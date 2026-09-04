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EPL DFS Lineup Picks for DraftKings And FanDuel (9/5/26) - English Premier League Soccer Matchweek 3

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Brandon's DraftKings and FanDuel EPL DFS lineup picks for English Premier League Soccer on 9/5/26 (Matchweek Three). His top daily fantasy soccer forwards, midfielders, defenders, goalkeepers.

In This Article hide
EPL DFS Goalies
EPL DFS Forwards
EPL DFS Midfielders
EPL DFS Defenders
Corner Takers
More Betting and DFS Picks

Welcome back to "The Kick-Off!" and welcome to the 2026-27 season! The World Cup has come and gone, and the dreadful break from European soccer is over! Plenty of movement in the off-season for several clubs makes this season even more exciting than last year! Will your club reach stardom and win the coveted English Premier League title this season? Let's kick off Matchweek Three.

The top favorite for today is Manchester City FC (-650) vs. Coventry City FC (+1400). I will guide you through this five-match slate starting at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, September 5.

If you have any questions on today's slate, bankroll management, GPP strategy, cash game strategy, or anything else, don't hesitate to contact me at [email protected], via X @df_solutions, or in our Discord chat rooms.

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EPL DFS Goalies

Matz Sels - DK $4.8K || FD $11

Opponent - vs. Tottenham Hotspur FC

This slate is much more favorable for ‘CASH’ contests and less favorable for those seeking value at the goalie position. However, Matz Sels does his best impression. In his two starts this season, he has made four saves and conceded three goals. Unfortunately, strictly looking at his stats, things do not bode well against any offense.

Luckily, he will be playing host to Tottenham Hotspur, who are already relegation favorites, despite the mass spending during the Transfer Window. In the first two matches of the season, Tottenham sit in the top ten in both Shots and Shots on Goal Per 90. They also sit in the bottom ten in Goals and Chances Created Per 90. Concluding, their shot selection is mediocre at best and will provide plenty of opportunity for Sels to make saves. At this rate, it would be more shocking to see Sels fail to make value than to make value.                                                                

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP): 

  • Gianluigi Donnarumma (DK $6K || FD $15) vs. Coventry City FC
  • Caoimhín Kelleher (DK $5.6K || FD $13) vs. Sunderland AFC

 

EPL DFS Forwards

Alex Iwobi - DK $7.1K || FD $13

Opponent - vs. Crystal Palace FC

All managers will have their eyes on Manchester City and, more specifically, Manchester’s striker, Erling Haaland, when facing newly promoted Coventry City FC. For the sake of the article and the attempt to not spit out the obvious, let’s take a hard pivot to Fulham FC and their hybrid left winger, Alex Iwobi. Iwobi has been pushed all over the pitch to start the season. One minute he is playing as a central midfielder, and the next he is playing as a winger.

Nevertheless, in either position, he has had majority control over the set pieces, a new role for him this year. Over his two starts this season, he has produced one shot, two chances created, five crosses, three corners, two tackles, three interceptions, and one clearance.

His production has not quite met his salary, but he will have a much larger opportunity to produce in this match as a winger. Crystal Palace FC, through their first two fixtures, are in the bottom five in Shots Against, Shots on Goal Against, Chances Created Against, and Big Chances Created Against, and they are the worst in Goals Against. Iwobi could very well challenge Erling Haaland for the top striker on the slate.

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP): 

  • Erling Haaland (DK $11K || FD $25) vs. Coventry City FC
  • Igor Jesus (DK $7K || FD $15) vs. Tottenham Hotspur FC

 

EPL DFS Midfielders

Morgan Gibbs-White - DK $8.8K || FD $18

Opponent - vs. Tottenham Hotspur FC

It didn’t take long for Morgan Gibbs-White to lose the majority of, and any, control over set pieces for the Tricky Trees. Despite that, he has still produced in his first two matches to start the season. Gibbs-White has amassed one goal, one assist, four shots, one chance created, four crosses, two tackles, one interception, and one clearance. The most impressive part? He had his best game in the 2-2 draw at Anfield last weekend against one of the title challengers, Liverpool FC.

This weekend, though, he has the best matchup of the season so far, hosting Tottenham Hotspur FC. Tottenham are in the bottom five in Shots Against, Shots on Goal Against, and Chances Created Against. They are also in the bottom ten in Crosses Against and the second-worst in Goals Against. Even without set pieces to provide peripherals, Gibbs-White will have numerous chances to produce in this match.

If his salary is too high to fit other names, you can look at his teammate and fellow midfielder, James McAtee (DK $4.4K || FD $13).                                                                                 

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP): 

  • Phil Foden (DK $9.6K || FD $20) vs. Coventry City FC
  • Yéremy Pino (DK $4.6K || FD $12) at Fulham FC

 

EPL DFS Defenders

Maxim De Cuyper - DK $6.9K || FD $16 ** LISTED AS MID ON FanDuel **

Opponent - vs. Leeds United

Until DraftKings boots Maxim De Cuyper to the midfield, as FanDuel did, he will continue to be highlighted in every article. The versatile wingback offers too much value, and despite his ever-increasing salary, he is still worth it given his production. Throughout his first two fixtures of the season, he has produced one goal, five shots, four chances created, 13 crosses, five corners, three tackles, two interceptions, and one clearance. Once again, this is a defender we are talking about. Additionally, he has a share of the set pieces for the Seagulls.

Leeds United has strengthened their defense during the off-season, but they still have leaks. Leeds United is in the bottom five in Shots Against, Crosses Against, and Chances Created Against. It wouldn’t be shocking to see De Cuyper hit double-digit fantasy points for the second time in his first three matches of the season.                                                                                     

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP): 

  • Neco Williams (DK $6.8K || FD $13) vs. Tottenham Hotspur FC 
  • Trai Hume (DK $4.1K || FD $14) at Sunderland AFC ** LISTED AS MID ON FanDuel **

 

Corner Takers

  • Brentford FC: Vitaly Janelt/Mikkel Damsgaard
  • Sunderland AFC: Granit Xhaka/Enzo Le Fée
  • Brighton & Hove Albion FC: Pascal Groß/Maxim De Cuyper
  • Leeds United: Anton Stach/Harry Wilson
  • Fulham FC: Alex Iwobi/Oscar Bobb
  • Crystal Palace FC: Yéremy Pino
  • Manchester City FC: Phil Foden/Rayan Cherki
  • Coventry City FC: Matt Grimes
  • Nottingham Forest: Neco Williams/James McAtee
  • Tottenham Hotspur FC: Mateus Fernandes/Andrew Robertson

Thanks for reading The Kick-Off. Good luck in all of your contests today!

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