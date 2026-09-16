Franklin Arias Continues to Produce at Triple-A
Sep 16, 2026, 2:54 PM ETBoston Red Sox infield prospect Franklin Arias has been on a tear at Triple-A Worcester of late, going 20-for-49 (.408) with four doubles, a home run, two steals, and a 5:4 BB:K over his last 11 games there. It has pushed his slash line to .331/.392/.503 with five home runs in 38 games at Triple-A, all while being one of only a handful of 20-year-olds who have performed at that level this season. Boston's top-ranked prospect has moved up all the way to the No. 3 prospect in all of baseball per MLB.com, and is showing that he's not overmatched there with just a 15.1 percent strikeout rate; as hot as he is, there's still a chance for a late-season cameo in the big leagues. Even if that doesn't come to fruition, the 5-foot-11 Venezuelan looks like he'll be in the mix for a starting role on the infield early next year, and with a strong blend of contact and power, he could quickly become fantasy-relevant. He should be stashed away already in dynasty leagues, but redraft managers had better familiarize themselves with the name.--Jarod Rupp
Source: MiLB.com
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Emil Morales Finishes 2026 Campaign on High Note
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Sep 16, 2026, 3:05 PM ETLos Angeles Dodgers shortstop prospect Emil Morales showed over the final month of the High-A season why he's one of the top offensive prospects in the Dodgers system, going 21-for-50 (.420) with four doubles, four home runs, two steals, and a 6:9 BB:K over a 12-game stretch before cooling off over the final three games (1-for-13). The Dodgers' fourth-ranked prospect began the year at Single-A and earned a promotion after 36 games, then went on to post a .281/.380/.534 slash line with 20 home runs in 81 games at High-A. The 6-foot-3 slugger has produced at every stop since entering professional baseball at the age of 17 in 2024, showing off his big power along the way, although he does have a propensity to strike out (25.6 percent K% in '26). So long as he keeps that under control, the native of Spain should continue to quickly climb the organizational ladder, with eyes potentially on a debut in 2028.--Jarod Rupp
Source: MiLB.com
Rainiel Rodriguez Keeps Rolling at Double-A
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Sep 16, 2026, 2:44 PM ETSt. Louis Cardinals catching prospect Rainiel Rodriguez picked up where he left off the regular season, collecting a pair of base hits in Double-A Springfield's 9-7 playoff win on Tuesday. The Cards' top-ranked prospect finished off the regular season on a tear, going 17-for-41 (.415) with four home runs and more walks (eight) than strikeouts (six) over his final 11 games. The Dominican backstop began the year at High-A, but seemingly got even better upon his promotion to Double-A, producing a .328/.408/.591 slash line with 23 home runs in 87 games for Springfield; he did all that as one of the few 19-year-olds at that level. The right-handed hitter should get a shot at Triple-A next season, and at that point, the talented youngster will be knocking on the door to the majors. His arrow is pointing way up in dynasty formats and should be stashed away as soon as possible if not already rostered.--Jarod Rupp
Source: MiLB.com
Mathias LaCombe to be Promoted to Triple-A
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Sep 16, 2026, 2:29 PM ETChicago White Sox pitching prospect Mathias LaCombe will be promoted to Triple-A Charlotte following a strong finish to the Double-A campaign. The right-hander recorded a 1.12 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, and an 18.5 percent K-BB% over his final 12 appearances (16 innings pitched) for Birmingham. The former 12th-rounder got a late start to his season due to shoulder discomfort, but showed well in 16 appearances at High-A, which propelled him to a promotion. Due to the late start, the organization is sending the 6-foot-2 hurler to participate in the Arizona Fall League for some additional exposure. The French-born prospect has some strikeout potential if he can refine his fastball/slider/splitter mix, but doesn't have prototypical closer stuff, and unless Chicago converts him back into a starter, the 24-year-old will be off the fantasy radar to begin next season.--Jarod Rupp
Source: MiLB Central
Pierce George Headed to Triple-A Charlotte
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Sep 16, 2026, 2:20 PM ETChicago White Sox pitching prospect Pierce George is expected to be promoted to Triple-A Charlotte, his third promotion this year. The right-hander began the season at Single-A, earning promotions to High-A and Double-A, the latter of which is where he posted a 4.91 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, and an 11.0 percent K-BB% in 33 innings as a reliever. The 6-foot-6 hurler features a high-90s fastball that can touch triple digits, and although he had some control issues last year (19.3 percent BB%), he improved that greatly this season, lowering his walk rate to a palatable 10.3 percent. Chicago is also sending the right-hander to the Arizona Fall League for some additional work, so they may envision him being part of their bullpen as early as next year. While all that is good, Chicago's 19th-ranked prospect isn't on the dynasty radar at the moment and likely won't be on the redraft radar unless he makes a push for the closer role on the South Side.--Jarod Rupp
Source: MiLB Central
Jarlin Susana Promoted to Triple-A, Also Headed to Arizona Fall League
