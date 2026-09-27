RotoBaller's fantasy football projections (RB, WR, QB, TE) for Week 3 (2026). Set winning lineups with our fantasy football projections.
It's too early to get too high or too low on your fantasy team based on the results through two weeks. Making the right start-sit calls each week is key, and these Week 3 fantasy football projections can help guide those tough decisions. Below, see how key Week 3 players like Denzel Boston, Devaughn Vele, Jalen Coker, Chuba Hubbard, Jameson Williams, Travis Etienne Jr.,, and more are expected to perform.
Our overall fantasy football projections for Week 3 are put together by Nick Mariano. Along with these projections, you will also see some relevant fantasy football injury news for this week.
Make sure you also bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal to make winning lineup decisions. Our free mobile app is a must-have for player news - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 3 Fantasy Football Projections
Be sure to check our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|Player Name
|Team
|Pos
|Fan Points
|Pass Yards
|PASS TDs
|INTs
|Rush
|Ru. Yards
|Ru. TDs
|Rec
|Rec. Yards
|Rec. TDs
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|QB
|23.5
|251.4
|1.8
|0.8
|7.6
|37.4
|0.7
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|QB
|21.7
|258.5
|1.7
|0.6
|6.6
|36.0
|0.3
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|DET
|RB
|21.0
|18.9
|91.4
|0.8
|4.3
|35.1
|0.3
|Patrick Mahomes II
|KC
|QB
|20.0
|243.0
|2.0
|0.6
|4.0
|20.2
|0.2
|Brock Purdy
|SF
|QB
|19.9
|254.8
|2.0
|0.8
|4.3
|18.9
|0.2
|Tyler Shough
|NO
|QB
|19.2
|261.7
|1.6
|0.6
|4.9
|16.5
|0.3
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|QB
|19.2
|284.6
|1.8
|0.6
|2.9
|11.4
|0.1
|Christian McCaffrey
|SF
|RB
|19.1
|15.2
|67.5
|0.7
|4.5
|42.1
|0.3
|Jared Goff
|DET
|QB
|18.8
|272.4
|1.9
|0.4
|2.2
|4.9
|0.1
|Jalen Hurts
|PHI
|QB
|18.6
|216.5
|1.4
|0.7
|7.2
|29.6
|0.4
|Bijan Robinson
|ATL
|RB
|18.4
|18.7
|88.2
|0.5
|4.3
|35.1
|0.2
|Kenneth Walker III
|KC
|RB
|18.1
|17.0
|81.7
|0.7
|3.5
|28.4
|0.2
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|QB
|17.9
|290.7
|1.7
|0.9
|2.7
|6.9
|0.1
|Jordan Love
|GB
|QB
|17.8
|258.6
|1.8
|0.8
|2.9
|11.1
|0.1
|Bo Nix
|DEN
|QB
|17.8
|261.7
|1.6
|0.8
|4.1
|17.1
|0.2
|Derrick Henry
|BAL
|RB
|17.7
|18.0
|92.4
|0.9
|1.6
|14.1
|0.1
