This Week
CFB

Jacob Fields Charged with Aggravated Assault of Former Teammate
Donte DiVincenzo

Timberwolves Hold Hope for Donte DiVincenzo's Return
Jalen Duren

Pistons Rule Out Sign-and-Trade Offers for Jalen Duren
Aaron Nesmith

Refines Ball-Handling in Offseason
Luther Burden III

"Looks 100%", Positive Sign for His Week 1 Availability
Utah Jazz

Timberwolves Waive John Konchar
Stephen Curry

Becomes Eligible for a Two-Year Extension
Keenan Allen

Arrested Sunday Morning for DWI
CFB

Jackson Arnold Settles UNLV QB Controversy
CFB

Stanford RB Micah Ford Scores Three TDs vs. Hawaii
CFB

NC State QB CJ Bailey Struggles Against Virginia
CFB

TCU RB Jeremy Payne A Bright Spot In Otherwise Stagnant Offense
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Slugs Three Homers in Blowout Win
Nikola Jović

Nikola Jovic Scores 21 Points as Serbia Routs Iceland
Shohei Ohtani

Won't Pitch Sunday or Tuesday
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Fills Stat Sheet in Blowout Win Over Iceland
Luka Garza

Chips in 10 Points as Bosnia Upsets Italy
Jusuf Nurkić

Jusuf Nurkic Dominates Italy with 25 Points, 14 Rebounds
Neemias Queta

Pulled Early in Portugal's Win Over Spain
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Daytona?
Carson Hocevar

Presents Plenty of DFS Upside for Daytona Lineups
Chris Buescher

Earns his First Front-Row Start at Daytona
Ryan Preece

Is A Huge DFS Risk Despite Strong Daytona Qualifying Result
Kirk Cousins

Raiders Set to Name Kirk Cousins as Week 1 Starter
Fernando Mendoza

Could Begin the Season as the QB3
William Byron

a DFS Diamond in the Rough at Daytona
Christopher Bell

the Chalk DFS Play at Daytona
Joey Logano

Hoping to Keep his Momentum at Daytona
Denny Hamlin

Can Denny Hamlin Return to Glory Under New Rules Package at Daytona?
Ricky Stenhouse Jr

. Should Be a Popular Fantasy Pick at Daytona
Juan Soto

Back With the Mets
Shane Van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen Qualifies Sixth As He Battles for Chase Berth
Ross Chastain

Wins Pole, Is an Easy Fade in DFS for Daytona
Shohei Ohtani

Unlikely to Pitch on Sunday
Konnor Griffin

Starting Rehab Assignment on Sunday
Aday Mara

Blocks Four Shots in Spain's Loss to Portugal
Neemias Queta

Posts 16 Points in Portugal's Upset of Spain
Goga Bitadze

Scores 23 Points as Georgia Routs Montenegro
Minnesota Timberwolves

John Konchar Traded to Minnesota, Expected to be Waived
Spencer Strider

Unlikely to Return This Season
Spencer Schwellenbach

to Have Season-Ending Elbow Surgery
MMA

Umar Nurmagomedov Set For UFC Shanghai Main Event
Song Yadong

Headlines UFC Shanghai Event
Denise Gomes

Set For UFC Shanghai Co-Main Event
Yan Xiaonan

Looks To Bounce Back
Kai Asakura

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Sumudaerji

A Favorite At UFC Shanghai
Alex Perez

Set For Rematch With Sumudaerji
WAS

Cal Petersen Signs Tryout Deal With Capitals
CGY

Flames Invite Alexander Nylander to Training Camp
VAN

Chris Driedger Joins Canucks on Professional Tryout Agreement
Simon Nemec

Eyes Major Role With Flames
Macklin Celebrini

Looks to Evolve as Player and Leader
Connor Hellebuyck

Requests Trade From Jets
NHL

Kevin Hayes Signs KHL Deal
EDM

Alec Regula Won't Participate in Training Camp
Matt Savoie

Sits Out Training Camp
Mattias Janmark

Unavailable for Training Camp
Frederik Andersen

to Miss Training Camp
Thatcher Demko

Uncertain for Start of Training Camp
Victor Hedman

Feeling "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
Rory McIlroy

Looking to Add Another Win at East Lake
Collin Morikawa

a Strong Value at the Tour Championship
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Finish Season With Another Win
Robert MacIntyre

is Difficult to Judge For This Week's Tour Championship
Min Woo Lee

an Untrustworthy Start in Tour Championship Debut
Ryan Gerard

Making Tour Championship Debut After Decent Closing Stretch
Jacob Bridgeman

Has Little Hope of Being Fantasy Relevant
Tommy Fleetwood

Set to Defend at East Lake
Si Woo Kim

a Volatile Play With High Upside at Tour Championship
Scottie Scheffler

Dealing With Health Issue Ahead of Tour Championship
Tom Kim

Sneaks Into Tour Championship Field
Viktor Hovland

Needs Bounce-Back at Tour Championship
J.J. Spaun

Starts Strong but Stumbles Over the Weekend
Gary Woodland

Continues Playing Well Heading to Tour Championship
Russell Henley

Can Compete For Tour Championship Title
Ludvig Aberg

Hitting Top Gear Heading to Tour Championship
Chris Gotterup

Continues Strong Finish to 2026 Season
Matt Fitzpatrick

Has Chance to Cap Off Great Season at Tour Championship
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