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Updated 2026 FLEX Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: PPR Scoring

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George Pickens - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Updated PPR FLEX (RB/WR/TE) rankings for fantasy football. Tiered FLEX (RB/WR/TE) rankings for 2026, including George Pickens, Luther Burden III, Parker Washington, and more.

In This Article hide
PPR Fantasy Football FLEX Rankings
Fantasy Football FLEX Player News
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hey RotoBallers! Fantasy football drafts are heating up, and we are here to help you crush your league! Below, you will find our updated top 300 FLEX rankings (RB/WR/TE) for PPR leagues.

Our 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings below, check out where FLEX options such as Parker Washington, Luther Burden III, Matthew Golden, and more sit in our rankings.

In addition to these Half-PPR rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

PPR Fantasy Football FLEX Rankings

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Bijan Robinson RB
1 3 Puka Nacua WR
1 4 Ja'Marr Chase WR
1 5 Christian McCaffrey RB
2 6 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 7 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 8 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 9 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 10 James Cook III RB
2 11 Justin Jefferson WR
2 12 Kenneth Walker III RB
2 13 Saquon Barkley RB
2 14 De'Von Achane RB
2 15 Drake London WR
2 16 Derrick Henry RB
3 17 Chase Brown RB
3 18 Omarion Hampton RB
3 19 George Pickens WR
3 20 Brock Bowers TE
3 21 Nico Collins WR
3 22 Chris Olave WR
3 23 A.J. Brown WR
3 24 Malik Nabers WR
4 25 Javonte Williams RB
4 26 Trey McBride TE
4 27 Kyren Williams RB
4 28 Zay Flowers WR
4 29 Ashton Jeanty RB
4 30 DeVonta Smith WR
4 31 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
4 32 Ladd McConkey WR
4 33 Breece Hall RB
4 34 Tee Higgins WR
4 35 D'Andre Swift RB
4 36 Jeremiyah Love RB
5 37 Rashee Rice WR
5 38 Garrett Wilson WR
5 39 Davante Adams WR
5 40 Jaylen Waddle WR
5 41 Colston Loveland TE
5 42 Luther Burden III WR
5 43 Bucky Irving RB
5 44 Jameson Williams WR
5 45 Emeka Egbuka WR
5 46 Tetairoa McMillan WR
5 47 Terry McLaurin WR
5 48 DJ Moore WR
5 49 Parker Washington WR
5 50 Mike Evans WR
5 51 David Montgomery RB
6 52 Cam Skattebo RB
6 53 Jadarian Price RB
6 54 Christian Watson WR
6 55 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
6 56 Bhayshul Tuten RB
6 57 Tyler Warren TE
6 58 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
6 59 Quinshon Judkins RB
7 60 Rome Odunze WR
7 61 Jaylen Warren RB
7 62 Sam LaPorta TE
7 63 Rico Dowdle RB
7 64 TreVeyon Henderson RB
7 65 Tucker Kraft TE
7 66 Jayden Reed WR
7 67 MarShawn Lloyd RB
7 68 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
7 69 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
7 70 Tony Pollard RB
7 71 DK Metcalf WR
7 72 J.K. Dobbins RB
7 73 Jordan Addison WR
7 74 Jonathon Brooks RB
7 75 Quentin Johnston WR
7 76 Josh Downs WR
8 77 Blake Corum RB
8 78 Courtland Sutton WR
8 79 Carnell Tate WR
8 80 Chuba Hubbard RB
8 81 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
8 82 Jordan Mason RB
8 83 Stefon Diggs WR
8 84 RJ Harvey RB
8 85 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
8 86 Michael Wilson WR
8 87 Matthew Golden WR
8 88 Kenneth Gainwell RB
9 89 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
9 90 Xavier Worthy WR
9 91 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
9 92 KC Concepcion WR
9 93 Dalton Kincaid TE
9 94 Alec Pierce WR
9 95 George Kittle TE
9 96 Makai Lemon WR
9 97 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
9 98 Romeo Doubs WR
9 99 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
9 100 Rachaad White RB
9 101 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
9 102 Travis Kelce TE
10 103 Jakobi Meyers WR
10 104 Josh Jacobs RB
10 105 Jalen Coker WR
10 106 Dallas Goedert TE
10 107 Mark Andrews TE
10 108 Khalil Shakir WR
10 109 Juwan Johnson TE
10 110 Kyle Monangai RB
10 111 Rashid Shaheed WR
10 112 Tyjae Spears RB
10 113 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
10 114 Keaton Mitchell RB
10 115 Isaiah Likely TE
10 116 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
10 117 Jake Ferguson TE
10 118 Tank Bigsby RB
10 119 Woody Marks RB
11 120 Jordyn Tyson WR
11 121 Brenton Strange TE
11 122 Denzel Boston WR
11 123 Mike Washington Jr. RB
11 124 Tre Tucker WR
11 125 Ryan Flournoy WR
11 126 Hunter Henry TE
11 127 T.J. Hockenson TE
11 128 Dalton Schultz TE
11 129 Keenan Allen WR
11 130 Tyler Allgeier RB
11 131 Terrance Ferguson TE
11 132 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
11 133 Kayshon Boutte WR
