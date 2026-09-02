RotoBaller's Week 1 college fantasy football team defense rankings for 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these DEF rankings for the top Power 4 defenses.
Who is ready for a full slate of college football? That's right, everyone! If you're playing in a college fantasy football league this season on Yahoo, we're here to help guide your Week 1 team defense lineup decision. Naturally, targeting defenses with matchups against small-conference or FCS teams is going to be a heavy focus early in the year, as you'll see below in our Week 1 college fantasy football team defense rankings.
Below, see where top units like Oklahoma, BYU, Missouri, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and more stand, among all others.
Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.
Week 1 College Fantasy Football Team Defense Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Opp
|Position
|1
|Oklahoma
|vs UTEP
|D/ST
|2
|BYU
|vs Utah Tech
|D/ST
|3
|Missouri
|vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|D/ST
|4
|Minnesota
|vs Eastern Illinois
|D/ST
|5
|Ohio State
|vs Ball State
|D/ST
|6
|Maryland
|vs Hampton
|D/ST
|7
|Arizona St
|vs Morgan State
|D/ST
|8
|Virginia Tech
|vs VMI
|D/ST
|9
|Georgia
|vs Tennessee State
|D/ST
|10
|Tennessee
|vs Furman
|D/ST
|11
|Texas Tech
|vs Abilene Christian
|D/ST
|12
|South Carolina
|vs Kent State
|D/ST
|13
|Indiana
|vs North Texas
|D/ST
|14
|Kansas St
|vs Nicholls
|D/ST
|15
|Miami
|@ Stanford
|D/ST
|16
|Utah
|vs Idaho
|D/ST
|17
|Michigan
|vs Western Michigan
|D/ST
|18
|Alabama
|vs East Carolina
|D/ST
|19
|Arizona
|vs Northern Arizona
|D/ST
|20
|Iowa
|vs Northern Illinois
|D/ST
|21
|Texas A&M
|vs Missouri State
|D/ST
|22
|UCF
|vs Bethune-Cookman
|D/ST
|23
|Kansas
|vs Long Island University
|D/ST
|24
|Arkansas
|vs North Alabama
|D/ST
|25
|Nebraska
|vs Ohio
|D/ST
|26
|Syracuse
|vs New Hampshire
|D/ST
|27
|Wake Forest
|vs Akron
|D/ST
|28
|Notre Dame
|vs Wisconsin
|D/ST
|29
|Iowa State
|vs Southeast Missouri State
|D/ST
|30
|Mississippi St
|vs UL Monroe
|D/ST
|31
|Purdue
|vs Indiana State
|D/ST
|32
|Rutgers
|vs Massachusetts
|D/ST
|33
|Pitt
|vs Miami (OH)
|D/ST
|34
|Texas
|vs Texas State
|D/ST
|35
|SMU
|@ Florida State
|D/ST
|36
|Penn State
|vs Marshall
|D/ST
|37
|Oregon
|vs Boise State
|D/ST
|38
|USC
|vs Fresno State
|D/ST
|39
|Houston
|vs Oregon State
|D/ST
|40
|Florida
|vs Florida Atlantic
|D/ST
|41
|Kentucky
|vs Youngstown State
|D/ST
|42
|Vanderbilt
|vs Austin Peay
|D/ST
|43
|Illinois
|vs UAB
|D/ST
|44
|West Virginia
|vs Coastal Carolina
|D/ST
|45
|Washington
|vs Washington State
|D/ST
|46
|Duke
|vs Tulane
|D/ST
|47
|Northwestern
|vs South Dakota State
|D/ST
|48
|Auburn
|vs Baylor
|D/ST
Week 1 College Fantasy Football DEF News, Outlooks
Tennessee DEF
Tennessee draws a Furman team that went 6-6 in FCS last year. Their only game against an FBS opponent was against Clemson. The Paladins scored 10 points. The Volunteers allowed 17 points to East Tennessee State last year in a blowout win, but this defense got better as the season went on. The Vols only allowed nine points to New Mexico State and 11 points to Florida last November.
