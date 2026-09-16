Ryne Nelson Back From the 60-Day Injured List
Sep 16, 2026, 1:16 PM ETThe Arizona Diamondbacks are activating right-hander Ryne Nelson (elbow) from the 60-day injured list on Wednesday and will designate right-hander Derek Law for assignment in a corresponding move, according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports. It is good news for a Diamondbacks team chasing the final wild-card spot in the National League down the stretch, although Nelson will be returning to a relief role out of the bullpen after missing the last three months with a strained right elbow. He allowed two runs in 2 2/3 innings during two minor-league rehab outings for Triple-A Reno, striking out four and walking none. The 28-year-old former second-rounder in 2019 from Oregon has gone 3-5 this year with a 4.97 ERA (5.39 FIP) and 1.24 WHIP with 62 strikeouts and 22 walks in 83 1/3 innings pitched across his 15 starts in his fifth year in the majors. Nelson is not going to have any real fantasy value in the final week and a half of action as a reliever.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Arizona Sports - John Gambadoro
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Twins Place Kaelen Culpepper on Injured List With Hamstring Strain
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 1:07 PM ETThe Minnesota Twins announced on Wednesday that they placed rookie infielder Kaelen Culpepper (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring and recalled infielder Ben Ross from Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding move. Although Culpepper's hamstring injury is not believed to be serious, he will not be eligible to return until the final two games of the 2026 regular season at the end of September. Ross is making the start at the 6 for the Twins on Wednesday against the New York Yankees and left-hander Carlos Rodon, but Ryan Kreidler figures to see the most action at shortstop with Culpepper on the shelf in Minnesota. Culpepper, the team's No. 3 prospect at MLB Pipeline, has handled himself well at the plate in his first 109 big-league at-bats, hitting .275 with three home runs, 11 RBI, 15 runs scored, and one stolen base. The 23-year-old is expected to be the Twins' long-term option at the shortstop position going into the start of next season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Minnesota Twins
Walbert Urena Remains a High-End Starting Pitcher Target
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 16, 2026, 11:58 AM ETLos Angeles Angels starting pitcher Walbert Urena has been one of the breakout success stories of the 2026 season, recording a 9-10 record with a 2.88 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, and 131 strikeouts across 137 1/3 innings (27 games). Urena's sinker-heavy approach limits his strikeout upside to some degree, but he's generated a 54.7% ground ball rate and has allowed just 0.59 HR/9. The 22-year-old has also been remarkably consistent in his first big-league season, recording 12 quality starts and allowing more than four earned runs in just one appearance. In leagues where he remains available on the waiver wire, Urena profiles as a high-end starting pitcher target for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
JJ Wetherholt Activated And Starting on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 11:58 AM ETThe St. Louis Cardinals announced on Wednesday that they activated rookie infielder JJ Wetherholt (wrist) from the 10-day injured list. Wetherholt is right back in the starting lineup on Wednesday against the visiting San Francisco Giants and right-hander Anthony Molina, starting at second base and batting leadoff in his return. He will return for the first time since late August while dealing with tendinitis in his right wrist. The 24-year-old left-handed-hitting infielder can still help fantasy managers battling for a championship in the final week and a half of the regular season. The former seventh overall selection from West Virginia in 2024 will return to a .242/.343/.370 slash line with a .713 OPS, 17 home runs, 48 RBI, 14 stolen bases, and 88 runs scored across his 505 at-bats. Wetherholt struggled in August before he was shut down, going 19-for-95 (.200) with a homer, four doubles, seven RBI, 19 runs scored, two steals, 15 walks, and 19 strikeouts in 25 games played. Hopefully, he will have better results on offense to close out the year with his wrist issues behind him.--Keith Hernandez
Source: St. Louis Cardinals
Hector Rodriguez Remains an Intriguing Power Target on the Waiver Wire