11 134 Tre Harris WR
11 135 Malik Davis RB
11 136 Jalen McMillan WR
11 137 Jalen Nailor WR
11 138 Ray Davis RB
11 139 Chig Okonkwo TE
11 140 Jonah Coleman RB
12 141 Emmett Johnson RB
12 142 Calvin Ridley WR
12 143 Pat Bryant WR
12 144 Adonai Mitchell WR
12 145 Isaac TeSlaa WR
12 146 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
12 147 Devaughn Vele WR
12 148 Caleb Douglas WR
12 149 Dylan Sampson RB
12 150 Jauan Jennings WR
12 151 Pat Freiermuth TE
12 152 Rashod Bateman WR
12 153 Dontayvion Wicks WR
12 154 Cade Otton TE
12 155 Malachi Fields WR
12 156 Jerry Jeudy WR
12 157 Zach Charbonnet RB
12 158 Samaje Perine RB
12 159 Jaylin Noel WR
12 160 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
12 161 Justice Hill RB
12 162 Chris Brooks RB
13 163 Germie Bernard WR
13 164 Zachariah Branch WR
13 165 AJ Barner TE
13 166 Najee Harris RB
13 167 Charlie Kolar TE
13 168 Seth McGowan RB
13 169 Colby Parkinson TE
13 170 Cyrus Allen WR
13 171 Kaelon Black RB
13 172 Braelon Allen RB
13 173 Ted Hurst WR
13 174 Chris Bell WR
13 175 Kenyon Sadiq TE
13 176 Kimani Vidal RB
13 177 Alvin Kamara RB
13 178 Greg Dulcich TE
13 179 Jaylen Wright RB
13 180 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
13 181 Mike Gesicki TE
13 182 Sean Tucker RB
13 183 Kaleb Johnson RB
13 184 Cooper Kupp WR
14 185 Travis Hunter WR
14 186 Kaytron Allen RB
14 187 Jordan James RB
14 188 Oronde Gadsden II TE
14 189 Gunnar Helm TE
14 190 Michael Mayer TE
14 191 Malik Washington WR
14 192 Tyquan Thornton WR
14 193 Jahan Dotson WR
14 194 Andrei Iosivas WR
14 195 Roschon Johnson RB
14 196 Mack Hollins WR
14 197 Chimere Dike WR
14 198 Demond Claiborne RB
14 199 Emanuel Wilson RB
14 200 George Holani RB
14 201 Darren Waller TE
14 202 Kendrick Bourne WR
14 203 David Njoku TE
14 204 Evan Engram TE
14 205 Nicholas Singleton RB
14 206 DeMario Douglas WR
14 207 Darius Slayton WR
14 208 Joshua Palmer WR
15 209 Antonio Williams WR
15 210 Troy Franklin WR
15 211 Xavier Hutchinson WR
15 212 Cedric Tillman WR
15 213 Dawson Knox TE
15 214 Kalif Raymond WR
15 215 Darnell Washington TE
15 216 Xavier Legette WR
15 217 Isiah Pacheco RB
15 218 Bryce Lance WR
15 219 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
15 220 Treylon Burks WR
15 221 Darnell Mooney WR
15 222 KaVontae Turpin WR
15 223 Elic Ayomanor WR
15 224 Noah Gray TE
15 225 Cole Kmet TE
15 226 Jonnu Smith TE
15 227 Demarcus Robinson WR
15 228 Tez Johnson WR
15 229 Jahdae Walker WR
15 230 Theo Johnson TE
15 231 Marquise Brown WR
15 232 Isaiah Davis RB
15 233 Daniel Bellinger TE
16 234 Jack Bech WR
16 235 Kareem Hunt RB
16 236 Jalen Tolbert WR
16 237 Skyler Bell WR
16 238 Elijah Sarratt WR
16 239 Noah Fant TE
16 240 Devin Singletary RB
16 241 Keon Coleman WR
16 242 Ty Johnson RB
16 243 Odell Beckham Jr. WR
16 244 Jake Tonges TE
16 245 Elijah Arroyo TE
16 246 Erick All Jr. TE
16 247 Eli Raridon TE
16 248 Brashard Smith RB
16 249 Kyle Williams WR
16 250 Zavion Thomas WR
16 251 Trevor Etienne RB
16 252 Mason Taylor TE
16 253 Tutu Atwell WR
16 254 Kendre Miller RB
16 255 Kyle Juszczyk RB
16 256 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
16 257 Marlin Klein TE
16 258 James Conner RB
16 259 Darius Cooper WR
16 260 Jordan Whittington WR
16 261 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
16 262 Christian Kirk WR
16 263 Ollie Gordon II RB
16 264 Audric Estime RB
16 265 Tank Dell WR
16 266 Oscar Delp TE
16 267 Konata Mumpfield WR
16 268 Austin Hooper TE
16 269 Luke Schoonmaker TE
16 270 Will Shipley RB
16 271 Jaylin Lane WR
16 272 Matthew Hibner TE
17 273 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE
17 274 Cade Stover TE
17 275 Barion Brown WR
17 276 Nate Boerkircher TE
17 277 DJ Giddens RB
17 278 Elijah Higgins TE
17 279 Brenen Thompson WR
17 280 Jacob Saylors RB
17 281 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR
17 282 Dyami Brown WR
17 283 Brandon Aiyuk WR
17 284 Tyler Higbee TE
17 285 Jacob Cowing WR
17 286 John Bates TE
17 287 Dylan Laube RB
17 288 Tommy Tremble TE
17 289 Tyler Conklin TE
17 290 Adam Trautman TE
17 291 Max Klare TE
17 292 Eli Stowers TE
17 293 Ashton Dulin WR
17 294 Josh Oliver TE
17 295 Tanner Hudson TE
17 296 Tory Horton WR
17 297 Brock Wright TE
17 298 Davis Allen TE
17 299 Adam Randall RB
17 300 Luke Farrell TE

 

Fantasy Football FLEX Player News

George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Morning News' Joseph Hoyt predicts that Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens will have a better fantasy football season in 2026 than CeeDee Lamb for the second straight year. Hoyt projects Pickens to come down with 90 catches, 1,380 yards, and 12 touchdowns after the 25-year-old caught 93 of 137 targets for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns as a first-time Pro Bowler in 2025 in his first year with the Cowboys.

