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Week 1 College Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

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Isaac Brown - College Football Rankings, CFB DFS Picks, NFL Draft

RotoBaller's Week 1 college fantasy football running back rankings for 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these RB rankings for the top Power 4 players.

Week 1 of the 2026 college football season is here, and it's time to set those college fantasy football lineups before Thursday, Friday, and Saturday games begin! Many running back depth charts across the country still have uncertainty, but many are also headlined by big-name, must-start studs. These rankings will see major changes week-to-week as we get regular-season data, but for now, we're here to help with our Week 1 college fantasy football running back rankings for 2026.

RotoBaller's Week 1 CFB fantasy running back rankings include the top 70 ball carriers. These rankings will be updated throughout the week as injury news rolls in. Below, see where key chain-movers such as DeSean Bishop, Isaac Brown, Cam Cook, Bo Jackson, LJ Martin, Justice Haynes, Daniel Hill, Evans Dickens, and Turbo Richard stand, among all others.

Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.

 

Week 1 College Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

Rank Player Name Team Position
1 Caleb Hawkins OKST RB
2 DeSean Bishop TENN RB
3 Kewan Lacy MISS RB
4 Jadan Baugh FLA RB
5 Antwan Raymond RUTG RB
6 Cam Cook WVU RB
7 Darius Taylor MINN RB
8 Raleek Brown TEX RB
9 Aneyas Williams ND RB
10 Cameron Dickey TTU RB
11 Ja'Kyrian Turner PITT RB
12 Wayne Knight UCLA RB
13 Bo Jackson OSU RB
14 Jordon Davison ORE RB
15 Ousmane Kromah FSU RB
16 Isaac Brown LOU RB
17 Nate Sheppard DUKE RB
18 LJ Martin BYU RB
19 Justice Haynes GT RB
20 Dierre Hill Jr. ORE RB
21 Sedrick Alexander VAN RB
22 Wayshawn Parker UTAH RB
23 Jordan Marshall MICH RB
24 Mark Fletcher Jr. MIA RB
25 Jamal Roberts MIZ RB
26 Adam Mohammed CAL RB
27 L.J. Phillips Jr. IOWA RB
28 Fluff Bothwell MSST RB
29 Dilin Jones LSU RB
30 Makhi Hughes HOU RB
31 Joe Jackson KSU RB
32 Daniel Hill ALA RB
33 Samuel Singleton FSU RB
34 Nate Frazier UGA RB
35 Hollywood Smothers TEX RB
36 Carson Hansen PSU RB
37 DeJuan Williams MD RB
38 J'Koby Williams TTU RB
39 Kamari Moulton IOWA RB
40 Cam Edwards MSU RB
41 Sutton Smith ARK RB
42 Kwinten Ives NEB RB
43 Turbo Richard IU RB
44 Evan Dickens BC RB
45 Rueben Owens II TAMU RB
46 Waymond Jordan USC RB
47 Gideon Davidson CLEM RB
48 Kyson Brown ASU RB
49 Duke Watson UCF RB
50 Kendrick Raphael SMU RB
51 Dylan Edwards KU RB
52 Aiden Flora ISU RB
53 Caleb Komolafe NU RB
54 Kedrick Reescano ARIZ RB
55 Easton Miller ISU RB
56 Dawson Pendergrass BAY RB
57 Ty Clark III WAKE RB
58 King Miller USC RB
59 Khobie Martin IU RB
60 Micah Ford STAN RB
61 CJ Baxter UK RB
62 Jeremiah Cobb AUB RB
63 Jayden Limar WASH RB
64 Marcellous Hawkins VT RB
65 Matt Fuller SC RB
66 Ca'Lil Valentine ILL RB
67 Chris Johnson Jr. CLEM RB
68 Fame Ijeboi PUR RB
69 Keyjuan Brown LOU RB
70 Xavier Robinson OU RB

 

Week 1 College Fantasy Football Running Back News, Outlooks

Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy faces a stiff test in Week 1 against Louisville on Sunday, so his fantasy expectations need to be tempered a bit. Louisville allowed just 114.3 rushing yards per game a season ago and comes into the season ranked 24th, so this isn't the rosy matchup that many top fantasy players are getting this week.

