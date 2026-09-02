👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Week 1 College Football DFS Picks (DraftKings): Expert CFB Daily Fantasy Advice (Friday Slate - 09/04/26)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
John Mateer - CFB DFS Picks, Heisman Trophy Candidates

Mike Marteny's college football DFS lineup picks for DraftKings. Week 1 Friday Slate (9/4/26) CFB daily fantasy lineup picks and DFS sleepers for Friday.

In This Article hide
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Quarterbacks
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Running Backs
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Wide Receivers
DraftKings CFB Stacks
More College Football Analysis
More DFS Lineup Picks

DraftKings took the same approach as the Thursday slate this week and avoided all FBS vs. FCS matchups. I don't blame them. It's hard for them to get accurate pricing on those teams and just as hard for us to pick them. This levels the field a little more.

We have three ranked teams in action on a Friday, so this is going to be a very enjoyable slate! Both Jayden Maiava and Darian Mensah are in our top-25 quarterback rankings, and the hype on John Mateer is every bit as loud as it was in 2025. Who can help us win some cash?

In this article, I will provide you with my daily fantasy college football lineup picks for DraftKings on 9/4/26, starting at 8 p.m. Eastern. I’ll give multiple player suggestions for players at quarterback, running back, and wide receiver, aiming to highlight one option at the salary scale's high, middle, and lower end. Good luck, RotoBallers.

Featured Promo! Save 50% on any PGA Premium Pass using discount code MASTERS, this week only! Win more with our DFS and Betting Packages, get expert tools and advice from proven winners including the Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, betting/props cheat sheet and more. GAIN FULL ACCESS HERE

 

DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Quarterbacks

John Mateer, Oklahoma ($9K)

I know that Maiava looked really good in the opener and Mensah likely has better pieces around him, but Mateer and Oklahoma have by far the better matchup.

UTEP allowed at least 30 points in eight of 12 games last season. Delaware put up 61 on them to put the Blue Hens in a bowl game. When you get whipped by the Blue Hens, it really puts things in perspective.

This game is so, so unappealing that the SEC Network would rather show reruns of its specials than show a live game from a top-10 team. I'm buying the Mateer hype, and I'll pay for it here because the upside is massive.

Darian Mensah, Miami (FL) ($8.2K)

You're not saving a lot by dropping down to Mensah, but that's not the point. The point is finding the best matchups. Hawaii QB Micah Alejado threw 50 times on Stanford and wasn't picked off once.

Miami has the receivers to absolutely torch this secondary. Mensah was second in FBS in passing yards last season. There is a lot to like about this matchup as well, and it is a good pivot off of the high roster percentage of Mateer.

Davis Warren, Stanford ($5.5K)

Warren was the only 300-yard passer in Week 0. Don't expect a repeat performance, but his first outing was impressive enough that I think he can have enough success for the price tag against Miami.

Stanford should be trailing in this game, forcing Warren to throw to try and keep up. He's a good dart throw in this price range.

Also consider: Jayden Maiava, USC ($8.5K); Jayden Mandal, Fresno State ($5.7K)

Want some more CFB DFS tools? If you like what you see here, don't forget to sign up for your RotoBaller CFB DFS Premium Pass. Use code MARTENY and receive 10% off your purchase! You'll love the College Football DFS Lineup Optimizer, DFS Cheat Sheets, and Premium Slack Chatrooms to help you out in real time.

 

DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Running Backs

Mark Fletcher Jr., Miami (FL) ($7.5K)

Hawaii barely tried to run the ball on Stanford and had no success doing so (22 carries for 46 yards). Stanford's run defense was one of the few bright spots on the team last season.

That said, Fletcher is the only back on the slate whose workload we can trust. Fletcher won't break the slate, but he had at least 90 rushing yards in all four CFP games last year. He'll get his yards.

Lloyd Avant, Oklahoma ($6.3K)

Reading the tea leaves, it looks like Colorado State transfer Lloyd Avant is in no worse than a timeshare in the Oklahoma backfield. I wouldn't be shocked to see both Avant and Xavier Robinson have good games here.

