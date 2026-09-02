RotoBaller's Week 1 college fantasy football team offense rankings for 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these OFF rankings for the top Power 4 offenses.
The Week 1 college football slate begins on Thursday and runs through Monday, so make sure to soak it all in after a long offseason wait! CFB being back also means it's time to set your Week 1 college fantasy football lineups! Let's kick off the year with a strong team offense. We're here to help with our Week 1 college fantasy football team offense (OFF) rankings for 2026.
Below, see where top offensive units in plus matchups like Texas, Tennessee, Indiana, Utah, Ohio State, Texas Tech, Miami, USC, and more stand among the top 48 team offenses.
Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.
Week 1 College Fantasy Football Team Offense Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Opp
|Position
|1
|Oklahoma St
|@ Tulsa
|OFF
|2
|Texas
|vs Texas State
|OFF
|3
|Alabama
|vs East Carolina
|OFF
|4
|Indiana
|vs North Texas
|OFF
|5
|Mississippi St
|vs UL Monroe
|OFF
|6
|Oregon
|vs Boise State
|OFF
|7
|Tennessee
|vs Furman
|OFF
|8
|Vanderbilt
|vs Austin Peay
|OFF
|9
|Utah
|vs Idaho
|OFF
|10
|Ohio State
|vs Ball State
|OFF
|11
|Texas Tech
|vs Abilene Christian
|OFF
|12
|Ole Miss
|vs Louisville
|OFF
|13
|Penn State
|vs Marshall
|OFF
|14
|Miami
|@ Stanford
|OFF
|15
|Georgia
|vs Tennessee State
|OFF
|16
|Kansas St
|vs Nicholls
|OFF
|17
|Washington
|vs Washington State
|OFF
|18
|USC
|vs Fresno State
|OFF
|19
|Illinois
|vs UAB
|OFF
|20
|Auburn
|vs Baylor
|OFF
|21
|Notre Dame
|vs Wisconsin
|OFF
|22
|West Virginia
|vs Coastal Carolina
|OFF
|23
|Oklahoma
|vs UTEP
|OFF
|24
|Rutgers
|vs Massachusetts
|OFF
|25
|Arizona
|vs Northern Arizona
|OFF
|26
|Texas A&M
|vs Missouri State
|OFF
|27
|Iowa State
|vs Southeast Missouri State
|OFF
|28
|Georgia Tech
|vs Colorado
|OFF
|29
|Missouri
|vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|OFF
|30
|Arkansas
|vs North Alabama
|OFF
|31
|Kansas
|vs Long Island University
|OFF
|32
|SMU
|@ Florida State
|OFF
|33
|Cincinnati
|vs Boston College
|OFF
|34
|Wake Forest
|vs Akron
|OFF
|35
|Michigan
|vs Western Michigan
|OFF
|36
|Pitt
|vs Miami (OH)
|OFF
|37
|UCF
|vs Bethune-Cookman
|OFF
|38
|BYU
|vs Utah Tech
|OFF
|39
|Florida
|vs Florida Atlantic
|OFF
|40
|Nebraska
|vs Ohio
|OFF
|41
|Duke
|vs Tulane
|OFF
|42
|Arizona St
|vs Morgan State
|OFF
|43
|LSU
|vs Clemson
|OFF
|44
|Syracuse
|vs New Hampshire
|OFF
|45
|Houston
|vs Oregon State
|OFF
|46
|Kentucky
|vs Youngstown State
|OFF
|47
|South Carolina
|vs Kent State
|OFF
|48
|Virginia Tech
|vs VMI
|OFF
Week 1 College Fantasy Football Player News
Alberto Mendoza, QB, Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech quarterback Alberto Mendoza is set for his first collegiate start in Thursday night's home opener against Colorado. The younger brother of 2026 first overall pick Fernando Mendoza, Alberto transferred to Georgia Tech after winning a national championship with Indiana last season. Last year, Georgia Tech had Haynes King at quarterback, who was one of the best rushers at the position, posting 953 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Expectations should be tempered for Mendoza's rushing upside in the Georgia Tech offense, even though he is viewed as a dual-threat option. Colorado's defense was the second-worst defense against the run last year, allowing 222.5 yards per game and 2.1 touchdowns per game. The over/under is set at 50.5 total points, with Georgia Tech favored by 6.5 points. Given the poor opponent and high points expectations, Mendoza should be considered a streaming option in Week 1, though there are higher-ceiling options available.
