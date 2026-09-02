👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Week 1 College Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Terrance Carter Jr. - College Football News, CFB Fantasy Rankings, DFS Picks

RotoBaller's Week 1 college fantasy football tight end rankings for 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these TE rankings for the top Power 4 players.

College football is officially back! We saw a small slate of games last week, but the majority of the country suits up in Week 1, and at RotoBaller, we'll have you covered all season long with updated college fantasy football rankings. Just like in the NFL version of the game, tight ends are scarce, and one big play and touchdown can lead to a TE being a top-12 scorer at the position. However, consistent tight end production is even more difficult to come by at this level. We're here to help you sort through it all with our Week 1 college fantasy football tight end rankings for 2026.

Where do big-name players and potential sleepers like Terrance Carter, Trey'Dez Green, Patrick Overmyer, Dylan Wade, Brody Foley, and Mason Mini stand for Week 1? Navigate the table below to find out.

Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.

 

Week 1 College Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

Rank Player Name Team Position
1 Willie Rodriguez UK TE
2 Trey'Dez Green LSU TE
3 Terrance Carter TTU TE
4 Jamari Johnson ORE TE
5 DJ Vonnahme IOWA TE
6 Benjamin Brahmer PSU TE
7 Dylan Wade UCF TE
8 Patrick Overmyer HOU TE
9 Lawson Luckie UGA TE
10 Garrett Oakley KSU TE
11 Dorian Fleming MD TE
12 Decker DeGraaf WASH TE
13 Hunter Andrews UTAH TE
14 Hayden Hansen OU TE
15 Brody Foley LOU TE
16 Jeremiah Hasley DUKE TE
17 Michael Masunas TEX TE
18 Randy Pittman SMU TE
19 Ethan Davis TENN TE
20 Mason Mini CAL TE
21 Kaden Feagin ILL TE
22 Mark Bowman USC TE
23 Zach Marshall MICH TE
24 Elija Lofton MIA TE
25 Luke Hasz MISS TE
26 Walker Lyons BYU TE

 

Week 1 College Fantasy Football Tight End News, Outlooks

Brody Foley, Louisville

Louisville tight end Brody Foley joined the Cardinals' program this offseason after a productive season at Tulsa, in which he ranked second nationally among tight ends in touchdown receptions. Overall, he tallied 37 receptions for 528 yards and seven touchdown receptions.

He added two rushing scores across 11 games. With former Ohio State quarterback Lincoln Kienholz set to run the show in 2026, Foley projects to be one of the top options in the passing game alongside Vanderbilt transfer wide receiver Tre Richardson. Big-time production is hard to find at the tight end spot in college football, but Foley has the opportunity to be one of the best at his position in the ACC and in the country. With tailback Isaac Brown commanding a ton of attention in the running game, Louisville's passing attack could be underrated heading into 2026. Foley stands to benefit.

DJ Vonnahme, Iowa

Iowa tight end DJ Vonnahme is hoping to open the season in a big way, beginning in the team's first test against Northern Illinois on Saturday. He's coming off a 2025 campaign in which he went for 434 yards and three touchdowns across 29 receptions.

The tight end was actually the team's leading pass catcher with those numbers, which shows just what Iowa likes to do on offense: run the ball. Expect a run-heavy offense again from the Hawkeyes for the coming season, especially early on as they sort out a quarterback battle between Jeremy Hecklinski and Hank Brown. Vonnahme is an intriguing fantasy option, being the team's top returning pass catcher, though, and he'll be started in a good number of leagues, while being owned in nearly all of them. He's a better option in deeper setups to start the season, but the matchup this weekend could lead to one of his better fantasy scores.

Dylan Wade, UCF

UCF tight end Dylan Wade gets his season started on Thursday against Bethune-Cookman, which sets him up well as a fantasy asset. The Knights are heavy favorites, and Wade should factor in plenty during the starting offense's time on the field. The talent level on the field will be heavily in the Knights' favor, so a big offensive showing could be coming.