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 16, 2026, 11:55 AM ETAcross 124 plate appearances since making his MLB debut in early August, Cincinnati Reds outfielder Hector Rodriguez is hitting .224/.274/.379 with five home runs, 12 RBI, and 14 runs scored. Swing-and-miss has been an issue for Rodriguez early in his big-league career, as he's struck out in 25.8% of his trips to the plate. His underlying batted-ball metrics don't leap off the page either, as he's posted just a 6.0% barrel rate and a 33.3% hard-hit rate. However, Rodriguez showcased high-end power upside in the minors this season, hitting 27 home runs across 455 plate appearances with Triple-A Louisville. He's also emerged as the everyday right fielder in Cincinnati, which figures to continue as the Reds try to evaluate their roster ahead of 2027. For fantasy managers searching for power potential on the waiver wire, Rodriguez is a logical target.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Chase DeLauter Out Again on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 11:50 AM ETCleveland Guardians rookie outfielder Chase DeLauter (wrist) remains out of the starting lineup for Wednesday's contest against the division-rival Chicago White Sox, per MLB.com. Jo Adell will make another start in right field for Cleveland and will bat third against White Sox left-hander Anthony Kay. DeLauter will miss a second straight game after aggravating a right-wrist injury that has been giving him problems recently. With a scheduled day off coming on Thursday, the hope is that the left-handed-hitting outfielder will be ready to return for the start of a new series on Friday versus the Athletics. It is certainly bad timing for the Guardians to be without one of their most consistent hitters all year, as the former first-rounder has slashed .289/.362/.453 this year with an .815 OPS, 14 home runs, 62 RBI, 57 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases across his 464 at-bats in his first MLB campaign. Fantasy managers need to check back on Friday for an update on DeLauter.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Mason Montgomery Has Emerged as an Elite Closer Option
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 16, 2026, 11:34 AM ETPittsburgh Pirates left-hander Mason Montgomery has arguably been his team's top relief option this season, recording a 2.73 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 95 strikeouts, 13 saves, and six wins across 62 2/3 innings (64 games). The hard-throwing southpaw is averaging 98.5 miles per hour on his fastball and has posted a ridiculous 37.5% strikeout rate while limiting his walk rate to a manageable 9.1%. While the Pirates deployed Montgomery in a high-leverage setup role for much of the season, he's taken over as the team's undisputed closer recently. Montgomery has already recorded six saves in September, and he has not allowed an earned run since late July. Heading into the final few weeks of the 2026 season, fantasy managers should view Montgomery as an elite closer option.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Josue De Paula a Must-Add Bat Amid Playing-Time Opportunity
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 16, 2026, 11:26 AM ETAcross 19 plate appearances since making his MLB debut on September 11, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder/designated hitter Josue De Paula is hitting .143 with one home run, three RBI, two runs scored, and one stolen base. While the 21-year-old has just two hits in his first five big-league games, he's drawn five walks while striking out just twice. De Paula was having an absolutely ridiculous season at Double-A Tulsa before getting called up, slashing .303/.401/.547 with 27 home runs, 104 RBI, 106 runs scored, and 31 stolen bases across 588 plate appearances. With Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (knee, biceps) currently on the injured list, De Paula appears to be in line for everyday playing time in Los Angeles. Heading into the final few weeks of the 2026 season, De Paula's massive five-category upside makes him a must-add player in leagues where he remains available on the waiver wire.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Corey Seager Has Returned to Vintage Form in September