I'm taking the slight discount on Avant because the coaches have raved about him this spring and summer. Robinson had several chances in 2025 to prove that he deserved the RB job. He could never shake Tory Blaylock, and Avant is better than Blaylock.

Bryson Donelson, Fresno State ($4.8K)

Fresno wants to slow this game down and keep the USC offense off the field. They have the backs to do it. Rayshon Luke will likely get more carries early on with Donelson having offseason shoulder surgery, but both looked good in camp.

I like the elusiveness of Donelson in this matchup. Don't expect a big game against the USC run defense, but all Donelson needs to do is get loose once, and he'll pay this price off.

Also consider: King Miller, USC ($7.3K); CJ Miller, Toledo ($6.6K); Cam Edwards, Michigan State ($6.2K)

 

DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Wide Receivers

Malachi Toney, Miami (FL) ($7.2K)

While it is true that Cooper Barkate has the rapport with Mensah after playing with him at Duke in 2025, Toney is by far the better receiver. I love Barkate, but it's not close.

Toney is the matchup nightmare. The Stanford secondary did decent enough against Hawaii, but there is no way they can cover Toney.

Trent Mosley, USC ($5.9K)

The true freshman had a monster day in USC's opener with Tanook Hines out. The status of Hines is still uncertain, but why would USC risk him? This should be another easy game for the Trojans, and another big day for the freshman.

Josiah Freeman, Fresno State ($4.6K)

While I do have questions about the quarterback throwing him the ball, I also know that the leash on Mandal could be a short one. Freeman had some big games last year and disappeared in others.

San Jose was able to get deep on USC a couple of times. If Fresno is able to do the same, it will be Freeman on the other end of a deep ball. He's a strong play in this price range.

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, USC ($3.9K)

Mosley was the guy who dazzled, but Dixon-Wyatt, another freshman, also caught a touchdown pass. Maiava showed that he trusted both receivers. If Hines is still out, which seems likely, there's room for both USC freshmen in your lineups.

Also consider: Cooper Barkate, Miami (FL) ($6.2K); Adjatay Dabbs, Toledo ($5.3K); Parker Livingstone, Oklahoma ($4.3K); Carver Cheeks, UTEP ($3,600)

 

DraftKings CFB Stacks

USC 

Unlike UTEP, Fresno has enough on offense to hang around for a while. USC's starters were still in the game with the Trojans up 35-3 in the opener. Lincoln Riley will leave them out there.

The only true avoid for me is Waymond Jordan. USC took it easy with him coming off of knee surgery last October, and likely will again. If you're going with a USC stack, run the four-man of Maiava, King Miller, Mosley, and Dixon-Wyatt.

That leaves you $24,400 to fill out the other half of your lineup. If Hines is out again, a minimum-priced Tron Baker is a very appetizing fifth option.

Miami (FL)

I think we'll see some shying away from Miami because Stanford looked solid in the opener. Hawaii's offense is a lot like a Chevy Cavalier. It's reliable, but it doesn't have a lot of top-end speed. Miami is a Corvette with the V12 engine.

Mensah, Fletcher, and Toney will be the go-to Miami stack, but I have no issues adding Barkate. The issue becomes price. Those four cost $29,100, making it nearly impossible to use another top QB.

Also consider: Oklahoma, Fresno State (GPP only), Toledo (GPP only)

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More College Football Analysis

CFB Betting Picks ATS Week 1 9/2/26
Week 1 QB Rankings
Week 1 College Football Bold Predictions
ESPN College Pick'em Picks Week 1 (2026)
Thursday DraftKings CFB Picks: 9/3/26
CFB Fantasy OFF/DEF Streamers (Week 1)
CFB Easiest P4 Schedules Of 2026
Week 1 CFB Fantasy Rankings

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More DFS Lineup Picks

MLB Bets and Props for Novig - 9/2
Thursday DraftKings CFB Picks: 9/3/26
MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (9/1/26)
Today's Pitcher Strikeout Bets - Tue, 9/1
MLB DFS Lineup Picks: Tuesday, 9/1
MLB DFS Lineup Picks: Monday, 8/31
MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (8/30/26)
EPL DFS 8/30/26