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAX
|QB
|17.7
|239.5
|1.6
|0.6
|4.3
|16.7
|0.2
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|RB
|17.4
|20.7
|92.5
|0.6
|3.0
|22.3
|0.1
|Kyler Murray
|MIN
|QB
|17.3
|210.0
|1.4
|0.5
|6.3
|29.9
|0.3
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|WR
|17.2
|0.2
|0.9
|0.0
|7.2
|92.9
|0.7
|Geno Smith
|NYJ
|QB
|17.1
|259.7
|1.5
|0.7
|3.4
|12.8
|0.1
|Drake Maye
|NE
|QB
|17.0
|230.9
|1.4
|0.8
|5.0
|25.1
|0.2
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|WR
|16.8
|6.9
|96.7
|0.6
|C.J. Stroud
|HOU
|QB
|16.6
|242.3
|1.5
|0.6
|3.2
|13.2
|0.2
|Bryce Young
|CAR
|QB
|16.4
|224.1
|1.6
|0.8
|3.6
|16.0
|0.2
|Baker Mayfield
|TB
|QB
|16.1
|229.4
|1.4
|0.8
|3.6
|18.5
|0.2
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|QB
|16.1
|217.8
|1.4
|0.7
|4.2
|21.9
|0.2
|De'Von Achane
|MIA
|RB
|16.0
|16.4
|79.4
|0.4
|4.1
|29.8
|0.1
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|WR
|15.9
|7.4
|90.4
|0.5
|Sam Darnold
|SEA
|QB
|15.7
|236.9
|1.5
|0.7
|2.8
|9.3
|0.1
|Ashton Jeanty
|LV
|RB
|15.7
|17.0
|65.9
|0.4
|4.4
|28.3
|0.2
|Chris Olave
|NO
|WR
|15.6
|6.6
|88.3
|0.6
|James Cook III
|BUF
|RB
|15.5
|16.6
|81.1
|0.6
|2.5
|20.2
|0.1
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|QB
|15.4
|236.8
|1.6
|0.6
|2.0
|3.2
|0.1
|Deshaun Watson
|CLE
|QB
|15.4
|219.3
|1.2
|0.8
|6.3
|25.6
|0.2
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|WR
|15.3
|0.1
|0.6
|0.0
|6.6
|84.8
|0.6
|Jacoby Brissett
|ARI
|QB
|15.0
|228.6
|1.3
|0.5
|3.0
|12.0
|0.1
|Malik Willis
|MIA
|QB
|15.0
|193.9
|0.9
|0.5
|6.2
|31.9
|0.2
|Aaron Rodgers
|PIT
|QB
|15.0
|243.2
|1.4
|0.8
|2.0
|7.3
|0.1
|Chase Brown
|CIN
|RB
|14.9
|14.8
|61.0
|0.5
|4.0
|26.8
|0.2
|Kirk Cousins
|LV
|QB
|14.8
|234.7
|1.4
|0.7
|2.1
|4.9
|0.1
|Daniel Jones
|IND
|QB
|14.6
|221.2
|1.2
|0.8
|3.5
|13.2
|0.2
|Jaylen Warren
|PIT
|RB
|14.4
|15.3
|64.4
|0.4
|3.7
|28.2
|0.1
|Saquon Barkley
|PHI
|RB
|14.3
|18.0
|79.5
|0.5
|2.0
|15.6
|0.1
|Christian Watson
|GB
|WR
|14.2
|5.0
|77.8
|0.7
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|WR
|14.2
|6.0
|83.2
|0.5
|Jameis Winston
|NYG
|QB
|14.1
|222.9
|1.3
|0.7
|3.5
|9.7
|0.1
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|WR
|14.0
|6.4
|80.4
|0.5
|Cam Ward
|TEN
|QB
|13.9
|197.0
|1.1
|0.4
|3.2
|12.8
|0.2
|Omarion Hampton
|LAC
|RB
|13.9
|16.4
|75.2
|0.5
|2.3
|14.9
|0.1
|Michael Penix Jr.
|ATL
|QB
|13.8
|207.5
|1.2
|0.6
|2.8
|10.2
|0.1
|Davante Adams
|LAR
|WR
|13.8
|5.8
|76.5
|0.5
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|RB
