Updated Superflex/2QB fantasy football rankings for 2026. These tiered rankings include the top 400 players for two-quarterback leagues. High-accuracy draft rankings.
The countdown is on as we are days away from kicking off Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. At RotoBaller HQ, we provide rankings for all league types. Today, we focus on Superflex (2QB) leagues. For fantasy managers unfamiliar with Superflex leagues, it's a format that allows you to start a quarterback at the FLEX position, but it's not required. Quarterbacks are a premium in this format, and we have updated Top 400 Superflex/2QB fantasy football draft rankings for the 2026 season to help fantasy managers in Superflex leagues.
Our 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings below, you will see where key quarterbacks such as Kyler Murray, Jadarian Price, Tyler Shough, C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young, Aaron Rodgers, Jacoby Brissett, Alec Pierce, and more are ranked for Superflex drafts.
In addition to these rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries
Superflex Fantasy Football Draft Rankings
|Tier
|Rank
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Josh Allen
|QB
|1
|2
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|1
|3
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|4
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|1
|5
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|2
|6
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|2
|7
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|2
|8
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|2
|9
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|2
|10
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|2
|11
|Drake Maye
|QB
|2
|12
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|2
|13
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|2
|14
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|2
|15
|James Cook III
|RB
|2
|16
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|3
|17
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|3
|18
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|3
|19
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|3
|20
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|3
|21
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|3
|22
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|3
|23
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|3
|24
|Chase Brown
|RB
|4
|25
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|4
|26
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|4
|27
|De'Von Achane
|RB
|4
|28
|Drake London
|WR
|4
|29
|George Pickens
|WR
|4
|30
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|4
|31
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|4
|32
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|4
|33
|Nico Collins
|WR
|4
|34
|Chris Olave
|WR
|4
|35
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|4
|36
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|5
|37
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|5
|38
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|5
|39
|Jaxson Dart
|QB
|5
|40
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|5
|41
|Jared Goff
|QB
|5
|42
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|5
|43
|Trey McBride
|TE
|5
|44
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|5
|45
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|5
|46
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|5
|47
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|5
|48
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|5
|49
|Breece Hall
|RB
|5
|50
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|5
|51
|Jordan Love
|QB
|5
|52
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|5
|53
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|6
|54
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|6
|55
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|6
|56
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|6
|57
|Bo Nix
|QB
|6
|58
|Davante Adams
|WR
|6
|59
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|6
|60
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|6
|61
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|6
|62
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|6
|63
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|7
|64
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|7
|65
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|7
|66
|Malik Willis
|QB
|7
|67
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|7
|68
|DJ Moore
|WR
|7
|69
|David Montgomery
|RB
|7
|70
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|7
|71
|Parker Washington
|WR
|7
|72
|Mike Evans
|WR
|7
|73
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|7
|74
|Christian Watson
|WR
|7
|75
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|7
|76
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|7
|77
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|7
|78
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|7
|79
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|7
|80
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|7
|81
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|7
|82
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|7
|83
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|7
|84
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|7
|85
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|7
|86
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|8
|87
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|8
|88
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|8
|89
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|8
|90
|Cam Ward
|QB
|8
|91
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|8
|92
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|8
|93
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|8
|94
|Bryce Young
|QB
|8
|95
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|8
|96
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|8
|97
|Blake Corum
|RB
|8
|98
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|8
|99
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|8
|100
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|8
|101
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|8
|102
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|9
|103
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|9
|104
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|9
|105
|Josh Downs
|WR
|9
|106
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|9
|107
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|9
|108
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|9
|109
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|9
|110
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|9
|111
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|9
|112
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|9
|113
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|9
|114
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|9
|115
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|9
|116
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|9
|117
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|9
|118
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|9
|119
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|9
|120
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|9
|121
|George Kittle
|TE
|10
|122
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|10
|123
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|10
|124
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|10
|125
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|10
|126
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|10
|127
|De'Zhaun Stribling
|WR
|10
|128
|Rachaad White
|RB
|10
|129
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|10
|130
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|10
|131
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|10
|132
|Geno Smith
|QB
|10
|133
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|10
|134
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|10
|135
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|10
|136
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|10
|137
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|10
|138
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|10
|139
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|10
|140
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|10
|141
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|10
|142
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|11
|143
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|11
|144
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|11
|145
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|11
|146
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|11
|147