Lacy is a huge fantasy asset coming into the season after rushing for 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns across 306 carries a season ago; he caught 29 passes for 177 yards. While the matchup is a bit tougher, Lacy should still be started in all fantasy leagues and is expected to deliver a solid fantasy output, but this isn't likely to be his top showing of the season. Expect better offensive showings ahead for Lacy and Ole Miss, which is ranked ninth.

Isaac Brown, Louisville

Louisville running back Isaac Brown (undisclosed), who missed a few fall practices with an injury, will play in Week 1 against Ole Miss. "I think Isaac is ready to go," head coach Jeff Brohm said. "He's fresh and ready to go. He's had a good camp. I feel confident he's ready to go." Needless to say, this is great news for the Cardinals and Browns' fantasy managers.

When healthy, Brown is one of the best running backs in college football. The Florida native broke out as a freshman in 2024, totaling 1,325 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns in 13 games. He was limited to just nine games a season ago, but he tallied 884 rushing yards and led the country in average yards per carry (8.8). It's tough to know what the Ole Miss run defense will look like early in the season, but last year, it surrendered 149.1 rushing yards per game. Either way, Brown is a must-start in all matchups.

Raleek Brown, Texas

Texas running back Raleek Brown makes his team debut against Texas State on Saturday, so he's set up well in that favorable matchup. Brown transferred in from Arizona State, where he rushed for 1,141 yards and four touchdowns across 186 carries last season; he also had 239 receiving yards and two scores across 34 receptions. Texas also has transfer Hollywood Smothers in the backfield, and it could lead to a split backfield this coming season.

The Longhorns are a high-powered offense, so both backs could shine as fantasy assets, and especially so in matchups like Texas has for Week 1. Looking back to last year, Texas State allowed 164.8 rushing yards per game, and Texas should achieve that with ease this Saturday. Despite being in a split backfield, fantasy owners can confidently start Brown in Week 1, and likely in most matchups going forward.

Antwan Raymond, Rutgers

Rutgers running back Antwan Raymond is set to open his 2026 season on Thursday night against Massachusetts, setting him up for a big spike week to begin the college fantasy football campaign. A first-round pick in preseason drafts, Raymond is expected to be one of the most productive running backs in the nation after tallying 244 carries, 1,241 rushing yards, 18 receptions, 255 receiving yards, and 15 total touchdowns in 2025.

Last season, UMass ranked 134th out of 136 FBS teams in rushing yards allowed per game (221.3). While last season's stats aren't everything, thanks to massive roster turnover in college football, it's difficult to imagine the Minutemen improving drastically in that area. Regardless, the Scarlet Knights have a significant talent advantage in this Week 1 meeting. Needless to say, Raymond is an easy must-start and could contend to lead all running backs in fantasy points.

Jamal Roberts, Missouri

Missouri running back Jamal Roberts is set for a large workload in Missouri's season opener against Arkansas Pine Bluff on Thursday night. With Missouri's All-American running back, Ahmad Hardy (leg), still recovering from a gunshot wound, Roberts is set for a big week of fantasy production. Roberts had a tremendous 2025 campaign rushing for 753 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 10.1 fantasy points per game in a part-time role behind Hardy.

As a team, Missouri ranked eighth in all of college football, averaging 228.3 rushing yards per game last season. Arkansas Pine Bluff was one of the worst FCS defenses last year, allowing 38.2 points per game. Roberts should be ranked as an RB1 until Hardy returns from injury, and he could easily finish as the overall RB1 in Week 1.

Aneyas Williams, Notre Dame

Notre Dame running back Aneyas Williams is listed on top of the depth chart heading into Week 1's matchup with Wisconsin. Williams played in a limited role behind Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price last season, rushing 24 times for 224 yards and five touchdowns.

