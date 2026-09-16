Fernando Tatis Jr. Riding Extended Hot Streak to Begin September
Sep 16, 2026, 11:07 AM ETAcross 659 plate appearances in 2026, San Diego Padres outfielder/second baseman Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .288/.356/.465 with 23 home runs, 78 RBI, 89 runs scored, and 35 stolen bases. The 27-year-old struggled through an extended power outage at the start of the year, hitting just one home run in 245 plate appearances through the end of May. However, Tatis Jr. has been scorching hot in the second half of the season, slashing .307/.383/.623 with 18 homers across 243 plate appearances since the All-Star break. He's been particularly molten in September, hitting .358 with six home runs and four stolen bases over his first 59 trips to the plate this month. Now that Tatis Jr.'s early-season struggles are fully behind him, he profiles as a five-category superstar for fantasy managers in the final weeks of 2026.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
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Gerrit Cole's Production is Fading in September
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 15, 2026, 10:59 PM ETSince returning from Tommy John surgery in late May, New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole has recorded an 8-9 record with a 3.67 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, and 117 strikeouts across 115 1/3 innings (20 starts). While the 36-year-old's numbers this year are strong, he's run into a bit of a rough patch lately. Across 16 2/3 innings (three starts) in September, Cole has allowed seven home runs and 12 earned runs while striking out just 12. Cole's HR/9 in 2026 is now up to 1.56, his worst mark since the shortened 2020 season. The veteran right-hander has struck out 24.6% of the batters he's faced while posting an elite 4.6% walk rate, so he remains an excellent source of WHIP and a solid source of strikeouts. However, it's possible that Cole may be fading a bit down the stretch in his first season back from elbow surgery.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Andres Munoz's Home Run Issues Continue to Inflate His ERA
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 15, 2026, 10:52 PM ETSeattle Mariners closer Andres Munoz has had a down year in 2026, recording a 4.25 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP with 86 strikeouts across 55 innings (58 games). Munoz's underlying numbers remain very strong, as he's averaged 99.7 miles per hour on his fastball and has posted an elite 37.4% strikeout rate. However, the 27-year-old's HR/9 has skyrocketed to 1.31, and he's blown a career-worst 10 saves. Between his issues with command (10% walk rate) and his penchant for giving up the long ball, Munoz has been prone to blow-up outings in 2026. His most recent appearance on Sunday was one such outing, as he allowed two earned runs across 2/3 of an inning to take the loss against the Athletics. Munoz remains a must-start closer for fantasy managers, but he never quite discovered his peak form this season.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Miguel Vargas Showing Off Increased Speed in September
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 15, 2026, 10:38 PM ETChicago White Sox corner infielder Miguel Vargas has been one of the breakout success stories of the 2026 season, hitting .249/.358/.475 with 31 home runs, 84 RBI, 98 runs scored, and 19 stolen bases across 658 plate appearances. The 26-year-old's underlying metrics largely support his power emergence, as he's posted a 13.4% barrel rate and a 44.2% hard-hit rate. Vargas also offers an elite approach at the plate, logging a 13.7% walk rate while striking out in just 17.9% of his plate appearances. Vargas has also significantly boosted his aggression on the basepaths in recent games, going six-for-six as a base stealer in September. Heading into the final stretch of the regular season, Vargas profiles as an elite option at either third or first base for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Victor Mesa Jr. Emerging as a Priority Waiver Wire Target
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 15, 2026, 10:28 PM ETAcross 223 plate appearances in 2026, Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Victor Mesa Jr. is hitting .257/.326/.510 with 13 home runs, 30 RBI, 32 runs scored, and nine stolen bases. The 25-year-old has been scorching hot in September, hitting .450 with three home runs and three stolen bases across 44 trips to the plate. The lefty-swinging Mesa Jr. has seen most of his playing time this year against right-handed pitching, but he's begun to see everyday playing time in the midst of his current hot streak. Mesa Jr.'s underlying metrics suggest that some slight regression might be coming, but he's still posted an 11.4% barrel rate while keeping his strikeout rate below 20%. With his ability to produce across all five categories, Mesa Jr. profiles as a priority waiver wire target going into the final stretch of the 2026 season.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Kaelen Culpepper Exits Early on Tuesday with Apparent Leg Injury