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|11
|148
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|11
|149
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|11
|150
|Woody Marks
|RB
|11
|151
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|11
|152
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|11
|153
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|11
|154
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|11
|155
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|11
|156
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|11
|157
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|11
|158
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|11
|159
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|11
|160
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|11
|161
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|11
|162
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|11
|163
|Houston Texans
|DST
|11
|164
|Seattle Seahawks
|DST
|11
|165
|Los Angeles Rams
|DST
|11
|166
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|11
|167
|Malik Davis
|RB
|11
|168
|Ray Davis
|RB
|12
|169
|Tre Harris
|WR
|12
|170
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|12
|171
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|12
|172
|Jalen McMillan
|WR
|12
|173
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|12
|174
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|12
|175
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|12
|176
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|12
|177
|Cam Little
|K
|12
|178
|Denver Broncos
|DST
|12
|179
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|12
|180
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|12
|181
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|12
|182
|Jason Myers
|K
|12
|183
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|12
|184
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|12
|185
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|12
|186
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|12
|187
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|12
|188
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|12
|189
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|12
|190
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|12
|191
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|12
|192
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|12
|193
|Cade Otton
|TE
|12
|194
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|12
|195
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|12
|196
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|12
|197
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|12
|198
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|12
|199
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|12
|200
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|13
|201
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|13
|202
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|13
|203
|Justice Hill
|RB
|13
|204
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|13
|205
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|13
|206
|Minnesota Vikings
|DST
|13
|207
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|13
|208
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|13
|209
|Najee Harris
|RB
|13
|210
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|13
|211
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|13
|212
|AJ Barner
|TE
|13
|213
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|13
|214
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|13
|215
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|13
|216
|Jake Bates
|K
|13
|217
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|13
|218
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|13
|219
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|13
|220
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|13
|221
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|13
|222
|Chris Bell
|WR
|13
|223
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|13
|224
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|13
|225
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|13
|226
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|13
|227
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|14
|228
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|14
|229
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|14
|230
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|14
|231
|Jordan James
|RB
|14
|232
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|14
|233
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|14
|234
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|14
|235
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|14
|236
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|14
|237
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|14
|238
|Malik Washington
|WR
|14
|239
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|14
|240
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|14
|241
|Tyquan Thornton
|WR
|14
|242
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|14
|243
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|14
|244
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|14
|245
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|14
|246
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|14
|247
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|14
|248
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|14
|249
|Nicholas Singleton
|RB
|14
|250
|George Holani
|RB
|14
|251
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|14
|252
|Darren Waller
|TE
|14
|253
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|14
|254
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|14
|255
|Tyler Loop
|K
|14
|256
|David Njoku
|TE
|14
|257
|Evan Engram
|TE
|14
|258
|Darius Slayton
|WR
|15
|259
|Evan McPherson
|K
|15
|260
|Shedeur Sanders
|QB
|15
|261
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|15
|262
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|15
|263
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|15
|264
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|15
|265
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|15
|266
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|15
|267
|Cedric Tillman
|WR
|15
|268
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|15
|269
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|15
|270
|Chris Boswell
|K
|15
|271
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|15
|272
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|15
|273
|New England Patriots
|DST
|15
|274
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|15
|275
|Will Reichard
|K
|15
|276
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|15
|277
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|15
|278
|Harrison Butker
|K
|15
|279
|Harrison Mevis
|K
|15
|280
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|15
|281
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|15
|282
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|15
|283
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|15
|284
|Noah Gray
|TE
|15
|285
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|15
|286
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|15
|287
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|15
|288
|Trey Smack
|K
|15
|289
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|15
|290
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|15
|291
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|15
|292
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|15
|293
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|15
|294
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|15
|295
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|15
|296
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|15
|297
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|15
|298
|New York Giants
|DST
|15
|299
|Cairo Santos
|K
|15
|300
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|16
|301
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|16
|302
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|16
|303
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|16
|304
|Kareem Hunt
|RB
|16
|305
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|16
|306
|Jack Bech
|WR
|16
|307
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|16
|308
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|16
|309
|Haynes King
|QB
|16
|310
|Skyler Bell
|WR
|16
|311
|Noah Fant
|TE
|16
|312
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|16
|313
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|16
|314
|Jake Tonges
|TE
|16
|315
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|16
|316
|Elijah Arroyo
|TE
|16
|317
|Brashard Smith
|RB
|16
|318
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|16
|319
|Erick All Jr.