|13.6
|14.6
|64.6
|0.4
|2.8
|22.6
|0.1
|Cam Skattebo
|NYG
|RB
|13.4
|14.5
|63.7
|0.5
|2.4
|20.9
|0.1
|Javonte Williams
|DAL
|RB
|13.4
|13.8
|57.3
|0.6
|2.6
|16.2
|0.2
|Bucky Irving
|TB
|RB
|13.2
|15.5
|61.8
|0.3
|3.3
|27.5
|0.2
|Marcus Mariota
|WAS
|QB
|13.1
|195.7
|1.0
|0.9
|5.6
|26.1
|0.1
|D'Andre Swift
|CHI
|RB
|13.0
|15.1
|65.9
|0.5
|2.5
|17.9
|0.1
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|MIN
|RB
|13.0
|16.1
|65.5
|0.4
|2.5
|18.9
|0.1
|Kyren Williams
|LAR
|RB
|12.8
|13.9
|63.6
|0.5
|2.2
|15.3
|0.1
|George Pickens
|DAL
|WR
|12.8
|5.1
|75.3
|0.5
|Case Keenum
|CHI
|QB
|12.7
|214.8
|1.2
|0.9
|2.2
|8.0
|0.1
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|WR
|12.7
|5.5
|71.9
|0.5
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|TE
|12.5
|6.7
|65.5
|0.4
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|RB
|12.3
|14.9
|61.8
|0.4
|2.5
|15.7
|0.2
|Parker Washington
|JAX
|WR
|12.3
|5.0
|71.1
|0.4
|Jeremiyah Love
|ARI
|RB
|12.1
|13.2
|55.6
|0.4
|3.0
|21.2
|0.1
|Quinshon Judkins
|CLE
|RB
|12.1
|15.8
|61.5
|0.4
|2.5
|17.3
|0.1
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|WR
|12.1
|5.1
|69.5
|0.4
|David Montgomery
|HOU
|RB
|11.9
|13.0
|51.3
|0.6
|2.0
|16.4
|0.1
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|TE
|11.8
|6.1
|64.5
|0.4
|Jaylen Waddle
|DEN
|WR
|11.6
|5.2
|69.1
|0.4
|Tetairoa McMillan
|CAR
|WR
|11.5
|4.7
|68.5
|0.4
|Matthew Golden
|GB
|WR
|11.2
|0.6
|3.2
|0.0
|4.8
|60.4
|0.4
|Josh Downs
|IND
|WR
|11.2
|0.2
|0.8
|0.0
|5.5
|62.5
|0.4
|Jalen Coker
|CAR
|WR
|11.1
|4.7
|61.5
|0.4
|Rashee Rice
|KC
|WR
|11.1
|0.5
|2.7
|0.0
|4.4
|54.4
|0.5
|Drake London
|ATL
|WR
|11.0
|4.8
|63.3
|0.4
|Mike Evans
|SF
|WR
|11.0
|4.1
|58.8
|0.5
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|TE
|11.0
|5.8
|60.3
|0.3
|TreVeyon Henderson
|NE
|RB
|10.9
|12.8
|58.3
|0.4
|2.0
|14.4
|0.1
|Malik Nabers
|NYG
|WR
|10.8
|4.7
|62.5
|0.4
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|TE
|10.8
|4.7
|60.0
|0.4
|Bhayshul Tuten
|JAX
|RB
|10.7
|12.6
|51.9
|0.4
|1.8
|13.2
|0.1
|Tony Pollard
|TEN
|RB
|10.6
|13.9
|63.4
|0.4
|1.6
|10.2
|0.1
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|SF
|WR
|10.4
|1.4
|5.9
|0.1
|4.0
|48.0
|0.4
|George Kittle
|SF
|TE
|10.3
|4.5
|53.8
|0.4
|DJ Moore
|BUF
|WR
|10.3
|4.2
|55.7
|0.4
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|WR
|10.2
|0.5
|3.0
|0.0
|3.7
|58.9
|0.4
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|TE
|10.2
|0.3
|1.6
|0.0
