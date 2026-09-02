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Week 1 College Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

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Malachi Toney - College Football Rankings, CFB DFS Picks

RotoBaller's Week 1 college fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these WR rankings for the top Power 4 players.

We've been itching for a full slate of college football for months, and at least it's finally here! This season at RotoBaller, we'll be providing coverage for Power 4-only fantasy football leagues, so let's waste no time getting into our Week 1 college fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2026.

RotoBaller's Week 1 CFB fantasy wide rankings include the top 100 pass-catchers. These rankings will be updated throughout the week as injury news rolls in, and many wide receiver pecking orders are still unclear, so we'll know more in the weeks to come. Below, see where key wideouts such as Jeremiah Smith, Malachi Toney, Amare Thomas, Wyatt Young, Mike Matthews, Ryan Coleman-Williams, and more stand among the top 100.

Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.

 

Week 1 College Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

Rank Player Name Team Position
1 Jeremiah Smith OSU WR
2 Amare Thomas HOU WR
3 Wyatt Young OKST WR
4 Malachi Toney MIA WR
5 KJ Duff RUTG WR
6 Charlie Becker IU WR
7 Cam Coleman TEX WR
8 Cooper Barkate MIA WR
9 Reed Harris ASU WR
10 Ryan Coleman-Williams ALA WR
11 Justin Bowick OKST WR
12 Mario Craver TA&M WR
13 Omarion Miller ASU WR
14 Ryan Wingo TEX WR
15 Isaiah Sategna OU WR
16 Griffin Wilde NU WR
17 Dallas Wilson FLA WR
18 Yamir Knight SMU WR
19 Tanook Hines USC WR
20 Ian Strong CAL WR
21 Nick Marsh IU WR
22 Winston Watkins LSU WR
23 Chris Barnes OKST WR
24 Jayce Brown LSU WR
25 Jackson Harris LSU WR
26 Tre Spivey ASU WR
27 Dezmen Roebuck WASH WR
28 Trent Mosley USC WR
29 Dakorien Moore ORE WR
30 Braylon Staley TENN WR
31 Lotzeir Brooks ALA WR
32 Anthony Evans MSST WR
33 Junior Sherrill VAN WR
34 Cam Pickett KU WR
35 Braden Pegan UTAH WR
36 Marquis Johnson MSST WR
37 Carlos Hernandez WAKE WR
38 Mike Matthews TENN WR
39 Keshaun Singleton AUB WR
40 Jeremiah Koger AUB WR
41 Kenny Johnson TTU WR
42 Chris Henry Jr. OSU WR
43 Nyck Harbor SC WR
44 Deuce Alexander MISS WR
45 Chrishon McCray MSU WR
46 Chase Hendricks CAL WR
47 Danny Scudero COLO WR
48 Andrew Marsh MICH WR
49 DeAndre Moore Jr. COLO WR
50 Terrell Anderson USC WR
51 Duce Robinson FSU WR
52 Kenny Darby UK WR
53 Darrell Gill MISS WR
54 Cataurus Hicks PITT WR
55 Nic Anderson UK WR
56 Hudson Clement ILL WR
57 Javen Nicholas DUKE WR
58 Coy Eakin TTU WR
59 Bryant Wesco Jr. CLEM WR
60 Tre Richardson LOU WR
61 TK Keys TENN WR
62 Chase Sowell PSU WR
63 Kyler Kasper BYU WR
64 Cederian Morgan ALA WR
65 DJ Miller UK WR
66 Joshua Moore MIA WR
67 Donovan Faupel ARK WR
68 Isaiah Horton TA&M WR
69 Evan Stewart ORE WR
70 Nyziah Hunter NEB WR
71 Jojo Phillips BYU WR
72 Trell Harris OU WR
73 Jordan Clay WASH WR
74 Eric Singleton FLA WR
75 JJ Buchanan MICH WR
76 Emmett Mosley TEX WR
77 Trent Walker HOU WR
78 Jaron Tibbs KSU WR
79 Jeremiah McClellan ORE WR
80 Javon Tracy MINN WR
81 Jaden Bray WVU WR
82 TJ Moore CLEM WR
83 Cayden Lee MIZ WR
84 Malcolm Simmons TTU WR
85 Corey Smith PUR WR
86 Jared Richardson DUKE WR
87 Ashton Bethel-Roman TA&M WR
88 Chris Durr MD WR
89 Vernell Brown FLA WR
90 JV Gibson CIN WR
91 Rahkeem Smith GT WR
92 London Humphreys UGA WR
93 Censere Lee PITT WR
94 Isiah Canion UGA WR
95 Nik McMillan KSU WR
96 Yannick Smith SMU WR
97 Johntay Cook MISS WR
98 Micahi Danzy FSU WR
99 Brett Eskildsen PSU WR
100 Jalen Cooper SMU WR