While Williams is listed as RB1, there are four players listed behind him as RB2. Nolan James Jr., Kedren Young, Jonaz Walton, and Javian Osborne could all see action in what could be a far more committee backfield than we are used to. After all, not even Jeremiyah Love could secure this backfield for himself. Given that Williams was such a high draft pick in college fantasy this season, it may be hard not to start him. That being said, proceed with caution. This game could be lower-scoring than many think, and Williams could see carries split with four other backs.

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Notre Dame Defense Looking to Start Strong in Week 1 Against Wisconsin
CFB

Indiana Defense Looking Elite Again Heading Into Week 1 Matchup
CFB

Texas Tech Defense Should Shine in Favorable Week 1 Matchup
CFB

Miami's Defense Looking to Start Strong in Week 1 Against Stanford
CFB

Oregon Defense Could Thrive Despite Week 1 Test Against Boise State
Blake Corum

"Could Emerge as the 1A" in Rams' Backfield
Jonathon Brooks

Panthers "Very Optimistic" Jonathon Brooks Will Be Available in Week 1
Kirk Cousins

Raiders Officially Name Kirk Cousins the Week 1 Starter
CFB

Aidan Armenta Named Starting Quarterback for UL Monroe
Ashton Jeanty

Klint Kubiak Optimistic About Ashton Jeanty's Week 1 Status
CFB

Alabama's Defense Could Have Nick Saban Influence this Season
Shohei Ohtani

Might Not Pitch Again in 2026
James Wood

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
CFB

Jalen Moss, Jaren Hamilton Listed as Co-Starters for Arizona State
CFB

Alberto Mendoza a Streaming Option In First Start
CFB

Caden High Listed As Questionable For Week 1
CFB

Jamal Roberts Set For RB1 Workload In Season Opener
Stephen Curry

Not Rushing Extension with Warriors
Luguentz Dort

Says Hawks Transition Has Been Smooth
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Plays Through Illness for Serbia
Charlotte Hornets

Trey Townsend Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Hornets
George Kittle

Trending Towards Playing in Week 1
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Waive Josiah Allick
CFB

Wyatt Young Listed as Co-Starter for Week 1
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out a Career-High 13 in Win Over Toronto
James Wood

Likely to Return to Nationals Lineup on Wednesday
Nick Richards

Enters Camp in Prove-It Mode
NBA

Thanasis Antetokounmpo Leaves NBA for Aris BC
Saint Thomas

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

Jameer Nelson Jr. Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

Tacko Fall Joins 76ers on Exhibit 10 Deal
CFB

CFP Leaders Considering Disqualifying Teams with Former NFL Players
CFB

CJ Carr a Decent Fantasy Option for Week 1
Mike Washington Jr.

