👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

UFC Paris DraftKings DFS Lineup Picks (Hooker vs. Parnasse): Expert Daily Fantasy Strategy

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Punahele Soriano - UFC DFS Picks, MMA DFS Lineups

Austin Swaim's UFC DFS lineups picks for UFC Paris - Hooker vs. Parnasse. Top MMA fighter picks this week include Salahdine Parnasse, Kurtis Campbell, Mario Pinto, Morgan Charriere, and Punahele Soriano.

In This Article hide
UFC Paris DraftKings DFS Studs to Target
UFC Paris DraftKings DFS Mid-Tier Picks
UFC Paris DraftKings Underdog Plays
More DFS Analysis & Lineup Picks

Every week, DraftKings Daily Fantasy has MMA contests featuring the full schedule of UFC fights. The DFS slate for UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs. Parnasse locks Saturday at 12 p.m. EST on Paramount+.

Saturday's main event is a lightweight arrival. Salahdine "Lion of Atlas" Parnasse makes his hotly anticipated UFC debut in his home country, but New Zealand brawler Dan Hooker is upset-minded as he heads to the City of Light.

Here is a full breakdown of my favorite picks on the card in each pricing tier.

 

UFC Paris DraftKings DFS Studs to Target

Salahdine Parnasse ($9,500)

I find the DFS argument around Salahdine Parnasse more interesting than the question of whether he'll win, which DraftKings Sportsbook lists at -650.

Many have the debutant on upset alert, but 36-year-old Dan Hooker has dropped consecutive fights on the ground, and Parnasse's functional MMA game is built on working into the clinch, grinding for takedowns, securing the back, and landing big shots as his opponents get away.

That's sort of the formula that keeps going against Hooker, and grappling success has a stable floor of DraftKings points (DKPTs). At worst, this is a 25-minute fight where "Lion of Atlas" can grind out a decision with plenty of points for takedowns and control.

From a leverage perspective, Hooker should also be one of the most popular fighters on the slate, making the favorite more appealing in tournaments.

 

Kurtis Campbell ($9,300)

"The Pink Panther" has quite the task in front of him, but I think he's capable of performing.

Kurtis Campbell has to avoid a 0-2 UFC start after a knockout loss in March, but the matchup couldn't be better on paper. Campbell is a grappler who has posted 21.9 takedown attempts per 15 minutes across two UFC-affiliated starts, landing a decent clip (40%).

His opponent, Trevor Peek, has been floored 27 times in his five octagon trips with poor takedown defense (52%) overall.

Peek has a reputation for big power and cuts to featherweight for the first time on Saturday, but his knockdown rate (0.63 KD%) is not a practical concern. In fact, the Tennessean's notorious toughness might help Campbell pile up points in a longer bout.

 

Mario Pinto ($9,100)

These heavyweight coin flips can be a real struggle in DFS decision-making, but I definitely prefer Mario Pinto in a prelim showdown with Ryan Spann.

Pinto, a well-rounded contestant from Portugal, has posted a solid +0.92 striking success rate (SSR) with his slick boxing. He doesn't really sit down for the quick knockout, but that shows in his elite striking accuracy (69%) and defense (58%), and it can come with those fundamentals:


Spann is the complete opposite. He's torched low-level foes for a 2.27 KD%, but his striking accuracy (39%) and defense (43%) are awful. He's 2-1 since moving to heavyweight, but the fighters he's beaten are a combined 1-8-1 in UFC.

It's so tempting to take the underdog at $7,100 and hope he finds the shot, but Spann is +380 to win in the first 10 minutes despite his reputation. I don't think oddsmakers are in the business of handing out free money.

 

UFC Paris DraftKings DFS Mid-Tier Picks

Oumar Sy ($8,800)

It's getting harder and harder to believe in Oumar Sy's upside, but my model still does. I've got Sy at 33.5% likely to finish in his home country on Saturday.

That probably has more to do with Modestas Bukauskas, who's been dropped 5 times in the UFC and lost 55% of his pro setbacks by (T)KO, than the Frenchman's 0.00 KD%. I still think it's interesting when we know Sy, a 30-year-old light heavyweight, is anecdotally dangerous:

Despite losing two of his last three, the peripherals are still very good. Sy's +1.54 SSR is solid, and he's added 2.45 takedowns per 15 minutes. Even in a decision, a decent score wouldn't be crazy.