Pickens was late to some team meetings and did not always appear to be locked in, but teammates and coaches have said he has been different as he heads into a contract year. The former second-rounder by the Pittsburgh Steelers has continued to make plays in training camp and looks as comfortable as ever in a pass-happy offense.

It might be difficult for Pickens to outproduce Lamb for a second straight season, but even if he doesn't, he should have a pretty high fantasy floor. RotoBaller has Pickens ranked as the No. 8 fantasy WR for 2026, with Lamb coming in at No. 5. If Pickens stays healthy, he should have another big season.

 

Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Friday that wide receiver Puka Nacua (groin) is "making good progress," according to Sarah Barshop of ESPN. "Been hitting some high-speed yards at a really good clip with Reggie [Scott] and his group," McVay said. "And when we get back out there, it'll be fun to have him."

The 25-year-old has been dealing with a psoas injury in his groin, and although his status for the Week 1 game in Australia against the division-rival San Francisco 49ers is up in the air, it looks like Nacua is heading in the right direction and should be active to kick off the regular season. Fantasy managers will have a better idea of Nacua's Week 1 status when the Rams begin to release their official practice reports on Monday. Nacua's groin injury should not cause fantasy managers to avoid him as a top-tier wideout in the first rounds of drafts this weekend.

The two-time Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro last year had a career-high 1,715 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 16 regular-season games last year, leading the NFL with 129 receptions. In a Rams offense that is as explosive as any, Nacua is RotoBaller's No. 2 fantasy wideout, behind only Ja'Marr Chase.

 

Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan could see more usage out of the slot in 2026, speculates ESPN's Mike Kaye. McMillan was used almost exclusively as an outside receiver as a rookie in 2025 and had plenty of success, recording 70 catches for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns on 122 targets across 17 games. However, Kaye writes that the Panthers have spoken about wanting to use McMillan's size and strength to get him more targets in the middle of the field in his second season.

McMillan already projects to be the dominant target-earner in Carolina's offense, as he finished with nearly 60 more targets than any other Panthers pass-catcher in 2025. If he does indeed see more slot usage and an even larger target share in 2026, McMillan could emerge as a fantasy WR1.

 

Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars

Across 16 games (seven starts) in 2025, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington recorded 58 catches for 847 yards and five touchdowns on 95 targets. While Washington's year-long production may not leap off the page, he finished the year on a tear. Across his final four games (including the playoffs), the 24-year-old hauled in 26 receptions for 454 yards and three touchdowns on 41 targets.

The buzz around Washington has been extremely consistent this summer, as he's drawn rave reviews for his work in training camp from both Jaguars personnel and Jacksonville reporters. While the team has other capable wideouts in Brian Thomas Jr. and Jakobi Meyers, Washington appears to have excellent chemistry with Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and could lead the team in targets in 2026. Carrying a mid-round ADP in most drafts, Washington could end up being a steal for fantasy managers.

 

Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (groin) missed a large chunk of training camp after suffering a groin injury in early August. However, the second-year wideout returned to the practice field on Tuesday, and he appears to be trending toward being a full-go for Week 1. Across 15 games (five starts) as a rookie in 2025, Burden III recorded 47 catches for 652 yards and two touchdowns on 60 targets.

His best stretch came at the end of the year, as he recorded 21 catches for 324 yards and a touchdown over his final four games of the regular season. Entering 2026, Burden III appears poised to play an even larger role in the Bears' passing game following the team's offseason trade of veteran wide receiver DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills. As long as he remains on the field, Burden III could be in line for a breakout season.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

Who Should I Draft?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...

 
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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Jakobi Meyers, Josh Jacobs, Jalen Coker, Dallas Goedert Mark Andrews, Khalil Shakir, Juwan Johnson, Kyle Monangai, Rashid Shaheed, Tyjae Spears, Deebo Samuel Sr., Keaton Mitchell, Isaiah Likely, Aaron Jones Sr., Jake Ferguson, Tank Bigsby, Woody Marks, Jordyn Tyson, Brenton Strange, Denzel Boston, Mike Washington Jr., Tre Tucker, Ryan Flournoy, Hunter Henry, T.J. Hockenson, Dalton Schultz, Keenan Allen, Tyler Allgeier:

