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Week 1 College Fantasy Football Team Offense (OFF) Rankings

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RotoBaller's Week 1 college fantasy football team offense rankings for 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these OFF rankings for the top Power 4 offenses.

The Week 1 college football slate begins on Thursday and runs through Monday, so make sure to soak it all in after a long offseason wait! CFB being back also means it's time to set your Week 1 college fantasy football lineups! Let's kick off the year with a strong team offense. We're here to help with our Week 1 college fantasy football team offense (OFF) rankings for 2026.

Below, see where top offensive units in plus matchups like Texas, Tennessee, Indiana, Utah, Ohio State, Texas Tech, Miami, USC, and more stand among the top 48 team offenses.

Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.

 

Week 1 College Fantasy Football Team Offense Rankings

Rank Team Opp Position
1 Oklahoma St @ Tulsa OFF
2 Texas vs Texas State OFF
3 Alabama vs East Carolina OFF
4 Indiana vs North Texas OFF
5 Mississippi St vs UL Monroe OFF
6 Oregon vs Boise State OFF
7 Tennessee vs Furman OFF
8 Vanderbilt vs Austin Peay OFF
9 Utah vs Idaho OFF
10 Ohio State vs Ball State OFF
11 Texas Tech vs Abilene Christian OFF
12 Ole Miss vs Louisville OFF
13 Penn State vs Marshall OFF
14 Miami @ Stanford OFF
15 Georgia vs Tennessee State OFF
16 Kansas St vs Nicholls OFF
17 Washington vs Washington State OFF
18 USC vs Fresno State OFF
19 Illinois vs UAB OFF
20 Auburn vs Baylor OFF
21 Notre Dame vs Wisconsin OFF
22 West Virginia vs Coastal Carolina OFF
23 Oklahoma vs UTEP OFF
24 Rutgers vs Massachusetts OFF
25 Arizona vs Northern Arizona OFF
26 Texas A&M vs Missouri State OFF
27 Iowa State vs Southeast Missouri State OFF
28 Georgia Tech vs Colorado OFF
29 Missouri vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff OFF
30 Arkansas vs North Alabama OFF
31 Kansas vs Long Island University OFF
32 SMU @ Florida State OFF
33 Cincinnati vs Boston College OFF
34 Wake Forest vs Akron OFF
35 Michigan vs Western Michigan OFF
36 Pitt vs Miami (OH) OFF
37 UCF vs Bethune-Cookman OFF
38 BYU vs Utah Tech OFF
39 Florida vs Florida Atlantic OFF
40 Nebraska vs Ohio OFF
41 Duke vs Tulane OFF
42 Arizona St vs Morgan State OFF
43 LSU vs Clemson OFF
44 Syracuse vs New Hampshire OFF
45 Houston vs Oregon State OFF
46 Kentucky vs Youngstown State OFF
47 South Carolina vs Kent State OFF
48 Virginia Tech vs VMI OFF

 

Week 1 College Fantasy Football Player News

Alberto Mendoza, QB, Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech quarterback Alberto Mendoza is set for his first collegiate start in Thursday night's home opener against Colorado. The younger brother of 2026 first overall pick Fernando Mendoza, Alberto transferred to Georgia Tech after winning a national championship with Indiana last season. Last year, Georgia Tech had Haynes King at quarterback, who was one of the best rushers at the position, posting 953 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Expectations should be tempered for Mendoza's rushing upside in the Georgia Tech offense, even though he is viewed as a dual-threat option. Colorado's defense was the second-worst defense against the run last year, allowing 222.5 yards per game and 2.1 touchdowns per game. The over/under is set at 50.5 total points, with Georgia Tech favored by 6.5 points. Given the poor opponent and high points expectations, Mendoza should be considered a streaming option in Week 1, though there are higher-ceiling options available.

