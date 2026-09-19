Tristan Peters Dealing With Multiple Injuries
Sep 19, 2026, 9:39 AM ETChicago White Sox outfielder Tristan Peters (rib/shoulder) crashed into the wall during Friday's game while trying to catch a fly ball in the outfield. He exited the game with contusions to both his ribs and shoulders, and Braden Montgomery took his place in the outfield. The good news is that he is listed as day-to-day and has no head injury, which was the initial concern at the time of impact. It's unclear if he will miss any time before returning, but with the White Sox in the middle of a divisional race, they may need his help sooner rather than later. The 26-year-old is hitting .272 on the season with 12 home runs and eight stolen bases, and is worth rostering in deep leagues.--Dave Funnell - RotoBaller
Source: Chicago White Sox
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Justin Steele Completes Two Inning Rehab
Dave Funnell
Dave Funnell
Sep 19, 2026, 9:30 AM ETChicago Cubs pitcher Justin Steele (elbow) threw a 33-pitch, two-inning rehab outing on Friday for the Triple-A Iowa Cubs. This was his fifth appearance since beginning his rehab assignment and the fourth that has been two innings in length. Arguably his most impressive outing yet, Steele walked the first batter of the game before striking out the side. He would finish with five strikeouts in total while not allowing a hit. While the velocity on his fastball sat at 90.2 miles per hour, it was his slider that impressed the most, generating four whiffs. It's unclear what lies ahead for him, as the Cubs are in the middle of a race for the Wild Card. While they have a comfortable lead on the teams chasing them, they do need to prepare for the postseason, and Steele returning to the Cubs may not be in the cards. What's clear is that he is feeling much better than he has in quite some time, and any return to the Cubs would likely be for a peace-of-mind appearance to allow him to enter the postseason on a healthy note, giving him the opportunity to work on coming back even stronger next spring. Fantasy managers should not expect much from him down the stretch, but those in dynasty leagues should take note and add him while they can.--Dave Funnell - RotoBaller
Source: Jason Kempf
Bryce Eldridge Expected to Play on Saturday
Dave Funnell
Dave Funnell
Sep 19, 2026, 9:17 AM ETSan Francisco Giants first baseman Bryce Eldridge (head) was scratched from the lineup on Friday after cutting his head at the team's hotel before opening pitch. Manager Tony Vitello said that he expects the 21-year-old slugger to play on Saturday, noting that the injury doesn't appear to have any long-term ramifications. In his place on Friday, Brett Harris took over at first base and would likely do the same on Saturday should any unforeseen complications arise. That being said, it would appear that the promising rookie is set to take the field and try to finish what should be considered a successful debut season. Over 107 games played, Eldridge has hit 17 home runs and collected 57 runs batted in, all while posting a robust .269/.364/.461 slash line. Fantasy baseball managers should insert him back into their lineups once he's healthy and leave him there through the end of the 2026 season.--Dave Funnell - RotoBaller
Source: Justice delos Santos
Logan Webb Lands on Injured List with Finger Injury
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 18, 2026, 10:02 PM ETSan Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb (finger) was placed on the 15-day injured list on Friday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Webb will see his regular season come to an end due to a right middle finger blister. The Giants were reportedly considering shutting down Webb after his latest start. The right-hander has allowed 16 earned runs over his last three starts. He'll now get plenty of time to heal his injury and prepare for the 2027 season. He'll finish the season with a 4.31 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, and a 134/41 K/BB ratio in 27 starts.--Andy Webb
Source: Alex Pavlovic
Shane Bieber is Unlikely to Pitch in Regular Season
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 18, 2026, 9:52 PM ETToronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider said on Friday that it would be tough for starting pitcher Shane Bieber (shoulder) to return before the end of the regular season, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports. Bieber is scheduled to throw a side session on Saturday, so the Jays should have a better idea about his status after that. The right-hander has been sidelined since late August due to shoulder inflammation. He probably doesn't have time to build up into a starter again, so if he returns, Bieber would likely pitch in a limited role. Fantasy managers in redraft formats are probably safe to move on at this point.--Andy Webb
Source: Hazel Mae
Braxton Ashcraft is Not Expected to Return This Season
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 18, 2026, 9:33 PM ETPittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft (arm) is unlikely to return to the mound this season, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Ashcraft appears to be making progress as he was able to play catch from 90 feet on Friday. Despite that, Ashcraft is unlikely to make enough progress to get back on the mound before the end of the regular season. Ashcraft has been out since early September due to right arm discomfort. Ashcraft is probably done for the year, but he did post a breakout campaign for the Pirates this season. Across 28 starts, Ashcraft posted a 3.65 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and a 173/35 K/BB ratio across 165.1 innings of work.--Andy Webb