I'm projecting that most of the field ignores this fight in tournaments. Sy has topped 100 DKPTs just twice in five appearances, and Bukauskas hasn't topped 55 in four of his seven starts. I just want to be here in case the Lithuanian's durability issues creep back up.

 

Matthieu Duclos ($8,200)

A pivotal DFS fight in the mid-range is a middleweight prelim between Matthieu Duclos and Luis Felipe Dias. It's -500 to not go the distance and nearly a pick 'em as to who wins it.

Frankly, that latter point is a bit surprising, given that Dias is coming off a debut knockout against Yi Sak Lee, and Duclos didn't even win his bid on Dana White's Contender Series to earn a contract. But, that loss on DWCS to Marco Tulio (4-2 UFC) hasn't aged poorly at all.

The Frenchman is a talented kickboxer with elite length (77") and height (6'3") for the division, and he stuffed both of Tulio's takedown attempts on DWCS. If that holds, he should have a comfortable edge in the standup.

Dias has landed just 2.85 significant strikes thus far, and the road only gets tougher from here. It's fair to say he struggles at striking range and will need takedowns, which could also deplete a questionable gas tank.

 

Klaudia Sygula ($7,900)

I've talked a lot about tournament risks, but Klaudia Sygula is a no-brainer in cash games.

In a striker's delight against Nora Cornolle, she's the lower-salaried side, and I've got her modeled as 65.2% likely to win. She was +110 on Sunday and sits at -110 as of this writing, so I'm not alone.

The Polish kickboxer is improving at just 28 years old, training at the elite gym American Top Team. The grappling shortcomings she had against Melissa Mullins in her debut shouldn't come into play here when Cornolle has only attempted a takedown in one of her six appearances.

Even if Cornolle gets the nod in her home country, I've got Sygula projected for 68.1 significant strikes and 1.04 takedowns at a median, and she's topped 100 significant strikes in her last two outings. This fight is -200 to go the distance, as well.

 

UFC Paris DraftKings Underdog Plays

Axel Sola ($7,600)

Danger is the keyword in the co-main event. I think Axel Sola has it, and Fares Ziam doesn't.

Ziam's six-fight winning streak was snapped in June, prompting a closer look under the microscope at whether a fortuitous schedule might have been the reason. Those six foes are 3-6 since facing him, and only two remain on the roster.

His career-high mark for significant strikes remains just 61, and his 0.51 KD% doesn't impose much danger, either.

Meanwhile, Sola's 1.40 KD% earned him a knockout in his debut, and he's coming off a submission win over Ismael Bonfim that resulted in 125.7 DKPTs:

Many will point out Bonfim's shortcomings, but if all else is equal, the underdog seems to have more finishing upside in both MMA domains, and he averages 1.82 more significant strikes landed per minute. I'd play him at a higher salary than Ziam -- much less this one.

 

Morgan Charriere ($7,300)

I need every dollar this week with a poor punting tier, and Morgan Charriere can help.

Charriere's fight with Felipe Lima seems to have some length. It's -250 to start Round 3, and that sort of checks out with the fact that Lima, the -198 favorite, is only 5'6" and moving up a weight class in this fight despite not having recorded a knockdown at 135.

Plus, "The Last Pirate" is notoriously durable. He's infamously lost just twice inside the distance in 34 pro fights, and one was a Melquizael Costa head kick in his very last start. He got caught.

I don't have much conviction that the Frenchman can hand Lima his first loss by stoppage, but any win should be enough this weekend.

 

Punahele Soriano ($7,200)

Daniil Donchenko is a maurauder who moves forward with an all-action style. He's landed 8.07 significant strikes per minute. That's typically the place we want to be in DFS.

However, numbers can lie, and Donchenko just hasn't faced good competition. His three UFC wins have come over foes a combined 2-7 with the promotion since the start of 2023, and he even went to a decision with Alex Morono.

Punahele Soriano is also undefeated in this weight class (4-0), but Puna has gotten his hand raised over four straight multi-time UFC winners. He even KO'd Uros Medic, a rising Serbian inside the rankings at 170 pounds.

