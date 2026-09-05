Updated PPR FLEX (RB/WR/TE) rankings for fantasy football. Tiered FLEX (RB/WR/TE) rankings for 2026, including George Pickens, Luther Burden III, Parker Washington, and more.
Hey RotoBallers! Fantasy football drafts are heating up, and we are here to help you crush your league! Below, you will find our updated top 300 FLEX rankings (RB/WR/TE) for PPR leagues.
Our 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings below, check out where FLEX options such as Parker Washington, Luther Burden III, Matthew Golden, and more sit in our rankings.
In addition to these Half-PPR rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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PPR Fantasy Football FLEX Rankings
Fantasy Football FLEX Player News
George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Morning News' Joseph Hoyt predicts that Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens will have a better fantasy football season in 2026 than CeeDee Lamb for the second straight year. Hoyt projects Pickens to come down with 90 catches, 1,380 yards, and 12 touchdowns after the 25-year-old caught 93 of 137 targets for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns as a first-time Pro Bowler in 2025 in his first year with the Cowboys.
Pickens was late to some team meetings and did not always appear to be locked in, but teammates and coaches have said he has been different as he heads into a contract year. The former second-rounder by the Pittsburgh Steelers has continued to make plays in training camp and looks as comfortable as ever in a pass-happy offense.
It might be difficult for Pickens to outproduce Lamb for a second straight season, but even if he doesn't, he should have a pretty high fantasy floor. RotoBaller has Pickens ranked as the No. 8 fantasy WR for 2026, with Lamb coming in at No. 5. If Pickens stays healthy, he should have another big season.
Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Friday that wide receiver Puka Nacua (groin) is "making good progress," according to Sarah Barshop of ESPN. "Been hitting some high-speed yards at a really good clip with Reggie [Scott] and his group," McVay said. "And when we get back out there, it'll be fun to have him."
The 25-year-old has been dealing with a psoas injury in his groin, and although his status for the Week 1 game in Australia against the division-rival San Francisco 49ers is up in the air, it looks like Nacua is heading in the right direction and should be active to kick off the regular season. Fantasy managers will have a better idea of Nacua's Week 1 status when the Rams begin to release their official practice reports on Monday. Nacua's groin injury should not cause fantasy managers to avoid him as a top-tier wideout in the first rounds of drafts this weekend.
The two-time Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro last year had a career-high 1,715 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 16 regular-season games last year, leading the NFL with 129 receptions. In a Rams offense that is as explosive as any, Nacua is RotoBaller's No. 2 fantasy wideout, behind only Ja'Marr Chase.
Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan could see more usage out of the slot in 2026, speculates ESPN's Mike Kaye. McMillan was used almost exclusively as an outside receiver as a rookie in 2025 and had plenty of success, recording 70 catches for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns on 122 targets across 17 games. However, Kaye writes that the Panthers have spoken about wanting to use McMillan's size and strength to get him more targets in the middle of the field in his second season.
McMillan already projects to be the dominant target-earner in Carolina's offense, as he finished with nearly 60 more targets than any other Panthers pass-catcher in 2025. If he does indeed see more slot usage and an even larger target share in 2026, McMillan could emerge as a fantasy WR1.
Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars
Across 16 games (seven starts) in 2025, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington recorded 58 catches for 847 yards and five touchdowns on 95 targets. While Washington's year-long production may not leap off the page, he finished the year on a tear. Across his final four games (including the playoffs), the 24-year-old hauled in 26 receptions for 454 yards and three touchdowns on 41 targets.
The buzz around Washington has been extremely consistent this summer, as he's drawn rave reviews for his work in training camp from both Jaguars personnel and Jacksonville reporters. While the team has other capable wideouts in Brian Thomas Jr. and Jakobi Meyers, Washington appears to have excellent chemistry with Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and could lead the team in targets in 2026. Carrying a mid-round ADP in most drafts, Washington could end up being a steal for fantasy managers.
Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (groin) missed a large chunk of training camp after suffering a groin injury in early August. However, the second-year wideout returned to the practice field on Tuesday, and he appears to be trending toward being a full-go for Week 1. Across 15 games (five starts) as a rookie in 2025, Burden III recorded 47 catches for 652 yards and two touchdowns on 60 targets.
His best stretch came at the end of the year, as he recorded 21 catches for 324 yards and a touchdown over his final four games of the regular season. Entering 2026, Burden III appears poised to play an even larger role in the Bears' passing game following the team's offseason trade of veteran wide receiver DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills. As long as he remains on the field, Burden III could be in line for a breakout season.
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Jakobi Meyers, Josh Jacobs, Jalen Coker, Dallas Goedert Mark Andrews, Khalil Shakir, Juwan Johnson, Kyle Monangai, Rashid Shaheed, Tyjae Spears, Deebo Samuel Sr., Keaton Mitchell, Isaiah Likely, Aaron Jones Sr., Jake Ferguson, Tank Bigsby, Woody Marks, Jordyn Tyson, Brenton Strange, Denzel Boston, Mike Washington Jr., Tre Tucker, Ryan Flournoy, Hunter Henry, T.J. Hockenson, Dalton Schultz, Keenan Allen, Tyler Allgeier:
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