Devin Williams Throws Live Batting Practice
Sep 17, 2026, 6:39 PM ETNew York Mets right-handed reliever Devin Williams (shoulder) threw a live batting practice session on Thursday, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. The Mets will wait until Friday to determine if Williams is ready to be activated from the 15-day injured list. It sounds like the Mets will script Williams' appearances once he returns to the major-league roster, so he will not necessarily be closing games down the stretch of the Mets' disappointing 2026 campaign. Former right-handed starter Kodai Senga has settled down into the team's closer job with Williams on the IL late in the season, so it is possible that Williams will not see a single save chance to close out the year. The 31-year-old former National League Rookie of the Year and two-time All-Star has struggled in his first year in Queens, posting a 4.66 ERA (3.10 FIP), 1.65 WHIP, 16 saves, 51 strikeouts, and 21 walks in 38 2/3 innings out of the Mets' bullpen. Fantasy managers fighting for a championship going into next week should not have any plans to use Williams in their lineup.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Anthony DiComo
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Luis Castillo Moving to the Bullpen
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 6:15 PM ETChicago White Sox veteran right-hander Luis Castillo has been moved to the bullpen, manager Will Venable told Jesse Rogers of ESPN. Castillo, who was acquired by the White Sox from the Seattle Mariners at this year's trade deadline, has really struggled since joining the team, going 1-2 with a 7.76 ERA (6.30 FIP) and 1.79 WHIP with 25 strikeouts and 11 walks in 29 innings pitched across his seven appearances (six starts). The 33-year-old Dominican hurler has allowed 17 earned runs on 26 hits (five home runs) while walking seven and striking out nine in his last 13 1/3 innings pitched for Chicago since Aug. 22. Castillo just has not been good and will now finish out the 2026 campaign as a reliever for the Pale Hose as they look to close out the American League Central division. Overall this year, Castillo has gone 4-11 with a career-worst 5.67 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, and 111:43 K:BB in 128 2/3 innings pitched in 27 outings (23 starts) with the M's and White Sox.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN Chicago - Jesse Rogers
Cal Quantrill Says He's Good to Make his Next Start
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 4:58 PM ETTexas Rangers right-hander Cal Quantrill (back) said his back is fine and that he will make his next start, according to Jeff Wilson of All City DLLS. It sounds like Quantrill will make his next start on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays. The 31-year-old veteran dealt with back tightness in his most recent outing on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, but he picked up his ninth win of the year and held the Snakes to two earned runs while walking none and striking out four in six innings for a quality start. Quantrill has been very solid for the Rangers in 2026, going 9-5 with a 2.90 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, and 81 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched across his 14 starts and 31 total appearances. He has allowed more than three runs in just one of his 12 appearances since the All-Star break, and he has a 1.80 ERA with seven walks and 42 strikeouts in 50 innings pitched since the start of August. The Rangers are going to need Quantrill to come through this weekend as they chase a playoff spot in the American League. Quantrill threw four shutout innings with a walk and five strikeouts against Toronto back on June 27 for a no-decision.--Keith Hernandez
Source: All City DLLS - Jeff Wilson
Colson Montgomery Out With Wrist Injury on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 4:08 PM ETChicago White Sox infielder Colson Montgomery (wrist) is not in the team's starting lineup on Thursday against the division-rival Detroit Tigers and left-hander Framber Valdez, according to MLB.com. Miguel Vargas is playing third base and batting third, with Luisangel Acuna playing shortstop and batting eighth. Montgomery will sit this one out after being hit by a pitch on his left wrist on Wednesday, but thankfully, X-rays were negative, so he should be considered day-to-day for now. Fantasy managers will want to check back on Friday to see if the left-handed slugger is back in action for Game 2 of the series against Detroit in Chicago. The 24-year-old former 22nd overall pick in 2021 is hitting just over the Mendoza Line, has an on-base percentage under .300, and has struck out a league-high 211 times in 604 plate appearances, but fantasy managers cannot argue with his power. Montgomery has clubbed 31 home runs and driven in 84 RBI in 144 games after he hit 21 homers and drove in 55 runs in just 71 games as a rookie in 2025.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Tate Southisene Headed to Arizona Fall League