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 15, 2026, 10:21 PM ETMinnesota Twins shortstop Kaelen Culpepper (leg) was removed in the sixth inning of his team's game against the New York Yankees on Tuesday after grabbing at his leg while running out a ground ball, per Twins beat writer Aaron Gleeman. Culpepper was hitless in three plate appearances before exiting the game. Culpepper returned to the lineup on Tuesday after missing two games with a shoulder injury, but it appears he could now be facing additional missed time. Across 120 plate appearances since making his MLB debut in early August, the 23-year-old is hitting .275/.333/.404 with three home runs, 11 RBI, 15 runs scored, and one stolen base. Twins utility man Ryan Kreidler replaced Culpepper at shortstop on Tuesday.--Will Brady
Source: Aaron Gleeman
CJ Abrams Scratched on Tuesday with Neck Tightness
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 15, 2026, 10:12 PM ETWashington Nationals infielder CJ Abrams (neck) was scratched from his team's lineup on Tuesday due to neck tightness, per Mark Zuckerman of Nats Journal. It's not yet clear if Abrams will require a trip to the injured list or if he will be able to return to Washington's lineup within the next few days. Across 613 plate appearances this season, the 25-year-old is hitting .264/.339/.494 with 30 home runs, 96 RBI, 88 runs scored, and 29 stolen bases. While Abrams has had an excellent year overall, his production has fallen off of late. Across 155 plate appearances since the start of August, Abrams is hitting just .192 with two home runs and a 33.5% strikeout rate. In addition to his current neck issue, Abrams has also dealt with back tightness. If he misses time, Nationals infielder Jorbit Vivas would likely see an increase in at-bats.--Will Brady
Source: Nats Journal - Mark Zuckerman
Shane Baz Hit on Elbow by Comebacker on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 15, 2026, 9:16 PM ETBaltimore Orioles right-hander Shane Baz (elbow) was hit in what appeared to be his right elbow by a 105.1 mph comebacker off the bat of Mets infielder Bo Bichette on Tuesday night and was pulled from the contest, according to Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun. Baz tried to throw a warm-up pitch, and it went over the catcher's head. Before getting hit in the arm, Baz allowed three earned runs on seven hits (one homer) while walking two and striking out two in four innings to raise his ERA for the season to 4.11. The Orioles will likely send Baz for X-rays to see if he has a crack or break in his elbow. Even if he avoids a broken arm, there is no guarantee that he will be cleared to make his next start for Baltimore. The Orioles are technically still in the playoff hunt in the American League, coming into Tuesday's action three games out of the final wild-card spot, but with two teams in front of them. Baz came into his 30th start of 2026 with a league-high 15 losses, a 4.05 ERA (3.54 FIP), a 1.33 WHIP, and a 150:58 K:BB in 169 innings pitched.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Baltimore Sun - Matt Weyrich
Pete Fairbanks Lands on Injured List Again With Nerve Irritation
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 15, 2026, 9:10 PM ETThe Miami Marlins announced on Tuesday that they placed right-handed reliever Pete Fairbanks (hand) back on the 15-day injured list with right median nerve irritation in his right hand and recalled right-hander Bradley Blalock from Triple-A Jacksonville in a corresponding move. Fairbanks was called on to close things out against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night, but he was quickly pulled after losing sensation in his hand after just returning from the IL over the weekend. Right-hander Jack Ralston was given a chance to pick up his first career save, but he instead allowed a walk-off, game-winning home run to D-backs outfielder Corbin Carroll. With Fairbanks now lost for the remainder of the 2026 campaign, right-hander Calvin Faucher will likely go back to being the favorite for saves in the ninth inning for manager Clayton McCullough. This will be Fairbanks' third time going on the IL for the same injury, which is concerning as he heads into next season. He will finish the 2026 campaign with 19 saves, an ugly 6.31 ERA, and a 1.35 WHIP in only 41 1/3 innings pitched in his first year in South Beach.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Miami Marlins
