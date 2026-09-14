Dansby Swanson Could Return From Injured List on Friday
Dansby Swanson (oblique) will play on a minor-league rehab assignment on Tuesday and Wednesday with the Triple-A Iowa Cubs, according to Taylor McGregor of the Marquee Sports Network. If all goes well, Swanson will join the team for Friday's series opener against the division-rival Cincinnati Reds. The 32-year-old veteran shortstop has been on the shelf since mid-August with an oblique strain, but he looks ready to return to action this weekend to try to help the Cubbies get into the playoffs for the final couple of weeks of the regular season. The two-time All-Star will be returning to a .216/.300/.404 slash line with a .704 OPS, 18 home runs, 66 RBI, 17 stolen bases, and 78 runs scored across his 119 games and 458 plate appearances. While Swanson still has an outside chance at his second straight 20-20 season in his 11th year in the majors, he has hit a career-worst .216 this season with just a .300 on-base percentage, which ties his career low from a season ago. In 27 games in the second half before his oblique strain, Swanson had just two home runs, eight RBI, and five steals after he hit 16 long balls in the first half of 2026.
Source: Marquee Sports Network - Taylor McGregor
Source: Marquee Sports Network - Taylor McGregor