In his first season with UCF, Wade caught 43 passes for 523 yards and five touchdowns. He could be in store for even better numbers this coming season, but will need to prove it with new players all over the UCF offense. Transfer quarterback Alonza Barnett III is among the new faces, so Wade's fantasy upside will be determined by how he connects with his new QB. The matchup on Saturday is one to trust Wade in, and that makes him a solid fantasy starting option for Week 1.

Trey'Dez Green, LSU

LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green is set up to be one of the most productive tight ends in 2026. Last season, Green hauled in 33 receptions for 433 yards and seven touchdowns and finished the season as the ninth-best tight end in P4 leagues with 85.3 fantasy PPG. LSU made major changes in the offseason, bringing in quarterback Sam Leavitt and head coach Lane Kiffin.

Kiffin's 2025 offense supported another top-10 tight end in Dae'Quan Wright, and since 2020, Kiffin's offenses have averaged 300 passing yards per game, which raises Green's ceiling and floor. Green is currently ranked as RotoBaller's TE2, and he should have a big game in Death Valley against Clemson.

Jamari Johnson, Oregon

Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson faces Boise State to kick off the season. The Broncos surrendered 175.6 passing yards per game a season ago, but also weren't playing the Ducks every week, and have had lots of turnover on defense since then. Johnson is expected to be a big part of the team's offense after tallying 510 yards and three touchdowns across 32 receptions last season. Add in an established connection with quarterback Dante Moore and Johnson could take a step forward and deliver even more this coming season.

There are other offensive skill players to contend with for production, though, including running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. and wide receivers Jeremiah McClellan, Dakorien Moore and Evan Stewart. The Ducks' offense should be one of the top units in the country, leaving plenty for Johnson to provide for fantasy owners. The tight end is highly projected for Week 1, so expect to see him starting in most fantasy leagues.

Terrance Carter, Texas Tech

Texas Tech tight end Terrance Carter Jr. will face Abilene Christian to open the college football season. The Wildcats played in Week 0, losing to Lamar. Abilene Christian allowed a pair of Lamar tight ends to go for 65 yards and two touchdowns on seven catches in that contest. That sets Carter up for a possible big fantasy outing in Week 1. Carter is coming off a 55-catch season in which he produced 624 yards and five touchdowns.

The 12th-ranked Red Raiders have some new faces on offense and are led by quarterback Will Hammond, who has just three career starts, but the offense should have no problems excelling this coming week. Carter is a strong fantasy starting option based on what he did last season and what Abilene Christian allowed last week, so fire him up confidently this week. Carter could be a high-end fantasy TE for the full season as well.

Ethan Davis, Tennessee

Tennessee tight end Ethan Davis (lower body) is expected to play in the team's Saturday afternoon clash against Furman. Head coach Josh Heupel said Davis "ramped up this past week and looks really good," and added that he'd be available in week 1. The junior is the team's starting TE, so having him out there is a plus for the Volunteers and for any Davis fantasy owners out there. He caught 21 passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns a season ago, and could be poised for even more in his fourth season with Tennessee.

He's projected as college fantasy TE19 in week 1 against Furman, who Tennessee should handle. In a game that could get lopsided, Tennessee could ease Davis into things, especially after he's missed some practice time of late. That makes him a bit of a risky fantasy starting option for the week, and he might be someone who is better skipped in lineups until he proves his worth in 2026.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More College Football Analysis

Week 1 WR Fantasy Rankings
Week 1 RB Fantasy Rankings
Week 1 TE Fantasy Rankings
Week 1 Team Offense Fantasy Rankings
Week 1 DEF Fantasy Rankings
Friday DraftKings CFB Picks: 9/4/26
CFB Betting Picks ATS Week 1 9/2/26
Week 1 QB Rankings

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Notre Dame Defense Looking to Start Strong in Week 1 Against Wisconsin
CFB

