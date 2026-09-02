RotoBaller's Week 1 college fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these WR rankings for the top Power 4 players.
We've been itching for a full slate of college football for months, and at least it's finally here! This season at RotoBaller, we'll be providing coverage for Power 4-only fantasy football leagues, so let's waste no time getting into our Week 1 college fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2026.
RotoBaller's Week 1 CFB fantasy wide rankings include the top 100 pass-catchers. These rankings will be updated throughout the week as injury news rolls in, and many wide receiver pecking orders are still unclear, so we'll know more in the weeks to come. Below, see where key wideouts such as Jeremiah Smith, Malachi Toney, Amare Thomas, Wyatt Young, Mike Matthews, Ryan Coleman-Williams, and more stand among the top 100.
Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.
Week 1 College Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
|Rank
|Player Name
|Team
|Position
|1
|Jeremiah Smith
|OSU
|WR
|2
|Amare Thomas
|HOU
|WR
|3
|Wyatt Young
|OKST
|WR
|4
|Malachi Toney
|MIA
|WR
|5
|KJ Duff
|RUTG
|WR
|6
|Charlie Becker
|IU
|WR
|7
|Cam Coleman
|TEX
|WR
|8
|Cooper Barkate
|MIA
|WR
|9
|Reed Harris
|ASU
|WR
|10
|Ryan Coleman-Williams
|ALA
|WR
|11
|Justin Bowick
|OKST
|WR
|12
|Mario Craver
|TA&M
|WR
|13
|Omarion Miller
|ASU
|WR
|14
|Ryan Wingo
|TEX
|WR
|15
|Isaiah Sategna
|OU
|WR
|16
|Griffin Wilde
|NU
|WR
|17
|Dallas Wilson
|FLA
|WR
|18
|Yamir Knight
|SMU
|WR
|19
|Tanook Hines
|USC
|WR
|20
|Ian Strong
|CAL
|WR
|21
|Nick Marsh
|IU
|WR
|22
|Winston Watkins
|LSU
|WR
|23
|Chris Barnes
|OKST
|WR
|24
|Jayce Brown
|LSU
|WR
|25
|Jackson Harris
|LSU
|WR
|26
|Tre Spivey
|ASU
|WR
|27
|Dezmen Roebuck
|WASH
|WR
|28
|Trent Mosley
|USC
|WR
|29
|Dakorien Moore
|ORE
|WR
|30
|Braylon Staley
|TENN
|WR
|31
|Lotzeir Brooks
|ALA
|WR
|32
|Anthony Evans
|MSST
|WR
|33
|Junior Sherrill
|VAN
|WR
|34
|Cam Pickett
|KU
|WR
|35
|Braden Pegan
|UTAH
|WR
|36
|Marquis Johnson
|MSST
|WR
|37
|Carlos Hernandez
|WAKE
|WR
|38
|Mike Matthews
|TENN
|WR
|39
|Keshaun Singleton
|AUB
|WR
|40
|Jeremiah Koger
|AUB
|WR
|41
|Kenny Johnson
|TTU
|WR
|42
|Chris Henry Jr.
|OSU
|WR
|43
|Nyck Harbor
|SC
|WR
|44
|Deuce Alexander
|MISS
|WR
|45
|Chrishon McCray
|MSU
|WR
|46
|Chase Hendricks
|CAL
|WR
|47
|Danny Scudero
|COLO
|WR
|48
|Andrew Marsh
|MICH
|WR
|49
|DeAndre Moore Jr.
|COLO
|WR
|50
|Terrell Anderson
|USC
|WR
|51
|Duce Robinson
|FSU
|WR
|52
|Kenny Darby
|UK
|WR
|53
|Darrell Gill
|MISS
|WR
|54
|Cataurus Hicks
|PITT
|WR
|55
|Nic Anderson
|UK
|WR
|56
|Hudson Clement
|ILL
|WR
|57
|Javen Nicholas
|DUKE
|WR
|58
|Coy Eakin
|TTU
|WR
|59
|Bryant Wesco Jr.
