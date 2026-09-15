Pete Fairbanks Dealing With More Nerve Irritation in his Hand
Sep 15, 2026, 1:30 PM ETJust two days after returning from the injured list, Miami Marlins right-handed closer Pete Fairbanks (hand) left his save opportunity early on Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks with more nerve irritation in his right hand, according to Jesse Borek of MLB.com. Fairbanks recently missed time due to a right median nerve irritation, an issue that caused his hand to go numb after throwing a pitch. "He's certainly frustrated," said manager Clayton McCullough. "I feel bad for Pete. He's worked hard to try to come back from this, and then to go back out, second appearance off the IL, and have a similar feeling that he did, I feel for him right now." The issue first popped up all the way back on April 27, and he was put on the IL the following day. Fairbanks said the latest bout of irritation was the worst that the injury has been. When he has been available, it has been a rocky year, as he entered Monday night with a 6.10 ERA, which is on pace to be the highest of his big-league career since he had a 6.86 ERA in 21 innings in 2019. Right-hander Jack Ralston was brought in to try to lock down his first major-league save, but he gave up a walk-off home run to outfielder Corbin Carroll. Fairbanks figures to be shut down for the rest of the season with limited time remaining on the schedule.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Jesse Borek
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Brandon Woodruff Throwing Out to 105 Feet
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 15, 2026, 1:20 PM ETMilwaukee Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) is throwing out to 105 feet, according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. The plan is to "re-evaluate for mound readiness at the end of September." Woodruff's return to the Brewers this year is still to be determined. Woodruff avoided season-ending shoulder surgery for a capsule injury in his right arm in July, and he has been working his way back ever since. The 33-year-old veteran will not rejoin the Brew Crew for the end of the regular season in September, but there is still a chance that he could be an option for them (most likely as a reliever) in the postseason in October. The two-time All-Star has had trouble staying healthy since 2023, as he made just 11 starts that year before missing all of the 2024 campaign. Woodruff has made 21 starts in the last two seasons combined, including just nine in 2026, going 2-2 with a 2.98 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, and 47:10 K:BB in 45 1/3 innings. The Brewers probably are not holding their breath in hopes that Woodruff will make a significant impact for them in the playoffs.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Adam McCalvy
Shane McClanahan has a "Long Way to Go" Before Returning
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 15, 2026, 1:12 PM ETTampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash said that left-hander Shane McClanahan (forearm) has resumed playing catch, but that he still has a "long way to go" before being reinstated from the 15-day injured list, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. The Rays probably are not going to rush McClanahan back, so there is merely a small chance that he will make it back before the end of September. The 29-year-old southpaw has been sidelined since earlier this month with tightness in his left forearm. The Rays' primary goal is most likely to have McClanahan available as either a starter or a reliever for the start of the postseason in October. McClanahan missed all of 2024 and 2025 due to Tommy John surgery, but he returned this year and has made 24 starts (118 innings), going 10-7 with a 3.36 ERA (3.50 FIP) and 1.12 WHIP with 106 strikeouts and 39 walks. Getting him back as a starter for the postseason would be huge for the Rays, but fantasy managers should not expect anything else out of him in 2026 in what has been a successful return from elbow surgery.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Tampa Bay Times - Marc Topkin
Dodgers Option Emmet Sheehan to Triple-A
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 14, 2026, 11:47 PM ETThe Los Angeles Dodgers optioned right-hander Emmet Sheehan to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, manager Dave Roberts told Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Reliever Paul Gervase has been called up in a corresponding move to give the Dodgers a fresh bullpen arm. The 26-year-old Sheehan looked great in his return to the big-league starting rotation, albeit in just two starts, allowing one earned run on five hits while walking two and striking out 15 in 11 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds and Miami Marlins. He will go back down to the minors for now but could resurface with the Dodgers out of the bullpen for the playoffs in October. The former sixth-rounder in 2021 from Boston College has gone 5-8 for the Blue this year with a 4.79 ERA (4.48 FIP) and 1.21 WHIP with a career-high 123 strikeouts and 32 walks in 107 innings pitched across his 22 starts in just his third big-league campaign. Despite his inconsistency, Sheehan is still an intriguing developmental arm for the Dodgers with plenty of swing-and-miss stuff.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Fabian Ardaya