Trey Yesavage Struggles in Rehab Outing on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 15, 2026, 8:35 PM ETToronto Blue Jays right-hander Trey Yesavage (knee) threw 34 pitches and was unable to get out of the first inning in his minor-league rehab outing at Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, per Shi Davidi of Sportsnet. Yesavage sat at 93.3 mph with his fastball and topped out at 94.4 mph while giving up two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk. The Blue Jays' plan is to have Yesavage return from the 15-day injured list to make his next start next Monday in Baltimore against the division-rival Orioles, but it remains to be seen if that will still be the plan after his short outing on the farm on Tuesday. If Yesavage does return to the big-league rotation to begin next week, he will be an extremely risky fantasy baseball streamer in his return for the Jays. Going into MLB action on Tuesday, the Blue Jays are just one game behind the Cleveland Guardians for the final wild-card spot in the American League. Getting Yesavage back would be huge for the Jays in the final week of the regular season. The former first-rounder has gone 5-5 with a 3.65 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, and 91:46 K:BB in 93 2/3 innings across 18 starts in 2026 in his first full year in the majors.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Sportsnet - Shi Davidi
Jameson Taillon Says his "Season is Over"
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 15, 2026, 6:16 PM ETToronto Blue Jays right-hander Jameson Taillon (elbow), who is still seeking clarity on his elbow injury, is visiting with Dr. Keith Meister in Texas next Tuesday, according to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet. Taillon said "my season is over," but is "hopeful it's not anything super major, maybe an injection or two and a good offseason rehabbing, and I'll be in a good spot to build up." The 34-year-old veteran will wrap up his 10th year in the big leagues in 2026 with a 2-6 record, 5.65 ERA (6.60 FIP), 1.36 WHIP, and 76:32 K:BB in 86 innings over 18 starts with the Blue Jays and Chicago Cubs. Fifteen of his starts this year came for the Cubs. Taillon was in the final year of a four-year, $68 million contract that he signed with Chicago prior to the 2023 season, so the veteran right-handed hurler will enter unrestricted free agency in the offseason. Given his age and the fact that his campaign ended early with an elbow injury, we do not think that other MLB teams will be in a rush to sign him with a potential lockout on the horizon.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Sportsnet - Shi Davidi
Carlos Correa Won't Return This Season
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 15, 2026, 5:59 PM ETHouston Astros infielder Carlos Correa (ankle) will not return to the team this season, manager Joe Espada told Chandler Rome of The Athletic. It is not in the cards for Correa to return for a playoff run with the Astros after he had surgery on his ankle back in May. The 31-year-old former American League Rookie of the Year and three-time All-Star ended up playing in just 32 games (141 plate appearances) in his first full season back with the team in 2026 after he was traded back to the Astros from the Minnesota Twins last year. In his 32 games this season, Correa slashed a solid .279/.369/.418, but with only three home runs, 16 RBI, 22 runs scored, and a stolen base in his 12th year in the league. The veteran infielder is only rostered in 9% of Yahoo leagues, but the news that he will not return again in 2026 will limit the Astros' options on the infield going into the postseason. As long as Correa does not suffer a setback with his ankle in the offseason, he should be a full-go for spring training in 2027 if there is no lockout.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Chandler Rome
Phillies Putting Jesus Luzardo on Injured List With Shoulder Inflammation
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 15, 2026, 5:10 PM ETThe Philadelphia Phillies are placing left-hander Jesus Luzardo (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday with inflammation in his left shoulder, according to Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Luzardo will not be eligible to return from the IL until the last game of the 2026 regular season. The Phillies were hoping that the inflammation would leave Luzardo's shoulder after he did not throw for two days, but that did not end up being the case. Interim manager Don Mattingly did not rule out Luzardo making a start in the playoffs (if the Phillies qualify) in October. It is a premature ending to what has been a great season for the 28-year-old southpaw, who has gone 14-5 with a 2.87 ERA (2.78 FIP) and 1.08 WHIP with a career-high 221 strikeouts and 52 walks in 178 2/3 innings across his 29 starts as a first-time All-Star in his second year in Philly. The move to put Luzardo on the IL comes after the Phillies scratched him from his most recent start on Saturday against the division-rival Atlanta Braves due to shoulder stiffness and inflammation.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Philadelphia Inquirer - Scott Lauber
Joc Pederson Dealing With Hand Fracture