Josh Jacobs
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jalen Coker
Josh Jacobs
vs
Travis Kelce
Josh Jacobs
vs
Malik Willis
Josh Jacobs
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Dallas Goedert
Josh Jacobs
vs
Rachaad White
Josh Jacobs
vs
Mark Andrews
Josh Jacobs
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Josh Jacobs
vs
Khalil Shakir
Josh Jacobs
vs
Romeo Doubs
Josh Jacobs
vs
Juwan Johnson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Kyler Murray
Josh Jacobs
vs
Kyle Monangai
Josh Jacobs
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Josh Jacobs
vs
Daniel Jones
Josh Jacobs
vs
Makai Lemon
Josh Jacobs
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Josh Jacobs
vs
George Kittle
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tyjae Spears
Josh Jacobs
vs
Alec Pierce
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tyler Shough
Josh Jacobs
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Josh Jacobs
vs
Bijan Robinson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Josh Jacobs
vs
James Cook III
Josh Jacobs
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Josh Jacobs
vs
Saquon Barkley
Josh Jacobs
vs
De'Von Achane
Josh Jacobs
vs
Derrick Henry
Josh Jacobs
vs
Chase Brown
Jalen Coker
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jalen Coker
vs
Malik Willis
Jalen Coker
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jalen Coker
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jalen Coker
vs
Travis Kelce
Jalen Coker
vs
Mark Andrews
Jalen Coker
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jalen Coker
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jalen Coker
vs
Rachaad White
Jalen Coker
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jalen Coker
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jalen Coker
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jalen Coker
vs
Daniel Jones
Jalen Coker
vs
Kyler Murray
Jalen Coker
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jalen Coker
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Jalen Coker
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jalen Coker
vs
Makai Lemon
Jalen Coker
vs
Tyler Shough
Jalen Coker
vs
George Kittle
Jalen Coker
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Alec Pierce
Jalen Coker
vs
Puka Nacua
Jalen Coker
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jalen Coker
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jalen Coker
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jalen Coker
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jalen Coker
vs
Drake London
Jalen Coker
vs
George Pickens
Jalen Coker
vs
Nico Collins
Jalen Coker
vs
Chris Olave
Khalil Shakir
vs
Mark Andrews
Khalil Shakir
vs
Juwan Johnson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Dallas Goedert
Khalil Shakir
vs
Kyle Monangai
Khalil Shakir
vs
Malik Willis
Khalil Shakir
vs
Daniel Jones
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jalen Coker
Khalil Shakir
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Khalil Shakir
vs
Josh Jacobs
Khalil Shakir
vs
Tyjae Spears
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Khalil Shakir
vs
Tyler Shough
Khalil Shakir
vs
Travis Kelce
Khalil Shakir
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Khalil Shakir
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Khalil Shakir
vs
Rachaad White
Khalil Shakir
vs
Isaiah Likely
Khalil Shakir
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Khalil Shakir
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Khalil Shakir
vs
Romeo Doubs
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jake Ferguson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Kyler Murray
Khalil Shakir
vs
Puka Nacua
Khalil Shakir
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Khalil Shakir
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Khalil Shakir
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Khalil Shakir
vs
Justin Jefferson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Drake London
Khalil Shakir
vs
George Pickens
Khalil Shakir
vs
Nico Collins
Khalil Shakir
vs
Chris Olave
Juwan Johnson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Juwan Johnson
vs
Kyle Monangai
Juwan Johnson
vs
Mark Andrews
Juwan Johnson
vs
Daniel Jones
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Juwan Johnson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Juwan Johnson
vs
Malik Willis
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jalen Coker
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tyler Shough
Juwan Johnson
vs
Josh Jacobs
Juwan Johnson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Juwan Johnson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Juwan Johnson
vs
Travis Kelce
Juwan Johnson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Juwan Johnson
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Wan'dale Robinson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Rachaad White
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jake Ferguson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Juwan Johnson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Juwan Johnson
vs
Brock Bowers
Juwan Johnson
vs
Trey McBride
Juwan Johnson
vs
Colston Loveland
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tyler Warren
Juwan Johnson
vs
Sam Laporta
Juwan Johnson
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Tucker Kraft
Juwan Johnson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Juwan Johnson
vs
George Kittle
Kyle Monangai
vs
Juwan Johnson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Daniel Jones
Kyle Monangai
vs
Khalil Shakir
Kyle Monangai
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Kyle Monangai
vs
Mark Andrews
Kyle Monangai
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kyle Monangai
vs
Dallas Goedert
Kyle Monangai
vs
Tyler Shough
Kyle Monangai
vs
Malik Willis
Kyle Monangai
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jalen Coker
Kyle Monangai
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kyle Monangai
vs
Josh Jacobs
Kyle Monangai
vs
Isaiah Likely
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Kyle Monangai
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Travis Kelce
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jake Ferguson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Tank Bigsby
Kyle Monangai
vs
Rachaad White
Kyle Monangai
vs
Sam Darnold
Kyle Monangai
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Kyle Monangai
vs
Bijan Robinson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Kyle Monangai
vs
James Cook III
Kyle Monangai
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Kyle Monangai
vs
Saquon Barkley
Kyle Monangai
vs
De'Von Achane
Kyle Monangai
vs
Derrick Henry
Kyle Monangai
vs
Chase Brown
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Daniel Jones
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Tyjae Spears
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Kyle Monangai
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Tyler Shough
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Juwan Johnson
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Mark Andrews
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Isaiah Likely
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Dallas Goedert
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Malik Willis
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Jake Ferguson
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Jalen Coker
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Tank Bigsby
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Josh Jacobs
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Sam Darnold
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Woody Marks
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Travis Kelce
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Puka Nacua
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rashid Shaheed
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Drake London
Rashid Shaheed