Edwin Diaz "Needs to Pitch Better" to Return to Dodgers
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 14, 2026, 11:39 PM ETLos Angeles Dodgers right-handed reliever Edwin Diaz (neck), who allowed five earned runs on two hits with three walks and one strikeout in two-thirds of an inning in a minor-league rehab outing on Sunday, will have another outing for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, according to Sonja Chen of MLB.com. Diaz was supposed to have a short rehab assignment before returning from the 15-day injured list, but the Dodgers have not seen enough from him. "He needs to pitch better. It hasn't been good," manager Dave Roberts said. In 3 1/3 total rehab innings, the 32-year-old veteran reliever has allowed six runs while walking four and striking out seven. Diaz also missed a large chunk of the 2026 season after having surgery to remove loose bodies from his right elbow, and he has been out since the middle of August with inflammation in his neck. When active, the three-time All-Star has been a massive free-agent bust for the Dodgers, going 2-2 with an 11.85 ERA, 2.56 WHIP, seven saves, and 19 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings at the major-league level. Diaz almost certainly will be pitching in low-leverage situations out of the bullpen when he returns from the IL, and if he continues to pitch poorly, he could be left off the Dodgers' postseason roster in October.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Sonja Chen
Dansby Swanson Could Return From Injured List on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 14, 2026, 11:29 PM ETChicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson (oblique) will play on a minor-league rehab assignment on Tuesday and Wednesday with the Triple-A Iowa Cubs, according to Taylor McGregor of the Marquee Sports Network. If all goes well, Swanson will join the team for Friday's series opener against the division-rival Cincinnati Reds. The 32-year-old veteran shortstop has been on the shelf since mid-August with an oblique strain, but he looks ready to return to action this weekend to try to help the Cubbies get into the playoffs for the final couple of weeks of the regular season. The two-time All-Star will be returning to a .216/.300/.404 slash line with a .704 OPS, 18 home runs, 66 RBI, 17 stolen bases, and 78 runs scored across his 119 games and 458 plate appearances. While Swanson still has an outside chance at his second straight 20-20 season in his 11th year in the majors, he has hit a career-worst .216 this season with just a .300 on-base percentage, which ties his career low from a season ago. In 27 games in the second half before his oblique strain, Swanson had just two home runs, eight RBI, and five steals after he hit 16 long balls in the first half of 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Marquee Sports Network - Taylor McGregor
Rafael Devers to Have Season-Ending Core-Muscle Surgery on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 14, 2026, 6:53 PM ETSan Francisco Giants first baseman Rafael Devers (core) will have season-ending surgery on Tuesday in Philadelphia to fix a left-sided core-muscle injury, according to Zach Sweet of MLB.com. The Giants said they will provide an update on his recovery timeline after the surgery. The Giants placed Devers on the 60-day injured list on Sunday, putting an end to his 2026 campaign. The 29-year-old left-handed slugger will finish his first full season in the Bay Area with a .258/.340/.525 slash line, an .865 OPS, 37 home runs, 98 RBI, and 88 runs scored in 148 games and 633 plate appearances. Devers is currently leading the league with 36 doubles after a recent offensive barrage in the second half of the season. The three-time All-Star went off in August with a .272 average (28-for-103) with eight home runs, five doubles, 18 RBI, and 22 runs scored in 28 games played. Devers got off to an icy start in 2026 by hitting .207 (25-for-121), but he turned things around quickly in May and finished with his second straight 35-plus-homer season. The Dominican first baseman has reached the 30-homer mark in four of the last six seasons with the Giants and Boston Red Sox.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Zach Sweet
Shohei Ohtani to Hit Off a Tee on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 14, 2026, 5:15 PM ETLos Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said on Monday that two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani (knee, biceps) will swing a bat and hit off a tee on Tuesday, according to David Vassegh of 570 AM LA Sports. Nagging left-knee and right-biceps injuries finally landed Ohtani on the injured list last Friday, but the fact that he is ready to resume baseball activities is a good sign that he will be able to return towards the tail end of the regular season at the end of September, barring a setback. The Dodgers will be hoping that the four-time MVP can finally put his knee and biceps injuries in the past and help the Blue get into a third straight World Series. The six-time All-Star has hit .277/.380/.522 this year with a .902 OPS, 30 home runs, 80 RBI, 89 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases in his 502 at-bats, but his offensive production had been tailing off before the Dodgers put him on the IL last week. Ohtani hit only .241 (26-for-108) with six homers, three doubles, two triples, 13 RBI, 16 runs, and four stolen bases in 27 games in August, but he had gone just 1-for-9 with three walks and six strikeouts in the first three games of September. Outfield prospect Josue De Paula was called up last week and has been seeing some at-bats at the designated hitter spot for L.A. with Ohtani out.--Keith Hernandez
