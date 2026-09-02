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Week 1 College Fantasy Football Team Defense (DEF) Rankings

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Leonard Moore - College Football News, Fantasy DEF Streamers, Defense Rankings

RotoBaller's Week 1 college fantasy football team defense rankings for 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these DEF rankings for the top Power 4 defenses.

Who is ready for a full slate of college football? That's right, everyone! If you're playing in a college fantasy football league this season on Yahoo, we're here to help guide your Week 1 team defense lineup decision. Naturally, targeting defenses with matchups against small-conference or FCS teams is going to be a heavy focus early in the year, as you'll see below in our Week 1 college fantasy football team defense rankings.

Below, see where top units like Oklahoma, BYU, Missouri, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and more stand, among all others.

Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.

 

Week 1 College Fantasy Football Team Defense Rankings

Rank Team Opp Position
1 Oklahoma vs UTEP D/ST
2 BYU vs Utah Tech D/ST
3 Missouri vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff D/ST
4 Minnesota vs Eastern Illinois D/ST
5 Ohio State vs Ball State D/ST
6 Maryland vs Hampton D/ST
7 Arizona St vs Morgan State D/ST
8 Virginia Tech vs VMI D/ST
9 Georgia vs Tennessee State D/ST
10 Tennessee vs Furman D/ST
11 Texas Tech vs Abilene Christian D/ST
12 South Carolina vs Kent State D/ST
13 Indiana vs North Texas D/ST
14 Kansas St vs Nicholls D/ST
15 Miami @ Stanford D/ST
16 Utah vs Idaho D/ST
17 Michigan vs Western Michigan D/ST
18 Alabama vs East Carolina D/ST
19 Arizona vs Northern Arizona D/ST
20 Iowa vs Northern Illinois D/ST
21 Texas A&M vs Missouri State D/ST
22 UCF vs Bethune-Cookman D/ST
23 Kansas vs Long Island University D/ST
24 Arkansas vs North Alabama D/ST
25 Nebraska vs Ohio D/ST
26 Syracuse vs New Hampshire D/ST
27 Wake Forest vs Akron D/ST
28 Notre Dame vs Wisconsin D/ST
29 Iowa State vs Southeast Missouri State D/ST
30 Mississippi St vs UL Monroe D/ST
31 Purdue vs Indiana State D/ST
32 Rutgers vs Massachusetts D/ST
33 Pitt vs Miami (OH) D/ST
34 Texas vs Texas State D/ST
35 SMU @ Florida State D/ST
36 Penn State vs Marshall D/ST
37 Oregon vs Boise State D/ST
38 USC vs Fresno State D/ST
39 Houston vs Oregon State D/ST
40 Florida vs Florida Atlantic D/ST
41 Kentucky vs Youngstown State D/ST
42 Vanderbilt vs Austin Peay D/ST
43 Illinois vs UAB D/ST
44 West Virginia vs Coastal Carolina D/ST
45 Washington vs Washington State D/ST
46 Duke vs Tulane D/ST
47 Northwestern vs South Dakota State D/ST
48 Auburn vs Baylor D/ST

 

Week 1 College Fantasy Football DEF News, Outlooks

Tennessee DEF

Tennessee draws a Furman team that went 6-6 in FCS last year. Their only game against an FBS opponent was against Clemson. The Paladins scored 10 points. The Volunteers allowed 17 points to East Tennessee State last year in a blowout win, but this defense got better as the season went on. The Vols only allowed nine points to New Mexico State and 11 points to Florida last November.

Points allowed for defenses, especially in college fantasy, don't tell the whole story. Sacks and interceptions are where you make your points. Tennessee should get plenty of those in Week 1.

Notre Dame DEF

The Notre Dame defense will look to open the season with a bang while facing Wisconsin on Sunday at Lambeau Field. The Fighting Irish allowed 313.5 yards and 17.6 points per game a season ago, and could be in store for even better marks as the defense returns several starters and playmakers.

Chris Ash is the defensive coordinator for a second straight season, so that's another reason to expect more out of the unit this season. Wisconsin had one of the worst offenses in the country a season ago, averaging just 253.1 yards and 12.8 points per game, but there are a lot of new faces and personnel in place now, so things could look different. The fourth-ranked Fighting Irish are favored by multiple scores, but in a game that could be a bit lower-scoring, the defense might not deliver the best fantasy score. Fantasy owners should proceed a bit cautiously with the Notre Dame defense in this Week 1 matchup.

Indiana DEF

The Indiana defense will look to pick up where it left off a season ago when opening its season facing North Texas on Saturday. Last season, the Hoosiers' defense allowed just 266 yards and 11.7 points per game, which made the unit one of the best in the country. The offense stole a lot of the headlines, but Indiana's defense was equally as dominant during the team's title run.

Defensive coordinator Bryant Haines followed Curt Cignetti from James Madison and has turned the Indiana DEF into one of the most formidable units in all of college football. The defense returns several high-level players from last year's team, so another big season is expected. In a game that Indiana should handle, expect the defense to shine and post a strong fantasy score. North Texas boasted the top offense in 2025, averaging 512.4 yards and 45.1 points per game, but the test against the Hoosiers is much stiffer than any the team faced a year ago, so the high-flying offense should be held in check.

Texas Tech DEF

The Texas Tech defense gets a very favorable matchup against Abilene Christian to open the season, so a big fantasy showing should be in store. Abilene Christian played in Week 0, losing to Lamar. The Wildcats' offense produced 358 yards, but just 14 points, and it turned the ball over twice.

Meanwhile, the Red Raiders' defense is coming off an incredible showing a season ago, when it allowed just 258.3 yards and 11.8 points per game. Defensive coordinator Shiel Wood guided the unit a season ago, so big things are expected in his second year with the team. Texas Tech lost some talent from last year's defense, but replaced it with experienced players from the transfer portal and still has some high-end players from last year. That all should lead to another really strong defensive unit for the coming season, and a big fantasy score should be coming due to the Week 1 matchup.

Miami DEF

The Miami defense will look to slow Stanford to kick off the season. The game takes place on Friday at Stanford Stadium. The Hurricanes' defense was a great unit last season, allowing just 294.1 yards and 14.8 points per game. The unit is led by defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman, who ended up being a finalist for the Broyles Award last year, which goes to the nation's top assistant coach.

Like most teams, Miami will have some new players on defense, but after the team's run to the title game, high-end talents joined the roster, with several high-end transfers included. Stanford will be a decent test for the seventh-ranked Hurricanes, but after averaging just 306.5 yards and 19 points per game offensively, Miami's defense looks primed for a big showing in Week 1. The Miami DEF is a good fantasy piece to start the season, and in this matchup, it's fair to expect a good fantasy score by the end of the contest.

Oregon DEF

The Oregon defense gets a decent challenge in Week 1 against Boise State on Saturday afternoon. It's a game the Ducks are favored by multiple scores in, but it's not the pushover opponent a lot of top teams are facing to kick off the season. The Ducks' defense was one of the best in the country a season ago, and surrendered just 273.7 yards and 17.9 points per contest.

Chris Hampton is the defensive coordinator now, after serving as the co-defensive coordinator, so he's familiar with the defense and a lot of the players on the Ducks' roster. It should result in a pretty smooth transition from last year's elite group to this year's opening matchup. Boise State's offense averaged 424 yards and 29.9 points a season ago, but also wasn't facing top-end defensive units like the Ducks boast. Expect the Oregon DEF to hold Boise State in check and, with some big plays, to post a respectable fantasy score, at least.

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Notre Dame Defense Looking to Start Strong in Week 1 Against Wisconsin
CFB

Indiana Defense Looking Elite Again Heading Into Week 1 Matchup
CFB

Texas Tech Defense Should Shine in Favorable Week 1 Matchup
CFB

Miami's Defense Looking to Start Strong in Week 1 Against Stanford
CFB

Oregon Defense Could Thrive Despite Week 1 Test Against Boise State
Blake Corum

"Could Emerge as the 1A" in Rams' Backfield
Jonathon Brooks

Panthers "Very Optimistic" Jonathon Brooks Will Be Available in Week 1
Kirk Cousins

Raiders Officially Name Kirk Cousins the Week 1 Starter
CFB

Aidan Armenta Named Starting Quarterback for UL Monroe
Ashton Jeanty

Klint Kubiak Optimistic About Ashton Jeanty's Week 1 Status
CFB

Alabama's Defense Could Have Nick Saban Influence this Season
Shohei Ohtani

Might Not Pitch Again in 2026
James Wood

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
CFB

Jalen Moss, Jaren Hamilton Listed as Co-Starters for Arizona State
CFB

Alberto Mendoza a Streaming Option In First Start
CFB

Caden High Listed As Questionable For Week 1
CFB

Jamal Roberts Set For RB1 Workload In Season Opener
Stephen Curry

Not Rushing Extension with Warriors
Luguentz Dort

Says Hawks Transition Has Been Smooth
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Plays Through Illness for Serbia
Charlotte Hornets

Trey Townsend Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Hornets
George Kittle

Trending Towards Playing in Week 1
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Waive Josiah Allick
CFB

Wyatt Young Listed as Co-Starter for Week 1
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out a Career-High 13 in Win Over Toronto
James Wood

Likely to Return to Nationals Lineup on Wednesday
Nick Richards

Enters Camp in Prove-It Mode
NBA

Thanasis Antetokounmpo Leaves NBA for Aris BC
Saint Thomas

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

Jameer Nelson Jr. Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

Tacko Fall Joins 76ers on Exhibit 10 Deal
CFB

CFP Leaders Considering Disqualifying Teams with Former NFL Players
CFB

CJ Carr a Decent Fantasy Option for Week 1
Mike Washington Jr.

Raiders are Counting on Mike Washington Jr. to Win Games
CFB

Ryan Coleman-Williams Could See Limited Usage in Poor Matchup
CFB

Aneyas Williams Atop Depth Chart
Malik Nabers

was Involved in Most of Tuesday's Practice
CFB

Jadan Baugh is a Priority Start in Week 1
CFB

Dante Moore has a Modest Week 1 Matchup
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Julian Sayin Set for Big Week?
Ashton Jeanty

is in "Good Spot" with Ankle Injury
CFB

Devin McCuin Draws Praise
CFB

Tait Reynolds Likely to Play in Week 1
Brian Robinson

to See Goal-Line Work in Atlanta?
Riley Greene

Reinstated and Starting Against Twins
Christian McCaffrey

"Looks Ready for Week 1"
Will Smith

Dodgers Activate Catcher Will Smith From Injured List
Puka Nacua

Remains Under NFL Review Ahead of Week 1
Los Angeles Angels

Angels Being Sold to Rams Owner Stan Kroenke
Kyle Monangai

Week-to-Week With his Knee Injury
NFL

Tony Romo Issues Apology, Pleads No Contest to OWI
Ashton Jeanty

Working With Trainers on Tuesday
Keenan Allen

Will Play in Week 1
Ashton Jeanty

Remains Sidelined at Practice
Josh Jacobs

Packers Expect Josh Jacobs to Play This Season
Deni Avdija

Misses FIBA Qualifiers at Blazers' Request
Jalen McMillan

Emeka Egbuka Could Play in Week 1
Ziaire Williams

Gets Defense-First Role with Lakers
Charlotte Hornets

Josiah Allick Signs Exhibit-10 Deal with Charlotte
Zay Flowers

Good to Go for Week 1
Matthew Murrell

Signs with Jazz
Jeremiyah Love

Considered "50/50" to Play in Week 1
Alex Bregman

has Another Three-Homer Game on Monday
Chase Burns

Will Face Workload Limitations Down the Stretch
Aaron Judge

Could Return for Next Homestand
Malik Nabers

Non-Committal on Week 1 Status
CJ Abrams

Scratched on Monday With Back Tightness
Xavier Edwards

Lands on Injured List With Thumb Strain
Willson Contreras

Red Sox Place Willson Contreras on Injured List With Hamstring Strain
Ketel Marte

Coming Off Injured List on Monday
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Seals Germany's Overtime Win Over Poland
Pelle Larsson

Scores 23 Points in Sweden's Qualifying Loss
Umar Nurmagomedov

Gets Finished For The First Time In His Career
Maxime Raynaud

Delivers 13 Points in France's Win Over Sweden
Song Yadong

Upsets Umar Nurmagomedov
Victor Wembanyama

Powers France Past Sweden
Yan Xiaonan

Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Braden Smith

Targets Daily Progress with Pacers
Denise Gomes

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
Kai Asakura

Wins Back-To-Back Fights
Sumudaerji

Gets Back In The Win Column
Alex Perez

Drops Decision At UFC Shanghai
Elly De La Cruz

Diagnosed With Left-Quad Tightness
Pete Alonso

is Okay After Leaving Game Early
Willson Contreras

Experiencing Hamstring Tightness
Jordan Hawkins

Could Fall Out of the Rotation
Jordan Poole

Could See Reduced Role
Lazaro Montes

Mariners to Promote Top Prospect Lazaro Montes
Will Smith

Expected to Return on Tuesday
Xavier Edwards

Exits Early on Sunday
Byron Buxton

Gets Placed on 10-Day Injured List
Kevin Korchinski

Signs Two-Year Deal With Blackhawks
Cale Makar

Agrees to Record Extension
Ryan Preece

Earns his First Cup Series Victory and A Chase Spot at Daytona
Daniel Suarez

Scores his Best Finish of the Year at Daytona
Tyler Reddick

Finishes Third and Claims the No. 3 Chase Seed at Daytona
Austin Cindric

Clinches A Chase Spot by Finishing Sixth at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Falls out of The Chase
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Daytona?
Carson Hocevar

Presents Plenty of DFS Upside for Daytona Lineups
Chris Buescher

Earns his First Front-Row Start at Daytona
Ryan Preece

Is A Huge DFS Risk Despite Strong Daytona Qualifying Result
William Byron

a DFS Diamond in the Rough at Daytona
Christopher Bell

the Chalk DFS Play at Daytona
Joey Logano

Hoping to Keep his Momentum at Daytona
Denny Hamlin

Can Denny Hamlin Return to Glory Under New Rules Package at Daytona?
Ricky Stenhouse Jr

. Should Be a Popular Fantasy Pick at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen Qualifies Sixth As He Battles for Chase Berth
Ross Chastain

Wins Pole, Is an Easy Fade in DFS for Daytona
MMA

Umar Nurmagomedov Set For UFC Shanghai Main Event
Song Yadong

Headlines UFC Shanghai Event
Denise Gomes

Set For UFC Shanghai Co-Main Event
Yan Xiaonan

Looks To Bounce Back
Kai Asakura

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Sumudaerji

A Favorite At UFC Shanghai
Alex Perez

Set For Rematch With Sumudaerji
WAS

Cal Petersen Signs Tryout Deal With Capitals
CGY

Flames Invite Alexander Nylander to Training Camp
VAN

Chris Driedger Joins Canucks on Professional Tryout Agreement
Simon Nemec

Eyes Major Role With Flames
Macklin Celebrini

Looks to Evolve as Player and Leader
Connor Hellebuyck

Requests Trade From Jets
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