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

James Wood

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
CFB

Jalen Moss, Jaren Hamilton Listed as Co-Starters for Arizona State
CFB

Alberto Mendoza a Streaming Option In First Start
CFB

Caden High Listed As Questionable For Week 1
CFB

Jamal Roberts Set For RB1 Workload In Season Opener
Stephen Curry

Not Rushing Extension with Warriors
Luguentz Dort

Says Hawks Transition Has Been Smooth
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Plays Through Illness for Serbia
Charlotte Hornets

Trey Townsend Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Hornets
George Kittle

Trending Towards Playing in Week 1
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Waive Josiah Allick
CFB

Wyatt Young Listed as Co-Starter for Week 1
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out a Career-High 13 in Win Over Toronto
James Wood

Likely to Return to Nationals Lineup on Wednesday
Nick Richards

Enters Camp in Prove-It Mode
NBA

Thanasis Antetokounmpo Leaves NBA for Aris BC
Saint Thomas

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

Jameer Nelson Jr. Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

Tacko Fall Joins 76ers on Exhibit 10 Deal
CFB

CFP Leaders Considering Disqualifying Teams with Former NFL Players
CFB

CJ Carr a Decent Fantasy Option for Week 1
Mike Washington Jr.

Raiders are Counting on Mike Washington Jr. to Win Games
CFB

Ryan Coleman-Williams Could See Limited Usage in Poor Matchup
CFB

Aneyas Williams Atop Depth Chart
Malik Nabers

was Involved in Most of Tuesday's Practice
CFB

Jadan Baugh is a Priority Start in Week 1
CFB

Dante Moore has a Modest Week 1 Matchup
CFB

Julian Sayin Set for Big Week?
Ashton Jeanty

is in "Good Spot" with Ankle Injury
CFB

Devin McCuin Draws Praise
CFB

Tait Reynolds Likely to Play in Week 1
Brian Robinson

to See Goal-Line Work in Atlanta?
Riley Greene

Reinstated and Starting Against Twins
Christian McCaffrey

"Looks Ready for Week 1"
CFB

DJ Vonnahme Aiming to Start Fast in Week 1
CFB

Cam Coleman Positioned to Excel in Week 1 Matchup
Will Smith

Dodgers Activate Catcher Will Smith From Injured List
CFB

Charlie Becker Set Up for Success in Week 1
CFB

Dylan Wade Lined Up for Big Week 1 Outing
Puka Nacua

Remains Under NFL Review Ahead of Week 1
Los Angeles Angels

Angels Being Sold to Rams Owner Stan Kroenke
CFB

Raleek Brown Destined for Big Things in Week 1
Kyle Monangai

Week-to-Week With his Knee Injury
CFB

Terrance Carter Jr. Eyes Fast Start in Favorable Week 1 Matchup
CFB

Bo Jackson Could Shine in Favorable Week 1 Matchup
NFL

Tony Romo Issues Apology, Pleads No Contest to OWI
Ashton Jeanty

Working With Trainers on Tuesday
Keenan Allen

Will Play in Week 1
Ashton Jeanty

Remains Sidelined at Practice
Josh Jacobs

Packers Expect Josh Jacobs to Play This Season
Deni Avdija

Misses FIBA Qualifiers at Blazers' Request
Jalen McMillan

Emeka Egbuka Could Play in Week 1
Ziaire Williams

Gets Defense-First Role with Lakers
Charlotte Hornets

Josiah Allick Signs Exhibit-10 Deal with Charlotte
Zay Flowers

Good to Go for Week 1
Matthew Murrell

Signs with Jazz
Jeremiyah Love

Considered "50/50" to Play in Week 1
Alex Bregman

has Another Three-Homer Game on Monday
Chase Burns

Will Face Workload Limitations Down the Stretch
Aaron Judge

Could Return for Next Homestand
Malik Nabers

Non-Committal on Week 1 Status
CJ Abrams

Scratched on Monday With Back Tightness
Kenyon Sadiq

on Track to be Ready for Week 1
Jeremiyah Love

"Progressing Really Well" Toward Playing in Week 1
Xavier Edwards

Lands on Injured List With Thumb Strain
Zay Flowers

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
DK Metcalf

Expected to be Ready for Week 1
Willson Contreras

Red Sox Place Willson Contreras on Injured List With Hamstring Strain
Ketel Marte