Source: 570 AM LA Sports - David Vassegh
Kaelen Culpepper Remains Out With Shoulder Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 14, 2026, 5:07 PM ETMinnesota Twins shortstop prospect Kaelen Culpepper (shoulder) and corner infielder Royce Lewis (shoulder) both remain out of Monday's starting lineup against the New York Yankees due to shoulder injuries, according to MLB.com. Culpepper is missing a second straight start after being hit by a pitch on Saturday night. Lewis left the series finale on Sunday against the division-rival Cleveland Guardians with soreness in his left shoulder. Ryan Kreidler is starting at the 6 and batting eighth on Monday, with Victor Caratini starting at first base and hitting seventh against Yankees right-hander Will Warren. Culpepper, the team's No. 3 overall prospect per MLB Pipeline, has looked good so far in his first 30 big-league games with the Twins, slashing .283/.342/.415 with a .757 OPS, three home runs, five doubles, 11 RBI, 15 runs scored, and one steal in 117 plate appearances. Fantasy managers should consider both players day-to-day for now and check back to see if they are available to return for Game 2 of the series against the Yankees on Tuesday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Shane Bieber to Throw a Side Session Off the Mound on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 14, 2026, 4:49 PM ETToronto Blue Jays veteran right-hander Shane Bieber (shoulder) will throw a side session off a mound on Tuesday, according to Keegan Matheson of MLB.com. Bieber will still need to build up and face live hitters, so it will be a "time crunch" for him to get back for the final series of the regular season at the end of September. The 31-year-old former Cy Young winner and two-time All-Star is trying to work his way back to potentially help out of the Jays' bullpen to close out the regular season, but there will not be any guarantees. Bieber started only nine combined regular-season games in 2024 and 2025, but he made it back late last year to help guide Toronto to a World Series appearance. In 11 starts (55 2/3 innings pitched) in his second season with the Blue Jays in 2026, he has gone 5-2 with a 4.37 ERA (5.15 FIP) and 1.42 WHIP with 44 strikeouts and 24 walks. Although the Blue Jays are in fourth place in the American League East and 15.5 games out of first place, they are currently just one game back of the Cleveland Guardians for the final wild-card spot.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Keegan Matheson
Luis Severino Expected to Have a Normal Offseason
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 14, 2026, 3:43 PM ETAthletics veteran right-hander Luis Severino (shoulder) "looked good" in a Sept. 12 bullpen session at Sutter Health Park but will not pitch again for the team in 2026, according to MLB.com. Severino, who was moved to the 60-day injured list on June 21, is expected to have a normal offseason. The 32-year-old veteran and two-time All-Star ended up making only 12 starts (62 2/3 innings) in his second year in Sacramento and went 2-6 with a 4.16 ERA (4.48 FIP) and 1.47 WHIP with 65 strikeouts and 31 walks for the A's. Severino was able to throw a bullpen session over the weekend on Saturday, but with the A's out of the playoff picture, he will not make another start for the team this year. After a disappointing and injury-plagued year, the expectation is that Severino will pick up his $22 million player option for the 2027 campaign instead of opting out to hit a free-agent market ahead of a potential lengthy lockout.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Devin Williams Faces Hitters, Could Return This Weekend
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 14, 2026, 3:35 PM ETNew York Mets right-handed reliever Devin Williams (shoulder), who is on the 15-day injured list with a strained right shoulder, faced hitters at Citi Field on Monday and will do so again on Thursday, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. Williams does not expect to need to go on a minor-league rehab assignment, which means he could be reinstated from the IL as soon as this weekend if all goes well with his throwing session on Thursday. Even if Williams is ready to return this weekend, the Mets could stick him in a low-leverage bullpen role, with right-hander Kodai Senga successfully transitioning into the Mets' closer role of late. It is actually a bit of a surprise that the 31-year-old Williams is attempting to come back this year with the Mets out of the playoff picture. The two-time All-Star has had another underwhelming season in 2026 with the Mets, posting a 4.66 ERA (3.10 FIP), a 1.65 WHIP, 16 saves, 51 strikeouts, and 21 walks in 38 2/3 innings out of the bullpen. Williams is still rostered in 69% of Yahoo leagues, but there is a good chance he will not pick up another save the rest of the year.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Anthony DiComo
