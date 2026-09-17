Hunter Goodman Missing Thursday's Series Finale
Sep 17, 2026, 1:05 PM ETColorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman (thumb) is missing a third straight game for Thursday's series finale at Coors Field against the division-rival San Diego Padres, per MLB.com. Brett Sullivan will catch right-hander Tanner Gordon and will hit eighth against Padres right-hander Michael King. Goodman is currently managing a sore right thumb and is considered day-to-day, so he could have a chance to return to action for Friday's series opener at home against the Seattle Mariners. It is an inopportune time for fantasy managers to be without Goodman in the fantasy playoffs, as the 26-year-old catcher currently leads all MLB catchers with a career-high 38 home runs in 482 at-bats in 2026. The former fourth-rounder from the University of Memphis is also hitting .245/.312/.529 with an .841 OPS, 81 RBI, 80 runs scored, and five stolen bases. Hopefully he will be able to return for the Rockies this weekend against Seattle.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
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Jared Jones a Priority Waiver-Wire Target Amid Hot Start to September
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 17, 2026, 11:59 AM ETAcross 90 2/3 innings (19 starts) in 2026, Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Jared Jones has recorded a 4-6 record with a 4.17 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, and 119 strikeouts. After missing the first two-plus months of the 2026 season while working his way back from an elbow injury, Jones allowed 16 earned runs across his first 25 innings pitched following his return. However, the 25-year-old has been lights-out as of late. Across 18 innings (three starts) in September, Jones has pitched to a 1.50 ERA and 0.83 WHIP with 26 strikeouts and two wins. Across 55 2/3 innings since the All-Star break, Jones has posted an excellent 29.7% strikeout rate while keeping his walk rate to a manageable 8.5%. When the hard-throwing righty is healthy and has full command of his arsenal, Jones carries high-end fantasy upside. In any league where he remains on the waiver wire, Jones should be a priority target for fantasy managers ahead of his final appearances of the 2026 season.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Thomas Saggese Has Emerged as a Useful Depth Piece to Target
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 17, 2026, 11:48 AM ETAcross 149 plate appearances in 2026, St. Louis Cardinals utility man Thomas Saggese is hitting .267/.315/.407 with four home runs, 13 RBI, 25 runs scored, and four stolen bases. The 24-year-old's strikeout rate remains slightly elevated at 24.8%, but it's still an improvement on the 28.1% mark he posted in 2025. Saggese also brings solid underlying contact metrics, as he's logged a 9.9% barrel rate and 43.6% hard-hit rate. With Cardinals middle infielders Masyn Winn and JJ Wetherholt both missing time at the start of September, Saggese has been playing an everyday role in St. Louis at either second base or shortstop in recent weeks. Wetherholt returned to the Cardinals on Wednesday, which could impact Saggese's playing time outlook. Still, Saggese's ability to play both the outfield and third base should allow him to stay in his team's lineup on a near-everyday basis. With his balanced profile and multi-positional eligibility, Saggese profiles as a useful deep-league waiver wire addition.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Tristan Peters a Strong-Side Platoon Bat Worth Targeting
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 17, 2026, 11:34 AM ETAcross 470 plate appearances in 2026, Chicago White Sox outfielder Tristan Peters is hitting .273/.343/.452 with 12 home runs, 54 RBI, 61 runs scored, and eight stolen bases. The lefty-swinger is hitting .192 across just 63 plate appearances against left-handed pitching, so his big-side platoon role limits his fantasy value to some degree. However, Peters owns an .824 OPS against right-handers and brings a balanced profile at the plate that allows him to provide modest production across all five fantasy categories. After hitting six home runs across 87 plate appearances in August, the 26-year-old has gone without a homer in his first 56 trips to the plate in September. Still, Peters hits for average and should continue to provide steady run production in stretches where the White Sox face a string of right-handed starting pitchers. Heading into the final week-plus of the regular season, Peters could be worth targeting as an outfield streamer off the waiver wire.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Andy Pages "Very Likely" to Return During Upcoming Homestand