Coming Off Injured List on Monday
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Seals Germany's Overtime Win Over Poland
Pelle Larsson

Scores 23 Points in Sweden's Qualifying Loss
Umar Nurmagomedov

Gets Finished For The First Time In His Career
Maxime Raynaud

Delivers 13 Points in France's Win Over Sweden
Song Yadong

Upsets Umar Nurmagomedov
Victor Wembanyama

Powers France Past Sweden
Yan Xiaonan

Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Braden Smith

Targets Daily Progress with Pacers
Denise Gomes

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
Kai Asakura

Wins Back-To-Back Fights
Sumudaerji

Gets Back In The Win Column
Alex Perez

Drops Decision At UFC Shanghai
Elly De La Cruz

Diagnosed With Left-Quad Tightness
Pete Alonso

is Okay After Leaving Game Early
Willson Contreras

Experiencing Hamstring Tightness
Jordan Hawkins

Could Fall Out of the Rotation
Jordan Poole

Could See Reduced Role
Lazaro Montes

Mariners to Promote Top Prospect Lazaro Montes
Will Smith

Expected to Return on Tuesday
Xavier Edwards

Exits Early on Sunday
Byron Buxton

Gets Placed on 10-Day Injured List
Kevin Korchinski

Signs Two-Year Deal With Blackhawks
Cale Makar

Agrees to Record Extension
Ryan Preece

Earns his First Cup Series Victory and A Chase Spot at Daytona
Daniel Suarez

Scores his Best Finish of the Year at Daytona
Tyler Reddick

Finishes Third and Claims the No. 3 Chase Seed at Daytona
Austin Cindric

Clinches A Chase Spot by Finishing Sixth at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Falls out of The Chase
Trevor Story

Reinstated From Injured List, Starting Against Yankees
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Daytona?
Carson Hocevar

Presents Plenty of DFS Upside for Daytona Lineups
Chris Buescher

Earns his First Front-Row Start at Daytona
Ryan Preece

Is A Huge DFS Risk Despite Strong Daytona Qualifying Result
William Byron

a DFS Diamond in the Rough at Daytona
Christopher Bell

the Chalk DFS Play at Daytona
Joey Logano

Hoping to Keep his Momentum at Daytona
Denny Hamlin

Can Denny Hamlin Return to Glory Under New Rules Package at Daytona?
Ricky Stenhouse Jr

. Should Be a Popular Fantasy Pick at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen Qualifies Sixth As He Battles for Chase Berth
Ross Chastain

Wins Pole, Is an Easy Fade in DFS for Daytona
MMA

Umar Nurmagomedov Set For UFC Shanghai Main Event
Song Yadong

Headlines UFC Shanghai Event
Denise Gomes

Set For UFC Shanghai Co-Main Event
Yan Xiaonan

Looks To Bounce Back
Kai Asakura

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Sumudaerji

A Favorite At UFC Shanghai
Alex Perez

Set For Rematch With Sumudaerji
WAS

Cal Petersen Signs Tryout Deal With Capitals
CGY

Flames Invite Alexander Nylander to Training Camp
VAN

Chris Driedger Joins Canucks on Professional Tryout Agreement
Simon Nemec

Eyes Major Role With Flames
Macklin Celebrini

Looks to Evolve as Player and Leader
Connor Hellebuyck

Requests Trade From Jets
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

MLB Bets and Props for Novig - 9/2
Start/Sit Chart: Pitcher Matchups (8/31-9/6)
Start/Sit Chart: Hitter Matchups (8/31-9/6)
MLB Bullpen Depth Charts: Closers and Saves