JJ Wetherholt to Go Through Full Workout on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 14, 2026, 3:29 PM ETSt. Louis Cardinals rookie infielder JJ Wetherholt (wrist) is scheduled to go through a full pre-game workout on Tuesday after he hits off a pitching machine on Monday, according to Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Wetherholt is working his way back from tendinitis in his right wrist that had been bothering him for some time. The 24-year-old is making good progress, but if he returns for the Cardinals this year, it might only be for the final homestand of the 2026 campaign, so fantasy managers should not bank on any production from him during the postseason. All in all, it was a successful first year in the big leagues for Wetherholt, as he has hit .242/.343/.370 with a .713 OPS, 17 home runs, 48 RBI, 14 stolen bases, and 88 runs scored across 130 games and 586 plate appearances. Wetherholt has clear 20-20 potential going into his sophomore season in 2027 as the Cardinals' regular option at second base.--Keith Hernandez
Source: St. Louis Post-Dispatch - Daniel Guerrero
Carlos Correa to Rejoin Astros on Next Homestand
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 14, 2026, 3:22 PM ETHouston Astros manager Joe Espada said that the team would like veteran infielder Carlos Correa (ankle) to play "a game or two" for Triple-A Sugar Land this week before he is activated from the 60-day injured list, according to Chandler Rome of The Athletic. It is the last week of the Triple-A regular season. Correa is scheduled to rejoin the Astros during their next homestand and visit doctors before determining the next step. The Astros begin a homestand on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, and it runs through Sunday, Sept. 20, in the series finale against the Atlanta Braves. When Correa is ready to return, the Astros are considering using him at second base, which would allow Jose Altuve to get off his feet and serve as the designated hitter. In his first full season in Houston since 2021, Correa has hit .279/.369/.418 with a .787 OPS, only three home runs, 16 RBI, 22 runs scored, and a stolen base in 32 games played due to injuries. Fantasy managers still playing for something should not be looking to pick Correa up this week upon his return. He is currently rostered in just 10% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Chandler Rome
Gage Jump Likely to Go on Injured List
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 14, 2026, 12:01 AM ETAthletics rookie left-hander Gage Jump (shoulder) is likely heading to the 15-day injured list, which would end his first year in the majors a bit early, according to Jason Burke of Inside the A's. The determination will be made on Tuesday. Jump dealt with shoulder tightness in his last start on Saturday against the division-rival Seattle Mariners, when he allowed five earned runs on five hits (two homers) while walking one and striking out only two in two innings for his 11th loss of the season. The 23-year-old southpaw, a former second-rounder in 2024 from LSU, definitely had his ups and downs in the first 20 starts of his major-league career with a bad team. In his 98 2/3 innings pitched, Jump has gone 6-11 with a 5.47 ERA (4.02 FIP) and a 1.52 WHIP with 108 strikeouts and 46 walks. He had an especially tough time at home at Sutter Health Park, posting a 6.27 ERA with 56 strikeouts and 27 walks in 51 2/3 frames. Jump has some intriguing skills but will need to show better command of his arsenal to take the next step with the A's in 2027.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Inside the A's - Jason Burke
Cal Quantrill Dealing With Back Tightness, Rangers Not Too Worried
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 13, 2026, 11:47 PM ETTexas Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said that right-hander Cal Quantrill (back) was having back tightness towards the end of his start on Sunday in the 7-6 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to Kennedi Landry of MLB.com. The Rangers were going batter-to-batter and inning-to-inning with him for a bit, but the Rangers' concern level "seems low." For what it is worth, Quantrill says he is planning on taking his next turn in the starting rotation "no matter what." He still managed to get a quality start for his fantasy managers, allowing just two earned runs on five hits while walking none and striking out four in six innings of work to pick up his ninth win of the year. We will consider him day-to-day for now, but fantasy managers will want to keep a close eye on Quantrill's progress over the next couple of days. The matchup at home against Toronto for Quantrill's next start (if he makes it) is a solid one, with the Blue Jays ranking fourth-worst in OPS in 2026. On June 27, Quantrill took a no-decision in Toronto, throwing four shutout innings with a walk and five strikeouts.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Kennedi Landry
Giants Considering Shutting Logan Webb Down for the Year
