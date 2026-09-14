Edwin Diaz "Needs to Pitch Better" to Return to Dodgers
Edwin Diaz (neck), who allowed five earned runs on two hits with three walks and one strikeout in two-thirds of an inning in a minor-league rehab outing on Sunday, will have another outing for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, according to Sonja Chen of MLB.com. Diaz was supposed to have a short rehab assignment before returning from the 15-day injured list, but the Dodgers have not seen enough from him. "He needs to pitch better. It hasn't been good," manager Dave Roberts said. In 3 1/3 total rehab innings, the 32-year-old veteran reliever has allowed six runs while walking four and striking out seven. Diaz also missed a large chunk of the 2026 season after having surgery to remove loose bodies from his right elbow, and he has been out since the middle of August with inflammation in his neck. When active, the three-time All-Star has been a massive free-agent bust for the Dodgers, going 2-2 with an 11.85 ERA, 2.56 WHIP, seven saves, and 19 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings at the major-league level. Diaz almost certainly will be pitching in low-leverage situations out of the bullpen when he returns from the IL, and if he continues to pitch poorly, he could be left off the Dodgers' postseason roster in October.
Source: MLB.com - Sonja Chen
Source: MLB.com - Sonja Chen