This fight will be decided by the viability of Soriano's improved wrestling attack (1.97 takedowns landed per 15 minutes) against Donchenko's relatively untested takedown defense (85%).

However, "Puna" has lost just once by (T)KO in 18 pro fights. I'm not even sure that, even if Donchenko is getting the better of the standup, the Ukrainian is winning the fight in a fantasy-relevant fashion.

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Josh Jacobs

' Initial Court Appearance Moved Up
Corbin Burnes

Expected to Make Long-Awaited Return on Tuesday
Salahdine Parnasse

Set For His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Set For UFC Paris Main Event
Axel Sola

Set For UFC Paris Co-Main Event
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Nursulton Ruziboev

Returns At UFC Paris
Ben Simmons

Agrees to One-Year Deal with Kings
Michael Page

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
New York Knicks

Drew Eubanks Draws Knicks Interest
Daniil Donchenko

Looks To Remain Unbeaten In The UFC
Donte DiVincenzo

Remains Around Team During Rehab
LaMelo Ball

Draws Praise From Wolves GM
Punahele Soriano

An Underdog At UFC Paris
Cody Williams

Gets Fresh Start with Timberwolves
CFB

Gio Lopez and Carlos Hernandez Shine In Wake Forest's Win
CFB

KJ Duff Has Monster Game In Rutgers' Week 1 Loss
CFB

Austin Simmons Dazzles In Missouri Debut
CFB

LSU Wins Court Case Of Former NFL Training Camp Players
Jake Ferguson

Restructures Contract With the Cowboys
Jonah Coleman

Could Be Between-the-Tackles Complement in Denver
Charlotte Hornets

Jarkel Joiner Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Hornets
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Waive Kyle Mangas
Malaki Branham

Officially Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Magic
JD Davison

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Magic
Amen Thompson

Agrees to Five-Year Extension with Houston
Breece Hall

Expected to be Ready for Week 1
Shohei Ohtani

Considered Day-to-Day
CFB

Danny Scudero Now Listed As Probable
Shohei Ohtani

Out Thursday With Ongoing Knee, Biceps Issues
CFB

Danny Scudero A Game-Time Decision vs. Georgia Tech
D'Andre Swift

Suffers Undisclosed Injury in Practice
Rome Odunze

Suffers Apparent Leg Injury in Practice
George Kittle

Could be on Snap Count in Week 1
Alec Pierce

Practices in Full on Thursday
CFB

Ryan Wingo Earning High Praise from Head Coach
New England Patriots

Mike Vrabel Offers No Reaction to The Athletic's Internal Review
CFB

SEC Files Lawsuit against LSU, Lane Kiffin
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers "Unlikely" to Shut Down Shohei Ohtani Completely
Michael Wilson

Cardinals, Michael Wilson Agree on Three-Year Extension
CFB

Anthony Colandrea Poised for Big Things in Juicy Week 1 Matchup
CFB

DeSean Bishop Eyeing Big Showing in Favorable Week 1 Test
CFB

KJ Duff Looking for Fast Start in Favorable Week 1 Clash
CFB

John Mateer Tweaks his Mechanics This Offseason
Konnor Griffin

Says He's Ready to Return on Friday
Pierre Engvall

Good to Go for 2026-27
Kyle Palmieri

Looking "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
Semyon Varlamov

Ready for Comeback Campaign
CFB

NCAA Finds Cincinnati Not At Fault In Brendan Sorsby Betting Probe
CFB

Freshman Legend Bey Starting As Ohio State's Kick Returner
Jonathan Huberdeau

Suffers Setback in Hip Surgery Recovery
CFB

Savion Hiter Will Play In Season Opener
CFB

Nic Anderson Impressing Will Stein With Speed
NYR

Eeli Tolvanen Joins Rangers
Luke Evangelista

Devils Acquire Luke Evangelista
Dean Wade

Embraces Defensive Role with 76ers
CFB

Tanook Hines Listed As Co-Starter For Week 1
Domantas Sabonis

Emerges as Prime Trade Candidate in Sacramento
Jalen Duren

Kings Eyeing Jalen Duren in 2027 Free Agency
Cleveland Cavaliers

Khalifa Diop Signs Four-Year Deal with Cavaliers
Minnesota Timberwolves

Timberwolves Hiring Daniel Brady as Assistant Coach
CFB

Dabo Swinney Lacking Confidence in Christopher Vizzina?
CFB

Rico Scott, Derek Meadows Expected to Both Factor Into Alabama's Offense
CFB

Jovantae Barnes Not Expected to Play in Week 1
Michael Wilson

Could Receive Extension Soon
Gradey Dick

Set to Join Clippers Soon
Michael Penix Jr.