vs
George Pickens
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Nico Collins
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Chris Olave
Tyjae Spears
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Tyjae Spears
vs
Tyler Shough
Tyjae Spears
vs
Daniel Jones
Tyjae Spears
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tyjae Spears
vs
Kyle Monangai
Tyjae Spears
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tyjae Spears
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tyjae Spears
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tyjae Spears
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tyjae Spears
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tyjae Spears
vs
Mark Andrews
Tyjae Spears
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tyjae Spears
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tyjae Spears
vs
Tank Bigsby
Tyjae Spears
vs
Malik Willis
Tyjae Spears
vs
Sam Darnold
Tyjae Spears
vs
Jalen Coker
Tyjae Spears
vs
Woody Marks
Tyjae Spears
vs
Josh Jacobs
Tyjae Spears
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Tyjae Spears
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tyjae Spears
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Tyjae Spears
vs
Travis Kelce
Tyjae Spears
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Tyjae Spears
vs
Bijan Robinson
Tyjae Spears
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Tyjae Spears
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tyjae Spears
vs
James Cook III
Tyjae Spears
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Tyjae Spears
vs
Saquon Barkley
Tyjae Spears
vs
De'Von Achane
Tyjae Spears
vs
Derrick Henry
Tyjae Spears
vs
Chase Brown
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tyler Shough
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tyjae Spears
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Daniel Jones
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Kyle Monangai
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tank Bigsby
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Sam Darnold
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Woody Marks
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Malik Willis
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Josh Jacobs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Drake London
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
George Pickens
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Nico Collins
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Chris Olave
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Isaiah Likely
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Tyler Shough
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Tyjae Spears
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Jake Ferguson
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Tank Bigsby
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Daniel Jones
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Sam Darnold
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Kyle Monangai
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Woody Marks
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Juwan Johnson
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Khalil Shakir
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Mark Andrews
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Brenton Strange
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Dallas Goedert
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Denzel Boston
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Malik Willis
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Jalen Coker
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Bijan Robinson
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Keaton Mitchell
vs
James Cook III
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Saquon Barkley
Keaton Mitchell
vs
De'Von Achane
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Derrick Henry
Keaton Mitchell
vs
Chase Brown
Isaiah Likely
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Isaiah Likely
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jake Ferguson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tyler Shough
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tank Bigsby
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tyjae Spears
Isaiah Likely
vs
Sam Darnold
Isaiah Likely
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Isaiah Likely
vs
Woody Marks
Isaiah Likely
vs
Daniel Jones
Isaiah Likely
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Isaiah Likely
vs
Kyle Monangai
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Juwan Johnson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Brenton Strange
Isaiah Likely
vs
Khalil Shakir
Isaiah Likely
vs
Denzel Boston
Isaiah Likely
vs
Mark Andrews
Isaiah Likely
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Dallas Goedert
Isaiah Likely
vs
C.J. Stroud
Isaiah Likely
vs
Malik Willis
Isaiah Likely
vs
Brock Bowers
Isaiah Likely
vs
Trey McBride
Isaiah Likely
vs
Colston Loveland
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tyler Warren
Isaiah Likely
vs
Sam Laporta
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tucker Kraft
Isaiah Likely
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Isaiah Likely
vs
George Kittle
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tank Bigsby
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Sam Darnold
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tyler Shough
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Woody Marks
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tyjae Spears
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Daniel Jones
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Kyle Monangai
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
C.J. Stroud
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Bijan Robinson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
James Cook III
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Saquon Barkley
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
De'Von Achane
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Derrick Henry
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Chase Brown
Jake Ferguson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jake Ferguson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jake Ferguson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jake Ferguson
vs
Sam Darnold
Jake Ferguson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jake Ferguson
vs
Woody Marks
Jake Ferguson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jake Ferguson
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Jake Ferguson
vs
Tyler Shough
Jake Ferguson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jake Ferguson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jake Ferguson
vs
Brenton Strange
Jake Ferguson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jake Ferguson
vs
Denzel Boston
Jake Ferguson
vs
Daniel Jones
Jake Ferguson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jake Ferguson
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jake Ferguson
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jake Ferguson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jake Ferguson
vs
Tre Tucker
Jake Ferguson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jake Ferguson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jake Ferguson
vs
Mark Andrews
Jake Ferguson
vs
Brock Bowers
Jake Ferguson
vs
Trey McBride
Jake Ferguson
vs
Colston Loveland
Jake Ferguson
vs
Tyler Warren
Jake Ferguson
vs
Sam Laporta
Jake Ferguson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jake Ferguson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jake Ferguson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jake Ferguson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jake Ferguson
vs
George Kittle
Tank Bigsby
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tank Bigsby
vs
Sam Darnold