|TE
|16
|320
|Wil Lutz
|K
|16
|321
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|16
|322
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|16
|323
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|16
|324
|Tyler Bass
|K
|16
|325
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|16
|326
|Marlin Klein
|TE
|16
|327
|James Conner
|RB
|16
|328
|Ty Simpson
|QB
|16
|329
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|16
|330
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|16
|331
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|16
|332
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|16
|333
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|16
|334
|Jordan Whittington
|WR
|16
|335
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|16
|336
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|16
|337
|Audric Estime
|RB
|16
|338
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|16
|339
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|16
|340
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|16
|341
|Tank Dell
|WR
|16
|342
|Oscar Delp
|TE
|16
|343
|Jake Elliott
|K
|16
|344
|Will Shipley
|RB
|16
|345
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|16
|346
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|16
|347
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|16
|348
|Andy Borregales
|K
|16
|349
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|16
|350
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|17
|351
|Jaylin Lane
|WR
|17
|352
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|17
|353
|DJ Giddens
|RB
|17
|354
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|17
|355
|Cade Stover
|TE
|17
|356
|Barion Brown
|WR
|17
|357
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|17
|358
|Ja'Tavion Sanders
|TE
|17
|359
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|17
|360
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|17
|361
|Jacob Saylors
|RB
|17
|362
|Brenen Thompson
|WR
|17
|363
|Nick Folk
|K
|17
|364
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|17
|365
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|17
|366
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|17
|367
|Matt Gay
|K
|17
|368
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|17
|369
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|17
|370
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|17
|371
|New York Jets
|DST
|17
|372
|John Bates
|TE
|17
|373
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|17
|374
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|17
|375
|Dylan Laube
|RB
|17
|376
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|17
|377
|Max Klare
|TE
|17
|378
|Eli Stowers
|TE
|17
|379
|Joey Slye
|K
|17
|380
|Chad Ryland
|K
|17
|381
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|17
|382
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|17
|383
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|17
|384
|Riley Patterson
|K
|17
|385
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|17
|386
|Tanner Hudson
|TE
|17
|387
|Josh Oliver
|TE
|17
|388
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|17
|389
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
|17
|390
|Brock Wright
|TE
|17
|391
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|17
|392
|Davis Allen
|TE
|17
|393
|Tory Horton
|WR
|17
|394
|Adam Randall
|RB
|17
|395
|Eli Heidenreich
|WR
|17
|396
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|17
|397
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|17
|398
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|17
|399
|Washington Commanders
|DST
|17
|400
|Fernando Mendoza
|QB
Recent Fantasy Football Player News
C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports that Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is "prepared to play out this season without a new deal," despite the Texans making what they considered a competitive offer, according to several people with knowledge of the situation. The current sentiment is that Stroud will "most likely not end up with a new deal" before Week 1. However, Fowler's understanding is that the Texans are prepared to put Stroud in "what it feels is a strong place among the 12 QBs in the $50 million club." If Stroud bets on himself and has a strong 2026 bounce-back campaign, he can "let an exploding QB market do the work for him."
The former second overall pick out of Ohio State had a strong training camp this summer and has plenty of talent around him (even with receiver Jayden Higgins (knee) done for the year), making him a popular rebound candidate as a QB2 with upside for fantasy football purposes. If Stroud does not ink a new deal with Houston before Week 1, he will have plenty of incentive to turn his game around after two straight disappointing seasons.
