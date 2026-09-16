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Jarlin Susana Promoted to Triple-A, Also Headed to Arizona Fall League

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Sep 16, 2026, 2:11 PM ET

Washington Nationals pitching prospect Jarlin Susana was promoted to Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday and will get a shot to help catapult the Red Wings to the playoffs, with the squad currently sitting in first place in the second half of the International League East. The Nats' third-ranked prospect missed most of the season recovering from right lat surgery, but showed he was still highly capable of striking out batters, recording 21 punchouts in just 11 1/3 innings pitched at Double-A upon his return, which was good for a 16.7 K/9. The 6-foot-6 hurler will then head to the Arizona Fall League for some additional reps once the Triple-A season wraps up, and he should be in the mix for a major league debut at some point next season. The 22-year-old has some command concerns, but oozing with sky-high strikeout potential, he's still a worthwhile dynasty asset.--Jarod Rupp
Source: MiLB.com
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Sep 16, 2026, 1:47 PM ET

Boston Red Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet (shoulder) threw another bullpen session at Fenway Park on Tuesday, throwing 30 pitches, according to Perla Paredes of MLB.com. Interim manager Chad Tracy said that the session went well, and the team will see how the 2025 American League Cy Young runner-up responds before determining his next step. He threw 25 pitches in his previous bullpen session on Friday, when he incorporated his sweeper and threw his fastball in the 92-93 mph range. The 27-year-old southpaw has been on the injured list since April 29 due to inflammation in his shoulder, but he is finally nearing a return as a reliever for the BoSox. The former first-rounder by the Chicago White Sox in 2020 from Tennessee has had a frustrating second season with Boston, having made only six starts while posting a bloated 6.30 ERA and 1.47 WHIP with 37 strikeouts in 30 innings pitched. Most likely, we will not see Crochet return to the big leagues until the postseason in October.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Perla Paredes
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Sep 16, 2026, 1:25 PM ET

Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Trey Yesavage (knee) will throw another bullpen session with the team in Texas, according to Mitch Bannon of The Athletic. Yesavage is still on track to join the major-league roster on maybe Sunday or Monday. The Blue Jays do not have the luxury of taking their time with Yesavage as they battle for the final wild-card spot in the American League down the stretch. The young right-hander did not fare well in his minor-league rehab outing on Tuesday with Triple-A Buffalo, giving up two runs (one earned) on two hits while walking one in just two-thirds of an inning, but the Blue Jays will move forward and plan to bring him back on either Sunday or Monday. If he returns on Sunday, he will be facing the Texas Rangers, and if he is reinstated on Monday, he will toe the rubber against the Baltimore Orioles in the series opener. Because Yesavage has been unable to get stretched out while he rehabs a knee injury, he will not be a recommended fantasy streamer upon his return on either Sunday or Monday. The 23-year-old former first-rounder has gone 5-5 with a 3.65 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, and 91 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings across his 18 starts in 2026 in his first full year in the majors.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Mitch Bannon
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Sep 16, 2026, 1:16 PM ET

The Arizona Diamondbacks are activating right-hander Ryne Nelson (elbow) from the 60-day injured list on Wednesday and will designate right-hander Derek Law for assignment in a corresponding move, according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports. It is good news for a Diamondbacks team chasing the final wild-card spot in the National League down the stretch, although Nelson will be returning to a relief role out of the bullpen after missing the last three months with a strained right elbow. He allowed two runs in 2 2/3 innings during two minor-league rehab outings for Triple-A Reno, striking out four and walking none. The 28-year-old former second-rounder in 2019 from Oregon has gone 3-5 this year with a 4.97 ERA (5.39 FIP) and 1.24 WHIP with 62 strikeouts and 22 walks in 83 1/3 innings pitched across his 15 starts in his fifth year in the majors. Nelson is not going to have any real fantasy value in the final week and a half of action as a reliever.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Arizona Sports - John Gambadoro
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Sep 16, 2026, 1:07 PM ET

The Minnesota Twins announced on Wednesday that they placed rookie infielder Kaelen Culpepper (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring and recalled infielder Ben Ross from Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding move. Although Culpepper's hamstring injury is not believed to be serious, he will not be eligible to return until the final two games of the 2026 regular season at the end of September. Ross is making the start at the 6 for the Twins on Wednesday against the New York Yankees and left-hander Carlos Rodon, but Ryan Kreidler figures to see the most action at shortstop with Culpepper on the shelf in Minnesota. Culpepper, the team's No. 3 prospect at MLB Pipeline, has handled himself well at the plate in his first 109 big-league at-bats, hitting .275 with three home runs, 11 RBI, 15 runs scored, and one stolen base. The 23-year-old is expected to be the Twins' long-term option at the shortstop position going into the start of next season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Minnesota Twins
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Sep 16, 2026, 11:58 AM ET