Tank Bigsby
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tank Bigsby
vs
Woody Marks
Tank Bigsby
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tank Bigsby
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Tank Bigsby
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tank Bigsby
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Tank Bigsby
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tank Bigsby
vs
Brenton Strange
Tank Bigsby
vs
Tyler Shough
Tank Bigsby
vs
Denzel Boston
Tank Bigsby
vs
Tyjae Spears
Tank Bigsby
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tank Bigsby
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Tank Bigsby
vs
C.J. Stroud
Tank Bigsby
vs
Daniel Jones
Tank Bigsby
vs
Tre Tucker
Tank Bigsby
vs
Kyle Monangai
Tank Bigsby
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tank Bigsby
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tank Bigsby
vs
Hunter Henry
Tank Bigsby
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tank Bigsby
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Tank Bigsby
vs
Bijan Robinson
Tank Bigsby
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Tank Bigsby
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tank Bigsby
vs
James Cook III
Tank Bigsby
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Tank Bigsby
vs
Saquon Barkley
Tank Bigsby
vs
De'Von Achane
Tank Bigsby
vs
Derrick Henry
Tank Bigsby
vs
Chase Brown
Woody Marks
vs
Sam Darnold
Woody Marks
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Woody Marks
vs
Tank Bigsby
Woody Marks
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Woody Marks
vs
Jake Ferguson
Woody Marks
vs
Brenton Strange
Woody Marks
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Woody Marks
vs
Denzel Boston
Woody Marks
vs
Isaiah Likely
Woody Marks
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Woody Marks
vs
C.J. Stroud
Woody Marks
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Woody Marks
vs
Tre Tucker
Woody Marks
vs
Tyler Shough
Woody Marks
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Woody Marks
vs
Tyjae Spears
Woody Marks
vs
Hunter Henry
Woody Marks
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Woody Marks
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Woody Marks
vs
Daniel Jones
Woody Marks
vs
Dalton Schultz
Woody Marks
vs
Kyle Monangai
Woody Marks
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Woody Marks
vs
Bijan Robinson
Woody Marks
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Woody Marks
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Woody Marks
vs
James Cook III
Woody Marks
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Woody Marks
vs
Saquon Barkley
Woody Marks
vs
De'Von Achane
Woody Marks
vs
Derrick Henry
Woody Marks
vs
Chase Brown
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Brenton Strange
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Woody Marks
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Denzel Boston
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Sam Darnold
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jordyn Tyson
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jake Ferguson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tre Tucker
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Hunter Henry
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jordyn Tyson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tyler Shough
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Keenan Allen
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Puka Nacua
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jordyn Tyson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Drake London
Jordyn Tyson
vs
George Pickens
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Nico Collins
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Chris Olave
Brenton Strange
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Brenton Strange
vs
Denzel Boston
Brenton Strange
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Brenton Strange
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Brenton Strange
vs
Woody Marks
Brenton Strange
vs
C.J. Stroud
Brenton Strange
vs
Sam Darnold
Brenton Strange
vs
Tre Tucker
Brenton Strange
vs
Tank Bigsby
Brenton Strange
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Brenton Strange
vs
Jake Ferguson
Brenton Strange
vs
Hunter Henry
Brenton Strange
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Brenton Strange
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Brenton Strange
vs
Isaiah Likely
Brenton Strange
vs
Dalton Schultz
Brenton Strange
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Brenton Strange
vs
Keenan Allen
Brenton Strange
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Brenton Strange
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Brenton Strange
vs
Tyler Shough
Brenton Strange
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Brenton Strange
vs
Tyjae Spears
Brenton Strange
vs
Brock Bowers
Brenton Strange
vs
Trey McBride
Brenton Strange
vs
Colston Loveland
Brenton Strange
vs
Tyler Warren
Brenton Strange
vs
Sam Laporta
Brenton Strange
vs
Tucker Kraft
Brenton Strange
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Brenton Strange
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Brenton Strange
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Brenton Strange
vs
George Kittle
Denzel Boston
vs
Brenton Strange
Denzel Boston
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Denzel Boston
vs
C.J. Stroud
Denzel Boston
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Denzel Boston
vs
Tre Tucker
Denzel Boston
vs
Woody Marks
Denzel Boston
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Denzel Boston
vs
Sam Darnold
Denzel Boston
vs
Hunter Henry
Denzel Boston
vs
Tank Bigsby
Denzel Boston
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Denzel Boston
vs
Jake Ferguson
Denzel Boston
vs
Dalton Schultz
Denzel Boston
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Keenan Allen
Denzel Boston
vs
Isaiah Likely
Denzel Boston
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Denzel Boston
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Denzel Boston
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Denzel Boston
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Houston Texans
Denzel Boston
vs
Tyler Shough
Denzel Boston
vs
Puka Nacua
Denzel Boston
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Denzel Boston
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Denzel Boston
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Denzel Boston
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Denzel Boston
vs
Justin Jefferson
Denzel Boston
vs
Drake London
Denzel Boston
vs
George Pickens
Denzel Boston
vs
Nico Collins
Denzel Boston
vs
Chris Olave
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
C.J. Stroud
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Woody Marks
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Sam Darnold
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tank Bigsby
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Houston Texans
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Bijan Robinson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
James Cook III
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Saquon Barkley
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
De'Von Achane
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Derrick Henry
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Chase Brown
Tre Tucker
vs
C.J. Stroud
Tre Tucker
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tre Tucker
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Hunter Henry
Tre Tucker
vs
Denzel Boston
Tre Tucker
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tre Tucker
vs
Brenton Strange
Tre Tucker
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tre Tucker
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Tre Tucker
vs
Keenan Allen
Tre Tucker
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Tre Tucker
