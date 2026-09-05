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NASCAR Qualifying Results and Starting Lineup for Darlington-2 (2026)

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Tyler Reddick - NASCAR DFS Picks, Betting Picks, Daily Fantasy NASCAR Driver

NASCAR qualifying results and starting lineup for the the 2026 Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Use this NASCAR starting lineup info to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Tyler Reddick won the pole via the metric.

On Saturday evening, the NASCAR Cup Series held the qualifying session for this weekend's race at Darlington Raceway, the Cook Out Southern 500.

Unfortunately, Mother Nature had other plans and lightning strikes (and subsequent delays) forced NASCAR to cancel both practice and qualifying.

The starting lineup for this weekend's race was set by the metric.

 

2026 Southern 500 at Darlington Starting Lineup

Click here to download the PDF of the starting lineup.

Start Pos Driver Time Speed
1. Tyler Reddick 0.000 0.000
2. Daniel Suarez 0.000 0.000
3. Ryan Preece 0.000 0.000
4. Denny Hamlin 0.000 0.000
5. Michael McDowell 0.000 0.000
6. Austin Cindric 0.000 0.000
7. Chase Briscoe 0.000 0.000
8. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 0.000 0.000
9. Austin Dillon 0.000 0.000
10. Alex Bowman 0.000 0.000
11. Christopher Bell 0.000 0.000
12. Brad Keselowski 0.000 0.000
13. Joey Logano 0.000 0.000
14. Josh Berry 0.000 0.000
15. Riley Herbst 0.000 0.000
16. Cole Custer 0.000 0.000
17. Bubba Wallace 0.000 0.000
18. Chase Elliott 0.000 0.000
19. John Hunter Nemechek 0.000 0.000
20. William Byron 0.000 0.000
21. Todd Gilliland 0.000 0.000
22. Corey Heim 0.000 0.000
23. Ross Chastain 0.000 0.000
24. Ryan Blaney 0.000 0.000
25. Kyle Larson 0.000 0.000
26. Shane Van Gisbergen 0.000 0.000
27. Ty Dillon 0.000 0.000
28. Ty Gibbs 0.000 0.000
29. Noah Gragson 0.000 0.000
30. AJ Allmendinger 0.000 0.000
31. Connor Zilisch 0.000 0.000
32. Austin Hill 0.000 0.000
33. Zane Smith 0.000 0.000
34. Carson Hocevar 0.000 0.000
35. Chris Buescher 0.000 0.000
36. Erik Jones 0.000 0.000
37. Cody Ware 0.000 0.000
38. Chad Finchum 0.000 0.000

 

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