Jamal Roberts, RB, Missouri
Missouri running back Jamal Roberts is set for a large workload in Missouri's season opener against Arkansas Pine Bluff on Thursday night. With Missouri's All-American running back, Ahmad Hardy (leg), still recovering from a gunshot wound, Roberts is set for a big week of fantasy production.
Roberts had a tremendous 2025 campaign rushing for 753 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 10.1 fantasy points per game in a part-time role behind Hardy. As a team, Missouri ranked eighth in all of college football, averaging 228.3 rushing yards per game last season. Arkansas Pine Bluff was one of the worst FCS defenses last year, allowing 38.2 points per game. Roberts should be ranked as an RB1 until Hardy returns from injury, and he could easily finish as the overall RB1 in Week 1.
CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame
Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr is one of the Heisman favorites entering his second season as the Fighting Irish's starting quarterback. Carr threw for 2,741 yards, 24 touchdowns, and six interceptions in his first season at the helm, and Notre Dame is expected to lean more heavily on the passing game after the departures of Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price.
That being said, Carr offers limited rushing upside from a fantasy perspective. Notre Dame opens the season up against Wisconsin in Week 1 in a game with 47.5 projected total points. That is one of the lower lines this week, as many power conference teams take on lower-conference opponents. While the Fighting Irish's offense is expected to light scoreboards up this season, it may not be firing on all cylinders in Week 1. That being said, Carr should offer a safe floor.
Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR, Alabama
Alabama opens the season against ECU in what will be quarterback Keelon Russell's first career start. While the Crimson Tide will likely run away with this one early, it could prove to be a poor matchup from a fantasy perspective for the receiving corps. Projected WR1 Ryan Coleman-Williams only saw one catch for 25 yards in last season's 56-0 win over Eastern Illinois, a game in which Ty Simpson only threw for 147 yards.
While it is possible that Kalen DeBoer may want to see extended run from his starters given that it is the season opener, Alabama may not need to throw the ball a ton. Coleman-Williams has immense upside, as the Tide will likely score a lot of points, but he also has a low floor in the event that the starters exit early and there isn't a whole lot of passing going on.
Jadan Baugh, RB, Florida
Florida running back Jadan Baugh is among the nation's best at his position. The last time we saw him, he gashed Florida State with 38 carries for 266 yards and two touchdowns. With Florida opening the season against Florida Atlantic, the Gators may not need to put the ball in Baugh's hands 38 times, but he is such a threat for a home-run play that he cannot be left out of lineups this week. The Gators' offense under Buster Faulkner is likely to flow through Baugh, making him a must-start in Week 1.
Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State
Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin opens his 2026 season at 12:30 on Saturday against Ball State. Sayin exploded for 3,610 yards, 32 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in his first year as a starter. In Ohio State's two games against non-power conference opponents last season, Sayin averaged 326 passing yards, 3.5 touchdowns, and 1.5 interceptions per game. Ryan Day was not afraid to let it rip, and it is likely that the Buckeyes will come out firing on all cylinders after the finish they had last season. While he has no rushing upside, Sayin should be a safe start in Week 1.
Cam Coleman, WR, Texas
Texas wide receiver Cam Coleman will have a favorable matchup in Week 1, facing Texas State on Saturday. Coleman is a high-end fantasy wideout coming into the season after joining the high-flying Longhorns' offense. Across 56 receptions last season with Auburn, Coleman posted 708 yards and five touchdowns. His outlook with Texas is even stronger, even with talented wideouts like Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V projected to start alongside him.
Having Arch Manning at quarterback helps Coleman's cause, and when you factor in running back transfers Hollywood Smothers and Ryleek Brown, the Longhorns' offense has a chance to be elite this coming season. Expect Coleman to be a good weekly fantasy option, starting in his favorable Week 1 test against Texas State. Start him confidently in fantasy leagues for a game the Longhorns should win with ease.