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Sep 17, 2026, 3:47 PM ETAtlanta Braves infield prospect Tate Southisene had a solid 2026 season that started at Single-A and moved to High-A after 51 games. High-A proved a bit more challenging in terms of batting average (.297 vs. .255), but there was not a significant jump in strikeout rate, and his walk rate remained superb at 15.8 percent. The former first-rounder was promoted to Double-A for a single game to end the season, finishing with a .278/.408/.467 slash line with 12 home runs and 45 steals across all three levels. Though it was just one game, the promotion to Double-A is meaningful, especially considering the right-handed hitter is also being sent to the Arizona Fall League for some additional work. That could be an indication that the Braves see him as part of their future and want to get him prepared for a full season at Double-A, with some time at Triple-A potentially later in the year. There is enough contact and power here to go along with his elite speed that should keep the 19-year-old on the dynasty radar, particularly with a 2028 debut in sight.--Jarod Rupp
Source: MiLB.com
Sebastian Walcott Fully Recovered With a 2027 Debut Trajectory
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Sep 17, 2026, 3:33 PM ETTexas Rangers shortstop prospect Sebastian Walcott hasn't shown any signs of rust after missing the first half of the season as a result of an internal brace procedure on his elbow. The Rangers' top-ranked prospect (MLB No. 9) played 37 games at Double-A Frisco, hitting .322 with a .983 OPS, nine home runs, and 11 stolen bases for the RoughRiders while being the team's full-time designated hitter. That changed on Tuesday when the 6-foot-4 Bahamian manned short for Frisco in Game 1 of their playoff series. The 6-foot-5 slugger went 0-for-2 but drew three walks in the contest and stole a base (he was also caught stealing once). He appears to be fully recovered and is likely ticketed for Triple-A to start next season. Though he is young, the 20-year-old has a real shot to debut for the Rangers in 2027, and with his mouthwatering combination of hit, power, and run tools, he's a fantasy star-in-the-making.--Jarod Rupp
Source: MiLB.com
Jackson Flora Promoted to Double-A, Will Start on Thursday
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Sep 17, 2026, 3:15 PM ETSan Francisco Giants pitching prospect Jackson Flora has been promoted to Double-A Richmond and is scheduled to start for the Squirrels in Game 2 of their postseason contest versus Erie. The Giants' top pitching prospect was selected in this year's MLB Draft at No. 4 overall, but has made just two starts at Single-A prior to getting the nod for Thursday's playoff game. It was a small sample, but the right-hander produced three scoreless innings in those two starts, yielding one hit and three walks while striking out six of the 12 batters he faced. Nevertheless, the promotion shows the confidence the organization has in him and puts him on the fast-track to a major league debut, potentially as early as 2027. The 6-foot-5 hurler remains a valuable dynasty asset whose arrow is pointing up.--Jarod Rupp
Source: MLB Pipeline
Jefferson Rojas Homers in First Two Games at Triple-A
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Sep 17, 2026, 3:00 PM ETNew York Mets infield prospect Jefferson Rojas continued his ambush of Triple-A pitching on Wednesday, going 3-for-3 at the plate with a walk, two singles, a home run, two RBI, and two runs scored for Syracuse, a day after he went 2-for-5 with a home run in his first game at Triple-A. The right-handed slugger has been terrific since coming over from the Cubs in early August in the Clay Holmes trade, but has been particularly good as of late, going 12-for-26 (.462) over his last six games, including three doubles and three home runs. For the season, the Mets' top prospect is slashing .278/.343/.510 with 26 home runs and 20 steals. The 21-year-old Dominican is looking like a strong candidate to make his major league debut early next season, and with a nice blend of contact, power, and speed, there's plenty of reason to like him for fantasy, both in dynasty and eventually in 2027 redraft leagues.--Jarod Rupp
Source: MiLB.com
Mike Sirota Could Start Next Season at Triple-A
