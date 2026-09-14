Dodgers Option Emmet Sheehan to Triple-A
Emmet Sheehan to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, manager Dave Roberts told Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Reliever Paul Gervase has been called up in a corresponding move to give the Dodgers a fresh bullpen arm. The 26-year-old Sheehan looked great in his return to the big-league starting rotation, albeit in just two starts, allowing one earned run on five hits while walking two and striking out 15 in 11 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds and Miami Marlins. He will go back down to the minors for now but could resurface with the Dodgers out of the bullpen for the playoffs in October. The former sixth-rounder in 2021 from Boston College has gone 5-8 for the Blue this year with a 4.79 ERA (4.48 FIP) and 1.21 WHIP with a career-high 123 strikeouts and 32 walks in 107 innings pitched across his 22 starts in just his third big-league campaign. Despite his inconsistency, Sheehan is still an intriguing developmental arm for the Dodgers with plenty of swing-and-miss stuff.
Source: The Athletic - Fabian Ardaya
Source: The Athletic - Fabian Ardaya