Indiana Defense Looking Elite Again Heading Into Week 1 Matchup
CFB

Texas Tech Defense Should Shine in Favorable Week 1 Matchup
CFB

Miami's Defense Looking to Start Strong in Week 1 Against Stanford
CFB

Oregon Defense Could Thrive Despite Week 1 Test Against Boise State
Blake Corum

"Could Emerge as the 1A" in Rams' Backfield
Jonathon Brooks

Panthers "Very Optimistic" Jonathon Brooks Will Be Available in Week 1
Kirk Cousins

Raiders Officially Name Kirk Cousins the Week 1 Starter
CFB

Aidan Armenta Named Starting Quarterback for UL Monroe
Ashton Jeanty

Klint Kubiak Optimistic About Ashton Jeanty's Week 1 Status
CFB

Alabama's Defense Could Have Nick Saban Influence this Season
Shohei Ohtani

Might Not Pitch Again in 2026
James Wood

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
CFB

Jalen Moss, Jaren Hamilton Listed as Co-Starters for Arizona State
CFB

Alberto Mendoza a Streaming Option In First Start
CFB

Caden High Listed As Questionable For Week 1
CFB

Jamal Roberts Set For RB1 Workload In Season Opener
Stephen Curry

Not Rushing Extension with Warriors
Luguentz Dort

Says Hawks Transition Has Been Smooth
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Plays Through Illness for Serbia
Charlotte Hornets

Trey Townsend Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Hornets
George Kittle

Trending Towards Playing in Week 1
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Waive Josiah Allick
CFB

Wyatt Young Listed as Co-Starter for Week 1
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out a Career-High 13 in Win Over Toronto
James Wood

Likely to Return to Nationals Lineup on Wednesday
Nick Richards

Enters Camp in Prove-It Mode
NBA

Thanasis Antetokounmpo Leaves NBA for Aris BC
Saint Thomas

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

Jameer Nelson Jr. Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

Tacko Fall Joins 76ers on Exhibit 10 Deal
CFB

CFP Leaders Considering Disqualifying Teams with Former NFL Players
CFB

CJ Carr a Decent Fantasy Option for Week 1
Mike Washington Jr.

Raiders are Counting on Mike Washington Jr. to Win Games
CFB

Ryan Coleman-Williams Could See Limited Usage in Poor Matchup
CFB

Aneyas Williams Atop Depth Chart
Malik Nabers

was Involved in Most of Tuesday's Practice
CFB

Jadan Baugh is a Priority Start in Week 1
CFB

Dante Moore has a Modest Week 1 Matchup
CFB

Julian Sayin Set for Big Week?
Ashton Jeanty

is in "Good Spot" with Ankle Injury
CFB

Devin McCuin Draws Praise
CFB

Tait Reynolds Likely to Play in Week 1
Brian Robinson

to See Goal-Line Work in Atlanta?
Riley Greene

Reinstated and Starting Against Twins
Christian McCaffrey

"Looks Ready for Week 1"
Will Smith

Dodgers Activate Catcher Will Smith From Injured List
Puka Nacua

Remains Under NFL Review Ahead of Week 1
Los Angeles Angels

Angels Being Sold to Rams Owner Stan Kroenke
Kyle Monangai

Week-to-Week With his Knee Injury
NFL

Tony Romo Issues Apology, Pleads No Contest to OWI
Ashton Jeanty

Working With Trainers on Tuesday
Keenan Allen

Will Play in Week 1
Ashton Jeanty

Remains Sidelined at Practice
Josh Jacobs

Packers Expect Josh Jacobs to Play This Season
Deni Avdija

Misses FIBA Qualifiers at Blazers' Request
Jalen McMillan

Emeka Egbuka Could Play in Week 1
Ziaire Williams

Gets Defense-First Role with Lakers
Charlotte Hornets

Josiah Allick Signs Exhibit-10 Deal with Charlotte
Zay Flowers

Good to Go for Week 1
Matthew Murrell

Signs with Jazz
Jeremiyah Love

Considered "50/50" to Play in Week 1
Alex Bregman

has Another Three-Homer Game on Monday
Chase Burns

Will Face Workload Limitations Down the Stretch
Aaron Judge

Could Return for Next Homestand
Malik Nabers

Non-Committal on Week 1 Status
CJ Abrams

Scratched on Monday With Back Tightness
Xavier Edwards

Lands on Injured List With Thumb Strain
Willson Contreras

Red Sox Place Willson Contreras on Injured List With Hamstring Strain
Ketel Marte