|4.8
|50.6
|0.4
|Tyler Warren
|IND
|TE
|10.2
|0.4
|1.2
|0.0
|5.1
|52.7
|0.4
|Tucker Kraft
|GB
|TE
|10.1
|4.6
|52.3
|0.4
|Adonai Mitchell
|NYJ
|WR
|9.9
|4.2
|60.3
|0.3
|DK Metcalf
|PIT
|WR
|9.9
|4.3
|56.7
|0.3
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|TE
|9.9
|4.6
|50.5
|0.4
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|TE
|9.8
|4.8
|52.0
|0.4
|Brandon Aubrey
|DAL
|K
|9.8
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|NO
|RB
|9.7
|10.8
|44.6
|0.2
|2.4
|17.1
|0.2
|Zay Flowers
|BAL
|WR
|9.6
|4.0
|55.0
|0.4
|Denzel Boston
|CLE
|WR
|9.6
|4.0
|55.7
|0.3
|Jadarian Price
|SEA
|RB
|9.4
|11.1
|49.3
|0.3
|1.6
|12.6
|0.1
|Devaughn Vele
|NO
|WR
|9.3
|4.3
|53.1
|0.3
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|WR
|9.3
|4.0
|52.2
|0.4
|Eddy Pineiro
|SF
|K
|9.3
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|WR
|9.2
|3.7
|52.1
|0.4
|Tyler Loop
|BAL
|K
|9.2
|Ladd McConkey
|LAC
|WR
|9.1
|4.0
|51.2
|0.3
|RJ Harvey
|DEN
|RB
|9.1
|7.1
|30.1
|0.2
|3.5
|23.3
|0.2
|Seattle Seahawks
|SEA
|DST
|9.04
|Emeka Egbuka
|TB
|WR
|9.0
|3.9
|51.0
|0.3
|Terrance Ferguson
|LAR
|TE
|9.0
|4.3
|49.4
|0.3
|Jordan Addison
|MIN
|WR
|9.0
|0.2
|1.5
|0.0
|3.9
|50.3
|0.3
|Isaiah Likely
|NYG
|TE
|9.0
|4.8
|48.6
|0.3
|Xavier Worthy
|KC
|WR
|9.0
|0.9
|5.5
|0.1
|3.5
|42.7
|0.4
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|HOU
|K
|8.9
|Michael Wilson
|ARI
|WR
|8.8
|3.8
|51.4
|0.3
|Luther Burden III
|CHI
|WR
|8.8
|0.6
|3.1
|0.0
|4.0
|52.2
|0.2
|Malik Washington
|MIA
|WR
|8.7
|0.9
|4.2
|0.0
|4.3
|45.7
|0.3
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|CLE
|TE
|8.7
|4.7
|48.8
|0.2
|Harrison Butker
|KC
|K
|8.7
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|WAS
|RB
|8.6
|13.0
|53.5
|0.4
|1.0
|6.3
|0.0
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|TE
|8.6
|3.9
|44.5
|0.4
|Cam Little
|JAX
|K
|8.6
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|WR
|8.5
|3.7
|50.0
|0.3
|Evan McPherson
|CIN
|K
|8.5
|Jason Myers
|SEA
|K
|8.5
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|PIT
|WR
|8.4
|4.2
|47.8
|0.3
|Jake Bates
|DET
|K
|8.4
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|RB
|8.3
|8.1
|35.5
|0.2
|2.2
|16.9
|0.1
|KC Concepcion
|CLE
|WR
|8.3
|0.7
|3.5
|0.0
|3.9
|42.3
|0.3
|Trey Smack
|GB
|K
|8.3
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|RB
|8.2
|8.5
|33.6
|0.3
|2.4
|15.9
|0.1
|Romeo Doubs
|NE
|WR
|8.2
|3.6
|47.7
|0.3
|Tre Tucker
|LV
|WR
|8.2
|3.5
|46.8
|0.3
|Tyler Bass
|BUF
|K
|8.2