|CLEM
|WR
|60
|Tre Richardson
|LOU
|WR
|61
|TK Keys
|TENN
|WR
|62
|Chase Sowell
|PSU
|WR
|63
|Kyler Kasper
|BYU
|WR
|64
|Cederian Morgan
|ALA
|WR
|65
|DJ Miller
|UK
|WR
|66
|Joshua Moore
|MIA
|WR
|67
|Donovan Faupel
|ARK
|WR
|68
|Isaiah Horton
|TA&M
|WR
|69
|Evan Stewart
|ORE
|WR
|70
|Nyziah Hunter
|NEB
|WR
|71
|Jojo Phillips
|BYU
|WR
|72
|Trell Harris
|OU
|WR
|73
|Jordan Clay
|WASH
|WR
|74
|Eric Singleton
|FLA
|WR
|75
|JJ Buchanan
|MICH
|WR
|76
|Emmett Mosley
|TEX
|WR
|77
|Trent Walker
|HOU
|WR
|78
|Jaron Tibbs
|KSU
|WR
|79
|Jeremiah McClellan
|ORE
|WR
|80
|Javon Tracy
|MINN
|WR
|81
|Jaden Bray
|WVU
|WR
|82
|TJ Moore
|CLEM
|WR
|83
|Cayden Lee
|MIZ
|WR
|84
|Malcolm Simmons
|TTU
|WR
|85
|Corey Smith
|PUR
|WR
|86
|Jared Richardson
|DUKE
|WR
|87
|Ashton Bethel-Roman
|TA&M
|WR
|88
|Chris Durr
|MD
|WR
|89
|Vernell Brown
|FLA
|WR
|90
|JV Gibson
|CIN
|WR
|91
|Rahkeem Smith
|GT
|WR
|92
|London Humphreys
|UGA
|WR
|93
|Censere Lee
|PITT
|WR
|94
|Isiah Canion
|UGA
|WR
|95
|Nik McMillan
|KSU
|WR
|96
|Yannick Smith
|SMU
|WR
|97
|Johntay Cook
|MISS
|WR
|98
|Micahi Danzy
|FSU
|WR
|99
|Brett Eskildsen
|PSU
|WR
|100
|Jalen Cooper
|SMU
|WR
Week 1 College Fantasy Football Wide Receiver News, Outlooks
Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith gets his 2026 season underway with a test against Ball State on Saturday, so the top-end talent should be in store for a monster fantasy outing. He's coming off a 2025 season in which he caught 87 passes for 1,243 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Smith is arguably the best fantasy player in college football, and he should be in store for another huge season, starting in Week 1 against the Cardinals. The Cardinals allowed 405.7 total yards per game last year, and 226.8 of that was through the air. Even if Smith doesn't play a ton in what should be a blowout win for the Buckeyes, expect him to connect early and often with quarterback Julian Sayin, leading to a top-end fantasy showing. Start him confidently in all fantasy setups, and expect greatness every week he suits up.
Malachi Toney, Miami
Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney will get his 2026 season started with a game against Stanford on Friday night. Stanford already has a win this season, but gave up 276 passing yards in that one. Add in that Stanford is playing on a short week and is facing a much tougher opponent in Miami, and Toney is lined up for a big fantasy showing this week.
He's coming off a freshman season in which he posted 1,211 yards and 10 touchdowns on 109 receptions. Toney has a new quarterback throwing to him, but transfer Darian Mensah is no stranger to college football success, so expect the Miami offense to keep rolling in 2026. Look for Toney to pick up where he left off and open the 2026 season with a bang. If Stanford can hang around, Toney could deliver one of the top fantasy scores of the week among wide receivers.
Cam Coleman, Texas
Texas wide receiver Cam Coleman will have a favorable matchup in Week 1, facing Texas State on Saturday. Coleman is a high-end fantasy wideout coming into the season after joining the high-flying Longhorns' offense. Across 56 receptions last season with Auburn, Coleman posted 708 yards and five touchdowns.
His outlook with Texas is even stronger, even with talented wideouts like Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V projected to start alongside him. Having Arch Manning at quarterback helps Coleman's cause, and when you factor in running back transfers Hollywood Smothers and Ryleek Brown, the Longhorns' offense has a chance to be elite this coming season. Expect Coleman to be a good weekly fantasy option, starting in his favorable Week 1 test against Texas State. Start him confidently in fantasy leagues for a game the Longhorns should win with ease.
Ryan Coleman-Williams, Alabama
Alabama opens the season against ECU in what will be quarterback Keelon Russell's first career start. While the Crimson Tide will likely run away with this one early, it could prove to be a poor matchup from a fantasy perspective for the receiving corps.
Projected WR1 Ryan Coleman-Williams only saw one catch for 25 yards in last season's 56-0 win over Eastern Illinois, a game in which Ty Simpson only threw for 147 yards. While it is possible that Kalen DeBoer may want to see extended run from his starters given that it is the season opener, Alabama may not need to throw the ball a ton. Coleman-Williams has immense upside, as the Tide will likely score a lot of points, but he also has a low floor in the event that the starters exit early and there isn't a whole lot of passing going on.
Amare Thomas, Houston
Houston wide receiver Amare Thomas is set up for success through his first four weeks of the season. Last season was Thomas' first season at Houston after spending his first two seasons at UAB. During his first season as a Cougar, Thomas blossomed into one of the best wide receivers in college football, hauling in 67 catches for 966 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Thomas finished last season as the WR14 with 169.6 total fantasy points and averaged 13.03 fantasy PPG. Houston's first four games are home against Oregon State and Southern University, and away at Texas Tech and Georgia Southern. Houston's first opponent, Oregon State, was an average pass defense last year, allowing 222.4 pass yards per game. Thomas was drafted as WR4 in preseason drafts and is ranked as RotoBaller's WR3 heading into his first game Saturday afternoon. He is an obvious must-start in all matchups until proven otherwise.