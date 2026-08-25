Jackson's ACC head coach rankings for 2026. His top 17 coaches ranked from worst to first, including Dabo Swinney, Mario Cristobal, Rhett Lashlee, Bill Belichick, Mike Norvell, and Brent Key.
It's time for our next edition of head-coaching rankings. This time, we'll talk ACC! The ACC has been "down" over the last few seasons, but that did not stop Miami from making the College Football Playoff and reaching the national championship game without a conference title win.
All of a sudden, Mario Cristobal's stock has risen, but where does he stand among the other 16 ACC coaches?
Read on to see all 17 Atlantic Coast Conference head coaches ranked. Let's dive in!
17. Tavita Pritchard, Stanford
Career Record: 0-0
By default, Tavita Pritchard takes the bottom spot among ACC head coaches. The 39-year-old has spent the bulk of his coaching career with Stanford (2011-22) before a three-year stop with the Washington Commanders as their quarterbacks coach.
Stanford has hired Washington Commanders QBs Coach Tavita Pritchard as their next Head Coach
Stanford’s Offensive Grades Under Pritchard as OC:
2018: 12th
2019: 41st
2020: 16th
2021: 56th
2022: 41st pic.twitter.com/HyH2juo06b
— PFF College (@PFF_College) November 28, 2025
There is nothing to suggest he's ready to rebuild the Cardinal program, but Andrew Luck and Stanford brass are giving him the chance to do so. Not much is known about him, so we'll have to wait and see here.
16. Tosh Lupoi, Cal
Career Record: 0-0
Aside from Pritchard, Tosh Lupoi is the only other coach on this list without any head-coaching experience. That said, he's been in the spotlight as a top defensive coordinator in the country at Alabama and Oregon, spending three years in the NFL between those stints.
Now, he's been put in charge of his alma mater, and retaining quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele was a great first step in having a successful debut season. It wouldn't be shocking to see Lupoi rise this list fast, but it's too early to project him any higher.
15. Bill O'Brien, Boston College
Career Record: 24-25
Bill O'Brien did a fantastic job at Penn State in the early 2010s, considering the circumstances, and he had a promising Year 1 with Boston College. But fresh off a 2-10 campaign with the Eagles, it's tough to justify putting him ahead of the other men on this list. Seven of Boston College's 10 losses last season came by at least two scores.
O'Brien has proved he can operate as a high-level coordinator, but we'll have to see if he's cut out for being a head coach in this new era of college football, especially at a program that isn't loaded with resources.
14. Bill Belichick, North Carolina
Career Record: 4-8
Bill Belichick is the greatest NFL head coach of all time, but coaching in today's college football world is a much different endeavor.
Belichick's college head-coaching debut started with three blowout losses against Power 4 opponents, but the Tar Heels did show some improvement in the back half of the season. North Carolina lost by just three at Cal and was a two-point conversion away from knocking off No. 16 Virginia. It also hung close with Duke in late November.
It's difficult to completely doubt Belichick's ability to turn things around in Chapel Hill, but again, his job now is much different than what he excelled at with the New England Patriots. For now, he's penciled in the No. 14 slot on this list.
13. Mike Norvell, Florida State
Career Record: 76-49
Mike Norvell was near the top of these rankings a few years ago, but after winning just seven games since the start of the 2024 campaign, he has cratered.
A down season happens, but a 2-10 season followed by a 5-7 season at Florida State is simply inexcusable, and this program looks nothing like the program that won 23 games in two years from 2022 to 2023.
NEW: Florida State's Mike Norvell tells @PeteNakos he's gone to 'work' this offseason🍢
"I've put my head down and gone to work. That's what I've done. I've done that regardless in years past when there have been talks of other opportunities...
We were able to take some big… pic.twitter.com/wytq7cV4fl
— On3 (@On3) February 13, 2026
The buy-in to Norvell's leadership appears to be gone, and it seems inevitable he'll be fired after the 2026 campaign.
12. Fran Brown, Syracuse
Career Record: 13-12
Fran Brown is a tough coach to rank. On one hand, he did a miraculous job in Year 1 with Syracuse, leading the Orange to their first 10-win season since 2001.
Although he lost starting quarterback Steve Angeli early in the season last year, a 3-9 campaign isn't a good look. Either way, his first year with the program should give Syracuse fans reason for optimism moving forward.
Brown is a leader of men who has been around a lot of great coaching staffs, and he's doing an admirable job on the recruiting trail. Can he turn things back around, or will 2024 be an outlier season when we look back in a few years?
11. Jake Dickert, Wake Forest
Career Record: 32-34
The Wake Forest program seemed to run out of steam at the end of the Dave Clawson era, winning just eight games over his final two seasons. Then, it hired Jake Dickert from Washington State and saw immediate success. The Demon Deacons were the only ACC loss on Virginia's regular-season resume, and nine wins in Year 1 far exceeded expectations for the 2025 campaign.
Dickert did a great job steadying the Washington State program after Mike Leach left, and it looks like he has a strong chance to do the same at Wake Forest. Keep an eye on Dickert, as he could earn his way into a higher-profile job with another strong season or two.
10. Brent Key, Georgia Tech
Career Record: 27-20
Some would likely argue Key is too high, while others would say he's too low. The No. 10 spot feels appropriate after leading Georgia Tech out of the miserable Geoff Collins era. That said, he doesn't have a lot to show for it outside of a Gasparilla Bowl win in 2023.
Brent Key kept it simple on where he stands as Georgia Tech's HC 😤🩸 pic.twitter.com/3TwIFWCPkf
— Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) November 6, 2025
A spot in the College Football Playoff was well within reach after an 8-0 start last season, but the Yellow Jackets stumbled against NC State and Pittsburgh in the last month of the campaign. With one great season, Key could shoot up the list. Not yet, though.
9. Dave Doeren, NC State
Career Record: 118-74
Doeren had a hot start to his coaching career at Northern Illinois, winning 23 of 27 games and capturing two straight MAC titles. He's entering Year 14 at NC State and has 11 bowl appearances thus far in Raleigh.
The fan base wants more in a weak ACC, but he's been consistent and puts together solid teams. He ranks 10th among active coaches in FBS wins. All that said, he needs to compete for a conference crown soon.
8. Pat Narduzzi, Pitt
Career Record: 80-61
Like Doeren, Narduzzi has established a nice floor at his program, but he hasn't competed at the highest level in the conference consistently enough. He had a great 11-win 2021 season with Kenny Pickett at quarterback, and the Panthers won the ACC.
But otherwise, he's been capped at nine wins. With Florida State and Clemson struggling, he has to find a way to get Pitt to the next level. 80 wins in 11 seasons is nothing to scoff at, though.
7. Tony Elliott, Virginia
Career Record: 22-26
This could be recency bias, but Elliott's stock is up significantly after leading Virginia to 11 wins and a spot in the ACC Championship Game last season. Virginia lost three games by an average of six points and was an overtime win away from heading to the College Football Playoff.
Virginia and Tony Elliott have agreed to a contract extension through the 2030 season.
Elliott was the ACC Coach of the Year after leading the Cavaliers to a program-best 11-win season in 2025: pic.twitter.com/kAYchgROTi
— Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) April 8, 2026
Yes, we were critical of Key for falling apart down the stretch, but Virginia did more with less talent. After a slow start to his Cavaliers career, it will be interesting to see if Elliott can sustain some of the success of the 2025 campaign.
6. Manny Diaz, Duke
Career Record: 39-24
I understand the circumstances around Duke winning the ACC Championship were bizarre, but it's still an impressive feat, and Diaz is now 18-9 through two seasons with the program. His Miami coaching career didn't end well, but he's thrived so far in the NIL era.
