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2QB Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: Superflex (2026)

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Jayden Daniels - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Updated Superflex/2QB fantasy football rankings for 2026. These tiered rankings include the top 400 players for two-quarterback leagues. High-accuracy draft rankings.

In This Article hide
Superflex Fantasy Football Draft Rankings
Recent Fantasy Football Player News
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The countdown is on as we are days away from kicking off Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. At RotoBaller HQ, we provide rankings for all league types. Today, we focus on Superflex (2QB) leagues. For fantasy managers unfamiliar with Superflex leagues, it's a format that allows you to start a quarterback at the FLEX position, but it's not required. Quarterbacks are a premium in this format, and we have updated Top 400 Superflex/2QB fantasy football draft rankings for the 2026 season to help fantasy managers in Superflex leagues.

Our 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings below, you will see where key quarterbacks such as Kyler Murray, Jadarian Price, Tyler Shough, C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young, Aaron Rodgers, Jacoby Brissett, Alec Pierce, and more are ranked for Superflex drafts.

In addition to these rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Superflex Fantasy Football Draft Rankings

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Josh Allen QB
1 2 Lamar Jackson QB
1 3 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 4 Jalen Hurts QB
1 5 Bijan Robinson RB
2 6 Jayden Daniels QB
2 7 Ja'Marr Chase WR
2 8 Joe Burrow QB
2 9 Puka Nacua WR
2 10 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 11 Drake Maye QB
2 12 Christian McCaffrey RB
2 13 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 14 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 15 James Cook III RB
2 16 Justin Herbert QB
3 17 CeeDee Lamb WR
3 18 Caleb Williams QB
3 19 Derrick Henry RB
3 20 Saquon Barkley RB
3 21 Trevor Lawrence QB
3 22 Kenneth Walker III RB
3 23 Justin Jefferson WR
3 24 Chase Brown RB
4 25 Omarion Hampton RB
4 26 Dak Prescott QB
4 27 De'Von Achane RB
4 28 Drake London WR
4 29 George Pickens WR
4 30 Matthew Stafford QB
4 31 A.J. Brown WR
4 32 Brock Bowers TE
4 33 Nico Collins WR
4 34 Chris Olave WR
4 35 Javonte Williams RB
4 36 Patrick Mahomes II QB
5 37 Kyren Williams RB
5 38 Brock Purdy QB
5 39 Jaxson Dart QB
5 40 Ashton Jeanty RB
5 41 Jared Goff QB
5 42 Malik Nabers WR
5 43 Trey McBride TE
5 44 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
5 45 DeVonta Smith WR
5 46 Zay Flowers WR
5 47 D'Andre Swift RB
5 48 Baker Mayfield QB
5 49 Breece Hall RB
5 50 Ladd McConkey WR
5 51 Jordan Love QB
5 52 Tee Higgins WR
5 53 Jeremiyah Love RB
6 54 Rashee Rice WR
6 55 Garrett Wilson WR
6 56 Bucky Irving RB
6 57 Bo Nix QB
6 58 Davante Adams WR