|Spencer Shrader
|IND
|K
|8.2
|Blake Corum
|LAR
|RB
|8.1
|11.2
|51.3
|0.3
|0.8
|5.4
|0.0
|Dontayvion Wicks
|PHI
|WR
|8.1
|3.6
|45.3
|0.3
|Will Reichard
|MIN
|K
|8.1
|Kansas City Chiefs
|KC
|DST
|8.1
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|TE
|8.0
|3.8
|45.2
|0.3
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|TB
|WR
|8.0
|3.9
|43.7
|0.3
|Kayshon Boutte
|HOU
|WR
|8.0
|3.4
|46.5
|0.3
|Oronde Gadsden II
|LAC
|TE
|8.0
|3.6
|43.4
|0.3
|Jason Sanders
|NYJ
|K
|8.0
|Stefon Diggs
|WAS
|WR
|7.9
|3.8
|44.6
|0.3
|Khalil Shakir
|BUF
|WR
|7.9
|3.8
|44.2
|0.3
|Brenton Strange
|JAX
|TE
|7.9
|3.8
|40.1
|0.3
|J.K. Dobbins
|DEN
|RB
|7.9
|11.3
|48.0
|0.2
|1.3
|7.9
|0.0
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|CAR
|K
|7.9
|Jake Elliott
|PHI
|K
|7.9
|Carnell Tate
|TEN
|WR
|7.8
|3.7
|45.0
|0.2
|Harrison Mevis
|LAR
|K
|7.8
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|TE
|7.7
|3.9
|41.1
|0.3
|Cameron Dicker
|LAC
|K
|7.7
|Kaleb Johnson
|GB
|RB
|7.6
|10.7
|44.8
|0.3
|0.8
|5.4
|0.0
|Ryan Flournoy
|DAL
|WR
|7.5
|3.6
|40.9
|0.3
|Tyjae Spears
|TEN
|RB
|7.5
|6.9
|29.6
|0.2
|2.2
|15.7
|0.1
|Quentin Johnston
|LAC
|WR
|7.5
|3.2
|41.7
|0.3
|Houston Texans
|HOU
|DST
|7.4
|Jake Ferguson
|DAL
|TE
|7.4
|4.0
|35.1
|0.3
|Jakobi Meyers
|JAX
|WR
|7.4
|3.4
|40.9
|0.3
|Philadelphia Eagles
|PHI
|DST
|7.40
|Minnesota Vikings
|MIN
|DST
|7.33
|Woody Marks
|HOU
|RB
|7.3
|9.1
|35.2
|0.2
|1.7
|12.7
|0.1
|Keenan Allen
|IND
|WR
|7.3
|3.7
|41.1
|0.2
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|JAX
|WR
|7.3
|3.2
|42.6
|0.2
|Matt Gay
|LV
|K
|7.3
|Andy Borregales
|NE
|K
|7.3
|Colston Loveland
|CHI
|TE
|7.2
|3.4
|38.9
|0.3
|Chris Boswell
|PIT
|K
|7.2
|Green Bay Packers
|GB
|DST
|7.2
|San Francisco 49ers
|SF
|DST
|7.16
|Wil Lutz
|DEN
|K
|7.1
|Daniel Carlson
|NO
|K
|7.1
|Chase McLaughlin
|TB
|K
|7.1
|Cincinnati Bengals
|CIN
|DST
|7.0
|Kenneth Gainwell
|TB
|RB
|7.0
|5.1
|21.9
|0.2
|2.4
|18.1
|0.1
|MarShawn Lloyd
|GB
|RB
|7.0
|7.4
|30.5
|0.2
|1.6
|11.4
|0.1
|Rome Odunze
|CHI
|WR
|7.0
|3.0
|41.5
|0.2
|Mack Hollins
|NE
|WR
|7.0
|3.2
|40.1
|0.2
|Cairo Santos
|CHI
|K
|7.0
|Carolina Panthers
|CAR
|DST
|6.9
|Pat Bryant
|DEN
|WR
|6.9
|3.1
|39.9
|0.2
|Los Angeles Rams
|LAR
|DST
|6.8
|Rashid Shaheed
|SEA
|WR
|6.8
|0.7
|3.6
|0.0
|2.8
|37.9
|0.2
|Nick Folk
|ATL
|K
|6.8
|Kyle Monangai
|CHI
|RB
|6.7
|9.1
|40.0
|0.2
|1.1
|8.3
|0.0
|Xavier Hutchinson
|HOU
|WR
|6.7
|3.2
|38.1
|0.2
|Buffalo Bills
|BUF
|DST
|6.6
|DeMario Douglas
|NE
|WR
|6.6
|3.2
|37.5
|0.2