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 13, 2026, 11:39 PM ETSan Francisco Giants manager Tony Vitello said that the team will have a conversation about whether or not to shut right-handed veteran Logan Webb down for the year, according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports. It has been a rough season for Webb in 2026, with his season starting early while playing for the United States in the World Baseball Classic. The 29-year-old three-time All-Star came into his start in Sunday's series finale against the division-rival San Diego Padres with a 4.10 ERA (3.46 FIP), 1.15 WHIP, and 127:40 K:BB in 155 2/3 innings over his 26 starts, and he allowed six runs on eight hits in five innings in a loss to drop his record on the year to 8-8. It might be time for Webb to call it a season, as he nearly has a 10.00 ERA in his last five starts down the stretch. It might not make sense to throw Webb out there again with the Giants eliminated from the playoffs already. Fantasy managers still playing for a championship might have already jumped ship. In addition to the long year in 2026, Webb went over the 200-inning mark in his previous three seasons in San Francisco.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NBC Sports - Alex Pavlovic
Trey Yesavage Scheduled to Make Rehab Appearance on Tuesday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 13, 2026, 10:00 PM ETToronto Blue Jays right-hander Trey Yesavage (knee) is set to make a rehab appearance with Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, per Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet. Nicholson-Smith reports that Yesavage could be on track to return to the Blue Jays on Monday, September 21, if all continues to go well with his progression. The 23-year-old has been sidelined by a knee injury since early August. Given the speed at which Yesavage looks to be moving through his rehab, it appears as though Toronto may be looking to deploy him in a relief role in the final week of the regular season. Yesavage has been effective when on the mound this season, recording a 5-5 record with a 3.65 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, and 91 strikeouts across 93 2/3 innings (18 starts). If Yesavage does get a chance to make a start or work in a scheduled bulk relief appearance before the end of the year, he could be a worthy starting pitcher streamer for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: Sportsnet - Ben Nicholson-Smith
Michael Soroka Set to Rejoin Diamondbacks Rotation on Tuesday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 13, 2026, 9:47 PM ETArizona Diamondbacks right-hander Michael Soroka will rejoin the team's rotation on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, per Jack Sommers of Sports Illustrated. After suffering a shoulder injury that forced him onto the injured list in mid-August, Soroka worked out of the bullpen in his return from the IL on Wednesday. However, Sommers reports that Arizona is moving veteran right-hander Zac Gallen to the bullpen to accommodate Soroka's return to the rotation. Soroka has been effective when healthy this season, recording an 8-5 record with a 3.53 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, and 95 strikeouts across 99 1/3 innings (18 starts). The 29-year-old has posted a respectable 23.1% strikeout rate with an excellent 6.1% walk rate. Now that he's back to working as a starting pitcher, Soroka profiles as a quality innings-eater for deep-league fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: Sports Illustrated - Jack Sommers
Willson Contreras Activated from Injured List on Sunday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 13, 2026, 9:35 PM ETBoston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of his team's matchup against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday. The 34-year-old batted fourth and went two-for-three with a walk and a run scored in his return. Contreras was placed on the 10-day injured list in late August with a hamstring strain, but he was able to return almost immediately after he was first eligible. Across 521 plate appearances this season, Contreras is hitting .277/.387/.517 with 26 home runs, 79 RBI, 67 runs scored, and three stolen bases. He's posted a stellar 13.4% barrel rate and has taken advantage of the hitter-friendly Fenway Park, posting a 1.003 OPS with 14 home runs across 255 plate appearances at home. Now that he's back with the Red Sox, Contreras is a must-start fantasy first baseman across all league formats.--Will Brady
Source: MLB.com
Xavier Edwards Makes Return to Marlins Lineup on Sunday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 13, 2026, 9:27 PM ETMiami Marlins second baseman Xavier Edwards (thumb) was activated off the 10-day injured list ahead of his team's matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday. The 27-year-old batted fifth in his return and went one-for-three with a walk and a run scored. Edwards had been sidelined since late August by a sprained thumb. Across 578 plate appearances this season, Edwards has hit .282/.362/.376 with six home runs, 51 RBI, 60 runs scored, and 20 stolen bases. The speedy switch-hitter brings almost no power to the table, as he's logged a 3.2% barrel rate and 28.7% hard-hit rate in 2026. However, he's struck out in just 13.3% of his plate appearances while posting an 11.4% walk rate. Now that he's back in action, Edwards profiles as a speed and batting average asset for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: Miami Marlins