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 17, 2026, 11:27 AM ETLos Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said it's "very likely" that outfielder Andy Pages (hand) will be activated during the team's upcoming homestand, per Jack Harris of the California Post. Los Angeles begins a six-game homestand on Friday. Pages has been sidelined since August 21 by a fractured left hand, but it appears he is now on the doorstep of a return to the big leagues. Across 550 plate appearances before the injury, the 25-year-old hit .272/.338/.458 with 21 home runs, 80 RBI, 72 runs scored, and 12 stolen bases. Pages was the Dodgers' everyday center fielder before getting hurt and should resume that role upon his return. Once activated, Pages profiles as a must-start outfielder for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: California Post - Jack Harris
Edwin Diaz Set to Be Activated on Friday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 17, 2026, 11:19 AM ETLos Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that right-hander Edwin Diaz (neck) will be activated from the 15-day injured list on Friday, per Jack Harris of the California Post. Diaz has struggled on his rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he's made five appearances. However, the 32-year-old pitched a scoreless inning on Wednesday and is now on his way back to the big leagues. It's been a lost season for Diaz, who has missed extensive time due to elbow and neck issues. He's also been awful when healthy, pitching to an 11.85 ERA with a 2.56 WHIP across 13 2/3 innings in his first season with the Dodgers. It's unclear whether he'll assume the Dodgers' closer role immediately upon his return, or if he will need to prove that he's regained his form first. Dodgers left-hander Tanner Scott has largely been effective in Diaz's absence, logging a 2.87 ERA and 22 saves across 59 2/3 innings.--Will Brady
Source: California Post - Jack Harris
Shohei Ohtani Making Progress, Regular-Season Return Remains Possible
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 17, 2026, 11:12 AM ETLos Angeles Dodgers designated hitter/starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (knee, biceps) is making progress and has a chance to return before the end of the regular season, per Jack Harris of the California Post. Ohtani is currently on the 15-day injured list as he battles lingering knee and biceps issues. The Dodgers have already announced that Ohtani will not pitch again this season, but the 32-year-old is expected to resume his role as the team's everyday designated hitter. Across 596 plate appearances in 2026, Ohtani is hitting .277/.380/.522 with 30 home runs, 80 RBI, 89 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases. His production had begun to trail off before he was placed on the IL, with just one hit in 14 plate appearances in September. Still, Ohtani has the potential to swing fantasy leagues if he can return for the final weekend of the regular season.--Will Brady
Source: California Post - Jack Harris
MacKenzie Gore Dealing With "Muscle Spasms" in Back/Shoulder
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 17, 2026, 12:10 AM ETTexas Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said that left-hander MacKenzie Gore (back, shoulder) had "muscle spasms" in his back/shoulder area during his start on Wednesday in the 7-3 win over the visiting Boston Red Sox, according to Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News. Gore was given a no-decision at Globe Life Field, allowing three earned runs on two hits (one homer) while walking three and striking out none in four innings of work. The 27-year-old southpaw is now up in the air for his next scheduled start, which is tentatively for next Tuesday against the New York Mets. Gore has been up and down in 2026 in his first year with the Rangers, going into Wednesday's start with an 8-11 record, career-high 4.62 ERA (3.77 FIP), and 1.35 WHIP with 172 strikeouts and 66 walks in 161 2/3 innings across his 31 starts. He has not pitched into the sixth inning since his first start of the month on Sept. 1, and he has allowed at least three earned runs in each of his last three starts.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Dallas Morning News - Shawn McFarland
Blake Snell "Should be Good" to Make Another Regular-Season Start
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 11:10 PM ETUpdating a previous report, Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Blake Snell (groin) said he felt his left groin "grab" during his pre-game bullpen, and he decided not to push it after the first inning on Wednesday in the 6-2 loss to the hosting Cincinnati Reds, according to Jack Harris of The California Post. Snell added that he will take things day to day, but he feels like he "should be good" to make another start before the end of the regular season. The Dodgers pulled the veteran southpaw after he threw a scoreless first inning with one hit allowed and a strikeout, but it sounds like he avoided a serious injury. The 33-year-old has a history of groin trouble, so although he might not think it is serious, the Dodgers could decide to play it safe and hold him out until the postseason in October. The 33-year-old two-time Cy Young winner has not been a picture of health in recent years and has only made 19 starts in the regular season for the Blue since joining them before the start of the 2025 season. Snell entered Wednesday's start with a nice 1.91 ERA, though, and he has also posted a 1.09 WHIP with 51 strikeouts and 16 walks in 37 2/3 innings across seven starts.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The California Post - Jack Harris
Nick Kurtz Begins Hitting Progression
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 16, 2026, 10:58 PM ETAthletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (thumb) has begun a hitting progression, per Martin Gallegos of MLB.com. Kurtz has been sidelined since late July by a right thumb strain and has already been ruled out for the remainder of the 2026 season. Still, Gallegos reports that A's manager Mark Kotsay said the team is hoping Kurtz can progress to taking batting practice at some point in the next couple of weeks. Across 434 plate appearances before suffering the injury, the 23-year-old hit .256/.396/.483 with 21 home runs, 69 RBI, 62 runs scored, and seven stolen bases. Kurtz's batting average upside is limited by his elevated 32.5% strikeout rate, but he remains an OBP asset with his elite 18.2% walk rate. The lefty slugger also profiles as one of the best power hitters in baseball when healthy, posting an 18% barrel rate and a 57.3% hard-hit rate in 2026. Assuming Kurtz makes a full recovery over the offseason, he should come off the board in the first few rounds of fantasy drafts heading into 2027.--Will Brady
Source: MLB.com - Martín Gallegos
Chris Sale Being Pushed Back, Will Not Start This Weekend
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 16, 2026, 10:47 PM ETAtlanta Braves starting pitcher Chris Sale's next scheduled start is being pushed back, per Jesus Cano of The Athletic. Cano reports that the veteran left-hander is "not dealing with anything" and that there is "no need to panic." Still, it appears that Sale's next scheduled start will now be next Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds instead of this upcoming weekend against the Houston Astros. Sale has been one of the best pitchers in baseball in 2026, recording a 14-9 record with a 2.18 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, and 190 strikeouts across 157 innings (26 starts). He was effective in his most recent outing on September 11, allowing three earned runs while recording six strikeouts across seven innings pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies. Still, with the Braves locked into a playoff berth, it looks like the team is prioritizing having Sale as fresh as possible in October.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Jesus Cano
Joshua Baez "Day-to-Day" After Leaving with Side Tightness
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 16, 2026, 10:36 PM ETSt. Louis Cardinals outfielder Joshua Baez (side) is considered day-to-day after exiting early from his team's loss to the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday with side tightness, per Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Baez was hitless in four at-bats before leaving the game. Across 108 plate appearances since making his MLB debut in mid-August, the 23-year-old is hitting .230/.278/.510 with seven home runs, 18 RBI, 18 runs scored, and two stolen bases. Baez hit 34 home runs across 410 plate appearances at Triple-A this season and has posted impressive barrel (12.5%) and hard-hit (48.4%) rates in the big leagues. However, he's also struck out in 30.6% of his plate appearances while logging just a 3.7% walk rate. If Baez ends up missing time, Cardinals outfielder Bryan Torres could be in line for an increase in at-bats.--Will Brady
Source: St. Louis Post-Dispatch - Derrick Goold
Jackson Holliday Placed on 10-Day Injured List with Left-Wrist Inflammation
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 16, 2026, 10:28 PM ETBaltimore Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday (wrist) has been placed on the 10-day injured list due to left wrist inflammation. Infielder Jose Barrero was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to take Holliday's place on the team's active roster. While Holliday could technically return to the Orioles before the end of the regular season, his 2026 campaign may be over. Across 354 plate appearances this year, the 22-year-old hit .229/.300/.340 with seven home runs, 30 RBI, 45 runs scored, and eight stolen bases. Holliday's season got off to a rough start, as he suffered a broken hamate bone in Spring Training that delayed his 2026 debut until mid-May. The young infielder has struck out in 23.7% of his plate appearances while also posting the worst hard-hit rate of his career (33.1%). With Holliday sidelined, Orioles infielder/outfielder Jeremiah Jackson will likely see an increase in playing time at second base.--Will Brady
Source: Baltimore Orioles
Kyle Bradish Battling Sports Hernia, Surgery on the Table?
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 16, 2026, 10:17 PM ETBaltimore Orioles manager Craig Albernaz said that starting pitcher Kyle Bradish (abdomen) has been diagnosed with a sports hernia and is "going through the potential options," per Jake Rill of MLB.com. Bradish was placed on the 15-day injured list on Sunday, and his 2026 season is now almost certainly over. Across 155 innings (29 starts) before the hernia issue, Bradish recorded a 7-15 record with a 4.12 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, and 142 strikeouts. The 30-year-old's production faded in the second half, as he posted a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 5.29 ERA across 47 2/3 innings after the All-Star break. If Bradish has been pitching through discomfort over the last few months, it could explain the downturn in his numbers. Assuming he's ready to go for the start of the 2027 season, Bradish could be an under-the-radar bounce-back candidate for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: MLB.com -Jake Rill
Blake Snell Exits Early on Wednesday with Groin Tightness
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 16, 2026, 10:10 PM ETLos Angeles Dodgers left-hander Blake Snell (groin) exited early from his start against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday due to groin tightness. The 33-year-old pitched a scoreless inning before leaving the game. Injuries have limited Snell to just 38 2/3 innings (eight starts) in 2026, as he's also battled elbow and shoulder ailments. The veteran has been highly effective when on the mound, pitching to a 1.86 ERA with four wins and 52 strikeouts. However, Snell has thrown just 100 total innings since the start of the 2024 season and may now be facing even more missed time. It's not yet clear whether Snell's groin injury will require another trip to the injured list, but the Dodgers will surely be cautious with him in order to try to have him on the mound in the postseason.--Will Brady
Source: Los Angeles Dodgers
Hunter Goodman Out Again With Thumb Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 8:11 PM ETColorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman (thumb) remains sidelined for Wednesday's contest at Coors Field against the division-rival San Diego Padres, according to MLB.com. Braxton Fulford is doing the catching for right-hander Mason Adams and is hitting eighth against Padres left-hander Robbie Ray. Goodman is considered day-to-day with a thumb injury, but this will be his second straight missed game. The 26-year-old has missed three of the team's last four games, and with the Rockies having nothing left to play for, they are not going to put him in harm's way. The former fourth-rounder from the University of Memphis has become an elite power-hitting catcher over the last couple of seasons. Goodman has been an All-Star in each of the last two years while hitting a combined 69 home runs since the start of 2025. He currently sits with a .245/.312/.529 slash line, .841 OPS, a career-high 38 home runs, 81 RBI, 80 runs scored, and five stolen bases across his 129 games and 535 plate appearances. Check back to see if Goodman is good to go for Thursday's series finale against the Friars.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
CJ Abrams Returns to the Lineup Against Phillies
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 6:07 PM ETWashington Nationals middle infielder CJ Abrams (neck) is starting at second base and will hit cleanup for the Nats on Wednesday at home against the division-rival Philadelphia Phillies and right-hander Zack Wheeler, per MLB.com. The Nationals scratched Abrams from Tuesday's win over Philly due to tightness in his neck, but he is back a day later and will be making just his sixth career start at the keystone as the team slowly transitions him from shortstop to second base to end the 2026 season. Fantasy managers will want to get Abrams back in their lineups immediately during his breakout season, in which he has hit .264/.339/.494 with an .834 OPS, 30 home runs, 96 RBI, 88 runs scored, and 29 stolen bases in 542 at-bats. The former first-rounder needs just one stolen base to join the elusive 30-30 club in his fifth year in the big leagues. Abrams is slowing down late in the year, though, hitting just .173 (17-for-98) in 24 games in August while going 10-for-44 (.227) with a homer, three doubles, four RBI, seven runs, three steals, four walks, and 14 strikeouts so far in 11 games in September. He has hit .296 with two RBI and a .914 OPS in 27 career at-bats against Wheeler.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Aaron Judge Leaves Wednesday's Game With Leg Tightness