|Joey Slye
|TEN
|K
|6.6
|New England Patriots
|NE
|DST
|6.55
|New Orleans Saints
|NO
|DST
|6.51
|Tennessee Titans
|TEN
|DST
|6.51
|T.J. Hockenson
|MIN
|TE
|6.5
|3.4
|33.2
|0.2
|Denver Broncos
|DEN
|DST
|6.4
|Chad Ryland
|ARI
|K
|6.4
|Las Vegas Raiders
|LV
|DST
|6.4
|New York Giants
|NYG
|DST
|6.32
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|ATL
|TE
|6.3
|3.2
|34.2
|0.2
|Emanuel Wilson
|SEA
|RB
|6.3
|9.2
|38.9
|0.3
|0.5
|2.9
|0.0
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|TEN
|WR
|6.3
|3.3
|36.0
|0.2
|Drew Stevens
|WAS
|K
|6.3
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|JAX
|DST
|6.2
|Isaiah Williams
|NYJ
|WR
|6.2
|0.3
|1.6
|0.0
|3.1
|33.9
|0.2
|Kenyon Sadiq
|NYJ
|TE
|6.2
|3.2
|33.2
|0.2
|Keaton Mitchell
|LAC
|RB
|6.2
|5.4
|27.1
|0.2
|1.6
|12.2
|0.1
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|TB
|DST
|6.19
|Tyler Allgeier
|ARI
|RB
|6.1
|7.4
|29.5
|0.2
|1.4
|9.8
|0.1
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|ARI
|WR
|6.1
|2.6
|36.7
|0.2
|Justice Hill
|BAL
|RB
|6.1
|3.5
|16.0
|0.1
|2.2
|18.9
|0.1
|Indianapolis Colts
|IND
|DST
|6.1
|Kalif Raymond
|CHI
|WR
|6.0
|3.2
|33.3
|0.2
|Rachaad White
|WAS
|RB
|6.0
|5.9
|24.8
|0.1
|2.2
|13.8
|0.1
|Dominic Zvada
|NYG
|K
|6.0
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|PIT
|DST
|5.99
|Colby Parkinson
|LAR
|TE
|5.9
|2.8
|30.2
|0.2
|Kaelon Black
|SF
|RB
|5.9
|6.5
|29.8
|0.3
|0.8
|5.9
|0.0
|Tre Harris
|LAC
|WR
|5.9
|2.9
|34.4
|0.2
|Cleveland Browns
|CLE
|DST
|5.9
|AJ Barner
|SEA
|TE
|5.8
|0.6
|2.2
|0.0
|2.7
|27.0
|0.2
|Evan Engram
|DEN
|TE
|5.8
|3.3
|30.5
|0.2
|Riley Patterson
|MIA
|K
|5.8
|Detroit Lions
|DET
|DST
|5.8
|Chicago Bears
|CHI
|DST
|5.8
|Cade Otton
|TB
|TE
|5.7
|3.3
|30.9
|0.2
|Mike Gesicki
|CIN
|TE
|5.7
|2.8
|30.6
|0.2
|Andre Szmyt
|CLE
|K
|5.6
|Baltimore Ravens
|BAL
|DST
|5.6
|Greg Dulcich
|MIA
|TE
|5.5
|3.0
|30.6
|0.2
|Gunnar Helm
|TEN
|TE
|5.5
|3.1
|27.4
|0.2
|Jalen Nailor
|LV
|WR
|5.5
|2.4
|32.0
|0.2
|Washington Commanders
|WAS
|DST
|5.42
|Darren Waller
|CAR
|TE
|5.3
|2.4
|25.7
|0.3
|Kendrick Bourne
|ARI
|WR
|5.3
|2.6
|31.9
|0.1
|Devin Singletary
|NYG
|RB
|5.3
|5.6
|23.6
|0.2
|1.1
|8.8
|0.1
|Braelon Allen
|NYJ
|RB
|5.3
|5.7
|24.1
|0.2
|1.0
|7.0
|0.1
|Chris Bell
|MIA
|WR
|5.3
|2.4
|32.4
|0.2
|Jerry Jeudy
|CLE
|WR
|5.3
|2.7
|31.7
|0.1
|Miami Dolphins
|MIA
|DST
|5.24
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|ATL
|RB
|5.2
|7.3
|30.2
|0.2
|0.8
|5.9
|0.0
|Malachi Fields
|NYG
|WR
|5.2
|2.3
|31.6
|0.2
|Atlanta Falcons