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Sep 16, 2026, 2:11 PM ETWashington Nationals pitching prospect Jarlin Susana was promoted to Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday and will get a shot to help catapult the Red Wings to the playoffs, with the squad currently sitting in first place in the second half of the International League East. The Nats' third-ranked prospect missed most of the season recovering from right lat surgery, but showed he was still highly capable of striking out batters, recording 21 punchouts in just 11 1/3 innings pitched at Double-A upon his return, which was good for a 16.7 K/9. The 6-foot-6 hurler will then head to the Arizona Fall League for some additional reps once the Triple-A season wraps up, and he should be in the mix for a major league debut at some point next season. The 22-year-old has some command concerns, but oozing with sky-high strikeout potential, he's still a worthwhile dynasty asset.--Jarod Rupp
Source: MiLB.com
Garrett Crochet Throws Another Bullpen Session
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 1:47 PM ETBoston Red Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet (shoulder) threw another bullpen session at Fenway Park on Tuesday, throwing 30 pitches, according to Perla Paredes of MLB.com. Interim manager Chad Tracy said that the session went well, and the team will see how the 2025 American League Cy Young runner-up responds before determining his next step. He threw 25 pitches in his previous bullpen session on Friday, when he incorporated his sweeper and threw his fastball in the 92-93 mph range. The 27-year-old southpaw has been on the injured list since April 29 due to inflammation in his shoulder, but he is finally nearing a return as a reliever for the BoSox. The former first-rounder by the Chicago White Sox in 2020 from Tennessee has had a frustrating second season with Boston, having made only six starts while posting a bloated 6.30 ERA and 1.47 WHIP with 37 strikeouts in 30 innings pitched. Most likely, we will not see Crochet return to the big leagues until the postseason in October.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Perla Paredes
Trey Yesavage Could Rejoin Blue Jays on Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 1:25 PM ETToronto Blue Jays right-hander Trey Yesavage (knee) will throw another bullpen session with the team in Texas, according to Mitch Bannon of The Athletic. Yesavage is still on track to join the major-league roster on maybe Sunday or Monday. The Blue Jays do not have the luxury of taking their time with Yesavage as they battle for the final wild-card spot in the American League down the stretch. The young right-hander did not fare well in his minor-league rehab outing on Tuesday with Triple-A Buffalo, giving up two runs (one earned) on two hits while walking one in just two-thirds of an inning, but the Blue Jays will move forward and plan to bring him back on either Sunday or Monday. If he returns on Sunday, he will be facing the Texas Rangers, and if he is reinstated on Monday, he will toe the rubber against the Baltimore Orioles in the series opener. Because Yesavage has been unable to get stretched out while he rehabs a knee injury, he will not be a recommended fantasy streamer upon his return on either Sunday or Monday. The 23-year-old former first-rounder has gone 5-5 with a 3.65 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, and 91 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings across his 18 starts in 2026 in his first full year in the majors.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Mitch Bannon
Ryne Nelson Back From the 60-Day Injured List
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 1:16 PM ETThe Arizona Diamondbacks are activating right-hander Ryne Nelson (elbow) from the 60-day injured list on Wednesday and will designate right-hander Derek Law for assignment in a corresponding move, according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports. It is good news for a Diamondbacks team chasing the final wild-card spot in the National League down the stretch, although Nelson will be returning to a relief role out of the bullpen after missing the last three months with a strained right elbow. He allowed two runs in 2 2/3 innings during two minor-league rehab outings for Triple-A Reno, striking out four and walking none. The 28-year-old former second-rounder in 2019 from Oregon has gone 3-5 this year with a 4.97 ERA (5.39 FIP) and 1.24 WHIP with 62 strikeouts and 22 walks in 83 1/3 innings pitched across his 15 starts in his fifth year in the majors. Nelson is not going to have any real fantasy value in the final week and a half of action as a reliever.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Arizona Sports - John Gambadoro
Twins Place Kaelen Culpepper on Injured List With Hamstring Strain
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 1:07 PM ETThe Minnesota Twins announced on Wednesday that they placed rookie infielder Kaelen Culpepper (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring and recalled infielder Ben Ross from Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding move. Although Culpepper's hamstring injury is not believed to be serious, he will not be eligible to return until the final two games of the 2026 regular season at the end of September. Ross is making the start at the 6 for the Twins on Wednesday against the New York Yankees and left-hander Carlos Rodon, but Ryan Kreidler figures to see the most action at shortstop with Culpepper on the shelf in Minnesota. Culpepper, the team's No. 3 prospect at MLB Pipeline, has handled himself well at the plate in his first 109 big-league at-bats, hitting .275 with three home runs, 11 RBI, 15 runs scored, and one stolen base. The 23-year-old is expected to be the Twins' long-term option at the shortstop position going into the start of next season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Minnesota Twins