Raiders are Counting on Mike Washington Jr. to Win Games
CFB

Ryan Coleman-Williams Could See Limited Usage in Poor Matchup
CFB

Aneyas Williams Atop Depth Chart
Malik Nabers

was Involved in Most of Tuesday's Practice
CFB

Jadan Baugh is a Priority Start in Week 1
CFB

Dante Moore has a Modest Week 1 Matchup
CFB

Julian Sayin Set for Big Week?
Ashton Jeanty

is in "Good Spot" with Ankle Injury
CFB

Devin McCuin Draws Praise
CFB

Tait Reynolds Likely to Play in Week 1
Brian Robinson

to See Goal-Line Work in Atlanta?
Riley Greene

Reinstated and Starting Against Twins
Christian McCaffrey

"Looks Ready for Week 1"
Will Smith

Dodgers Activate Catcher Will Smith From Injured List
Puka Nacua

Remains Under NFL Review Ahead of Week 1
Los Angeles Angels

Angels Being Sold to Rams Owner Stan Kroenke
Kyle Monangai

Week-to-Week With his Knee Injury
NFL

Tony Romo Issues Apology, Pleads No Contest to OWI
Ashton Jeanty

Working With Trainers on Tuesday
Keenan Allen

Will Play in Week 1
Ashton Jeanty

Remains Sidelined at Practice
Josh Jacobs

Packers Expect Josh Jacobs to Play This Season
Deni Avdija

Misses FIBA Qualifiers at Blazers' Request
Jalen McMillan

Emeka Egbuka Could Play in Week 1
Ziaire Williams

Gets Defense-First Role with Lakers
Charlotte Hornets

Josiah Allick Signs Exhibit-10 Deal with Charlotte
Zay Flowers

Good to Go for Week 1
Matthew Murrell

Signs with Jazz
Jeremiyah Love

Considered "50/50" to Play in Week 1
Alex Bregman

has Another Three-Homer Game on Monday
Chase Burns

Will Face Workload Limitations Down the Stretch
Aaron Judge

Could Return for Next Homestand
Malik Nabers

Non-Committal on Week 1 Status
CJ Abrams

Scratched on Monday With Back Tightness
Xavier Edwards

Lands on Injured List With Thumb Strain
Willson Contreras

Red Sox Place Willson Contreras on Injured List With Hamstring Strain
Ketel Marte

Coming Off Injured List on Monday
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Seals Germany's Overtime Win Over Poland
Pelle Larsson

Scores 23 Points in Sweden's Qualifying Loss
Umar Nurmagomedov

Gets Finished For The First Time In His Career
Maxime Raynaud

Delivers 13 Points in France's Win Over Sweden
Song Yadong

Upsets Umar Nurmagomedov
Victor Wembanyama

Powers France Past Sweden
Yan Xiaonan

Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Braden Smith

Targets Daily Progress with Pacers
Denise Gomes

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
Kai Asakura

Wins Back-To-Back Fights
Sumudaerji

Gets Back In The Win Column
Alex Perez

Drops Decision At UFC Shanghai
Elly De La Cruz

Diagnosed With Left-Quad Tightness
Pete Alonso

is Okay After Leaving Game Early
Willson Contreras

Experiencing Hamstring Tightness
Jordan Hawkins

Could Fall Out of the Rotation
Jordan Poole

Could See Reduced Role
Lazaro Montes

Mariners to Promote Top Prospect Lazaro Montes
Will Smith

Expected to Return on Tuesday
Xavier Edwards

Exits Early on Sunday
Byron Buxton

Gets Placed on 10-Day Injured List
Kevin Korchinski

Signs Two-Year Deal With Blackhawks
Cale Makar

Agrees to Record Extension
Ryan Preece

Earns his First Cup Series Victory and A Chase Spot at Daytona
Daniel Suarez

Scores his Best Finish of the Year at Daytona
Tyler Reddick

Finishes Third and Claims the No. 3 Chase Seed at Daytona
Austin Cindric

Clinches A Chase Spot by Finishing Sixth at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Falls out of The Chase
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Daytona?
Carson Hocevar

Presents Plenty of DFS Upside for Daytona Lineups
Chris Buescher

Earns his First Front-Row Start at Daytona
Ryan Preece

Is A Huge DFS Risk Despite Strong Daytona Qualifying Result
William Byron

a DFS Diamond in the Rough at Daytona
Christopher Bell

the Chalk DFS Play at Daytona
Joey Logano

Hoping to Keep his Momentum at Daytona
Denny Hamlin

Can Denny Hamlin Return to Glory Under New Rules Package at Daytona?
Ricky Stenhouse Jr

. Should Be a Popular Fantasy Pick at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen Qualifies Sixth As He Battles for Chase Berth
Ross Chastain

Wins Pole, Is an Easy Fade in DFS for Daytona
MMA

Umar Nurmagomedov Set For UFC Shanghai Main Event
Song Yadong

Headlines UFC Shanghai Event
Denise Gomes

Set For UFC Shanghai Co-Main Event
Yan Xiaonan

Looks To Bounce Back
Kai Asakura

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Sumudaerji

A Favorite At UFC Shanghai
Alex Perez

Set For Rematch With Sumudaerji
WAS

Cal Petersen Signs Tryout Deal With Capitals
CGY

Flames Invite Alexander Nylander to Training Camp
VAN

Chris Driedger Joins Canucks on Professional Tryout Agreement
Simon Nemec

Eyes Major Role With Flames
Macklin Celebrini

Looks to Evolve as Player and Leader
Connor Hellebuyck

Requests Trade From Jets
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