 

Week 1 College Fantasy Football Wide Receiver News, Outlooks

Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith gets his 2026 season underway with a test against Ball State on Saturday, so the top-end talent should be in store for a monster fantasy outing. He's coming off a 2025 season in which he caught 87 passes for 1,243 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Smith is arguably the best fantasy player in college football, and he should be in store for another huge season, starting in Week 1 against the Cardinals. The Cardinals allowed 405.7 total yards per game last year, and 226.8 of that was through the air. Even if Smith doesn't play a ton in what should be a blowout win for the Buckeyes, expect him to connect early and often with quarterback Julian Sayin, leading to a top-end fantasy showing. Start him confidently in all fantasy setups, and expect greatness every week he suits up.

Malachi Toney, Miami

Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney will get his 2026 season started with a game against Stanford on Friday night. Stanford already has a win this season, but gave up 276 passing yards in that one. Add in that Stanford is playing on a short week and is facing a much tougher opponent in Miami, and Toney is lined up for a big fantasy showing this week.

He's coming off a freshman season in which he posted 1,211 yards and 10 touchdowns on 109 receptions. Toney has a new quarterback throwing to him, but transfer Darian Mensah is no stranger to college football success, so expect the Miami offense to keep rolling in 2026. Look for Toney to pick up where he left off and open the 2026 season with a bang. If Stanford can hang around, Toney could deliver one of the top fantasy scores of the week among wide receivers.

Cam Coleman, Texas

Texas wide receiver Cam Coleman will have a favorable matchup in Week 1, facing Texas State on Saturday. Coleman is a high-end fantasy wideout coming into the season after joining the high-flying Longhorns' offense. Across 56 receptions last season with Auburn, Coleman posted 708 yards and five touchdowns.

His outlook with Texas is even stronger, even with talented wideouts like Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V projected to start alongside him. Having Arch Manning at quarterback helps Coleman's cause, and when you factor in running back transfers Hollywood Smothers and Ryleek Brown, the Longhorns' offense has a chance to be elite this coming season. Expect Coleman to be a good weekly fantasy option, starting in his favorable Week 1 test against Texas State. Start him confidently in fantasy leagues for a game the Longhorns should win with ease.

Ryan Coleman-Williams, Alabama

Alabama opens the season against ECU in what will be quarterback Keelon Russell's first career start. While the Crimson Tide will likely run away with this one early, it could prove to be a poor matchup from a fantasy perspective for the receiving corps.

Projected WR1 Ryan Coleman-Williams only saw one catch for 25 yards in last season's 56-0 win over Eastern Illinois, a game in which Ty Simpson only threw for 147 yards. While it is possible that Kalen DeBoer may want to see extended run from his starters given that it is the season opener, Alabama may not need to throw the ball a ton. Coleman-Williams has immense upside, as the Tide will likely score a lot of points, but he also has a low floor in the event that the starters exit early and there isn't a whole lot of passing going on.

Amare Thomas, Houston

Houston wide receiver Amare Thomas is set up for success through his first four weeks of the season. Last season was Thomas' first season at Houston after spending his first two seasons at UAB. During his first season as a Cougar, Thomas blossomed into one of the best wide receivers in college football, hauling in 67 catches for 966 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Thomas finished last season as the WR14 with 169.6 total fantasy points and averaged 13.03 fantasy PPG. Houston's first four games are home against Oregon State and Southern University, and away at Texas Tech and Georgia Southern. Houston's first opponent, Oregon State, was an average pass defense last year, allowing 222.4 pass yards per game. Thomas was drafted as WR4 in preseason drafts and is ranked as RotoBaller's WR3 heading into his first game Saturday afternoon. He is an obvious must-start in all matchups until proven otherwise.