Source: Kevin Gorman
Pete Fairbanks to Undergo Surgery
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 18, 2026, 9:24 PM ETMiami Marlins relief pitcher Pete Fairbanks (hand) will undergo surgery to treat thoracic outlet syndrome, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Fairbanks landed on the Injured List on Tuesday with nerve irritation in his right hand. Now, the right-hander will undergo surgery to treat the injury. Fairbanks is done for the season, and he could miss part of the 2027 season as well while he recovers from surgery. Fairbanks posted a 6.31 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, and a 57/22 K/BB ratio with 19 saves in 46 appearances with the Marlins this season. Calvin Faucher and Michael Petersen are the favorites to see save chances down the stretch in Miami.--Andy Webb
Source: Christina De Nicola
Ryan Weathers Unlikely to Return During Regular Season
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 18, 2026, 9:13 PM ETNew York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said on Friday that pitcher Ryan Weathers (forearm) is unlikely to pitch again before the end of the regular season, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Weathers is currently working his way back from a forearm flexor strain that has sidelined him since late August. The Yankees were hopeful that Weathers could return in a bullpen role, but that doesn't seem to be in the cards anymore. There is still a chance that Weathers returns in time to help the Yankees during the postseason. He probably won't have enough time to build up to become a starter, but something is better than nothing. Fantasy managers in redraft formats who are still holding Weathers can safely move on.--Andy Webb
Source: Bryan Hoch
Jazz Chisholm Jr. to Return During Homestand
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 18, 2026, 9:06 PM ETAccording to Bryan Hoch, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed on Friday that second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (thumb) is expected to return during their upcoming homestand. It sounds like Chisholm is doing well in his recovery from a right thumb strain that has sidelined him since early September. Boone didn't give an exact timetable, but more information should be known following the weekend series in Arizona. It sounds like fantasy managers still in the playoff picture might be able to get something out of Chisholm before the end of the season. There should be more information on his status as he continues to ramp up his activities.--Andy Webb
Source: Bryan Hoch
Aroldis Chapman "Not Worried At All" About Lat Strain
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 18, 2026, 7:39 PM ETBoston Red Sox left-handed closer Aroldis Chapman (lat) said he is "not worried at all" about his lat strain that made him unavailable to pitch in Thursday's late-inning comeback win over the Texas Rangers, according to Sean McAdam of MassLive.com. Chapman said he has felt improvement since it first popped up on Tuesday, and he is confident he will pitch again before the end of the 2026 regular season. While the 38-year-old veteran southpaw appears to have dodged a bullet, it is unclear how quickly he might be available to pick up another save for fantasy managers playing for a championship late in the season. If Chapman misses more time, right-hander Garrett Whitlock, who picked up his fourth save of the year in Texas on Thursday, is expected to get the first crack at more save opportunities. Chapman continues to defy Father Time in 2026 and has been great with a 1.95 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 34 saves, and 68 strikeouts in his 50 2/3 innings out of the bullpen in his second year in Boston. Last year, Chapman had a 1.17 ERA and 32 saves.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MassLive.com - Sean McAdam
Joshua Baez Lands on Injured List With Oblique Strain
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 18, 2026, 7:27 PM ETThe St. Louis Cardinals announced on Friday that they placed rookie outfielder Joshua Baez (oblique) on the 10-day injured list with a left-oblique strain and recalled infielder Cesar Prieto from Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding move. Baez will most likely miss the rest of the 2026 season for the Cardinals after injuring his oblique during Wednesday's contest against the San Francisco Giants. The 23-year-old, who is ranked as the team's No. 3 prospect at MLB Pipeline, hit three home runs against the division-rival Chicago Cubs in his major-league debut on Aug. 15 and ended up hitting .230 (23-for-100) with seven home runs, seven doubles, 18 RBI, two stolen bases, 18 runs scored, four walks, and 33 strikeouts in his first 29 games MLB games across 108 plate appearances. The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder will have breakout potential in 2027 for his pure power upside, but fantasy managers might also have to be pretty patient with his high strikeout rate.--Keith Hernandez
Source: St. Louis Cardinals
Hunter Goodman Returns From his Thumb Injury on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 18, 2026, 7:17 PM ETColorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman (thumb) is doing the catching for right-hander Gabriel Hughes and is hitting cleanup for the team in Friday's series opener at Coors Field against the Seattle Mariners and right-hander Bryan Woo, according to MLB.com. Goodman is back in action to begin the weekend after missing four of the previous five games with a right-thumb injury that has been bothering him recently. It has affected the power-hitting catcher at the plate, as he has gone 6-for-42 (.143) with two home runs, two doubles, a triple, eight RBI, six runs scored, three walks, and 12 strikeouts in 11 games in September. Still, the 26-year-old former fourth-rounder from Memphis should be returned to all starting fantasy lineups as the best power-hitting catcher in the game. Goodman is returning to a .245/.312/.529 slash line, an .841 OPS, 38 home runs, 81 RBI, 80 runs scored, and even five stolen bases in 482 at-bats in 2026. He has never faced Woo in his career.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Colson Montgomery Back in the Lineup Against Tigers