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 5:22 PM ETNew York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (leg) left Wednesday's game early against the Minnesota Twins in the top of the sixth inning with tightness in his lower right leg, according to Brendan Kuty of The Athletic. Before being replaced in right field by Heliot Ramos at Target Field, Judge went 0-for-2 at the plate with two strikeouts. The three-time MVP's early exit does not necessarily mean that he is dealing with a serious injury, as manager Aaron Boone could have pulled the All-Star slugger prematurely to give him more rest going into a scheduled off day after he has missed most of the 2026 season due to a stress fracture in his rib. Fantasy managers will be hoping that Judge can return for Friday's series opener in the desert against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Judge has struggled to find any consistency since his return from the IL, going just 4-for-21 (.190) with a homer, three RBI, two runs scored, one walk, and 11 strikeouts. The Yankees are playing for a postseason spot in the final week-plus of the season, but they also want their best power hitter as healthy as possible for October.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Brendan Kuty
Colson Montgomery Leaves Early With Wrist Contusion
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 3:33 PM ETChicago White Sox infielder Colson Montgomery (wrist) left Wednesday's game against the division-rival Cleveland Guardians with a left-wrist contusion, according to the team. Montgomery is being further evaluated after he was hit by a pitch in the fourth inning. In addition to being hit by a pitch, the 24-year-old left-handed slugger walked before being replaced at third base by Miguel Vargas, who moved over from first base. Munetaka Murakami entered the game to play first base. Montgomery, the 22nd overall pick in 2021, will likely undergo X-rays to rule out a fracture in his wrist. A significant injury at this point in the season could make Montgomery unavailable for the postseason next month, which would be a big loss for the Pale Hose. Montgomery came into Wednesday's contest hitting just over the Mendoza Line in his first full season in the majors, but he has also contributed 31 home runs and 84 RBI in his 144 games. The young infielder has 51 homers in his first 214 big-league games, making him a must-roster player for his power from the left side. If his injury is not serious, Montgomery could return as soon as Thursday's series opener against the division-rival Detroit Tigers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Chicago White Sox
Emil Morales Finishes 2026 Campaign on High Note
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Sep 16, 2026, 3:05 PM ETLos Angeles Dodgers shortstop prospect Emil Morales showed over the final month of the High-A season why he's one of the top offensive prospects in the Dodgers system, going 21-for-50 (.420) with four doubles, four home runs, two steals, and a 6:9 BB:K over a 12-game stretch before cooling off over the final three games (1-for-13). The Dodgers' fourth-ranked prospect began the year at Single-A and earned a promotion after 36 games, then went on to post a .281/.380/.534 slash line with 20 home runs in 81 games at High-A. The 6-foot-3 slugger has produced at every stop since entering professional baseball at the age of 17 in 2024, showing off his big power along the way, although he does have a propensity to strike out (25.6 percent K% in '26). So long as he keeps that under control, the native of Spain should continue to quickly climb the organizational ladder, with eyes potentially on a debut in 2028.--Jarod Rupp
Source: MiLB.com
Franklin Arias Continues to Produce at Triple-A
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Sep 16, 2026, 2:54 PM ETBoston Red Sox infield prospect Franklin Arias has been on a tear at Triple-A Worcester of late, going 20-for-49 (.408) with four doubles, a home run, two steals, and a 5:4 BB:K over his last 11 games there. It has pushed his slash line to .331/.392/.503 with five home runs in 38 games at Triple-A, all while being one of only a handful of 20-year-olds who have performed at that level this season. Boston's top-ranked prospect has moved up all the way to the No. 3 prospect in all of baseball per MLB.com, and is showing that he's not overmatched there with just a 15.1 percent strikeout rate; as hot as he is, there's still a chance for a late-season cameo in the big leagues. Even if that doesn't come to fruition, the 5-foot-11 Venezuelan looks like he'll be in the mix for a starting role on the infield early next year, and with a strong blend of contact and power, he could quickly become fantasy-relevant. He should be stashed away already in dynasty leagues, but redraft managers had better familiarize themselves with the name.--Jarod Rupp
Source: MiLB.com