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Walbert Urena has been one of the breakout success stories of the 2026 season, recording a 9-10 record with a 2.88 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, and 131 strikeouts across 137 1/3 innings (27 games). Urena's sinker-heavy approach limits his strikeout upside to some degree, but he's generated a 54.7% ground ball rate and has allowed just 0.59 HR/9. The 22-year-old has also been remarkably consistent in his first big-league season, recording 12 quality starts and allowing more than four earned runs in just one appearance. In leagues where he remains available on the waiver wire, Urena profiles as a high-end starting pitcher target for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 16, 2026, 11:58 AM ET

The St. Louis Cardinals announced on Wednesday that they activated rookie infielder JJ Wetherholt (wrist) from the 10-day injured list. Wetherholt is right back in the starting lineup on Wednesday against the visiting San Francisco Giants and right-hander Anthony Molina, starting at second base and batting leadoff in his return. He will return for the first time since late August while dealing with tendinitis in his right wrist. The 24-year-old left-handed-hitting infielder can still help fantasy managers battling for a championship in the final week and a half of the regular season. The former seventh overall selection from West Virginia in 2024 will return to a .242/.343/.370 slash line with a .713 OPS, 17 home runs, 48 RBI, 14 stolen bases, and 88 runs scored across his 505 at-bats. Wetherholt struggled in August before he was shut down, going 19-for-95 (.200) with a homer, four doubles, seven RBI, 19 runs scored, two steals, 15 walks, and 19 strikeouts in 25 games played. Hopefully, he will have better results on offense to close out the year with his wrist issues behind him.--Keith Hernandez
Source: St. Louis Cardinals
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Sep 16, 2026, 11:55 AM ET

Across 124 plate appearances since making his MLB debut in early August, Cincinnati Reds outfielder Hector Rodriguez is hitting .224/.274/.379 with five home runs, 12 RBI, and 14 runs scored. Swing-and-miss has been an issue for Rodriguez early in his big-league career, as he's struck out in 25.8% of his trips to the plate. His underlying batted-ball metrics don't leap off the page either, as he's posted just a 6.0% barrel rate and a 33.3% hard-hit rate. However, Rodriguez showcased high-end power upside in the minors this season, hitting 27 home runs across 455 plate appearances with Triple-A Louisville. He's also emerged as the everyday right fielder in Cincinnati, which figures to continue as the Reds try to evaluate their roster ahead of 2027. For fantasy managers searching for power potential on the waiver wire, Rodriguez is a logical target.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 16, 2026, 11:50 AM ET

Cleveland Guardians rookie outfielder Chase DeLauter (wrist) remains out of the starting lineup for Wednesday's contest against the division-rival Chicago White Sox, per MLB.com. Jo Adell will make another start in right field for Cleveland and will bat third against White Sox left-hander Anthony Kay. DeLauter will miss a second straight game after aggravating a right-wrist injury that has been giving him problems recently. With a scheduled day off coming on Thursday, the hope is that the left-handed-hitting outfielder will be ready to return for the start of a new series on Friday versus the Athletics. It is certainly bad timing for the Guardians to be without one of their most consistent hitters all year, as the former first-rounder has slashed .289/.362/.453 this year with an .815 OPS, 14 home runs, 62 RBI, 57 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases across his 464 at-bats in his first MLB campaign. Fantasy managers need to check back on Friday for an update on DeLauter.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
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Sep 16, 2026, 11:34 AM ET

Pittsburgh Pirates left-hander Mason Montgomery has arguably been his team's top relief option this season, recording a 2.73 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 95 strikeouts, 13 saves, and six wins across 62 2/3 innings (64 games). The hard-throwing southpaw is averaging 98.5 miles per hour on his fastball and has posted a ridiculous 37.5% strikeout rate while limiting his walk rate to a manageable 9.1%. While the Pirates deployed Montgomery in a high-leverage setup role for much of the season, he's taken over as the team's undisputed closer recently. Montgomery has already recorded six saves in September, and he has not allowed an earned run since late July. Heading into the final few weeks of the 2026 season, fantasy managers should view Montgomery as an elite closer option.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 16, 2026, 11:26 AM ET

