NASCAR qualifying results and starting lineup for the the 2026 Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Use this NASCAR starting lineup info to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Tyler Reddick won the pole via the metric.
On Saturday evening, the NASCAR Cup Series held the qualifying session for this weekend's race at Darlington Raceway, the Cook Out Southern 500.
Unfortunately, Mother Nature had other plans and lightning strikes (and subsequent delays) forced NASCAR to cancel both practice and qualifying.
The starting lineup for this weekend's race was set by the metric.
2026 Southern 500 at Darlington Starting Lineup
Click here to download the PDF of the starting lineup.
|Start Pos
|Driver
|Time
|Speed
|1.
|Tyler Reddick
|0.000
|0.000
|2.
|Daniel Suarez
|0.000
|0.000
|3.
|Ryan Preece
|0.000
|0.000
|4.
|Denny Hamlin
|0.000
|0.000
|5.
|Michael McDowell
|0.000
|0.000
|6.
|Austin Cindric
|0.000
|0.000
|7.
|Chase Briscoe
|0.000
|0.000
|8.
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|0.000
|0.000
|9.
|Austin Dillon
|0.000
|0.000
|10.
|Alex Bowman
|0.000
|0.000
|11.
|Christopher Bell
|0.000
|0.000
|12.
|Brad Keselowski
|0.000
|0.000
|13.
|Joey Logano
|0.000
|0.000
|14.
|Josh Berry
|0.000
|0.000
|15.
|Riley Herbst
|0.000
|0.000
|16.
|Cole Custer
|0.000
|0.000
|17.
|Bubba Wallace
|0.000
|0.000
|18.
|Chase Elliott
|0.000
|0.000
|19.
|John Hunter Nemechek
|0.000
|0.000
|20.
|William Byron
|0.000
|0.000
|21.
|Todd Gilliland
|0.000
|0.000
|22.
|Corey Heim
|0.000
|0.000
|23.
|Ross Chastain
|0.000
|0.000
|24.
|Ryan Blaney
|0.000
|0.000
|25.
|Kyle Larson
|0.000
|0.000
|26.
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|0.000
|0.000
|27.
|Ty Dillon
|0.000
|0.000
|28.
|Ty Gibbs
|0.000
|0.000
|29.
|Noah Gragson
|0.000
|0.000
|30.
|AJ Allmendinger
|0.000
|0.000
|31.
|Connor Zilisch
|0.000
|0.000
|32.
|Austin Hill
|0.000
|0.000
|33.
|Zane Smith
|0.000
|0.000
|34.
|Carson Hocevar
|0.000
|0.000
|35.
|Chris Buescher
|0.000
|0.000
|36.
|Erik Jones
|0.000
|0.000
|37.
|Cody Ware
|0.000
|0.000
|38.
|Chad Finchum
|0.000
|0.000
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