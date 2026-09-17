Sep 16, 2026, 2:29 PM ET

Chicago White Sox pitching prospect Mathias LaCombe will be promoted to Triple-A Charlotte following a strong finish to the Double-A campaign. The right-hander recorded a 1.12 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, and an 18.5 percent K-BB% over his final 12 appearances (16 innings pitched) for Birmingham. The former 12th-rounder got a late start to his season due to shoulder discomfort, but showed well in 16 appearances at High-A, which propelled him to a promotion. Due to the late start, the organization is sending the 6-foot-2 hurler to participate in the Arizona Fall League for some additional exposure. The French-born prospect has some strikeout potential if he can refine his fastball/slider/splitter mix, but doesn't have prototypical closer stuff, and unless Chicago converts him back into a starter, the 24-year-old will be off the fantasy radar to begin next season.