Across 19 plate appearances since making his MLB debut on September 11, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder/designated hitter Josue De Paula is hitting .143 with one home run, three RBI, two runs scored, and one stolen base. While the 21-year-old has just two hits in his first five big-league games, he's drawn five walks while striking out just twice. De Paula was having an absolutely ridiculous season at Double-A Tulsa before getting called up, slashing .303/.401/.547 with 27 home runs, 104 RBI, 106 runs scored, and 31 stolen bases across 588 plate appearances. With Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (knee, biceps) currently on the injured list, De Paula appears to be in line for everyday playing time in Los Angeles. Heading into the final few weeks of the 2026 season, De Paula's massive five-category upside makes him a must-add player in leagues where he remains available on the waiver wire.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 16, 2026, 11:16 AM ET

Across 388 plate appearances in 2026, Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager is hitting .234/.325/.438 with 18 home runs, 45 RBI, 54 runs scored, and one stolen base. The 32-year-old's overall production is considerably below his career norm, and he's also missed time this season due to both back issues and a concussion. However, Seager's underlying batted-ball metrics remain very strong, as he's posted a 14.7% barrel rate and a 48.4% hard-hit rate. The veteran shortstop has also been hot of late, hitting .302 with five home runs and 11 RBI across 57 plate appearances in September. Seager's strikeout rate is up to a career-worst 22.9% in 2026, but he's struck out in just 17.8% of his trips to the plate since the All-Star break. Heading into the final few weeks of the regular season, Seager profiles as a high-end four-category producer for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 16, 2026, 11:07 AM ET

Across 659 plate appearances in 2026, San Diego Padres outfielder/second baseman Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .288/.356/.465 with 23 home runs, 78 RBI, 89 runs scored, and 35 stolen bases. The 27-year-old struggled through an extended power outage at the start of the year, hitting just one home run in 245 plate appearances through the end of May. However, Tatis Jr. has been scorching hot in the second half of the season, slashing .307/.383/.623 with 18 homers across 243 plate appearances since the All-Star break. He's been particularly molten in September, hitting .358 with six home runs and four stolen bases over his first 59 trips to the plate this month. Now that Tatis Jr.'s early-season struggles are fully behind him, he profiles as a five-category superstar for fantasy managers in the final weeks of 2026.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 15, 2026, 10:59 PM ET

Since returning from Tommy John surgery in late May, New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole has recorded an 8-9 record with a 3.67 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, and 117 strikeouts across 115 1/3 innings (20 starts). While the 36-year-old's numbers this year are strong, he's run into a bit of a rough patch lately. Across 16 2/3 innings (three starts) in September, Cole has allowed seven home runs and 12 earned runs while striking out just 12. Cole's HR/9 in 2026 is now up to 1.56, his worst mark since the shortened 2020 season. The veteran right-hander has struck out 24.6% of the batters he's faced while posting an elite 4.6% walk rate, so he remains an excellent source of WHIP and a solid source of strikeouts. However, it's possible that Cole may be fading a bit down the stretch in his first season back from elbow surgery.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 15, 2026, 10:52 PM ET

Seattle Mariners closer Andres Munoz has had a down year in 2026, recording a 4.25 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP with 86 strikeouts across 55 innings (58 games). Munoz's underlying numbers remain very strong, as he's averaged 99.7 miles per hour on his fastball and has posted an elite 37.4% strikeout rate. However, the 27-year-old's HR/9 has skyrocketed to 1.31, and he's blown a career-worst 10 saves. Between his issues with command (10% walk rate) and his penchant for giving up the long ball, Munoz has been prone to blow-up outings in 2026. His most recent appearance on Sunday was one such outing, as he allowed two earned runs across 2/3 of an inning to take the loss against the Athletics. Munoz remains a must-start closer for fantasy managers, but he never quite discovered his peak form this season.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 15, 2026, 10:38 PM ET

Chicago White Sox corner infielder Miguel Vargas has been one of the breakout success stories of the 2026 season, hitting .249/.358/.475 with 31 home runs, 84 RBI, 98 runs scored, and 19 stolen bases across 658 plate appearances. The 26-year-old's underlying metrics largely support his power emergence, as he's posted a 13.4% barrel rate and a 44.2% hard-hit rate. Vargas also offers an elite approach at the plate, logging a 13.7% walk rate while striking out in just 17.9% of his plate appearances. Vargas has also significantly boosted his aggression on the basepaths in recent games, going six-for-six as a base stealer in September. Heading into the final stretch of the regular season, Vargas profiles as an elite option at either third or first base for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 15, 2026, 10:28 PM ET

