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Week 1 College Football DFS Picks (DraftKings): Expert CFB Daily Fantasy Advice (Saturday Late Night Slate - 09/05/26)

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Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele - College Football Rankings, CFB DFS, NFL Draft

Mike Marteny's college football DFS lineup picks for DraftKings. Week 1 Saturday Late Night Slate (9/5/26) CFB daily fantasy lineup picks and DFS sleepers for Saturday's after dark slate.

In This Article hide
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Quarterbacks
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Running Backs
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Wide Receivers
DraftKings CFB Stacks
More College Football Analysis
More DFS Lineup Picks

You're not done yet, are you? The day just started 10 hours ago! It's not over until we say it is! "Pac-12 After Dark" is back and maybe better than ever.

We've even got a throwback to the old Pac-12 After Dark with UCLA heading up to Cal. Central Michigan heads to New Mexico for an interesting matchup. UNLV is in Hawaii in an earlier-than-usual start from the islands. We're ending this in Reno with the high-powered Western Kentucky offense in town.

In this article, I will provide you with my daily fantasy college football lineup picks for the DraftKings Saturday Late Night slate on 9/5/26, starting at 10 p.m. Eastern. I’ll give multiple player suggestions for players at quarterback, running back, and wide receiver, aiming to highlight one option at the salary scale's high, middle, and lower end. Good luck, RotoBallers.

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DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Quarterbacks

Jackson Arnold, UNLV ($8.7K)

Yes, UNLV lost in Week 0, but don't blame Arnold. Well, maybe you can. He still held the ball too long. Arnold also threw for 291 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 54 more yards and another touchdown.

Arnold was the UNLV offense. There's a good chance that he is against Hawaii as well. Davis Warren was the only 300-yard passer in Week 0. He faced this Hawaii defense. I love this spot for Arnold.

Dan Mullen likes having his quarterbacks play hero ball. Don't stack UNLV. Just play Arnold.

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, California ($7.3K)

JKS ended his freshman campaign in style. He didn't throw an interception after November 1 while throwing for seven touchdowns and running for two more.

Cal did a lot of work in the offseason to put talent around their freshman phenom. The Bears could make some noise in the ACC, but first they get to welcome Bob Chesney to a power conference.

Micah Alejado, Hawaii ($7K)

Marcus Stokes chewed up the UNLV secondary while Memphis preferred to run the ball. What's going to happen when a team like Hawaii that throws nearly 70% of the time faces them?

This feels like a sure 300-yard game for Alejado. We'll live with the interceptions if they happen. He could put up enough yards to get UNLV back to Vegas...

Also consider: Rodney Tisdale Jr., Western Kentucky ($8.2K); Luke Moga, New Mexico ($6.4K); Angel Flores, Central Michigan ($5.8K)

 

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DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Running Backs

Adam Mohammed, California ($7.4K)

Mohammed started four games with Jonah Coleman injured in 2025. All four were in the Big Ten. Only Wisconsin held him under 15 DraftKings points. That included games against Oregon and UCLA.

Mohammed put up 15.5 DK points on the Bruins. It would have been more if Washington hadn't blown them off the field. Expect this game to stay closer, which should mean an even better game for Mohammed.

Scottre Humphrey, New Mexico ($6.6K)

This offense revolved around Humphrey early in 2025. The same should happen this season. Humphrey ran for 48 yards and a touchdown against UCLA last season.

This should be an easier game than that. There are a lot of options in this price range, and most of them carry a fair amount of risk. Humphrey isn't immune to that. Pay up for Knight if you can afford it. Humphrey is a GPP-only play.

Also consider: Jai'Den Thomas, UNLV ($8K); Wayne Knight, UCLA ($7.4K); Vaughn Blue, Central Michigan ($6.1K)

 

DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Wide Receivers

Cameron Flowers, Western Kentucky ($5.5K)

K.D. Hutchinson is not listed on the depth chart, which means that his undisclosed injury has lingered into the regular season. Hutchinson led the Hilltoppers with 618 receiving yards last season on 66 receptions. That's a lot of open targets to go around.

Cameron Flowers is probably the best option here. He caught 19 passes for 204 yards for the Tops last year.

Langston Lewis, Central Michigan ($4.7K)

Once Angel Flores took over as quarterback, Lewis took off. He put up 84.6 DK points in the last four games of the season. That's a lot for an offense that runs the ball better than half the time.

Lewis led the Chips with 596 receiving yards last year. 412 of those came after Flores took over. This duo could be even better now that they've had an entire offseason of working together.

Troy Omeire, New Mexico ($4.6K)

UCLA's pass defense was actually really good last year. I still like the Cal receivers, but there are so many good options in the middle tier that I may not get to them.

Oregon transfer Luke Moga is expected to start at quarterback for the Lobos, which should add another dimension to this offense. If it does, Omeire, the UNLV transfer, should thrive.

Brian Rowe Jr., UCLA ($4.3K)

Kwazi Gilmer and Rico Flores Jr. are both gone from last year's offense that struggled to throw the ball. It should be better this year, but that means the top options at receiver are up for grabs.

Rowe, the South Carolina transfer, has been by far the best option for the Bruins in camp. They have been hush-hush publicly about the pecking order. I'll trust what Rowe showed in camp at this price.

If Rowe hauls in five passes for 50 yards, that's 10 points and a great return. See, it doesn't take much!

Also consider: Ian Strong, California ($5.9K); Chase Hendricks, California ($5.4K); Kayden McGee, UNLV ($4K)

 

DraftKings CFB Stacks

UNLV/Hawaii game stack

The battle for the Ninth Island Trophy is usually a high-scoring affair. The teams haven't combined for fewer than 40 points since 2019. The teams have combined for more than 50 in four of those six games.

Just because it's a game stack doesn't mean that eight of your nine slots have to come from this game. I'm on record saying that Arnold is fine to run solo, and I will do that in most lineups.

However, for the game stack, you'll want Thomas and McGee with Arnold. Thomas led the Rebels in receiving yards, so it doesn't matter that much that Arnold out-rushed him.

McGee was second on the team in receptions and yards against Memphis and also caught a touchdown.

On the Hawaii side, the status of star receiver Pofele Ashlock is still uncertain. If Ashlock is in, he and Alejado are both the hogs on the offense. Tama Uiliata caught eight passes in the opener for 62 yards and a touchdown.

He's worth using regardless of the status of Ashlock, but he becomes one of the best plays on the entire slate if Ashlock misses this game.

Western Kentucky

This is a tougher stack due to the unknown. Tisdale is the easy part. The WR room is the hard part, especially with Hutchinson likely out. Flowers and Moussa Berry are the ones that you can count on.

At least one of the other receivers will also have a good game. That's the way this offense is set up. Jonathan Stafford Jr. seems to have beaten out Sam Houston transfer Qua'Vez Humphreys.

Choosing the best one of those two will set your stack apart.

Also consider: California, UCLA (GPP only), New Mexico (GPP only)

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