|ATL
|DST
|5.1
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|JAX
|RB
|5.1
|6.0
|25.8
|0.2
|0.7
|5.6
|0.0
|Tyquan Thornton
|KC
|WR
|5.1
|1.7
|29.4
|0.2
|Samaje Perine
|CIN
|RB
|5.0
|5.0
|20.1
|0.2
|1.4
|11.2
|0.0
|Jaylin Noel
|HOU
|WR
|5.0
|2.1
|28.9
|0.2
|New York Jets
|NYJ
|DST
|4.98
|Cooper Kupp
|SEA
|WR
|4.9
|2.3
|28.0
|0.2
|Arizona Cardinals
|ARI
|DST
|4.8
|Michael Mayer
|LV
|TE
|4.8
|2.6
|23.2
|0.2
|Los Angeles Chargers
|LAC
|DST
|4.8
|Ted Hurst
|TB
|WR
|4.6
|1.9
|25.1
|0.2
|Dallas Cowboys
|DAL
|DST
|4.5
|Makai Lemon
|PHI
|WR
|4.5
|2.3
|24.1
|0.2
|Calvin Ridley
|TEN
|WR
|4.4
|1.9
|27.4
|0.1
|Eli Heidenreich
|PIT
|RB
|4.3
|5.8
|23.8
|0.1
|0.8
|5.2
|0.0
|Chris Brooks
|GB
|RB
|4.2
|3.6
|16.1
|0.1
|1.3
|8.6
|0.1
|Jack Bech
|LV
|WR
|4.2
|2.0
|24.3
|0.1
|Darnell Mooney
|NYG
|WR
|4.1
|1.7
|24.6
|0.1
|Emmett Johnson
|KC
|RB
|4.1
|3.7
|15.2
|0.1
|1.2
|9.7
|0.1
|Keon Coleman
|BUF
|WR
|4.0
|1.7
|22.8
|0.1
|Laquon Treadwell
|IND
|WR
|4.0
|1.8
|24.1
|0.1
|Zach Ertz
|PHI
|TE
|3.9
|1.8
|19.1
|0.2
|Xavier Legette
|CAR
|WR
|3.8
|1.8
|20.5
|0.1
|Roman Wilson
|PIT
|WR
|3.8
|1.9
|22.2
|0.1
|Darnell Washington
|PIT
|TE
|3.8
|1.9
|21.2
|0.1
|George Holani
|SEA
|RB
|3.7
|3.1
|12.5
|0.1
|1.1
|9.0
|0.1
|Isaac TeSlaa
|DET
|WR
|3.7
|1.4
|20.7
|0.2
|LaJohntay Wester
|BAL
|WR
|3.7
|1.5
|21.9
|0.1
|DeeJay Dallas
|MIN
|RB
|3.6
|3.4
|14.4
|0.1
|1.0
|7.6
|0.0
|Germie Bernard
|PIT
|WR
|3.6
|1.7
|20.5
|0.1
|Tank Bigsby
|PHI
|RB
|3.5
|3.6
|16.4
|0.2
|0.7
|5.1
|0.0
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|MIA
|WR
|3.5
|1.6
|20.7
|0.1
|Jahan Dotson
|ATL
|WR
|3.4
|1.4
|17.8
|0.2
|Konata Mumpfield
|LAR
|WR
|3.4
|1.6
|19.9
|0.1
|Antonio Williams
|WAS
|WR
|3.4
|1.7
|20.3
|0.1
|Raheim Sanders
|CLE
|RB
|3.4
|3.2
|12.9
|0.1
|1.1
|7.6
|0.0
|Elic Ayomanor
|TEN
|WR
|3.4
|1.4
|19.6
|0.1
|Bryce Lance
|NO
|WR
|3.3
|1.4
|19.5
|0.1
|Noah Fant
|NO
|TE
|3.3
|1.8
|17.2
|0.1
|Sione Vaki
|DET
|RB
|3.3
|4.3
|17.0
|0.2
|0.4
|3.6
|0.0
|Dyami Brown
|WAS
|WR
|3.3
|1.8
|18.9
|0.1
|Ty Johnson
|BUF
|RB
|3.3
|1.9
|8.0
|0.1
|1.2
|10.3
|0.1
|AJ Dillon
|CAR
|RB
|3.2
|3.6
|15.1
|0.2
|0.6
|4.8
|Jalen McMillan
|TB
|WR
|3.2
|1.4
|19.3
|0.1
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|ATL
|WR
|3.2
|1.8
|17.5
|0.1
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|TE
|3.2
|1.5
|15.6
|0.2
|Devontez Walker
|BAL
|WR
|3.2
|1.2
|19.0
|0.1
|Najee Harris
|NYG
|RB
|3.1
|4.2
|17.8
|0.2
|0.3
|2.5
|0.0
|Colbie Young
|CIN
|WR
|3.1
|1.5
|19.3
|0.1
|Mike Washington Jr.