Jamal Roberts, RB, Missouri

Missouri running back Jamal Roberts is set for a large workload in Missouri's season opener against Arkansas Pine Bluff on Thursday night. With Missouri's All-American running back, Ahmad Hardy (leg), still recovering from a gunshot wound, Roberts is set for a big week of fantasy production.

Roberts had a tremendous 2025 campaign rushing for 753 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 10.1 fantasy points per game in a part-time role behind Hardy. As a team, Missouri ranked eighth in all of college football, averaging 228.3 rushing yards per game last season. Arkansas Pine Bluff was one of the worst FCS defenses last year, allowing 38.2 points per game. Roberts should be ranked as an RB1 until Hardy returns from injury, and he could easily finish as the overall RB1 in Week 1.

CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame

Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr is one of the Heisman favorites entering his second season as the Fighting Irish's starting quarterback. Carr threw for 2,741 yards, 24 touchdowns, and six interceptions in his first season at the helm, and Notre Dame is expected to lean more heavily on the passing game after the departures of Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price.

That being said, Carr offers limited rushing upside from a fantasy perspective. Notre Dame opens the season up against Wisconsin in Week 1 in a game with 47.5 projected total points. That is one of the lower lines this week, as many power conference teams take on lower-conference opponents. While the Fighting Irish's offense is expected to light scoreboards up this season, it may not be firing on all cylinders in Week 1. That being said, Carr should offer a safe floor.

Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR, Alabama

Alabama opens the season against ECU in what will be quarterback Keelon Russell's first career start. While the Crimson Tide will likely run away with this one early, it could prove to be a poor matchup from a fantasy perspective for the receiving corps. Projected WR1 Ryan Coleman-Williams only saw one catch for 25 yards in last season's 56-0 win over Eastern Illinois, a game in which Ty Simpson only threw for 147 yards.

While it is possible that Kalen DeBoer may want to see extended run from his starters given that it is the season opener, Alabama may not need to throw the ball a ton. Coleman-Williams has immense upside, as the Tide will likely score a lot of points, but he also has a low floor in the event that the starters exit early and there isn't a whole lot of passing going on.

Jadan Baugh, RB, Florida

Florida running back Jadan Baugh is among the nation's best at his position. The last time we saw him, he gashed Florida State with 38 carries for 266 yards and two touchdowns. With Florida opening the season against Florida Atlantic, the Gators may not need to put the ball in Baugh's hands 38 times, but he is such a threat for a home-run play that he cannot be left out of lineups this week. The Gators' offense under Buster Faulkner is likely to flow through Baugh, making him a must-start in Week 1.

Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin opens his 2026 season at 12:30 on Saturday against Ball State. Sayin exploded for 3,610 yards, 32 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in his first year as a starter. In Ohio State's two games against non-power conference opponents last season, Sayin averaged 326 passing yards, 3.5 touchdowns, and 1.5 interceptions per game. Ryan Day was not afraid to let it rip, and it is likely that the Buckeyes will come out firing on all cylinders after the finish they had last season. While he has no rushing upside, Sayin should be a safe start in Week 1.

Cam Coleman, WR, Texas

Texas wide receiver Cam Coleman will have a favorable matchup in Week 1, facing Texas State on Saturday. Coleman is a high-end fantasy wideout coming into the season after joining the high-flying Longhorns' offense. Across 56 receptions last season with Auburn, Coleman posted 708 yards and five touchdowns. His outlook with Texas is even stronger, even with talented wideouts like Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V projected to start alongside him.

Having Arch Manning at quarterback helps Coleman's cause, and when you factor in running back transfers Hollywood Smothers and Ryleek Brown, the Longhorns' offense has a chance to be elite this coming season. Expect Coleman to be a good weekly fantasy option, starting in his favorable Week 1 test against Texas State. Start him confidently in fantasy leagues for a game the Longhorns should win with ease.

