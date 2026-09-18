Sep 17, 2026, 3:47 PM ET

Atlanta Braves infield prospect Tate Southisene had a solid 2026 season that started at Single-A and moved to High-A after 51 games. High-A proved a bit more challenging in terms of batting average (.297 vs. .255), but there was not a significant jump in strikeout rate, and his walk rate remained superb at 15.8 percent. The former first-rounder was promoted to Double-A for a single game to end the season, finishing with a .278/.408/.467 slash line with 12 home runs and 45 steals across all three levels. Though it was just one game, the promotion to Double-A is meaningful, especially considering the right-handed hitter is also being sent to the Arizona Fall League for some additional work. That could be an indication that the Braves see him as part of their future and want to get him prepared for a full season at Double-A, with some time at Triple-A potentially later in the year. There is enough contact and power here to go along with his elite speed that should keep the 19-year-old on the dynasty radar, particularly with a 2028 debut in sight.