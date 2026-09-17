Sep 17, 2026, 3:15 PM ET

San Francisco Giants pitching prospect Jackson Flora has been promoted to Double-A Richmond and is scheduled to start for the Squirrels in Game 2 of their postseason contest versus Erie. The Giants' top pitching prospect was selected in this year's MLB Draft at No. 4 overall, but has made just two starts at Single-A prior to getting the nod for Thursday's playoff game. It was a small sample, but the right-hander produced three scoreless innings in those two starts, yielding one hit and three walks while striking out six of the 12 batters he faced. Nevertheless, the promotion shows the confidence the organization has in him and puts him on the fast-track to a major league debut, potentially as early as 2027. The 6-foot-5 hurler remains a valuable dynasty asset whose arrow is pointing up.