Jackson Holliday Placed on 10-Day Injured List with Left-Wrist Inflammation

Sep 16, 2026, 2:20 PM ET

Chicago White Sox pitching prospect Pierce George is expected to be promoted to Triple-A Charlotte, his third promotion this year. The right-hander began the season at Single-A, earning promotions to High-A and Double-A, the latter of which is where he posted a 4.91 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, and an 11.0 percent K-BB% in 33 innings as a reliever. The 6-foot-6 hurler features a high-90s fastball that can touch triple digits, and although he had some control issues last year (19.3 percent BB%), he improved that greatly this season, lowering his walk rate to a palatable 10.3 percent. Chicago is also sending the right-hander to the Arizona Fall League for some additional work, so they may envision him being part of their bullpen as early as next year. While all that is good, Chicago's 19th-ranked prospect isn't on the dynasty radar at the moment and likely won't be on the redraft radar unless he makes a push for the closer role on the South Side.