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Tre Tucker
vs
Woody Marks
Tre Tucker
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Tre Tucker
vs
Sam Darnold
Tre Tucker
vs
Houston Texans
Tre Tucker
vs
Tank Bigsby
Tre Tucker
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tre Tucker
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Tre Tucker
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Tre Tucker
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tre Tucker
vs
Puka Nacua
Tre Tucker
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Tre Tucker
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Tre Tucker
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Tre Tucker
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Tre Tucker
vs
Justin Jefferson
Tre Tucker
vs
Drake London
Tre Tucker
vs
George Pickens
Tre Tucker
vs
Nico Collins
Tre Tucker
vs
Chris Olave
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Tre Tucker
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Hunter Henry
Ryan Flournoy
vs
C.J. Stroud
Ryan Flournoy
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Dalton Schultz
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Denzel Boston
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Keenan Allen
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Brenton Strange
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Houston Texans
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Woody Marks
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Sam Darnold
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Tank Bigsby
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jake Ferguson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Puka Nacua
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Ryan Flournoy
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Justin Jefferson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Drake London
Ryan Flournoy
vs
George Pickens
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Nico Collins
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Chris Olave
Hunter Henry
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Hunter Henry
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Hunter Henry
vs
Tre Tucker
Hunter Henry
vs
Dalton Schultz
Hunter Henry
vs
C.J. Stroud
Hunter Henry
vs
Keenan Allen
Hunter Henry
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Hunter Henry
vs
Denzel Boston
Hunter Henry
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Hunter Henry
vs
Brenton Strange
Hunter Henry
vs
Houston Texans
Hunter Henry
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Hunter Henry
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Hunter Henry
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Hunter Henry
vs
Woody Marks
Hunter Henry
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Hunter Henry
vs
Sam Darnold
Hunter Henry
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Hunter Henry
vs
Tank Bigsby
Hunter Henry
vs
Tre Harris
Hunter Henry
vs
Jake Ferguson
Hunter Henry
vs
Brock Bowers
Hunter Henry
vs
Trey McBride
Hunter Henry
vs
Colston Loveland
Hunter Henry
vs
Tyler Warren
Hunter Henry
vs
Sam Laporta
Hunter Henry
vs
Tucker Kraft
Hunter Henry
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Hunter Henry
vs
George Kittle
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Hunter Henry
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Dalton Schultz
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Keenan Allen
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Tre Tucker
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
T.J. Hockenson
vs
C.J. Stroud
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Terrance Ferguson
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Houston Texans
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Denzel Boston
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Brenton Strange
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Seattle Seahawks
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Los Angeles Rams
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Brandon Aubrey
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Kayshon Boutte
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Woody Marks
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Tre Harris
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Sam Darnold
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Malik Davis
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Tank Bigsby
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Brock Bowers
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Trey McBride
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Colston Loveland
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Tyler Warren
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Sam Laporta
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Tucker Kraft
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
T.J. Hockenson
vs
George Kittle
Dalton Schultz
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Dalton Schultz
vs
Keenan Allen
Dalton Schultz
vs
Hunter Henry
Dalton Schultz
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Dalton Schultz
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Dalton Schultz
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Dalton Schultz
vs
Tre Tucker
Dalton Schultz
vs
Houston Texans
Dalton Schultz
vs
C.J. Stroud
Dalton Schultz
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Dalton Schultz
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Dalton Schultz
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Dalton Schultz
vs
Denzel Boston
Dalton Schultz
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Dalton Schultz
vs
Brenton Strange
Dalton Schultz
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Dalton Schultz
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Dalton Schultz
vs
Tre Harris
Dalton Schultz
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Dalton Schultz
vs
Malik Davis
Dalton Schultz
vs
Woody Marks
Dalton Schultz
vs
Jalen McMillan
Dalton Schultz
vs
Sam Darnold
Dalton Schultz
vs
Brock Bowers
Dalton Schultz
vs
Trey McBride
Dalton Schultz
vs
Colston Loveland
Dalton Schultz
vs
Tyler Warren
Dalton Schultz
vs
Sam Laporta
Dalton Schultz
vs
Tucker Kraft
Dalton Schultz
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Dalton Schultz
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Dalton Schultz
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Dalton Schultz
vs
George Kittle
Keenan Allen
vs
Dalton Schultz
Keenan Allen
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Keenan Allen
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Keenan Allen
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Keenan Allen
vs
Hunter Henry
Keenan Allen
vs
Houston Texans
Keenan Allen
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Keenan Allen
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Tre Tucker
Keenan Allen
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Keenan Allen
vs
C.J. Stroud
Keenan Allen
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Keenan Allen
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Keenan Allen
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Keenan Allen
vs
Denzel Boston
Keenan Allen
vs
Tre Harris
Keenan Allen
vs
Brenton Strange
Keenan Allen
vs
Malik Davis
Keenan Allen
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Keenan Allen
vs
Jalen McMillan
Keenan Allen
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Keenan Allen
vs
Jalen Nailor
Keenan Allen
vs
Woody Marks
Keenan Allen
vs
Puka Nacua
Keenan Allen
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Keenan Allen
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Keenan Allen
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Keenan Allen
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Keenan Allen
vs
Justin Jefferson
Keenan Allen
vs
Drake London
Keenan Allen
vs
George Pickens
Keenan Allen
vs
Nico Collins
Keenan Allen
vs
Chris Olave