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 15, 2026, 4:53 PM ETTexas Rangers outfielder Joc Pederson (hand) is dealing with a small fracture of a bone in his left hand, but he will attempt to play through the injury based on pain tolerance, according to Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News. The immediate issue for the Rangers is to reduce swelling in the area to allow him to properly grip and swing a bat. With Texas facing Boston Red Sox left-hander Patrick Sandoval on Tuesday, Pederson will start on the bench, with catcher Elias Diaz serving as the designated hitter and batting eighth. Pederson's injury is the result of being hit by a fastball from Diamondbacks right-hander Brandon Pfaadt on Saturday. The lefty slugger was wearing an infrared glove designed to promote circulation and recovery, and he is also loading up on compression fabric to boost circulation while taking anti-inflammatories to reduce swelling in his hand. The 34-year-old veteran shares the team lead in homers with Jake Burger at 26, but he is coming off a month of August where he hit .138 (9-for-65) with four homers, seven RBI, seven runs, nine walks, and 21 strikeouts in 27 games. Despite his power from the left side, Pederson is rostered in only 4% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Dallas Morning News - Evan Grant
Maikel Garcia Reinstated and Starting on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 15, 2026, 4:42 PM ETThe Kansas City Royals announced on Tuesday that they reinstated infielder/outfielder Maikel Garcia (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list and optioned outfielder Matthew Lugo to Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move. Garcia will immediately return to Tuesday's starting lineup against the hosting Houston Astros and right-hander Hunter Brown, starting at third base and batting cleanup for the Royals. The 26-year-old Venezuelan returns for the final couple of weeks of the regular season as he looks to turn his season around in short order. Garcia has been a major disappointment for fantasy managers this year, playing in only 73 games due to injury and hitting .269/.324/.385 with a .709 OPS, only three home runs, 32 RBI, 34 runs scored, and five stolen bases across 309 plate appearances in his fifth year in the big leagues. It is especially disappointing when considering that Garcia was a first-time All-Star in 2025, when he slashed .286/.351/.449 with 16 homers, 74 RBI, 23 steals, and 81 runs scored in 160 games.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Kansas City Royals
Chase DeLauter Sidelined Again With Wrist Issue
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 15, 2026, 4:28 PM ETCleveland Guardians rookie outfielder Chase DeLauter (wrist) felt his right-wrist issue again in his final at-bat on Monday night and came in sore on Tuesday, which is why he is out of the starting lineup against the division-rival Chicago White Sox, according to Tim Stebbins of MLB.com. Manager Stephen Vogt said that DeLauter is day-to-day. Outfielder Angel Martinez (side) is also day-to-day and is out of the starting nine, giving Jo Adell a start in right field while he bats third for Cleveland on Tuesday against White Sox left-hander Chris Murphy. DeLauter's wrist injury caused him to miss four straight games recently, and he apparently is not fully recovered. The 24-year-old left-handed slugger is day-to-day for now, but if he cannot play through the end of the week, the Guards might be forced to shut him down for the remainder of the 2026 season. DeLauter has been excellent in his first 464 major-league at-bats this year, slashing .289/.362/.453 with an .815 OPS, 14 homers, 62 RBI, 57 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases. He has cooled off a bit after a blistering month of August, though, and has gone 9-for-37 (.243) with a homer, four doubles, two RBI, two runs, and two steals in 10 games so far in September.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Tim Stebbins
Kaelen Culpepper Back in Action for Twins on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 15, 2026, 4:04 PM ETMinnesota Twins shortstop prospect Kaelen Culpepper (shoulder) and corner infielder Royce Lewis (shoulder) are both back from their shoulder injuries on Tuesday against the visiting New York Yankees and left-hander Max Fried at Target Field, according to MLB.com. Culpepper is starting at short and batting second, with Lewis manning first base and hitting fifth for the Twins. Culpepper has never faced Fried, while Lewis is hitless against him in just three at-bats. The 23-year-old Culpepper missed the last two games after being hit by a pitch on his shoulder on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, but he is back now and looking to continue his strong start in his MLB debut late this season. The former 21st overall pick in 2024 from Kansas State has gone 30-for-106 (.283) with three home runs, 11 RBI, 15 runs scored, and a stolen base in Minnesota in his first 30 MLB games, and he will close out the year as the Twins' primary shortstop.