6 59 Jaylen Waddle WR
6 60 Colston Loveland TE
6 61 Luther Burden III WR
6 62 Jameson Williams WR
6 63 Emeka Egbuka WR
7 64 Kyler Murray QB
7 65 Tetairoa McMillan WR
7 66 Malik Willis QB
7 67 Terry McLaurin WR
7 68 DJ Moore WR
7 69 David Montgomery RB
7 70 Cam Skattebo RB
7 71 Parker Washington WR
7 72 Mike Evans WR
7 73 Jadarian Price RB
7 74 Christian Watson WR
7 75 Daniel Jones QB
7 76 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
7 77 Quinshon Judkins RB
7 78 Bhayshul Tuten RB
7 79 Tyler Warren TE
7 80 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
7 81 Tyler Shough QB
7 82 Rico Dowdle RB
7 83 Sam Darnold QB
7 84 Rome Odunze WR
7 85 Jaylen Warren RB
7 86 C.J. Stroud QB
8 87 MarShawn Lloyd RB
8 88 Sam LaPorta TE
8 89 TreVeyon Henderson RB
8 90 Cam Ward QB
8 91 Tucker Kraft TE
8 92 Jayden Reed WR
8 93 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
8 94 Bryce Young QB
8 95 Tony Pollard RB
8 96 J.K. Dobbins RB
8 97 Blake Corum RB
8 98 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
8 99 Jonathon Brooks RB
8 100 Jordan Addison WR
8 101 Aaron Rodgers QB
8 102 DK Metcalf WR
9 103 Quentin Johnston WR
9 104 Chuba Hubbard RB
9 105 Josh Downs WR
9 106 Carnell Tate WR
9 107 Courtland Sutton WR
9 108 Jordan Mason RB
9 109 RJ Harvey RB
9 110 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
9 111 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
9 112 Stefon Diggs WR
9 113 Jacoby Brissett QB
9 114 Michael Wilson WR
9 115 Matthew Golden WR
9 116 Kenneth Gainwell RB
9 117 Xavier Worthy WR
9 118 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
9 119 Alec Pierce WR
9 120 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
9 121 George Kittle TE
10 122 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
10 123 KC Concepcion WR
10 124 Makai Lemon WR
10 125 Dalton Kincaid TE
10 126 Romeo Doubs WR
10 127 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
10 128 Rachaad White RB
10 129 Josh Jacobs RB
10 130 Travis Kelce TE
10 131 Jalen Coker WR
10 132 Geno Smith QB
10 133 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
10 134 Jakobi Meyers WR
10 135 Dallas Goedert TE
10 136 Mark Andrews TE
10 137 Kyle Monangai RB
10 138 Khalil Shakir WR
10 139 Juwan Johnson TE
10 140 Rashid Shaheed WR
10 141 Isaiah Likely TE
10 142 Tyjae Spears RB
11 143 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
11 144 Tank Bigsby RB
11 145 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
11 146 Keaton Mitchell RB
11 147 Brandon Aubrey K
11 148 Jake Ferguson TE
11 149 Jordyn Tyson WR
11 150 Woody Marks RB
11 151 Brenton Strange TE
11 152 Tyler Allgeier RB
11 153 Mike Washington Jr. RB
11 154 Denzel Boston WR
11 155 Hunter Henry TE
11 156 Tre Tucker WR
11 157 Ryan Flournoy WR
11 158 T.J. Hockenson TE
11 159 Terrance Ferguson TE
11 160 Dalton Schultz TE
11 161 Keenan Allen WR
11 162 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
11 163 Houston Texans DST
11 164 Seattle Seahawks DST
11 165 Los Angeles Rams DST
11 166 Kayshon Boutte WR
11 167 Malik Davis RB