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 18, 2026, 7:12 PM ETChicago White Sox infielder Colson Montgomery (wrist) is starting at shortstop and batting eighth in Friday's contest against the division-rival Detroit Tigers and left-hander Andrew Sears, per MLB.com. It is good news to see Montgomery back in Chicago's starting lineup after he was pulled from Wednesday's game against the division-rival Cleveland Guardians following being hit by a pitch on his left wrist. Thankfully, the 24-year-old avoided any fractures in his wrist and has returned following a scheduled day off on Thursday. Fantasy managers will want to get Montgomery back in their lineups this weekend for the stretch run, despite the fact that he has not hit a home run in his last 10 games. The former 22nd overall pick in 2021 is hitting only .203 (109-for-536) in his first full big-league season in 2026, but he has done damage with 31 home runs and 84 RBI across his 144 games played and 604 plate appearances for the ChiSox. However, he hit an even .200 (20-for-100) in 26 games in August and has gone just 5-for-49 (.102) with two homers, seven RBI, six walks, and 26 strikeouts in 15 games so far in September.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Jac Caglianone Out With Hand Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 18, 2026, 6:04 PM ETKansas City Royals first baseman/outfielder Jac Caglianone (hand) is out of Friday's starting lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates due to a hand injury that he suffered on Thursday night, manager Matt Quatraro told Royals broadcaster Joel Goldberg. "It was in the dugout after one of the at-bats. It was my decision to not play him today," Quatraro said. Nick Loftin is making the start in right field for the Royals and will bat eighth in the order against Pirates right-hander Paul Skenes. For now, fantasy managers should consider Caglianone to be day-to-day and check back to see if he is available to play as the series continues in the Steel City on Saturday. The 23-year-old former sixth overall pick from Florida has had a great first full season in the big leagues in 2026, hitting .277/.328/.483 with an .811 OPS, 23 home runs, 70 RBI, 66 runs scored, and six stolen bases across 484 at-bats. However, he has been banged up lately and is limping to the finish line. Cags has gone 4-for-27 (.148) with four RBI, a walk, and 11 strikeouts in 10 games so far in September.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Joel Goldberg
Aaron Judge Going on the Injured List With Calf Strain
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 18, 2026, 5:39 PM ETNew York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (calf) is going on the 10-day injured list on Saturday with a strained right calf, according to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. It will be the second time that Judge has gone on the IL this year, with the first time coming from a stress fracture in his rib that cost him most of the season. The three-time MVP injured his calf during Wednesday's contest against the Minnesota Twins. The right-handed slugger will now rest up until the playoffs begin in October, but there is no guarantee that he will be ready to roll by then either. In Judge's absence for the rest of September, Heliot Ramos should see most of the playing time in right field in the Bronx. Former top prospect Jasson Dominguez should also be called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to give the Yanks more outfield depth. Judge will finish his 11th year in the majors with a .241/.360/.511 slash line, an 871 OPS, 18 home runs, 41 RBI, 45 runs scored, and five stolen bases in just 66 games played and 285 plate appearances.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Chris Kirschner
Dansby Swanson Activated And Starting on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 18, 2026, 5:02 PM ETChicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson (oblique) has been activated from the 10-day injured list, with third baseman BJ Murray Jr. being optioned to Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move, according to Meghan Montemurro of The Chicago Tribune. Swanson is starting at shortstop and batting ninth in Friday's series opener on the road against the division-rival Cincinnati Reds and right-hander Chase Burns, per MLB.com. He will make his first start since being sidelined in mid-August with a Grade 2 left-oblique strain. Swanson will return as Chicago's primary shortstop, pushing Nico Hoerner back to second-base duties. Without going on a rehab assignment, fantasy managers should not be surprised if Swanson struggles at the plate upon his return. The 32-year-old veteran is returning to a .216/.300/.404 slash line with a .704 OPS, 18 home runs, 66 RBI, 78 runs scored, and 17 stolen bases in his 403 at-bats this season. Hitting in the nine-hole against Burns will definitely not endear him to any DFS managers on Friday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Chicago Tribune - Meghan Montemurro
Cade Cavalli Agrees to Four-Year Extension With Nationals