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Carlos Lagrange Expected to Return on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 15, 2026, 1:49 PM ETNew York Yankees right-handed pitching prospect Carlos Lagrange (shoulder) is expected to see action on Tuesday with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as he returns from a stay on the seven-day injured list, according to Francys Romero. It will be Lagrange's first official appearance since June 28. Lagrange, the team's No. 4 overall prospect at MLB Pipeline, will return to a 1-4 record, 4.55 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, and 83:33 K:BB in 63 1/3 innings across 18 appearances (11 starts) for the Rail Riders in 2026. He is coming off a sprained right shoulder that shut him down in early July. If not for his shoulder injury, Lagrange might have been a candidate to join New York's starting rotation late in the year, but because of all the time he missed this summer, the Yankees have already stated that he is unlikely to join them for the remainder of the year, even in the postseason. The 6-foot-7, 248-pounder has a fastball that can hit triple digits and three secondary pitches that also miss bats, so he will certainly be in the mix for an early-season MLB debut in 2027.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Francys Romero
Max Meyer Shut Down For Rest of the Season
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 15, 2026, 1:37 PM ETThe Miami Marlins announced on Monday that right-hander Max Meyer (neck) will be shut down for the rest of the 2026 season, according to MLB.com's Jesse Borek. Meyer, who is currently on the 15-day injured list with a neck strain, has discontinued his throwing program and will undergo further evaluation. "He tried to get back going there, and he just wasn't able to get past the hump as he started throwing again," manager Clayton McCullough said of Meyer. "Even if we have a miracle finish here and we're able to play beyond the regular season, Max just wasn't going to have the time necessary to build up and get back to pitching." His last start will end up being on July 18, in which he lasted only three innings against the Milwaukee Brewers. It is a frustrating end to Meyer's 2026 season, but it does not take away from the fact that he was a first-time All-Star. He ranked tied for 10th among qualifying National League pitchers in fWAR (2.3) and held opposing hitters to a .206 average in the first half, mostly on the back of his nasty sweeper/slider combination that ranked in the 98th percentile in breaking ball run value (13).--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Jesse Borek
Pete Fairbanks Dealing With More Nerve Irritation in his Hand
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 15, 2026, 1:30 PM ETJust two days after returning from the injured list, Miami Marlins right-handed closer Pete Fairbanks (hand) left his save opportunity early on Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks with more nerve irritation in his right hand, according to Jesse Borek of MLB.com. Fairbanks recently missed time due to a right median nerve irritation, an issue that caused his hand to go numb after throwing a pitch. "He's certainly frustrated," said manager Clayton McCullough. "I feel bad for Pete. He's worked hard to try to come back from this, and then to go back out, second appearance off the IL, and have a similar feeling that he did, I feel for him right now." The issue first popped up all the way back on April 27, and he was put on the IL the following day. Fairbanks said the latest bout of irritation was the worst that the injury has been. When he has been available, it has been a rocky year, as he entered Monday night with a 6.10 ERA, which is on pace to be the highest of his big-league career since he had a 6.86 ERA in 21 innings in 2019. Right-hander Jack Ralston was brought in to try to lock down his first major-league save, but he gave up a walk-off home run to outfielder Corbin Carroll. Fairbanks figures to be shut down for the rest of the season with limited time remaining on the schedule.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Jesse Borek
Brandon Woodruff Throwing Out to 105 Feet
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 15, 2026, 1:20 PM ETMilwaukee Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) is throwing out to 105 feet, according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. The plan is to "re-evaluate for mound readiness at the end of September." Woodruff's return to the Brewers this year is still to be determined. Woodruff avoided season-ending shoulder surgery for a capsule injury in his right arm in July, and he has been working his way back ever since. The 33-year-old veteran will not rejoin the Brew Crew for the end of the regular season in September, but there is still a chance that he could be an option for them (most likely as a reliever) in the postseason in October. The two-time All-Star has had trouble staying healthy since 2023, as he made just 11 starts that year before missing all of the 2024 campaign. Woodruff has made 21 starts in the last two seasons combined, including just nine in 2026, going 2-2 with a 2.98 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, and 47:10 K:BB in 45 1/3 innings. The Brewers probably are not holding their breath in hopes that Woodruff will make a significant impact for them in the playoffs.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Adam McCalvy