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Notre Dame Defense Looking to Start Strong in Week 1 Against Wisconsin
CFB

Indiana Defense Looking Elite Again Heading Into Week 1 Matchup
CFB

Texas Tech Defense Should Shine in Favorable Week 1 Matchup
CFB

Miami's Defense Looking to Start Strong in Week 1 Against Stanford
CFB

Oregon Defense Could Thrive Despite Week 1 Test Against Boise State
Blake Corum

"Could Emerge as the 1A" in Rams' Backfield
Jonathon Brooks

Panthers "Very Optimistic" Jonathon Brooks Will Be Available in Week 1
Kirk Cousins

Raiders Officially Name Kirk Cousins the Week 1 Starter
CFB

Aidan Armenta Named Starting Quarterback for UL Monroe
Ashton Jeanty

Klint Kubiak Optimistic About Ashton Jeanty's Week 1 Status
CFB

Alabama's Defense Could Have Nick Saban Influence this Season
Shohei Ohtani

Might Not Pitch Again in 2026
James Wood

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
CFB

Jalen Moss, Jaren Hamilton Listed as Co-Starters for Arizona State
CFB

Alberto Mendoza a Streaming Option In First Start
CFB

Caden High Listed As Questionable For Week 1
CFB

Jamal Roberts Set For RB1 Workload In Season Opener
Stephen Curry

Not Rushing Extension with Warriors
Luguentz Dort

Says Hawks Transition Has Been Smooth
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Plays Through Illness for Serbia
Charlotte Hornets

Trey Townsend Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Hornets
George Kittle

Trending Towards Playing in Week 1
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Waive Josiah Allick
CFB

Wyatt Young Listed as Co-Starter for Week 1
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out a Career-High 13 in Win Over Toronto
James Wood

Likely to Return to Nationals Lineup on Wednesday
Nick Richards

Enters Camp in Prove-It Mode
NBA

Thanasis Antetokounmpo Leaves NBA for Aris BC
Saint Thomas

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

Jameer Nelson Jr. Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

Tacko Fall Joins 76ers on Exhibit 10 Deal
CFB

CFP Leaders Considering Disqualifying Teams with Former NFL Players
CFB

CJ Carr a Decent Fantasy Option for Week 1
Mike Washington Jr.