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 16, 2026, 11:16 AM ETAcross 388 plate appearances in 2026, Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager is hitting .234/.325/.438 with 18 home runs, 45 RBI, 54 runs scored, and one stolen base. The 32-year-old's overall production is considerably below his career norm, and he's also missed time this season due to both back issues and a concussion. However, Seager's underlying batted-ball metrics remain very strong, as he's posted a 14.7% barrel rate and a 48.4% hard-hit rate. The veteran shortstop has also been hot of late, hitting .302 with five home runs and 11 RBI across 57 plate appearances in September. Seager's strikeout rate is up to a career-worst 22.9% in 2026, but he's struck out in just 17.8% of his trips to the plate since the All-Star break. Heading into the final few weeks of the regular season, Seager profiles as a high-end four-category producer for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Fernando Tatis Jr. Riding Extended Hot Streak to Begin September
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 16, 2026, 11:07 AM ETAcross 659 plate appearances in 2026, San Diego Padres outfielder/second baseman Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .288/.356/.465 with 23 home runs, 78 RBI, 89 runs scored, and 35 stolen bases. The 27-year-old struggled through an extended power outage at the start of the year, hitting just one home run in 245 plate appearances through the end of May. However, Tatis Jr. has been scorching hot in the second half of the season, slashing .307/.383/.623 with 18 homers across 243 plate appearances since the All-Star break. He's been particularly molten in September, hitting .358 with six home runs and four stolen bases over his first 59 trips to the plate this month. Now that Tatis Jr.'s early-season struggles are fully behind him, he profiles as a five-category superstar for fantasy managers in the final weeks of 2026.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Gerrit Cole's Production is Fading in September
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 15, 2026, 10:59 PM ETSince returning from Tommy John surgery in late May, New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole has recorded an 8-9 record with a 3.67 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, and 117 strikeouts across 115 1/3 innings (20 starts). While the 36-year-old's numbers this year are strong, he's run into a bit of a rough patch lately. Across 16 2/3 innings (three starts) in September, Cole has allowed seven home runs and 12 earned runs while striking out just 12. Cole's HR/9 in 2026 is now up to 1.56, his worst mark since the shortened 2020 season. The veteran right-hander has struck out 24.6% of the batters he's faced while posting an elite 4.6% walk rate, so he remains an excellent source of WHIP and a solid source of strikeouts. However, it's possible that Cole may be fading a bit down the stretch in his first season back from elbow surgery.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Andres Munoz's Home Run Issues Continue to Inflate His ERA
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 15, 2026, 10:52 PM ETSeattle Mariners closer Andres Munoz has had a down year in 2026, recording a 4.25 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP with 86 strikeouts across 55 innings (58 games). Munoz's underlying numbers remain very strong, as he's averaged 99.7 miles per hour on his fastball and has posted an elite 37.4% strikeout rate. However, the 27-year-old's HR/9 has skyrocketed to 1.31, and he's blown a career-worst 10 saves. Between his issues with command (10% walk rate) and his penchant for giving up the long ball, Munoz has been prone to blow-up outings in 2026. His most recent appearance on Sunday was one such outing, as he allowed two earned runs across 2/3 of an inning to take the loss against the Athletics. Munoz remains a must-start closer for fantasy managers, but he never quite discovered his peak form this season.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Miguel Vargas Showing Off Increased Speed in September
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 15, 2026, 10:38 PM ETChicago White Sox corner infielder Miguel Vargas has been one of the breakout success stories of the 2026 season, hitting .249/.358/.475 with 31 home runs, 84 RBI, 98 runs scored, and 19 stolen bases across 658 plate appearances. The 26-year-old's underlying metrics largely support his power emergence, as he's posted a 13.4% barrel rate and a 44.2% hard-hit rate. Vargas also offers an elite approach at the plate, logging a 13.7% walk rate while striking out in just 17.9% of his plate appearances. Vargas has also significantly boosted his aggression on the basepaths in recent games, going six-for-six as a base stealer in September. Heading into the final stretch of the regular season, Vargas profiles as an elite option at either third or first base for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Victor Mesa Jr. Emerging as a Priority Waiver Wire Target