Across 223 plate appearances in 2026, Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Victor Mesa Jr. is hitting .257/.326/.510 with 13 home runs, 30 RBI, 32 runs scored, and nine stolen bases. The 25-year-old has been scorching hot in September, hitting .450 with three home runs and three stolen bases across 44 trips to the plate. The lefty-swinging Mesa Jr. has seen most of his playing time this year against right-handed pitching, but he's begun to see everyday playing time in the midst of his current hot streak. Mesa Jr.'s underlying metrics suggest that some slight regression might be coming, but he's still posted an 11.4% barrel rate while keeping his strikeout rate below 20%. With his ability to produce across all five categories, Mesa Jr. profiles as a priority waiver wire target going into the final stretch of the 2026 season.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 15, 2026, 10:21 PM ET

Minnesota Twins shortstop Kaelen Culpepper (leg) was removed in the sixth inning of his team's game against the New York Yankees on Tuesday after grabbing at his leg while running out a ground ball, per Twins beat writer Aaron Gleeman. Culpepper was hitless in three plate appearances before exiting the game. Culpepper returned to the lineup on Tuesday after missing two games with a shoulder injury, but it appears he could now be facing additional missed time. Across 120 plate appearances since making his MLB debut in early August, the 23-year-old is hitting .275/.333/.404 with three home runs, 11 RBI, 15 runs scored, and one stolen base. Twins utility man Ryan Kreidler replaced Culpepper at shortstop on Tuesday.--Will Brady
Source: Aaron Gleeman
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Sep 15, 2026, 10:12 PM ET

Washington Nationals infielder CJ Abrams (neck) was scratched from his team's lineup on Tuesday due to neck tightness, per Mark Zuckerman of Nats Journal. It's not yet clear if Abrams will require a trip to the injured list or if he will be able to return to Washington's lineup within the next few days. Across 613 plate appearances this season, the 25-year-old is hitting .264/.339/.494 with 30 home runs, 96 RBI, 88 runs scored, and 29 stolen bases. While Abrams has had an excellent year overall, his production has fallen off of late. Across 155 plate appearances since the start of August, Abrams is hitting just .192 with two home runs and a 33.5% strikeout rate. In addition to his current neck issue, Abrams has also dealt with back tightness. If he misses time, Nationals infielder Jorbit Vivas would likely see an increase in at-bats.--Will Brady
Source: Nats Journal - Mark Zuckerman
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Sep 15, 2026, 9:16 PM ET

Baltimore Orioles right-hander Shane Baz (elbow) was hit in what appeared to be his right elbow by a 105.1 mph comebacker off the bat of Mets infielder Bo Bichette on Tuesday night and was pulled from the contest, according to Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun. Baz tried to throw a warm-up pitch, and it went over the catcher's head. Before getting hit in the arm, Baz allowed three earned runs on seven hits (one homer) while walking two and striking out two in four innings to raise his ERA for the season to 4.11. The Orioles will likely send Baz for X-rays to see if he has a crack or break in his elbow. Even if he avoids a broken arm, there is no guarantee that he will be cleared to make his next start for Baltimore. The Orioles are technically still in the playoff hunt in the American League, coming into Tuesday's action three games out of the final wild-card spot, but with two teams in front of them. Baz came into his 30th start of 2026 with a league-high 15 losses, a 4.05 ERA (3.54 FIP), a 1.33 WHIP, and a 150:58 K:BB in 169 innings pitched.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Baltimore Sun - Matt Weyrich
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Sep 15, 2026, 9:10 PM ET

The Miami Marlins announced on Tuesday that they placed right-handed reliever Pete Fairbanks (hand) back on the 15-day injured list with right median nerve irritation in his right hand and recalled right-hander Bradley Blalock from Triple-A Jacksonville in a corresponding move. Fairbanks was called on to close things out against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night, but he was quickly pulled after losing sensation in his hand after just returning from the IL over the weekend. Right-hander Jack Ralston was given a chance to pick up his first career save, but he instead allowed a walk-off, game-winning home run to D-backs outfielder Corbin Carroll. With Fairbanks now lost for the remainder of the 2026 campaign, right-hander Calvin Faucher will likely go back to being the favorite for saves in the ninth inning for manager Clayton McCullough. This will be Fairbanks' third time going on the IL for the same injury, which is concerning as he heads into next season. He will finish the 2026 campaign with 19 saves, an ugly 6.31 ERA, and a 1.35 WHIP in only 41 1/3 innings pitched in his first year in South Beach.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Miami Marlins
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Set For His Third UFC Fight
Alexa Grasso

An Underdog At Noche UFC 4
Manon Fiorot

A Favorite At Noche UFC 4
Corbin Carroll

to Return to the Lineup on Friday
Jacob deGrom

Strikes Out 12 But Gets No-Decision on Thursday
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