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Notre Dame Defense Looking to Start Strong in Week 1 Against Wisconsin
CFB

Indiana Defense Looking Elite Again Heading Into Week 1 Matchup
CFB

Texas Tech Defense Should Shine in Favorable Week 1 Matchup
CFB

Miami's Defense Looking to Start Strong in Week 1 Against Stanford
CFB

Oregon Defense Could Thrive Despite Week 1 Test Against Boise State
Blake Corum

"Could Emerge as the 1A" in Rams' Backfield
Jonathon Brooks

Panthers "Very Optimistic" Jonathon Brooks Will Be Available in Week 1
Kirk Cousins

Raiders Officially Name Kirk Cousins the Week 1 Starter
CFB

Aidan Armenta Named Starting Quarterback for UL Monroe
Ashton Jeanty

Klint Kubiak Optimistic About Ashton Jeanty's Week 1 Status
CFB

Alabama's Defense Could Have Nick Saban Influence this Season
Shohei Ohtani

Might Not Pitch Again in 2026
James Wood

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
CFB

Jalen Moss, Jaren Hamilton Listed as Co-Starters for Arizona State
CFB

Alberto Mendoza a Streaming Option In First Start
CFB

Caden High Listed As Questionable For Week 1
CFB

Jamal Roberts Set For RB1 Workload In Season Opener
Stephen Curry

Not Rushing Extension with Warriors
Luguentz Dort

Says Hawks Transition Has Been Smooth
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Plays Through Illness for Serbia
Charlotte Hornets

Trey Townsend Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Hornets
George Kittle

Trending Towards Playing in Week 1
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Waive Josiah Allick
CFB

Wyatt Young Listed as Co-Starter for Week 1
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out a Career-High 13 in Win Over Toronto
James Wood

Likely to Return to Nationals Lineup on Wednesday
Nick Richards

Enters Camp in Prove-It Mode
NBA

Thanasis Antetokounmpo Leaves NBA for Aris BC
Saint Thomas

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

Jameer Nelson Jr. Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

Tacko Fall Joins 76ers on Exhibit 10 Deal
CFB

CFP Leaders Considering Disqualifying Teams with Former NFL Players
CFB

CJ Carr a Decent Fantasy Option for Week 1
Mike Washington Jr.