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 15, 2026, 10:28 PM ETAcross 223 plate appearances in 2026, Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Victor Mesa Jr. is hitting .257/.326/.510 with 13 home runs, 30 RBI, 32 runs scored, and nine stolen bases. The 25-year-old has been scorching hot in September, hitting .450 with three home runs and three stolen bases across 44 trips to the plate. The lefty-swinging Mesa Jr. has seen most of his playing time this year against right-handed pitching, but he's begun to see everyday playing time in the midst of his current hot streak. Mesa Jr.'s underlying metrics suggest that some slight regression might be coming, but he's still posted an 11.4% barrel rate while keeping his strikeout rate below 20%. With his ability to produce across all five categories, Mesa Jr. profiles as a priority waiver wire target going into the final stretch of the 2026 season.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Kaelen Culpepper Exits Early on Tuesday with Apparent Leg Injury
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 15, 2026, 10:21 PM ETMinnesota Twins shortstop Kaelen Culpepper (leg) was removed in the sixth inning of his team's game against the New York Yankees on Tuesday after grabbing at his leg while running out a ground ball, per Twins beat writer Aaron Gleeman. Culpepper was hitless in three plate appearances before exiting the game. Culpepper returned to the lineup on Tuesday after missing two games with a shoulder injury, but it appears he could now be facing additional missed time. Across 120 plate appearances since making his MLB debut in early August, the 23-year-old is hitting .275/.333/.404 with three home runs, 11 RBI, 15 runs scored, and one stolen base. Twins utility man Ryan Kreidler replaced Culpepper at shortstop on Tuesday.--Will Brady
Source: Aaron Gleeman
CJ Abrams Scratched on Tuesday with Neck Tightness
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 15, 2026, 10:12 PM ETWashington Nationals infielder CJ Abrams (neck) was scratched from his team's lineup on Tuesday due to neck tightness, per Mark Zuckerman of Nats Journal. It's not yet clear if Abrams will require a trip to the injured list or if he will be able to return to Washington's lineup within the next few days. Across 613 plate appearances this season, the 25-year-old is hitting .264/.339/.494 with 30 home runs, 96 RBI, 88 runs scored, and 29 stolen bases. While Abrams has had an excellent year overall, his production has fallen off of late. Across 155 plate appearances since the start of August, Abrams is hitting just .192 with two home runs and a 33.5% strikeout rate. In addition to his current neck issue, Abrams has also dealt with back tightness. If he misses time, Nationals infielder Jorbit Vivas would likely see an increase in at-bats.--Will Brady
Source: Nats Journal - Mark Zuckerman
Shane Baz Hit on Elbow by Comebacker on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 15, 2026, 9:16 PM ETBaltimore Orioles right-hander Shane Baz (elbow) was hit in what appeared to be his right elbow by a 105.1 mph comebacker off the bat of Mets infielder Bo Bichette on Tuesday night and was pulled from the contest, according to Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun. Baz tried to throw a warm-up pitch, and it went over the catcher's head. Before getting hit in the arm, Baz allowed three earned runs on seven hits (one homer) while walking two and striking out two in four innings to raise his ERA for the season to 4.11. The Orioles will likely send Baz for X-rays to see if he has a crack or break in his elbow. Even if he avoids a broken arm, there is no guarantee that he will be cleared to make his next start for Baltimore. The Orioles are technically still in the playoff hunt in the American League, coming into Tuesday's action three games out of the final wild-card spot, but with two teams in front of them. Baz came into his 30th start of 2026 with a league-high 15 losses, a 4.05 ERA (3.54 FIP), a 1.33 WHIP, and a 150:58 K:BB in 169 innings pitched.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Baltimore Sun - Matt Weyrich
Pete Fairbanks Lands on Injured List Again With Nerve Irritation
