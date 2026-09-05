September 5, 2026

NASCAR qualifying results and starting lineup for the the 2026 Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Use this NASCAR starting lineup info to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Tyler Reddick won the pole via the metric.

On Saturday evening, the NASCAR Cup Series held the qualifying session for this weekend's race at Darlington Raceway, the Cook Out Southern 500.

Unfortunately, Mother Nature had other plans and lightning strikes (and subsequent delays) forced NASCAR to cancel both practice and qualifying.

The starting lineup for this weekend's race was set by the metric.

2026 Southern 500 at Darlington Starting Lineup

Click here to download the PDF of the starting lineup.

Start Pos Driver Time Speed 1. Tyler Reddick 0.000 0.000 2. Daniel Suarez 0.000 0.000 3. Ryan Preece 0.000 0.000 4. Denny Hamlin 0.000 0.000 5. Michael McDowell 0.000 0.000 6. Austin Cindric 0.000 0.000 7. Chase Briscoe 0.000 0.000 8. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 0.000 0.000 9. Austin Dillon 0.000 0.000 10. Alex Bowman 0.000 0.000 11. Christopher Bell 0.000 0.000 12. Brad Keselowski 0.000 0.000 13. Joey Logano 0.000 0.000 14. Josh Berry 0.000 0.000 15. Riley Herbst 0.000 0.000 16. Cole Custer 0.000 0.000 17. Bubba Wallace 0.000 0.000 18. Chase Elliott 0.000 0.000 19. John Hunter Nemechek 0.000 0.000 20. William Byron 0.000 0.000 21. Todd Gilliland 0.000 0.000 22. Corey Heim 0.000 0.000 23. Ross Chastain 0.000 0.000 24. Ryan Blaney 0.000 0.000 25. Kyle Larson 0.000 0.000 26. Shane Van Gisbergen 0.000 0.000 27. Ty Dillon 0.000 0.000 28. Ty Gibbs 0.000 0.000 29. Noah Gragson 0.000 0.000 30. AJ Allmendinger 0.000 0.000 31. Connor Zilisch 0.000 0.000 32. Austin Hill 0.000 0.000 33. Zane Smith 0.000 0.000 34. Carson Hocevar 0.000 0.000 35. Chris Buescher 0.000 0.000 36. Erik Jones 0.000 0.000 37. Cody Ware 0.000 0.000 38. Chad Finchum 0.000 0.000

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