He'll have a tough challenge in 2026 after losing star quarterback Darian Mensah, but he's proved he can win games despite being at a talent disadvantage.
5. Jeff Brohm, Louisville
Career Record: 94-56
Brohm led Western Kentucky to 30 wins and two Conference USA titles in three seasons before winning 36 games in six seasons at Purdue.
He coached the Boilermakers in their only Big Ten Championship Game appearance of all time. Now, he's back at his alma mater, and he has delivered stellar results. The Cardinals played for the ACC title in his debut season and posted back-to-back nine-win campaigns since.
In some ways, he's a victim of his own success because people now expect more. Watch out for Louisville in the ACC with the talented Lincoln Kienholz under center. Oh, and arguably the best running back in the country, Isaac Brown, is back. This offense should be dangerous in 2026.
4. Rhett Lashlee, SMU
Career Record: 38-16
SMU and Lashlee joined forces at the perfect time. The Mustangs have much deeper pockets and better resources than most people would expect, and Lashlee has had a fantastic first four years with the program. The transition to the ACC has been seamless, as SMU has won 14 of its 16 conference games since joining in 2024.
SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee on why he chose to stay at SMU and sign a contract extension.
“SMU chose us first. That matters to us.”
Full response: pic.twitter.com/svbQ4ia0wL
— Dean Ralsky (@DeanRalsky) November 1, 2025
The CFP performance against Penn State stung, but it's tough to criticize getting blown out by that Nittany Lions squad on the road. We should expect SMU to once again be a contender in 2026. Lashlee has earned the confidence, and quarterback Kevin Jennings is as experienced as they come heading into next year.
3. James Franklin, Virginia Tech
Career Record: 128-60
If you want to criticize Franklin for failing to win the Big Ten or national championship in his last nine seasons in Happy Valley, that's fine.
But he's at worst a top-15 coach in the sport, as shown by his 104-45 overall record that includes six seasons of at least 10 wins. It was time for Penn State to move on, but Virginia Tech hit the jackpot in a time when its program didn't have much shine on it.
It's reasonable to think Franklin can establish a high floor for the Hokies, who haven't won 10 games since 2016. The last five years have been the program's darkest days since the start of the Frank Beamer era. Franklin has all the tools to turn that around. How fast can he compete for a CFP spot? That's the question.
2. Dabo Swinney, Clemson
Career Record: 187-53
Here's another coach who gets a ton of "hate," and it's true that Swinney's refusal to adapt to the modern era of college football is likely going to continue to be a problem. But he's won nine ACC titles and two CFP national championships. He brought Clemson to the first 12-team CFP. The game might be passing him, but let's not pretend Clemson has been "bad" for a long time.
He deserves the chance to turn it around his way, whether we think it's going to work out or not. All that said, he will fall down this list in a hurry if he stacks another few "barely bowl-eligible" seasons together.
1. Mario Cristobal, Miami
Career Record: 97-79
Yes, Cristobal's greatest success came last year, but it's tough to justify any coach ahead of him at this point. Outside of his six-year stint at FIU from 2007 to 2012, Cristobal has a 70-32 record, which includes four double-digit-win seasons, two Pac-12 championships, and three College Football Playoff wins.
Last year's Miami team had to defeat Texas A&M on the road, the defending champion Ohio State Buckeyes, and the red-hot Ole Miss Rebels to get to the title game.
Carson Beck said the Miami program’s been “a fun place to be” thanks to Mario Cristobal’s approach:
“You don't want to leave the facility with these type of guys around. Every single time you walk in the facility, it's fun. You want to be there. That's how it should be.” pic.twitter.com/mj1sWUOuOd
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 18, 2026
And when it got there, it played Indiana as close as anyone in the postseason. He's done a great job of putting new faces together and winning at a high level, proving he's built for the NIL and transfer era. I'd hear out an argument for an ACC coach to be ranked ahead of him, but I don't see it that way.