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Shohei Ohtani

Missing Another Game on Saturday
Puka Nacua

"Making Good Progress"
Chris Bell

a Dark-Horse Candidate to Lead Dolphins in Receiving Yards
Byron Buxton

Likely Headed for Hip Surgery
Shohei Ohtani

Not Expected to Play on Saturday
Jordan Mason

Turning Heads In Vikings Training Camp
Kyrie Irving

Draws Strong Praise From Dusty May
Josh Giddey

Says Consistency is the Bulls' Missing Piece
Carnell Tate

Should See Heavy Usage as a Rookie
CFB

Malachi Toney Sets Miami's Single-Game Receiving Record
San Antonio Spurs

Kelly Olynyk Works Out with Spurs
CFB

EJ Crowell a Game-Time Decision for Collegiate Debut
Minnesota Timberwolves

Kevin Love Could Return to Minnesota as Veteran Depth
CFB

Dae'Quan Wright, Zxavian Harris Won't Play for LSU in Week 1
John Butler Jr.

Bucks Bring Back John Butler Jr. on a Camp Deal
CFB

Hank Brown to Start for Iowa in Week 1
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Jayden Maiava Leads USC To Blowout Win Over Fresno
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Darian Mensah Dominates In Miami Debut
Stefon Diggs

Set for High-Volume Role in Washington
Kyshawn George

Works on Outside Jumper
Grant Nelson

Returns to Brooklyn on a Two-Way Deal
Kobe Stewart

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Hornets
Kenny Gainwell

Could See Larger Workload
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Waive Jarkel Joiner
Aaron Judge

Takes Batting Practice on the Field
NBA

John Konchar Lands on Knicks' Radar
Shohei Ohtani

Being Rested Again on Friday
Jacksonville Jaguars

Travis Hunter Trending Toward Full-Time Corner, Backup Receiver
Cam Skattebo

Could See 20-Plus Carries Per Game
Shane McClanahan

Lands on Injured List With Forearm Tightness
CFB

Duke Watson Showcases Explosiveness in Week 1
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Collin Dixon Paces Illinois in Win
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Darius Taylor Scores Three Touchdowns in Week 1
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Mark Fletcher Jr. Draws Favorable Week 1 Matchup
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Jordan Allen Emerges for Georgia Tech
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Wayshawn Parker Scores Three Touchdowns in Blowout
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Donovan Olugbode Shines in Week 1
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Jamauri McClure Out Against Duke
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Kyle Parker Expected to be Out for Week 1
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Trevor Goosby Cleared for Week 1
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Noah Rogers Eyeing Mid-Season Return
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E.J. Crowell Expected to Play Saturday Against ECU
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Parker Livingstone Cleared to Play Friday
Konnor Griffin

Officially Activated on Friday
Aaron Donald

Traveling With Rams to Australia
Makai Lemon

Shadowing Eagles' Top Wideout
RJ Harvey

to See a "Big Role" as Broncos' Pass-Catching Back
Josh Jacobs

' Initial Court Appearance Moved Up
J.K. Dobbins

the "For Sure" Lead Back When Healthy
Corbin Burnes

Expected to Make Long-Awaited Return on Tuesday
Salahdine Parnasse

Set For His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Set For UFC Paris Main Event
Axel Sola

Set For UFC Paris Co-Main Event
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Nursulton Ruziboev

Returns At UFC Paris
Ben Simmons

Agrees to One-Year Deal with Kings
Michael Page

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
New York Knicks

Drew Eubanks Draws Knicks Interest
Daniil Donchenko

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Donte DiVincenzo

Remains Around Team During Rehab
LaMelo Ball

Draws Praise From Wolves GM
Punahele Soriano

An Underdog At UFC Paris
Cody Williams

Gets Fresh Start with Timberwolves
CFB

Gio Lopez and Carlos Hernandez Shine In Wake Forest's Win
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KJ Duff Has Monster Game In Rutgers' Week 1 Loss
Jake Ferguson

Restructures Contract With the Cowboys
Jonah Coleman

Could Be Between-the-Tackles Complement in Denver
Charlotte Hornets

Jarkel Joiner Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Hornets
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Hornets Waive Kyle Mangas
Malaki Branham

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JD Davison

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Magic
Amen Thompson

Agrees to Five-Year Extension with Houston
Breece Hall

Expected to be Ready for Week 1
Shohei Ohtani

Considered Day-to-Day
Shohei Ohtani

Out Thursday With Ongoing Knee, Biceps Issues
D'Andre Swift

Suffers Undisclosed Injury in Practice
Rome Odunze

Suffers Apparent Leg Injury in Practice
George Kittle

Could be on Snap Count in Week 1
Alec Pierce

Practices in Full on Thursday
New England Patriots

Mike Vrabel Offers No Reaction to The Athletic's Internal Review
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers "Unlikely" to Shut Down Shohei Ohtani Completely
Konnor Griffin

Says He's Ready to Return on Friday
Pierre Engvall

Good to Go for 2026-27
Kyle Palmieri

Looking "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
Semyon Varlamov

Ready for Comeback Campaign
Jonathan Huberdeau

Suffers Setback in Hip Surgery Recovery
NYR

Eeli Tolvanen Joins Rangers
Luke Evangelista

Devils Acquire Luke Evangelista
Dean Wade

Embraces Defensive Role with 76ers
Ceddanne Rafaela

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Shohei Ohtani

Might Not Pitch Again in 2026
James Wood

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out a Career-High 13 in Win Over Toronto
James Wood

Likely to Return to Nationals Lineup on Wednesday
Riley Greene

Reinstated and Starting Against Twins
Will Smith

Dodgers Activate Catcher Will Smith From Injured List
Los Angeles Angels

Angels Being Sold to Rams Owner Stan Kroenke
Alex Bregman

has Another Three-Homer Game on Monday
Umar Nurmagomedov

Gets Finished For The First Time In His Career
Song Yadong

Upsets Umar Nurmagomedov
Yan Xiaonan

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Denise Gomes

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
Kai Asakura

Wins Back-To-Back Fights
Sumudaerji

Gets Back In The Win Column
Alex Perez

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