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 18, 2026, 4:50 PM ETThe Washington Nationals announced on Friday that they agreed to a four-year contract extension with right-hander Cade Cavalli through the 2030 season that includes a club option for the 2031 season. The deal is worth $47 million guaranteed and $70 million if the options are picked up, according to Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic. The 28-year-old secures his future in D.C. after a breakout 2026 campaign. The former 22nd overall pick from the University of Oklahoma in 2020 has gone 12-5 this year with a 3.12 ERA (3.33 FIP), 1.17 WHIP, and 194:48 K:BB in 164 2/3 innings pitched across his 31 starts in his first full season in the big leagues. Cavalli only made one start in his debut season in 2022 with the Nats, did not pitch at all in 2023 due to Tommy John surgery, and made only 10 starts in Washington last year. He has posted a career-high 28.2% strikeout rate and maintained the command that he showed in a small sample size in 2025 by walking 7.0% of the batters he has faced. With a longer leash in 2027, Cavalli could be even better if he stays healthy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Washington Nationals
Willson Contreras Held Out of Friday's Lineup
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 18, 2026, 3:39 PM ETBoston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (hand) is not in the team's starting lineup for Friday's series opener against the division-rival Tampa Bay Rays, according to MLB.com. Nick Sogard will man first base for the BoSox and bat second against Rays left-hander Ian Seymour. It should not be a huge surprise that Contreras is not starting on Friday after he was pulled from Thursday's win over the Texas Rangers after being hit on the right hand by a pitch late in the game. Thankfully, X-rays came back negative, and Contreras was diagnosed with a bruised hand. Fantasy managers should consider him day-to-day and check back on him to see if he is playing in Game 2 of the series in Tampa on Saturday. The 34-year-old veteran and former catcher has battled through some injuries this year but has still been one of Boston's best bats in 2026, as he is currently hitting .276/.387/.518 with a .905 OPS, 27 home runs, 81 RBI, 68 runs scored, and three steals in his 446 at-bats in his first year in Beantown. However, he did hit just .217 (18-for-83) with three homers, 12 RBI, 11 walks, and 26 strikeouts in 23 games in August, and he has played in only four games so far in September.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Chase DeLauter Returns From Wrist Injury on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 18, 2026, 3:24 PM ETCleveland Guardians rookie outfielder Chase DeLauter (wrist) is starting in right field and batting third for the Guardians on Friday against the visiting Athletics and right-hander Mason Barnett, per MLB.com. DeLauter has missed some time in recent weeks with a sprained right wrist, but he is back in action to begin the weekend series against the A's after missing each of the last two games on Tuesday and Wednesday against the division-rival Chicago White Sox. The 24-year-old former first-rounder has been money for Cleveland in his first year in the big leagues in 2026, slashing .289/.362/.453 with an .815 OPS, 14 home runs, 62 RBI, 57 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases across his 464 at-bats. DeLauter has only gone deep three times in 45 second-half games, but he has hit lefties well and is coming off a month of August in which he slashed .363/.440/.538 with a .977 OPS, two homers, and nine RBI in 22 games played. If his wrist injury does not impact him the rest of the way, DeLauter will be looking to put a bow on a strong first year in the bigs.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Seaver King Producing Tremendous Minor-League Season at Age 23
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 18, 2026, 1:35 PM ETWashington Nationals infield prospect Seaver King hit his 20th homer of the season on Wednesday night at Triple-A Rochester to put an exclamation point on his breakout 2026 season in the minor leagues. Between Double-A Harrisburg and Rochester this season, King has hit .306 with those 20 homers and 73 RBI to go with 85 runs scored and 15 stolen bases. It's a complete stat line from the Wake Forest grad, but he hasn't received a call-up yet from the Nationals. He is the No. 4 prospect in the Nationals system and has a 50-grade hit tool with 45-grade power and 70-grade speed. Look for King's strong minor league season at age 23 to give him a shot at breaking camp with the major league team in 2027. He has done everything he can to prove worthy of the opportunity and would be a good fantasy player to target in 2027 drafts.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Minor League Baseball
Dax Kilby Makes Most of Injury-Shortened Minor-League Season
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 18, 2026, 1:28 PM ETNew York Yankees shortstop prospect Dax Kilby missed much of the 2026 season with a hamstring injury but returned to hit four homers and 26 RBI in 124 at-bats with a .242 batting average and 27 runs scored with 12 stolen bases. The 19-year-old was the first-round pick of the Yankees in the 2025 MLB Draft and slots in at No. 2 on the team's prospect list. He has a 60-grade hit tool with 60-grade speed and 50-grade power. Speed looks to be a big part of the youngster's game, and swiping 12 bags in his limited time this season proves that. He looks to be a few years away, at least from a big-league debut, but he looks like a potential five-category star at the shortstop position. Kilby looks like a strong dynasty league addition with the potential to be a fantasy stud.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Minor League Baseball