Raiders are Counting on Mike Washington Jr. to Win Games
CFB

Ryan Coleman-Williams Could See Limited Usage in Poor Matchup
CFB

Aneyas Williams Atop Depth Chart
Malik Nabers

was Involved in Most of Tuesday's Practice
CFB

Jadan Baugh is a Priority Start in Week 1
CFB

Dante Moore has a Modest Week 1 Matchup
CFB

Julian Sayin Set for Big Week?
Ashton Jeanty

is in "Good Spot" with Ankle Injury
CFB

Devin McCuin Draws Praise
CFB

Tait Reynolds Likely to Play in Week 1
Brian Robinson

to See Goal-Line Work in Atlanta?
Riley Greene

Reinstated and Starting Against Twins
Christian McCaffrey

"Looks Ready for Week 1"
Will Smith

Dodgers Activate Catcher Will Smith From Injured List
Puka Nacua

Remains Under NFL Review Ahead of Week 1
Los Angeles Angels

Angels Being Sold to Rams Owner Stan Kroenke
Kyle Monangai

Week-to-Week With his Knee Injury
NFL

Tony Romo Issues Apology, Pleads No Contest to OWI
Ashton Jeanty

Working With Trainers on Tuesday
Keenan Allen

Will Play in Week 1
Ashton Jeanty

Remains Sidelined at Practice
Josh Jacobs

Packers Expect Josh Jacobs to Play This Season
Deni Avdija

Misses FIBA Qualifiers at Blazers' Request
Jalen McMillan

Emeka Egbuka Could Play in Week 1
Ziaire Williams

Gets Defense-First Role with Lakers
Charlotte Hornets

Josiah Allick Signs Exhibit-10 Deal with Charlotte
Zay Flowers

Good to Go for Week 1
Matthew Murrell

Signs with Jazz
Jeremiyah Love

Considered "50/50" to Play in Week 1
Alex Bregman

has Another Three-Homer Game on Monday
Chase Burns

Will Face Workload Limitations Down the Stretch
Aaron Judge

Could Return for Next Homestand
Malik Nabers

Non-Committal on Week 1 Status
CJ Abrams

Scratched on Monday With Back Tightness
Xavier Edwards

Lands on Injured List With Thumb Strain
Willson Contreras

Red Sox Place Willson Contreras on Injured List With Hamstring Strain
Ketel Marte

Coming Off Injured List on Monday
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Seals Germany's Overtime Win Over Poland
Pelle Larsson

Scores 23 Points in Sweden's Qualifying Loss
Umar Nurmagomedov

Gets Finished For The First Time In His Career
Maxime Raynaud

Delivers 13 Points in France's Win Over Sweden
Song Yadong

Upsets Umar Nurmagomedov
Victor Wembanyama

Powers France Past Sweden
Yan Xiaonan

Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Braden Smith

Targets Daily Progress with Pacers
Denise Gomes

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
Kai Asakura

Wins Back-To-Back Fights
Sumudaerji

Gets Back In The Win Column
Alex Perez

Drops Decision At UFC Shanghai
Elly De La Cruz

Diagnosed With Left-Quad Tightness
Pete Alonso

is Okay After Leaving Game Early
Willson Contreras

Experiencing Hamstring Tightness
Jordan Hawkins

Could Fall Out of the Rotation
Jordan Poole

Could See Reduced Role
Lazaro Montes

Mariners to Promote Top Prospect Lazaro Montes
Will Smith

Expected to Return on Tuesday
Xavier Edwards

Exits Early on Sunday
Byron Buxton

Gets Placed on 10-Day Injured List
Kevin Korchinski

Signs Two-Year Deal With Blackhawks
Cale Makar

Agrees to Record Extension
Ryan Preece

Earns his First Cup Series Victory and A Chase Spot at Daytona
Daniel Suarez

Scores his Best Finish of the Year at Daytona
Tyler Reddick

Finishes Third and Claims the No. 3 Chase Seed at Daytona
Austin Cindric

Clinches A Chase Spot by Finishing Sixth at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Falls out of The Chase
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Daytona?
Carson Hocevar

Presents Plenty of DFS Upside for Daytona Lineups
Chris Buescher

Earns his First Front-Row Start at Daytona
Ryan Preece

Is A Huge DFS Risk Despite Strong Daytona Qualifying Result
William Byron

a DFS Diamond in the Rough at Daytona
Christopher Bell

the Chalk DFS Play at Daytona
Joey Logano

Hoping to Keep his Momentum at Daytona
Denny Hamlin

Can Denny Hamlin Return to Glory Under New Rules Package at Daytona?
Ricky Stenhouse Jr

. Should Be a Popular Fantasy Pick at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen Qualifies Sixth As He Battles for Chase Berth
Ross Chastain

Wins Pole, Is an Easy Fade in DFS for Daytona
MMA

Umar Nurmagomedov Set For UFC Shanghai Main Event
Song Yadong

Headlines UFC Shanghai Event
Denise Gomes

Set For UFC Shanghai Co-Main Event
Yan Xiaonan

Looks To Bounce Back
Kai Asakura

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Sumudaerji

A Favorite At UFC Shanghai
Alex Perez

Set For Rematch With Sumudaerji
WAS

Cal Petersen Signs Tryout Deal With Capitals
CGY

Flames Invite Alexander Nylander to Training Camp
VAN

Chris Driedger Joins Canucks on Professional Tryout Agreement
Simon Nemec

Eyes Major Role With Flames
Macklin Celebrini

Looks to Evolve as Player and Leader
Connor Hellebuyck

Requests Trade From Jets
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