11 168 Ray Davis RB
12 169 Tre Harris WR
12 170 Emmett Johnson RB
12 171 Tua Tagovailoa QB
12 172 Jalen McMillan WR
12 173 Chig Okonkwo TE
12 174 Jonah Coleman RB
12 175 Jalen Nailor WR
12 176 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
12 177 Cam Little K
12 178 Denver Broncos DST
12 179 Pat Bryant WR
12 180 Calvin Ridley WR
12 181 Adonai Mitchell WR
12 182 Jason Myers K
12 183 Cameron Dicker K
12 184 Isaac TeSlaa WR
12 185 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
12 186 Caleb Douglas WR
12 187 Devaughn Vele WR
12 188 Dylan Sampson RB
12 189 Jauan Jennings WR
12 190 Pat Freiermuth TE
12 191 Dontayvion Wicks WR
12 192 Rashod Bateman WR
12 193 Cade Otton TE
12 194 Michael Penix Jr. QB
12 195 Zach Charbonnet RB
12 196 Malachi Fields WR
12 197 Jerry Jeudy WR
12 198 Samaje Perine RB
12 199 Kirk Cousins QB
12 200 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
13 201 Los Angeles Chargers DST
13 202 Jaylin Noel WR
13 203 Justice Hill RB
13 204 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
13 205 Chris Brooks RB
13 206 Minnesota Vikings DST
13 207 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
13 208 Baltimore Ravens DST
13 209 Najee Harris RB
13 210 Seth McGowan RB
13 211 Germie Bernard WR
13 212 AJ Barner TE
13 213 Zachariah Branch WR
13 214 Kaelon Black RB
13 215 Braelon Allen RB
13 216 Jake Bates K
13 217 Cyrus Allen WR
13 218 Colby Parkinson TE
13 219 Kenyon Sadiq TE
13 220 Charlie Kolar TE
13 221 Ted Hurst WR
13 222 Chris Bell WR
13 223 Deshaun Watson QB
13 224 Kimani Vidal RB
13 225 Alvin Kamara RB
13 226 Greg Dulcich TE
13 227 Jaylen Wright RB
14 228 Kaleb Johnson RB
14 229 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
14 230 Sean Tucker RB
14 231 Jordan James RB
14 232 Mike Gesicki TE
14 233 Oronde Gadsden II TE
14 234 Cooper Kupp WR
14 235 Travis Hunter WR
14 236 Gunnar Helm TE
14 237 Kaytron Allen RB
14 238 Malik Washington WR
14 239 Jahan Dotson WR
14 240 Michael Mayer TE
14 241 Tyquan Thornton WR
14 242 Roschon Johnson RB
14 243 Andrei Iosivas WR
14 244 Eddy Pineiro K
14 245 Mack Hollins WR
14 246 Demond Claiborne RB
14 247 Emanuel Wilson RB
14 248 Chimere Dike WR
14 249 Nicholas Singleton RB
14 250 George Holani RB
14 251 Philadelphia Eagles DST
14 252 Darren Waller TE
14 253 Kendrick Bourne WR
14 254 DeMario Douglas WR
14 255 Tyler Loop K
14 256 David Njoku TE
14 257 Evan Engram TE
14 258 Darius Slayton WR
15 259 Evan McPherson K
15 260 Shedeur Sanders QB
15 261 Joshua Palmer WR
15 262 Xavier Hutchinson WR
15 263 Antonio Williams WR
15 264 Dawson Knox TE
15 265 Isiah Pacheco RB
15 266 Troy Franklin WR
15 267 Cedric Tillman WR
15 268 Kalif Raymond WR
15 269 Darnell Washington TE
15 270 Chris Boswell K
15 271 Xavier Legette WR
15 272 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
15 273 New England Patriots DST
15 274 Bryce Lance WR
15 275 Will Reichard K
15 276 Chicago Bears DST
15 277 Treylon Burks WR
15 278 Harrison Butker K
15 279 Harrison Mevis K
15 280 Darnell Mooney WR
15 281 Chase McLaughlin K
15 282 KaVontae Turpin WR