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Sep 17, 2026, 2:49 PM ETLos Angeles Dodgers outfield prospect Mike Sirota celebrated a phenomenal regular season with a home run in a 2-for-5 day at the plate in Game 1 of Double-A Tulsa's playoff loss on Tuesday. The effort put an exclamation point on a productive campaign in which the Dodgers' second-ranked prospect hit .306 with 17 home runs and 13 steals across two levels. He also recorded a superb .459 on-base percentage thanks to a 19.7 percent walk rate, recording an amazing 72-game streak of getting on base at least once at one point during the year. The former third-rounder appears destined for Triple-A next season and has a shot at making his major league debut, though the outfield in L.A. is crowded and the organization has other outfield prospects vying for debuts next year, including James Tibbs III, Kendall George, and perhaps Eduardo Quintero, among others. Still, with the all-around skill set Sirota put on display this year, he remains a highly regarded dynasty asset who may be the first non-debuted prospect name called to Los Angeles next year.--Jarod Rupp
Source: MiLB.com
Jesus Baez Continues Success in Double-A Postseason
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Sep 17, 2026, 2:31 PM ETSt. Louis Cardinals infield prospect Jesus Baez helped carry Double-A Springfield to a win in their first game of the Texas League playoffs on Tuesday, going 3-for-4 with a home run, a walk, three RBI, and two runs scored in the contest. It was a continuation of his phenomenal 2026 season, one in which began at High-A for 54 games and then finished at Double-A for 59 games. The Cards' 15th-ranked prospect posted a .789 OPS at High-A, but somehow improved to a 1.034 OPS while at Springfield against stiffer competition. The right-handed hitter maintained a 16.0 percent strikeout rate between both stops, and blasted 39 home runs in all, second-most in the minor leagues. The 21-year-old could open next season at Triple-A and find himself ranked well within the organization's top 10 by then. The 2026 breakout put him on the dynasty map, and once he's knocking on the door to the majors next year, his prodigious power will put him on the redraft radar.--Jarod Rupp
Source: MiLB.com
Ceddanne Rafaela Hitting Off Trajekt Machine
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 1:48 PM ETBoston Red Sox second baseman/outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela (quadriceps) is with the Triple-A Worcester Woo Sox on Thursday and will hit off a Trajekt machine as he recovers from a strained right quad that landed him on the 10-day injured list, according to Tommy Cassell of TGS Sports. Rafaela has been sidelined for over two weeks, so the Red Sox may want him to play in a few minor-league rehab games before the minor-league season comes to an end soon. It is unclear exactly when Rafaela might return to the BoSox's major-league lineup as they continue to battle for a wild-card playoff spot down the stretch. Despite the 25-year-old's late-season injury, he is still rostered in 84% of Yahoo leagues in the midst of his first All-Star season. When Rafaela returns, he will be coming back to a nice .282/.317/.443 slash line with a .760 OPS, a career-high-tying 16 home runs, 70 RBI, 17 stolen bases, and 67 runs scored across his 135 games and 569 plate appearances in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: TGS Sports - Tommy Cassell
Willi Castro Won't Return This Year
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 1:12 PM ETColorado Rockies utility man Willi Castro (heel, knee) will not return this season, he announced on Wednesday. Castro is dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left heel and also soreness in his right knee, and he was placed on the 10-day injured list back on Sept. 5. The Rockies have nothing left to play for this season, so Castro has elected to get an early start on his rehab for the offseason. The 29-year-old Puerto Rican switch-hitter will finish his first season in Denver with a .260/.331/.417 slash line, a .748 OPS, 15 home runs, 56 RBI, 65 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases across 120 games played and 477 plate appearances in his eighth year in the majors. Castro's 15 long balls are a new career high. He should be healed in plenty of time before spring training in 2027, assuming there is no lockout, and will return to the Rockies as a versatile defender with a modest power/speed profile. The best thing about Castro in fantasy is that he is eligible at first base, second base, third base, shortstop, and the outfield.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Hunter Goodman Missing Thursday's Series Finale
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 1:05 PM ETColorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman (thumb) is missing a third straight game for Thursday's series finale at Coors Field against the division-rival San Diego Padres, per MLB.com. Brett Sullivan will catch right-hander Tanner Gordon and will hit eighth against Padres right-hander Michael King. Goodman is currently managing a sore right thumb and is considered day-to-day, so he could have a chance to return to action for Friday's series opener at home against the Seattle Mariners. It is an inopportune time for fantasy managers to be without Goodman in the fantasy playoffs, as the 26-year-old catcher currently leads all MLB catchers with a career-high 38 home runs in 482 at-bats in 2026. The former fourth-rounder from the University of Memphis is also hitting .245/.312/.529 with an .841 OPS, 81 RBI, 80 runs scored, and five stolen bases. Hopefully he will be able to return for the Rockies this weekend against Seattle.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Jared Jones a Priority Waiver-Wire Target Amid Hot Start to September
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 17, 2026, 11:59 AM ETAcross 90 2/3 innings (19 starts) in 2026, Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Jared Jones has recorded a 4-6 record with a 4.17 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, and 119 strikeouts. After missing the first two-plus months of the 2026 season while working his way back from an elbow injury, Jones allowed 16 earned runs across his first 25 innings pitched following his return. However, the 25-year-old has been lights-out as of late. Across 18 innings (three starts) in September, Jones has pitched to a 1.50 ERA and 0.83 WHIP with 26 strikeouts and two wins. Across 55 2/3 innings since the All-Star break, Jones has posted an excellent 29.7% strikeout rate while keeping his walk rate to a manageable 8.5%. When the hard-throwing righty is healthy and has full command of his arsenal, Jones carries high-end fantasy upside. In any league where he remains on the waiver wire, Jones should be a priority target for fantasy managers ahead of his final appearances of the 2026 season.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Thomas Saggese Has Emerged as a Useful Depth Piece to Target
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 17, 2026, 11:48 AM ETAcross 149 plate appearances in 2026, St. Louis Cardinals utility man Thomas Saggese is hitting .267/.315/.407 with four home runs, 13 RBI, 25 runs scored, and four stolen bases. The 24-year-old's strikeout rate remains slightly elevated at 24.8%, but it's still an improvement on the 28.1% mark he posted in 2025. Saggese also brings solid underlying contact metrics, as he's logged a 9.9% barrel rate and 43.6% hard-hit rate. With Cardinals middle infielders Masyn Winn and JJ Wetherholt both missing time at the start of September, Saggese has been playing an everyday role in St. Louis at either second base or shortstop in recent weeks. Wetherholt returned to the Cardinals on Wednesday, which could impact Saggese's playing time outlook. Still, Saggese's ability to play both the outfield and third base should allow him to stay in his team's lineup on a near-everyday basis. With his balanced profile and multi-positional eligibility, Saggese profiles as a useful deep-league waiver wire addition.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Tristan Peters a Strong-Side Platoon Bat Worth Targeting
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 17, 2026, 11:34 AM ETAcross 470 plate appearances in 2026, Chicago White Sox outfielder Tristan Peters is hitting .273/.343/.452 with 12 home runs, 54 RBI, 61 runs scored, and eight stolen bases. The lefty-swinger is hitting .192 across just 63 plate appearances against left-handed pitching, so his big-side platoon role limits his fantasy value to some degree. However, Peters owns an .824 OPS against right-handers and brings a balanced profile at the plate that allows him to provide modest production across all five fantasy categories. After hitting six home runs across 87 plate appearances in August, the 26-year-old has gone without a homer in his first 56 trips to the plate in September. Still, Peters hits for average and should continue to provide steady run production in stretches where the White Sox face a string of right-handed starting pitchers. Heading into the final week-plus of the regular season, Peters could be worth targeting as an outfield streamer off the waiver wire.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Andy Pages "Very Likely" to Return During Upcoming Homestand
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 17, 2026, 11:27 AM ETLos Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said it's "very likely" that outfielder Andy Pages (hand) will be activated during the team's upcoming homestand, per Jack Harris of the California Post. Los Angeles begins a six-game homestand on Friday. Pages has been sidelined since August 21 by a fractured left hand, but it appears he is now on the doorstep of a return to the big leagues. Across 550 plate appearances before the injury, the 25-year-old hit .272/.338/.458 with 21 home runs, 80 RBI, 72 runs scored, and 12 stolen bases. Pages was the Dodgers' everyday center fielder before getting hurt and should resume that role upon his return. Once activated, Pages profiles as a must-start outfielder for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: California Post - Jack Harris
Edwin Diaz Set to Be Activated on Friday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 17, 2026, 11:19 AM ETLos Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that right-hander Edwin Diaz (neck) will be activated from the 15-day injured list on Friday, per Jack Harris of the California Post. Diaz has struggled on his rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he's made five appearances. However, the 32-year-old pitched a scoreless inning on Wednesday and is now on his way back to the big leagues. It's been a lost season for Diaz, who has missed extensive time due to elbow and neck issues. He's also been awful when healthy, pitching to an 11.85 ERA with a 2.56 WHIP across 13 2/3 innings in his first season with the Dodgers. It's unclear whether he'll assume the Dodgers' closer role immediately upon his return, or if he will need to prove that he's regained his form first. Dodgers left-hander Tanner Scott has largely been effective in Diaz's absence, logging a 2.87 ERA and 22 saves across 59 2/3 innings.--Will Brady
Source: California Post - Jack Harris
Shohei Ohtani Making Progress, Regular-Season Return Remains Possible
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 17, 2026, 11:12 AM ETLos Angeles Dodgers designated hitter/starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (knee, biceps) is making progress and has a chance to return before the end of the regular season, per Jack Harris of the California Post. Ohtani is currently on the 15-day injured list as he battles lingering knee and biceps issues. The Dodgers have already announced that Ohtani will not pitch again this season, but the 32-year-old is expected to resume his role as the team's everyday designated hitter. Across 596 plate appearances in 2026, Ohtani is hitting .277/.380/.522 with 30 home runs, 80 RBI, 89 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases. His production had begun to trail off before he was placed on the IL, with just one hit in 14 plate appearances in September. Still, Ohtani has the potential to swing fantasy leagues if he can return for the final weekend of the regular season.--Will Brady
Source: California Post - Jack Harris
MacKenzie Gore Dealing With "Muscle Spasms" in Back/Shoulder
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 12:10 AM ETTexas Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said that left-hander MacKenzie Gore (back, shoulder) had "muscle spasms" in his back/shoulder area during his start on Wednesday in the 7-3 win over the visiting Boston Red Sox, according to Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News. Gore was given a no-decision at Globe Life Field, allowing three earned runs on two hits (one homer) while walking three and striking out none in four innings of work. The 27-year-old southpaw is now up in the air for his next scheduled start, which is tentatively for next Tuesday against the New York Mets. Gore has been up and down in 2026 in his first year with the Rangers, going into Wednesday's start with an 8-11 record, career-high 4.62 ERA (3.77 FIP), and 1.35 WHIP with 172 strikeouts and 66 walks in 161 2/3 innings across his 31 starts. He has not pitched into the sixth inning since his first start of the month on Sept. 1, and he has allowed at least three earned runs in each of his last three starts.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Dallas Morning News - Shawn McFarland
Blake Snell "Should be Good" to Make Another Regular-Season Start
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 11:10 PM ETUpdating a previous report, Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Blake Snell (groin) said he felt his left groin "grab" during his pre-game bullpen, and he decided not to push it after the first inning on Wednesday in the 6-2 loss to the hosting Cincinnati Reds, according to Jack Harris of The California Post. Snell added that he will take things day to day, but he feels like he "should be good" to make another start before the end of the regular season. The Dodgers pulled the veteran southpaw after he threw a scoreless first inning with one hit allowed and a strikeout, but it sounds like he avoided a serious injury. The 33-year-old has a history of groin trouble, so although he might not think it is serious, the Dodgers could decide to play it safe and hold him out until the postseason in October. The 33-year-old two-time Cy Young winner has not been a picture of health in recent years and has only made 19 starts in the regular season for the Blue since joining them before the start of the 2025 season. Snell entered Wednesday's start with a nice 1.91 ERA, though, and he has also posted a 1.09 WHIP with 51 strikeouts and 16 walks in 37 2/3 innings across seven starts.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The California Post - Jack Harris