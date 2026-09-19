Tristan Peters Dealing With Multiple Injuries

Sep 18, 2026, 1:28 PM ET

New York Yankees shortstop prospect Dax Kilby missed much of the 2026 season with a hamstring injury but returned to hit four homers and 26 RBI in 124 at-bats with a .242 batting average and 27 runs scored with 12 stolen bases. The 19-year-old was the first-round pick of the Yankees in the 2025 MLB Draft and slots in at No. 2 on the team's prospect list. He has a 60-grade hit tool with 60-grade speed and 50-grade power. Speed looks to be a big part of the youngster's game, and swiping 12 bags in his limited time this season proves that. He looks to be a few years away, at least from a big-league debut, but he looks like a potential five-category star at the shortstop position. Kilby looks like a strong dynasty league addition with the potential to be a fantasy stud.