Walbert Urena Remains a High-End Starting Pitcher Target
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 16, 2026, 11:58 AM ETLos Angeles Angels starting pitcher Walbert Urena has been one of the breakout success stories of the 2026 season, recording a 9-10 record with a 2.88 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, and 131 strikeouts across 137 1/3 innings (27 games). Urena's sinker-heavy approach limits his strikeout upside to some degree, but he's generated a 54.7% ground ball rate and has allowed just 0.59 HR/9. The 22-year-old has also been remarkably consistent in his first big-league season, recording 12 quality starts and allowing more than four earned runs in just one appearance. In leagues where he remains available on the waiver wire, Urena profiles as a high-end starting pitcher target for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
JJ Wetherholt Activated And Starting on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 11:58 AM ETThe St. Louis Cardinals announced on Wednesday that they activated rookie infielder JJ Wetherholt (wrist) from the 10-day injured list. Wetherholt is right back in the starting lineup on Wednesday against the visiting San Francisco Giants and right-hander Anthony Molina, starting at second base and batting leadoff in his return. He will return for the first time since late August while dealing with tendinitis in his right wrist. The 24-year-old left-handed-hitting infielder can still help fantasy managers battling for a championship in the final week and a half of the regular season. The former seventh overall selection from West Virginia in 2024 will return to a .242/.343/.370 slash line with a .713 OPS, 17 home runs, 48 RBI, 14 stolen bases, and 88 runs scored across his 505 at-bats. Wetherholt struggled in August before he was shut down, going 19-for-95 (.200) with a homer, four doubles, seven RBI, 19 runs scored, two steals, 15 walks, and 19 strikeouts in 25 games played. Hopefully, he will have better results on offense to close out the year with his wrist issues behind him.--Keith Hernandez
Source: St. Louis Cardinals
Hector Rodriguez Remains an Intriguing Power Target on the Waiver Wire
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 16, 2026, 11:55 AM ETAcross 124 plate appearances since making his MLB debut in early August, Cincinnati Reds outfielder Hector Rodriguez is hitting .224/.274/.379 with five home runs, 12 RBI, and 14 runs scored. Swing-and-miss has been an issue for Rodriguez early in his big-league career, as he's struck out in 25.8% of his trips to the plate. His underlying batted-ball metrics don't leap off the page either, as he's posted just a 6.0% barrel rate and a 33.3% hard-hit rate. However, Rodriguez showcased high-end power upside in the minors this season, hitting 27 home runs across 455 plate appearances with Triple-A Louisville. He's also emerged as the everyday right fielder in Cincinnati, which figures to continue as the Reds try to evaluate their roster ahead of 2027. For fantasy managers searching for power potential on the waiver wire, Rodriguez is a logical target.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Chase DeLauter Out Again on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 11:50 AM ETCleveland Guardians rookie outfielder Chase DeLauter (wrist) remains out of the starting lineup for Wednesday's contest against the division-rival Chicago White Sox, per MLB.com. Jo Adell will make another start in right field for Cleveland and will bat third against White Sox left-hander Anthony Kay. DeLauter will miss a second straight game after aggravating a right-wrist injury that has been giving him problems recently. With a scheduled day off coming on Thursday, the hope is that the left-handed-hitting outfielder will be ready to return for the start of a new series on Friday versus the Athletics. It is certainly bad timing for the Guardians to be without one of their most consistent hitters all year, as the former first-rounder has slashed .289/.362/.453 this year with an .815 OPS, 14 home runs, 62 RBI, 57 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases across his 464 at-bats in his first MLB campaign. Fantasy managers need to check back on Friday for an update on DeLauter.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Mason Montgomery Has Emerged as an Elite Closer Option
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 16, 2026, 11:34 AM ETPittsburgh Pirates left-hander Mason Montgomery has arguably been his team's top relief option this season, recording a 2.73 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 95 strikeouts, 13 saves, and six wins across 62 2/3 innings (64 games). The hard-throwing southpaw is averaging 98.5 miles per hour on his fastball and has posted a ridiculous 37.5% strikeout rate while limiting his walk rate to a manageable 9.1%. While the Pirates deployed Montgomery in a high-leverage setup role for much of the season, he's taken over as the team's undisputed closer recently. Montgomery has already recorded six saves in September, and he has not allowed an earned run since late July. Heading into the final few weeks of the 2026 season, fantasy managers should view Montgomery as an elite closer option.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Josue De Paula a Must-Add Bat Amid Playing-Time Opportunity