Points allowed for defenses, especially in college fantasy, don't tell the whole story. Sacks and interceptions are where you make your points. Tennessee should get plenty of those in Week 1.
Notre Dame DEF
The Notre Dame defense will look to open the season with a bang while facing Wisconsin on Sunday at Lambeau Field. The Fighting Irish allowed 313.5 yards and 17.6 points per game a season ago, and could be in store for even better marks as the defense returns several starters and playmakers.
Chris Ash is the defensive coordinator for a second straight season, so that's another reason to expect more out of the unit this season. Wisconsin had one of the worst offenses in the country a season ago, averaging just 253.1 yards and 12.8 points per game, but there are a lot of new faces and personnel in place now, so things could look different. The fourth-ranked Fighting Irish are favored by multiple scores, but in a game that could be a bit lower-scoring, the defense might not deliver the best fantasy score. Fantasy owners should proceed a bit cautiously with the Notre Dame defense in this Week 1 matchup.
Indiana DEF
The Indiana defense will look to pick up where it left off a season ago when opening its season facing North Texas on Saturday. Last season, the Hoosiers' defense allowed just 266 yards and 11.7 points per game, which made the unit one of the best in the country. The offense stole a lot of the headlines, but Indiana's defense was equally as dominant during the team's title run.
Defensive coordinator Bryant Haines followed Curt Cignetti from James Madison and has turned the Indiana DEF into one of the most formidable units in all of college football. The defense returns several high-level players from last year's team, so another big season is expected. In a game that Indiana should handle, expect the defense to shine and post a strong fantasy score. North Texas boasted the top offense in 2025, averaging 512.4 yards and 45.1 points per game, but the test against the Hoosiers is much stiffer than any the team faced a year ago, so the high-flying offense should be held in check.
Texas Tech DEF
The Texas Tech defense gets a very favorable matchup against Abilene Christian to open the season, so a big fantasy showing should be in store. Abilene Christian played in Week 0, losing to Lamar. The Wildcats' offense produced 358 yards, but just 14 points, and it turned the ball over twice.
Meanwhile, the Red Raiders' defense is coming off an incredible showing a season ago, when it allowed just 258.3 yards and 11.8 points per game. Defensive coordinator Shiel Wood guided the unit a season ago, so big things are expected in his second year with the team. Texas Tech lost some talent from last year's defense, but replaced it with experienced players from the transfer portal and still has some high-end players from last year. That all should lead to another really strong defensive unit for the coming season, and a big fantasy score should be coming due to the Week 1 matchup.
Miami DEF
The Miami defense will look to slow Stanford to kick off the season. The game takes place on Friday at Stanford Stadium. The Hurricanes' defense was a great unit last season, allowing just 294.1 yards and 14.8 points per game. The unit is led by defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman, who ended up being a finalist for the Broyles Award last year, which goes to the nation's top assistant coach.
Like most teams, Miami will have some new players on defense, but after the team's run to the title game, high-end talents joined the roster, with several high-end transfers included. Stanford will be a decent test for the seventh-ranked Hurricanes, but after averaging just 306.5 yards and 19 points per game offensively, Miami's defense looks primed for a big showing in Week 1. The Miami DEF is a good fantasy piece to start the season, and in this matchup, it's fair to expect a good fantasy score by the end of the contest.
Oregon DEF
The Oregon defense gets a decent challenge in Week 1 against Boise State on Saturday afternoon. It's a game the Ducks are favored by multiple scores in, but it's not the pushover opponent a lot of top teams are facing to kick off the season. The Ducks' defense was one of the best in the country a season ago, and surrendered just 273.7 yards and 17.9 points per contest.
Chris Hampton is the defensive coordinator now, after serving as the co-defensive coordinator, so he's familiar with the defense and a lot of the players on the Ducks' roster. It should result in a pretty smooth transition from last year's elite group to this year's opening matchup. Boise State's offense averaged 424 yards and 29.9 points a season ago, but also wasn't facing top-end defensive units like the Ducks boast. Expect the Oregon DEF to hold Boise State in check and, with some big plays, to post a respectable fantasy score, at least.