15 283 Elic Ayomanor WR
15 284 Noah Gray TE
15 285 Cole Kmet TE
15 286 Jonnu Smith TE
15 287 Spencer Shrader K
15 288 Trey Smack K
15 289 Demarcus Robinson WR
15 290 Isaiah Davis RB
15 291 Jahdae Walker WR
15 292 Tez Johnson WR
15 293 Dallas Cowboys DST
15 294 Theo Johnson TE
15 295 Marquise Brown WR
15 296 Kansas City Chiefs DST
15 297 J.J. McCarthy QB
15 298 New York Giants DST
15 299 Cairo Santos K
15 300 Daniel Bellinger TE
16 301 Buffalo Bills DST
16 302 San Francisco 49ers DST
16 303 Ty Johnson RB
16 304 Kareem Hunt RB
16 305 Jalen Tolbert WR
16 306 Jack Bech WR
16 307 Devin Singletary RB
16 308 Elijah Sarratt WR
16 309 Haynes King QB
16 310 Skyler Bell WR
16 311 Noah Fant TE
16 312 Keon Coleman WR
16 313 Odell Beckham Jr. WR
16 314 Jake Tonges TE
16 315 Eli Raridon TE
16 316 Elijah Arroyo TE
16 317 Brashard Smith RB
16 318 Trevor Etienne RB
16 319 Erick All Jr. TE
16 320 Wil Lutz K
16 321 Kyle Williams WR
16 322 Zavion Thomas WR
16 323 Kendre Miller RB
16 324 Tyler Bass K
16 325 Mason Taylor TE
16 326 Marlin Klein TE
16 327 James Conner RB
16 328 Ty Simpson QB
16 329 Tutu Atwell WR
16 330 Kyle Juszczyk RB
16 331 Darius Cooper WR
16 332 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
16 333 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
16 334 Jordan Whittington WR
16 335 Ollie Gordon II RB
16 336 Daniel Carlson K
16 337 Audric Estime RB
16 338 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST
16 339 Tennessee Titans DST
16 340 Christian Kirk WR
16 341 Tank Dell WR
16 342 Oscar Delp TE
16 343 Jake Elliott K
16 344 Will Shipley RB
16 345 Austin Hooper TE
16 346 Konata Mumpfield WR
16 347 Luke Schoonmaker TE
16 348 Andy Borregales K
16 349 Matthew Hibner TE
16 350 Green Bay Packers DST
17 351 Jaylin Lane WR
17 352 Nate Boerkircher TE
17 353 DJ Giddens RB
17 354 Elijah Higgins TE
17 355 Cade Stover TE
17 356 Barion Brown WR
17 357 Indianapolis Colts DST
17 358 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE
17 359 Detroit Lions DST
17 360 Cleveland Browns DST
17 361 Jacob Saylors RB
17 362 Brenen Thompson WR
17 363 Nick Folk K
17 364 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR
17 365 Brandon Aiyuk WR
17 366 Tyler Higbee TE
17 367 Matt Gay K
17 368 Dyami Brown WR
17 369 Jacob Cowing WR
17 370 Atlanta Falcons DST
17 371 New York Jets DST
17 372 John Bates TE
17 373 Adam Trautman TE
17 374 Tommy Tremble TE
17 375 Dylan Laube RB
17 376 Las Vegas Raiders DST
17 377 Max Klare TE
17 378 Eli Stowers TE
17 379 Joey Slye K
17 380 Chad Ryland K
17 381 Ryan Fitzgerald K
17 382 Tyler Conklin TE
17 383 Ashton Dulin WR
17 384 Riley Patterson K
17 385 New Orleans Saints DST
17 386 Tanner Hudson TE
17 387 Josh Oliver TE
17 388 Carolina Panthers DST
17 389 Arizona Cardinals DST
17 390 Brock Wright TE
17 391 Miami Dolphins DST
17 392 Davis Allen TE
17 393 Tory Horton WR
17 394 Adam Randall RB
17 395 Eli Heidenreich WR
17 396 Emari Demercado RB
17 397 Luke Farrell TE
17 398 Cincinnati Bengals DST
17 399 Washington Commanders DST
17 400 Fernando Mendoza QB