Coming Off Injured List on Monday
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Seals Germany's Overtime Win Over Poland
Pelle Larsson

Scores 23 Points in Sweden's Qualifying Loss
Umar Nurmagomedov

Gets Finished For The First Time In His Career
Maxime Raynaud

Delivers 13 Points in France's Win Over Sweden
Song Yadong

Upsets Umar Nurmagomedov
Victor Wembanyama

Powers France Past Sweden
Yan Xiaonan

Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Braden Smith

Targets Daily Progress with Pacers
Denise Gomes

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
Kai Asakura

Wins Back-To-Back Fights
Sumudaerji

Gets Back In The Win Column
Alex Perez

Drops Decision At UFC Shanghai
Elly De La Cruz

Diagnosed With Left-Quad Tightness
Pete Alonso

is Okay After Leaving Game Early
Willson Contreras

Experiencing Hamstring Tightness
Jordan Hawkins

Could Fall Out of the Rotation
Jordan Poole

Could See Reduced Role
Lazaro Montes

Mariners to Promote Top Prospect Lazaro Montes
Will Smith

Expected to Return on Tuesday
Xavier Edwards

Exits Early on Sunday
Byron Buxton

Gets Placed on 10-Day Injured List
Kevin Korchinski

Signs Two-Year Deal With Blackhawks
Cale Makar

Agrees to Record Extension
Ryan Preece

Earns his First Cup Series Victory and A Chase Spot at Daytona
Daniel Suarez

Scores his Best Finish of the Year at Daytona
Tyler Reddick

Finishes Third and Claims the No. 3 Chase Seed at Daytona
Austin Cindric

Clinches A Chase Spot by Finishing Sixth at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Falls out of The Chase
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Daytona?
Carson Hocevar

Presents Plenty of DFS Upside for Daytona Lineups
Chris Buescher

Earns his First Front-Row Start at Daytona
Ryan Preece

Is A Huge DFS Risk Despite Strong Daytona Qualifying Result
William Byron

a DFS Diamond in the Rough at Daytona
Christopher Bell

the Chalk DFS Play at Daytona
Joey Logano

Hoping to Keep his Momentum at Daytona
Denny Hamlin

Can Denny Hamlin Return to Glory Under New Rules Package at Daytona?
Ricky Stenhouse Jr

. Should Be a Popular Fantasy Pick at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen Qualifies Sixth As He Battles for Chase Berth
Ross Chastain

Wins Pole, Is an Easy Fade in DFS for Daytona
MMA

Umar Nurmagomedov Set For UFC Shanghai Main Event
Song Yadong

Headlines UFC Shanghai Event
Denise Gomes

Set For UFC Shanghai Co-Main Event
Yan Xiaonan

Looks To Bounce Back
Kai Asakura

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Sumudaerji

A Favorite At UFC Shanghai
Alex Perez

Set For Rematch With Sumudaerji
WAS

Cal Petersen Signs Tryout Deal With Capitals
CGY

Flames Invite Alexander Nylander to Training Camp
VAN

Chris Driedger Joins Canucks on Professional Tryout Agreement
Simon Nemec

Eyes Major Role With Flames
Macklin Celebrini

Looks to Evolve as Player and Leader
Connor Hellebuyck

Requests Trade From Jets
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

MLB Bets and Props for Novig - 9/2
Waiver Wire Rankings: Hitters and Pitchers
Top 125 MLB Prospect Rankings: Eric Cross
6 Must-Add Waiver Wire Pickups: Mid-Week Adds