Raiders are Counting on Mike Washington Jr. to Win Games
CFB

Ryan Coleman-Williams Could See Limited Usage in Poor Matchup
CFB

Aneyas Williams Atop Depth Chart
Malik Nabers

was Involved in Most of Tuesday's Practice
CFB

Jadan Baugh is a Priority Start in Week 1
CFB

Dante Moore has a Modest Week 1 Matchup
CFB

Julian Sayin Set for Big Week?
Ashton Jeanty

is in "Good Spot" with Ankle Injury
CFB

Devin McCuin Draws Praise
CFB

Tait Reynolds Likely to Play in Week 1
Brian Robinson

to See Goal-Line Work in Atlanta?
Riley Greene

Reinstated and Starting Against Twins
Christian McCaffrey

"Looks Ready for Week 1"
Will Smith

Dodgers Activate Catcher Will Smith From Injured List
Puka Nacua

Remains Under NFL Review Ahead of Week 1
Los Angeles Angels

Angels Being Sold to Rams Owner Stan Kroenke
Kyle Monangai

Week-to-Week With his Knee Injury
NFL

Tony Romo Issues Apology, Pleads No Contest to OWI
Ashton Jeanty

Working With Trainers on Tuesday
Keenan Allen

Will Play in Week 1
Ashton Jeanty

Remains Sidelined at Practice
Josh Jacobs

Packers Expect Josh Jacobs to Play This Season
Deni Avdija

Misses FIBA Qualifiers at Blazers' Request
Jalen McMillan

Emeka Egbuka Could Play in Week 1
Ziaire Williams

Gets Defense-First Role with Lakers
Charlotte Hornets

Josiah Allick Signs Exhibit-10 Deal with Charlotte
Zay Flowers

Good to Go for Week 1
Matthew Murrell

Signs with Jazz
Jeremiyah Love

Considered "50/50" to Play in Week 1
Alex Bregman

has Another Three-Homer Game on Monday
Chase Burns

Will Face Workload Limitations Down the Stretch
Aaron Judge

Could Return for Next Homestand
Malik Nabers

Non-Committal on Week 1 Status
CJ Abrams

Scratched on Monday With Back Tightness
Xavier Edwards

Lands on Injured List With Thumb Strain
Willson Contreras

Red Sox Place Willson Contreras on Injured List With Hamstring Strain
Ketel Marte

Coming Off Injured List on Monday
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Seals Germany's Overtime Win Over Poland
Pelle Larsson

Scores 23 Points in Sweden's Qualifying Loss
Umar Nurmagomedov

Gets Finished For The First Time In His Career
Maxime Raynaud

Delivers 13 Points in France's Win Over Sweden
Song Yadong

Upsets Umar Nurmagomedov
Victor Wembanyama

Powers France Past Sweden
Yan Xiaonan

Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Braden Smith

Targets Daily Progress with Pacers
Denise Gomes

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
Kai Asakura

Wins Back-To-Back Fights
Sumudaerji

Gets Back In The Win Column
Alex Perez

Drops Decision At UFC Shanghai
Elly De La Cruz

Diagnosed With Left-Quad Tightness
Pete Alonso

is Okay After Leaving Game Early
Willson Contreras

Experiencing Hamstring Tightness
Jordan Hawkins

Could Fall Out of the Rotation
Jordan Poole

Could See Reduced Role
Lazaro Montes

Mariners to Promote Top Prospect Lazaro Montes
Will Smith

Expected to Return on Tuesday
Xavier Edwards

Exits Early on Sunday
Byron Buxton

Gets Placed on 10-Day Injured List
Kevin Korchinski

Signs Two-Year Deal With Blackhawks
Cale Makar

Agrees to Record Extension
Ryan Preece

Earns his First Cup Series Victory and A Chase Spot at Daytona
Daniel Suarez

Scores his Best Finish of the Year at Daytona
Tyler Reddick

Finishes Third and Claims the No. 3 Chase Seed at Daytona
Austin Cindric

Clinches A Chase Spot by Finishing Sixth at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Falls out of The Chase
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Daytona?
Carson Hocevar

Presents Plenty of DFS Upside for Daytona Lineups
Chris Buescher

Earns his First Front-Row Start at Daytona
Ryan Preece

Is A Huge DFS Risk Despite Strong Daytona Qualifying Result
William Byron

a DFS Diamond in the Rough at Daytona
Christopher Bell

the Chalk DFS Play at Daytona
Joey Logano

Hoping to Keep his Momentum at Daytona
Denny Hamlin

Can Denny Hamlin Return to Glory Under New Rules Package at Daytona?
Ricky Stenhouse Jr

. Should Be a Popular Fantasy Pick at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen Qualifies Sixth As He Battles for Chase Berth
Ross Chastain

Wins Pole, Is an Easy Fade in DFS for Daytona
MMA

Umar Nurmagomedov Set For UFC Shanghai Main Event
Song Yadong

Headlines UFC Shanghai Event
Denise Gomes

Set For UFC Shanghai Co-Main Event
Yan Xiaonan

Looks To Bounce Back
Kai Asakura

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Sumudaerji

A Favorite At UFC Shanghai
Alex Perez

Set For Rematch With Sumudaerji
WAS

Cal Petersen Signs Tryout Deal With Capitals
CGY

Flames Invite Alexander Nylander to Training Camp
VAN

Chris Driedger Joins Canucks on Professional Tryout Agreement
Simon Nemec

Eyes Major Role With Flames
Macklin Celebrini

Looks to Evolve as Player and Leader
Connor Hellebuyck

Requests Trade From Jets
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