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 16, 2026, 11:26 AM ETAcross 19 plate appearances since making his MLB debut on September 11, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder/designated hitter Josue De Paula is hitting .143 with one home run, three RBI, two runs scored, and one stolen base. While the 21-year-old has just two hits in his first five big-league games, he's drawn five walks while striking out just twice. De Paula was having an absolutely ridiculous season at Double-A Tulsa before getting called up, slashing .303/.401/.547 with 27 home runs, 104 RBI, 106 runs scored, and 31 stolen bases across 588 plate appearances. With Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (knee, biceps) currently on the injured list, De Paula appears to be in line for everyday playing time in Los Angeles. Heading into the final few weeks of the 2026 season, De Paula's massive five-category upside makes him a must-add player in leagues where he remains available on the waiver wire.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Corey Seager Has Returned to Vintage Form in September
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 16, 2026, 11:16 AM ETAcross 388 plate appearances in 2026, Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager is hitting .234/.325/.438 with 18 home runs, 45 RBI, 54 runs scored, and one stolen base. The 32-year-old's overall production is considerably below his career norm, and he's also missed time this season due to both back issues and a concussion. However, Seager's underlying batted-ball metrics remain very strong, as he's posted a 14.7% barrel rate and a 48.4% hard-hit rate. The veteran shortstop has also been hot of late, hitting .302 with five home runs and 11 RBI across 57 plate appearances in September. Seager's strikeout rate is up to a career-worst 22.9% in 2026, but he's struck out in just 17.8% of his trips to the plate since the All-Star break. Heading into the final few weeks of the regular season, Seager profiles as a high-end four-category producer for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Fernando Tatis Jr. Riding Extended Hot Streak to Begin September
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 16, 2026, 11:07 AM ETAcross 659 plate appearances in 2026, San Diego Padres outfielder/second baseman Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .288/.356/.465 with 23 home runs, 78 RBI, 89 runs scored, and 35 stolen bases. The 27-year-old struggled through an extended power outage at the start of the year, hitting just one home run in 245 plate appearances through the end of May. However, Tatis Jr. has been scorching hot in the second half of the season, slashing .307/.383/.623 with 18 homers across 243 plate appearances since the All-Star break. He's been particularly molten in September, hitting .358 with six home runs and four stolen bases over his first 59 trips to the plate this month. Now that Tatis Jr.'s early-season struggles are fully behind him, he profiles as a five-category superstar for fantasy managers in the final weeks of 2026.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Gerrit Cole's Production is Fading in September
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 15, 2026, 10:59 PM ETSince returning from Tommy John surgery in late May, New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole has recorded an 8-9 record with a 3.67 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, and 117 strikeouts across 115 1/3 innings (20 starts). While the 36-year-old's numbers this year are strong, he's run into a bit of a rough patch lately. Across 16 2/3 innings (three starts) in September, Cole has allowed seven home runs and 12 earned runs while striking out just 12. Cole's HR/9 in 2026 is now up to 1.56, his worst mark since the shortened 2020 season. The veteran right-hander has struck out 24.6% of the batters he's faced while posting an elite 4.6% walk rate, so he remains an excellent source of WHIP and a solid source of strikeouts. However, it's possible that Cole may be fading a bit down the stretch in his first season back from elbow surgery.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Andres Munoz's Home Run Issues Continue to Inflate His ERA
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 15, 2026, 10:52 PM ETSeattle Mariners closer Andres Munoz has had a down year in 2026, recording a 4.25 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP with 86 strikeouts across 55 innings (58 games). Munoz's underlying numbers remain very strong, as he's averaged 99.7 miles per hour on his fastball and has posted an elite 37.4% strikeout rate. However, the 27-year-old's HR/9 has skyrocketed to 1.31, and he's blown a career-worst 10 saves. Between his issues with command (10% walk rate) and his penchant for giving up the long ball, Munoz has been prone to blow-up outings in 2026. His most recent appearance on Sunday was one such outing, as he allowed two earned runs across 2/3 of an inning to take the loss against the Athletics. Munoz remains a must-start closer for fantasy managers, but he never quite discovered his peak form this season.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Miguel Vargas Showing Off Increased Speed in September
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 15, 2026, 10:38 PM ETChicago White Sox corner infielder Miguel Vargas has been one of the breakout success stories of the 2026 season, hitting .249/.358/.475 with 31 home runs, 84 RBI, 98 runs scored, and 19 stolen bases across 658 plate appearances. The 26-year-old's underlying metrics largely support his power emergence, as he's posted a 13.4% barrel rate and a 44.2% hard-hit rate. Vargas also offers an elite approach at the plate, logging a 13.7% walk rate while striking out in just 17.9% of his plate appearances. Vargas has also significantly boosted his aggression on the basepaths in recent games, going six-for-six as a base stealer in September. Heading into the final stretch of the regular season, Vargas profiles as an elite option at either third or first base for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller