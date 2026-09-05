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Michael F. Florio's Fantasy Football Bold Predictions (2026)

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Michael F. Florio's gives you his 2026 fantasy football bold predictions. His bold predictions include takes on Josh Allen, DJ Moore, Brock Bowers, and more.

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Florio’s 2026 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions
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Fortune favors the bold! Or so they say at least.

I often preach thinking in the “range of outcomes” and simply not expecting the best to happen. But there are always players that I think are going to have a monster season, even if that is not the median expectation.

That’s what these are! The bold takes that I believe can and will happen this season. And if they do, these players will win you fantasy leagues!

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Florio’s 2026 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions

Josh Allen Career Year Leads to Top-5 Fantasy QB Season Ever

The last couple of years have been down years, passing-wise, for Josh Allen. He’s finished as a top-two fantasy QB each year, but last season was his fewest fantasy points and PPG since 2019. He failed to throw for 3,800 yards in either season. He has not reached 30 touchdown passes since 2022.

Many will point to Joe Brady remaining as play caller and expect the same approach. I believe that is a mistake, as it has been reported (and I have heard the same) that Sean McDermott had a strong grasp on how the offense operated the last two seasons.

Brady called the plays, but they were in McDermott’s vision. Brady has said the Bills will be more aggressive this year, and in the lone bit of preseason action Allen saw, he averaged more air yards per throw than in any game in the past two seasons.

If we get a more aggressive Allen as a passer, paired with him running by the goal line, he could be in store for his best fantasy season yet. Given that his current best is the sixth-best fantasy season by a QB in history, a new best would position him in the top five. It could also lead to a second MVP award.

Also leads to DJ Moore as a Top-10 WR

DJ Moore is in a prime position to reestablish himself as a WR1. I simply believe he is a much better fit with Brady, Allen, and the Bills than he was with the Bears last season. I wrote about it in my breakout receivers article, and you can read that here.

If the Bills throw the ball more, and more importantly, are aggressive attacking downfield again, Moore is the clear big winner. He is the best deep threat on the roster, and as we saw in the preseason, he can very much still win after the catch. Moore is the kind of piece Brady can have fun with and use all over the field. We already have a history of the two having success together.

While the attitude tends to be that the Bills are a more spread-the-ball-around offense, we have only seen that in the last two years, as they did not have a clear-cut top target. Moore very much so is that guy. He has a chip on his shoulder after being written off last year, while the Bills have clear incentive (traded picks, money guaranteed to Moore) to feed him as much as possible.

Moore is my WR14, which is still well above consensus; I do not believe that is his ceiling. If Allen puts up passing numbers like expected above, Moore would have an extremely high ceiling. He can easily finish top 10 at his position - if not higher.

Brock Bowers Has the First 1,500-Yard Season for A Tight End in NFL History

We all know how talented Brock Bowers is. He scored the most fantasy points ever by a rookie tight end and was the TE2 last year in fantasy PPG despite playing through injury. He had a 43-point game last year, which not only led all tight ends; it was the fourth-best game by a tight end since 2000.

What helps Bowers reach a level no tight end has before is his new play caller, Klint Kubiak. Last season, with the Seahawks, Kubiak showed us that he is not afraid to build the entire offense around his best player. Last year, Jaxon Smith-Njigba led the NFL by far in target rate at 36 percent (no one else had more than 31 percent). He had 44 percent of his team's receiving yards, the largest share by one player since 2012.

The Raiders, like the Seahawks last year, are thin pass-catcher-wise behind their best player. The one big difference being the Raiders will likely be trailing often and forced to throw the ball. On top of that, Cousins helped elevate Kyle Pitts Sr. to TE2 overall status last season. Fernando Mendoza would likely heavily rely upon the big-bodied tight end.

If the preseason is any indication, they will use a lot of two tight-end sets, with Bowers lining up both in the slot and out wide at times. Bowers should see one of the highest target shares in the NFL this year, and it will lead to a historic season.

Omarion Hampton Finishes as a Top-5 RB

The short of this is Omarion Hampton will be a top-5 fantasy RB cause he is in Mike McDaniel’s system. The long of it is that he is a very talented first-round pick in McDaniel’s system. McDaniel’s lead back has finished top five in total points in each of the last three years. In fact, in 2023, both Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane finished top five in fantasy PPG.

It is a system that features the backs in the passing game at a high rate. McDaniel also used outside zone runs over 60 percent of the time during his time in Miami, a big upgrade from Greg Roman (47 percent). Hampton averaged 5.5 yards per carry, the sixth best among RBs, on outside runs last season.

Hampton eats in what could be one of the very best offenses in football this season and finishes top five at the position.

Bhayshul Tuten Finishes as a Top-10 RB

I have spoken up about Bhayshul Tuten all summer long! If you want to read why I think he is a breakout back in detail, you can do so here.

Ultimately, I am trusting Liam Coen to create another league-winning back. Of the Jaguars' backs, he is the only one that has that capability. It is possible this becomes an all-out committee, but if any were to take over, it will be Tuten.

I expect the talent to win out, with Tuten seeing the bulk of early down work while splitting both goal-line and passing downs. Do not let the third-down stuff scare you off, as the Jags threw way more to RBs on first and second down than third.

It may take a couple of weeks, but I believe he will hit his stride, run wild, and not look back. Getting a top-10 back at his current cost (low-end RB2/high-end RB3) would win many fantasy managers their leagues.

TreVeyon Henderson Blossoms into League Winner

I am not backing away from TreVeyon Henderson! I know, he is a popular bust pick right now. I think it is a mistake for two reasons. For one, since 2010, there have been 18 rookie running backs who topped 1,100 yards and scored double-digit touchdowns.

If you take out the two who did so last year (Henderson, Ashton Jeanty) and the two who were injured in their sophomore years, you are left with a 14-player sample. Of those 14, 86 percent posted over 1,200 yards in year two. At the same time, 71 percent scored at least eight touchdowns.

Additionally, I think the closest situation to this one was Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery a couple of years ago. In Gibbs' rookie season, he started off slow, played more as the year went on, and put up huge numbers in the three games Monty missed. Sound familiar?

Fading Gibbs the following year was a huge mistake. I am not saying Henderson is Gibbs, but the narratives around the situation are very similar. With Henderson falling now into the RB3 range, sometimes in the reserve rounds, the bar for him to be a league-winner is much lower than last year.

I think the Patriots will be in much more competitive games, and his explosiveness will be needed. If he gets the volume, he can easily return RB1 value, and at his current cost, that would make him a league winner.

Giants Provide Top-12 Value at Every Position

This is one of those takes that sounds very spicy on its own, but the truth is, only a little bit has to go right for this to happen. Jaxson Dart is being drafted as a top-12 fantasy QB and last season averaged over 20 fantasy PPG in games he started. He will run a good amount, and that alone elevates his fantasy ceiling.

Malik Nabers is being drafted on many sites as a top-12 wide receiver, and we know all he needs to fulfill that is to stay healthy. He finished as the WR6 as a rookie. I’d make a similar case for Cam Skattebo, who is being drafted as a top 20-24 running back.

Last season, Skattebo averaged over 17 fantasy PPG as the starter, which would have made him the RB7 of the season. He sees a great volume share as the lead runner, goal-line back, and is used in the passing game. There are very few backs that have that sort of usage. Health is the question, but Skattebo has RB1 upside if healthy.

Isaiah Likely is a tight end I am very excited about. He has shown he can win downfield and in the red zone. He was rated very well on metrics in his time in Baltimore, despite never putting up huge fantasy numbers. I expect him to be the Giants' second target and heavily used in the red/end zone. He is being drafted either as a top-12 fantasy tight end, or right outside.

The Giants could have a very funneled offense mainly using their three top weapons. That, paired with likely a good amount of catch-up mode, means the Giants will sneakily be a great source of reliable fantasy production.

Jordan Love, Christian Watson and Tucker Kraft Have Career Seasons

Jordan Love is a very underrated thrower of the football. His biggest sin has been playing in a run-heavy offense. I expect that to change this season, for a number of reasons. For one, Head coach Matt LaFleur has spoken about wanting to both throw more and run a faster-paced offense.

Their defense, especially early on without Micah Parsons, may force their hand. There are a lot of possible high-scoring games on the schedule this season. Additionally, the run game, with Josh Jacobs up in the air, may not be as reliable as in past years.

Love having to throw more will lead to both a career season and a top-12 fantasy finish. Christian Watson and Tucker Kraft have shown they can produce at very high levels. Health is the only concern with that duo. If they stay healthy, Watson can hit on a WR1 season, while Kraft could be one of the best tight ends in fantasy.

Quick Hitting Bold Predictions:

Make sure to follow Michael on X, @MichaelFFlorio.

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