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 15, 2026, 9:10 PM ETThe Miami Marlins announced on Tuesday that they placed right-handed reliever Pete Fairbanks (hand) back on the 15-day injured list with right median nerve irritation in his right hand and recalled right-hander Bradley Blalock from Triple-A Jacksonville in a corresponding move. Fairbanks was called on to close things out against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night, but he was quickly pulled after losing sensation in his hand after just returning from the IL over the weekend. Right-hander Jack Ralston was given a chance to pick up his first career save, but he instead allowed a walk-off, game-winning home run to D-backs outfielder Corbin Carroll. With Fairbanks now lost for the remainder of the 2026 campaign, right-hander Calvin Faucher will likely go back to being the favorite for saves in the ninth inning for manager Clayton McCullough. This will be Fairbanks' third time going on the IL for the same injury, which is concerning as he heads into next season. He will finish the 2026 campaign with 19 saves, an ugly 6.31 ERA, and a 1.35 WHIP in only 41 1/3 innings pitched in his first year in South Beach.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Miami Marlins
Trey Yesavage Struggles in Rehab Outing on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 15, 2026, 8:35 PM ETToronto Blue Jays right-hander Trey Yesavage (knee) threw 34 pitches and was unable to get out of the first inning in his minor-league rehab outing at Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, per Shi Davidi of Sportsnet. Yesavage sat at 93.3 mph with his fastball and topped out at 94.4 mph while giving up two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk. The Blue Jays' plan is to have Yesavage return from the 15-day injured list to make his next start next Monday in Baltimore against the division-rival Orioles, but it remains to be seen if that will still be the plan after his short outing on the farm on Tuesday. If Yesavage does return to the big-league rotation to begin next week, he will be an extremely risky fantasy baseball streamer in his return for the Jays. Going into MLB action on Tuesday, the Blue Jays are just one game behind the Cleveland Guardians for the final wild-card spot in the American League. Getting Yesavage back would be huge for the Jays in the final week of the regular season. The former first-rounder has gone 5-5 with a 3.65 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, and 91:46 K:BB in 93 2/3 innings across 18 starts in 2026 in his first full year in the majors.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Sportsnet - Shi Davidi
Jameson Taillon Says his "Season is Over"
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 15, 2026, 6:16 PM ETToronto Blue Jays right-hander Jameson Taillon (elbow), who is still seeking clarity on his elbow injury, is visiting with Dr. Keith Meister in Texas next Tuesday, according to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet. Taillon said "my season is over," but is "hopeful it's not anything super major, maybe an injection or two and a good offseason rehabbing, and I'll be in a good spot to build up." The 34-year-old veteran will wrap up his 10th year in the big leagues in 2026 with a 2-6 record, 5.65 ERA (6.60 FIP), 1.36 WHIP, and 76:32 K:BB in 86 innings over 18 starts with the Blue Jays and Chicago Cubs. Fifteen of his starts this year came for the Cubs. Taillon was in the final year of a four-year, $68 million contract that he signed with Chicago prior to the 2023 season, so the veteran right-handed hurler will enter unrestricted free agency in the offseason. Given his age and the fact that his campaign ended early with an elbow injury, we do not think that other MLB teams will be in a rush to sign him with a potential lockout on the horizon.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Sportsnet - Shi Davidi
Carlos Correa Won't Return This Season
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 15, 2026, 5:59 PM ETHouston Astros infielder Carlos Correa (ankle) will not return to the team this season, manager Joe Espada told Chandler Rome of The Athletic. It is not in the cards for Correa to return for a playoff run with the Astros after he had surgery on his ankle back in May. The 31-year-old former American League Rookie of the Year and three-time All-Star ended up playing in just 32 games (141 plate appearances) in his first full season back with the team in 2026 after he was traded back to the Astros from the Minnesota Twins last year. In his 32 games this season, Correa slashed a solid .279/.369/.418, but with only three home runs, 16 RBI, 22 runs scored, and a stolen base in his 12th year in the league. The veteran infielder is only rostered in 9% of Yahoo leagues, but the news that he will not return again in 2026 will limit the Astros' options on the infield going into the postseason. As long as Correa does not suffer a setback with his ankle in the offseason, he should be a full-go for spring training in 2027 if there is no lockout.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Chandler Rome