Falcons Plan to Eventually Start Michael Penix Jr.
Brandon Ingram

Expected to Join Clippers Soon
Paul Reed

Pistons Guarantee Paul Reed's Salary for 2026-27
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Quad Tightness
Charlotte Hornets

Kyle Mangas Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Hornets
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Waive Trey Townsend
Kawhi Leonard

to Pay $700,000, Avoids Suspension
CFB

Notre Dame Defense Looking to Start Strong in Week 1 Against Wisconsin
Blake Corum

"Could Emerge as the 1A" in Rams' Backfield
Jonathon Brooks

Panthers "Very Optimistic" Jonathon Brooks Will Be Available in Week 1
Kirk Cousins

Raiders Officially Name Kirk Cousins the Week 1 Starter
Ashton Jeanty

Klint Kubiak Optimistic About Ashton Jeanty's Week 1 Status
Shohei Ohtani

Might Not Pitch Again in 2026
James Wood

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
George Kittle

Trending Towards Playing in Week 1
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out a Career-High 13 in Win Over Toronto
James Wood

Likely to Return to Nationals Lineup on Wednesday
Mike Washington Jr.

Raiders are Counting on Mike Washington Jr. to Win Games
Malik Nabers

was Involved in Most of Tuesday's Practice
Ashton Jeanty

is in "Good Spot" with Ankle Injury
Brian Robinson

to See Goal-Line Work in Atlanta?
Riley Greene

Reinstated and Starting Against Twins
Will Smith

Dodgers Activate Catcher Will Smith From Injured List
Los Angeles Angels

Angels Being Sold to Rams Owner Stan Kroenke
Alex Bregman

has Another Three-Homer Game on Monday
Chase Burns

Will Face Workload Limitations Down the Stretch
Aaron Judge

Could Return for Next Homestand
CJ Abrams

Scratched on Monday With Back Tightness
Xavier Edwards

Lands on Injured List With Thumb Strain
Willson Contreras

Red Sox Place Willson Contreras on Injured List With Hamstring Strain
Ketel Marte

Coming Off Injured List on Monday
Umar Nurmagomedov

Gets Finished For The First Time In His Career
Song Yadong

Upsets Umar Nurmagomedov
Yan Xiaonan

Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Denise Gomes

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
Kai Asakura

Wins Back-To-Back Fights
Sumudaerji

Gets Back In The Win Column
Alex Perez

Drops Decision At UFC Shanghai
Elly De La Cruz

Diagnosed With Left-Quad Tightness
Kevin Korchinski

Signs Two-Year Deal With Blackhawks
Cale Makar

Agrees to Record Extension
Ryan Preece

Earns his First Cup Series Victory and A Chase Spot at Daytona
Daniel Suarez

Scores his Best Finish of the Year at Daytona
Tyler Reddick

Finishes Third and Claims the No. 3 Chase Seed at Daytona
Austin Cindric

Clinches A Chase Spot by Finishing Sixth at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Falls out of The Chase
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Daytona?
Carson Hocevar

Presents Plenty of DFS Upside for Daytona Lineups
Chris Buescher

Earns his First Front-Row Start at Daytona
Ryan Preece

Is A Huge DFS Risk Despite Strong Daytona Qualifying Result
William Byron

a DFS Diamond in the Rough at Daytona
Christopher Bell

the Chalk DFS Play at Daytona
Joey Logano

Hoping to Keep his Momentum at Daytona
Denny Hamlin

Can Denny Hamlin Return to Glory Under New Rules Package at Daytona?
Ricky Stenhouse Jr

. Should Be a Popular Fantasy Pick at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen Qualifies Sixth As He Battles for Chase Berth
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Eric Cross' Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 24
MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (9/4/26)
Today's Pitcher Strikeout Bets - Fri, 9/4
MLB DFS Lineup Picks: Friday, 9/4