Jack Wenninger a Potential Stash Option in the Second Half
Jack Wenninger could make his major league debut in the second half, especially if the Mets deal one of their rotation pieces before the trade deadline. The Mets' fourth-ranked prospect has shown flashes of dominance at times this season at Triple-A Syracuse, most notably in the early going when he posted a 1.08 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, and struck out 38 batters in the first 33 1/3 innings pitched this year. Overall, the right-hander owns a 3.50 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, and a 9.6 percent K-BB%, so some shine has come off his stash status for fantasy, and a 5.28 FIP suggests the results could have been even worse. However, if the 6-foot-4 hurler can return to his early-season form, he could certainly be useful for fantasy. The 24-year-old hasn't pitched since before the All-Star break, so his arm should be fresh for the second half. If he starts dealing coming out of the break, he could become a worthy stash option in very deep and NL-only leagues.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com