 

Recent Fantasy Football Player News

C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports that Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is "prepared to play out this season without a new deal," despite the Texans making what they considered a competitive offer, according to several people with knowledge of the situation. The current sentiment is that Stroud will "most likely not end up with a new deal" before Week 1. However, Fowler's understanding is that the Texans are prepared to put Stroud in "what it feels is a strong place among the 12 QBs in the $50 million club." If Stroud bets on himself and has a strong 2026 bounce-back campaign, he can "let an exploding QB market do the work for him."

The former second overall pick out of Ohio State had a strong training camp this summer and has plenty of talent around him (even with receiver Jayden Higgins (knee) done for the year), making him a popular rebound candidate as a QB2 with upside for fantasy football purposes. If Stroud does not ink a new deal with Houston before Week 1, he will have plenty of incentive to turn his game around after two straight disappointing seasons.

Cam Skattebo, New York Giants

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo suffered a gruesome dislocated ankle injury that ended his rookie season after just seven games last year, but that might not stop new head coach John Harbaugh from giving the second-year back a heavy workload in 2026, according to Chris Bumbaca of USA Today Sports. "We talk a lot. When he walks up to me and tells me, 'Are you ready for 20-plus carries a game?' I think I'm in a pretty good spot," Skattebo said.

The 24-year-old former fourth-rounder from Arizona State admitted that he briefly considered retirement after his injury last year, but Skattebo is back in the fold for his sophomore season and figures to lead the G-Men in backfield touches, even with Tyrone Tracy Jr. (neck) and Najee Harris being involved. Skattebo averaged 19.5 touches per game in his first eight contests in 2025, rushing for 410 yards and five touchdowns on 101 rushing attempts. He also added 24 receptions for 207 yards and another two scores. His three-down upside is evident, and if he sees 20-plus touches a game, Skattebo could approach RB1 territory in Year 2. RotoBaller has Skattebo ranked as the No. 21 fantasy back.

George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Morning News' Joseph Hoyt predicts that Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens will have a better fantasy football season in 2026 than CeeDee Lamb for the second straight year. Hoyt projects Pickens to come down with 90 catches, 1,380 yards, and 12 touchdowns after the 25-year-old caught 93 of 137 targets for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns as a first-time Pro Bowler in 2025 in his first year with the Cowboys. Pickens was late to some team meetings and did not always appear to be locked in, but teammates and coaches have said he has been different as he heads into a contract year.

The former second-rounder by the Pittsburgh Steelers has continued to make plays in training camp and looks as comfortable as ever in a pass-happy offense. It might be difficult for Pickens to outproduce Lamb for a second straight season, but even if he doesn't, he should have a pretty high fantasy floor. RotoBaller has Pickens ranked as the No. 8 fantasy WR for 2026, with Lamb coming in at No. 5. If Pickens stays healthy, he should have another big season.

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

The "feedback internally has been positive" in regard to how Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has acclimated to offensive coordinator Sean Mannion's new West Coast-style system, according to Tim McManus of ESPN. Mannion's system is a significant departure from how the Eagles' offense has operated in the past under head coach Nick Sirianni, and it involves a "heavy under-center operation." Passing-game coordinator Josh Grizzard has described it as a "timing-based aerial attack" that will require Hurts to have consistent footwork and trust in his receivers to be in the right place at the right time. It has not been perfect this summer as Hurts adjusts to the new scheme -- he threw double-digit interceptions during training camp -- while making more over-the-middle throws.

McManus concludes by saying that the consensus is that Hurts is "bought in and fighting hard through the learning curve." Despite the Eagles offense struggling last year, Hurts threw for a career-high 25 touchdowns and added 421 rushing yards and eight rushing scores to remain a top-10 fantasy QB. With improved offensive-line play, the three-time Pro Bowler has a chance to be even better in this new offense, giving him clear top-five QB upside in fantasy football.

Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans' new head coach Robert Saleh is convinced that new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll will help quarterback Cam Ward improve in his second season in the NFL, according to Turron Davenport of ESPN. "This kid's not going to fail," Saleh said. "Obviously, I put my job on that one, but he's not going to fail. He's special." Ward did little to impress anyone in two preseason games, but he looked much better in joint practices against the Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears.

Last year's first overall pick, Ward finished his rookie campaign with 3,169 passing yards (17th), 15 touchdowns (25th), and seven interceptions (tied for 10th-most), but he showed improvement in his final five games, throwing eight TDs and just one interception. "I have a lot of confidence in this young man," Daboll said. The new coaching staff is not looking to tweak Ward's throwing motion, but they are putting an emphasis on his decision-making, encouraging him to take what the defense is giving him while also looking for opportunities to make chunk gains down the field.

With the offseason additions of receivers Wan'Dale Robinson and rookie Carnell Tate, Ward will have more help in the passing game. The jury is still out on Ward as he heads into Year 2, but with a better supporting cast of coaches and receivers, he is trending up in superflex fantasy leagues as a low-end QB2 option with upside in 2026.

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