Cam Skattebo, New York Giants
New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo suffered a gruesome dislocated ankle injury that ended his rookie season after just seven games last year, but that might not stop new head coach John Harbaugh from giving the second-year back a heavy workload in 2026, according to Chris Bumbaca of USA Today Sports. "We talk a lot. When he walks up to me and tells me, 'Are you ready for 20-plus carries a game?' I think I'm in a pretty good spot," Skattebo said.
The 24-year-old former fourth-rounder from Arizona State admitted that he briefly considered retirement after his injury last year, but Skattebo is back in the fold for his sophomore season and figures to lead the G-Men in backfield touches, even with Tyrone Tracy Jr. (neck) and Najee Harris being involved. Skattebo averaged 19.5 touches per game in his first eight contests in 2025, rushing for 410 yards and five touchdowns on 101 rushing attempts. He also added 24 receptions for 207 yards and another two scores. His three-down upside is evident, and if he sees 20-plus touches a game, Skattebo could approach RB1 territory in Year 2. RotoBaller has Skattebo ranked as the No. 21 fantasy back.
George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Morning News' Joseph Hoyt predicts that Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens will have a better fantasy football season in 2026 than CeeDee Lamb for the second straight year. Hoyt projects Pickens to come down with 90 catches, 1,380 yards, and 12 touchdowns after the 25-year-old caught 93 of 137 targets for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns as a first-time Pro Bowler in 2025 in his first year with the Cowboys. Pickens was late to some team meetings and did not always appear to be locked in, but teammates and coaches have said he has been different as he heads into a contract year.
The former second-rounder by the Pittsburgh Steelers has continued to make plays in training camp and looks as comfortable as ever in a pass-happy offense. It might be difficult for Pickens to outproduce Lamb for a second straight season, but even if he doesn't, he should have a pretty high fantasy floor. RotoBaller has Pickens ranked as the No. 8 fantasy WR for 2026, with Lamb coming in at No. 5. If Pickens stays healthy, he should have another big season.
Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
The "feedback internally has been positive" in regard to how Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has acclimated to offensive coordinator Sean Mannion's new West Coast-style system, according to Tim McManus of ESPN. Mannion's system is a significant departure from how the Eagles' offense has operated in the past under head coach Nick Sirianni, and it involves a "heavy under-center operation." Passing-game coordinator Josh Grizzard has described it as a "timing-based aerial attack" that will require Hurts to have consistent footwork and trust in his receivers to be in the right place at the right time. It has not been perfect this summer as Hurts adjusts to the new scheme -- he threw double-digit interceptions during training camp -- while making more over-the-middle throws.
McManus concludes by saying that the consensus is that Hurts is "bought in and fighting hard through the learning curve." Despite the Eagles offense struggling last year, Hurts threw for a career-high 25 touchdowns and added 421 rushing yards and eight rushing scores to remain a top-10 fantasy QB. With improved offensive-line play, the three-time Pro Bowler has a chance to be even better in this new offense, giving him clear top-five QB upside in fantasy football.
Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans' new head coach Robert Saleh is convinced that new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll will help quarterback Cam Ward improve in his second season in the NFL, according to Turron Davenport of ESPN. "This kid's not going to fail," Saleh said. "Obviously, I put my job on that one, but he's not going to fail. He's special." Ward did little to impress anyone in two preseason games, but he looked much better in joint practices against the Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears.
Last year's first overall pick, Ward finished his rookie campaign with 3,169 passing yards (17th), 15 touchdowns (25th), and seven interceptions (tied for 10th-most), but he showed improvement in his final five games, throwing eight TDs and just one interception. "I have a lot of confidence in this young man," Daboll said. The new coaching staff is not looking to tweak Ward's throwing motion, but they are putting an emphasis on his decision-making, encouraging him to take what the defense is giving him while also looking for opportunities to make chunk gains down the field.
With the offseason additions of receivers Wan'Dale Robinson and rookie Carnell Tate, Ward will have more help in the passing game. The jury is still out on Ward as he heads into Year 2, but with a better supporting cast of coaches and receivers, he is trending up in superflex fantasy leagues as a low-end QB2 option with upside in 2026.
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