|LV
|RB
|3.1
|4.8
|19.4
|0.1
|0.4
|3.1
|0.0
|Skyy Moore
|GB
|WR
|3.0
|0.2
|0.9
|0.0
|1.5
|16.6
|0.1
|Dohnte Meyers
|CIN
|WR
|3.0
|1.4
|18.5
|0.1
|Kyle Juszczyk
|SF
|RB
|2.9
|0.1
|0.5
|0.0
|1.4
|14.6
|0.1
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|TE
|2.9
|1.5
|15.9
|0.1
|Tommy Tremble
|CAR
|TE
|2.8
|1.6
|14.0
|0.1
|Jared Wayne
|HOU
|WR
|2.8
|1.2
|15.1
|0.1
|Theo Johnson
|NYG
|TE
|2.6
|1.2
|14.5
|0.1
|Emari Demercado
|DAL
|RB
|2.6
|2.9
|14.3
|0.1
|0.4
|3.1
|0.0
|Erick All Jr.
|CIN
|TE
|2.6
|1.4
|14.1
|0.1
|Foster Moreau
|HOU
|TE
|2.6
|1.3
|13.9
|0.1
|Austin Hooper
|ATL
|TE
|2.5
|1.3
|13.0
|0.1
|Xavier Smith
|LAR
|WR
|2.5
|1.1
|15.0
|0.1
|Josh Oliver
|MIN
|TE
|2.5
|1.3
|13.3
|0.1
|Troy Franklin
|DEN
|WR
|2.5
|1.1
|14.0
|0.1
|Johnny Mundt
|PHI
|TE
|2.4
|1.4
|13.1
|0.1
|Darius Cooper
|PHI
|WR
|2.3
|1.0
|12.6
|0.1
|Ryan Miller
|MIA
|WR
|2.3
|1.0
|14.2
|0.1
|Noah Gray
|KC
|TE
|2.3
|1.1
|11.7
|0.1
|Elijah Arroyo
|SEA
|TE
|2.2
|1.0
|11.4
|0.1
|Ollie Gordon II
|MIA
|RB
|2.2
|2.4
|10.0
|0.1
|0.4
|2.9
|0.0
|Joshua Palmer
|BUF
|WR
|2.2
|0.9
|13.1
|0.1
|Kyle Williams
|NE
|WR
|2.1
|0.8
|11.0
|0.1
|Mitchell Evans
|CAR
|TE
|2.0
|1.1
|10.0
|0.1
|Zachariah Branch
|ATL
|WR
|2.0
|1.0
|10.7
|0.1
|Luke Farrell
|SF
|TE
|2.0
|1.1
|9.7
|0.1
|Jonnu Smith
|GB
|TE
|2.0
|1.2
|10.4
|0.1
|John Bates
|WAS
|TE
|2.0
|1.2
|11.1
|0.1
|Ben Sinnott
|WAS
|TE
|2.0
|1.2
|11.4
|0.1
|Jeremy Ruckert
|NYJ
|TE
|2.0
|1.1
|9.5
|0.1
|Daniel Bellinger
|TEN
|TE
|2.0
|1.0
|10.0
|0.1
|Tory Horton
|SEA
|WR
|1.9
|0.8
|11.4
|0.1
|Jordan Watkins
|SF
|WR
|1.9
|0.9
|11.7
|0.1
|Will Kacmarek
|MIA
|TE
|1.9
|1.3
|11.0
|0.0
|Adam Trautman
|DEN
|TE
|1.9
|1.1
|10.3
|0.1
|Tez Johnson
|TB
|WR
|1.8
|0.7
|8.8
|0.1
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|TE
|1.8
|0.9
|9.0
|0.1
|Demond Claiborne
|MIN
|RB
|1.8
|2.3
|8.9
|0.1
|0.4
|3.1
|0.0
|Blake Whiteheart
|CLE
|TE
|1.8
|1.0
|9.1
|0.1
|Drew Sample
|CIN
|TE
|1.8
|1.1
|9.7
|0.1
|Treylon Burks
|WAS
|WR
|1.7
|0.8
|10.7
|0.0
|KaVontae Turpin
|DAL
|WR
|1.7
|0.7
|4.5
|0.0
|0.6
|7.8
|0.0
|Ray Davis
|BUF
|RB
|1.7
|1.4
|6.0
|0.1
|0.4
|3.0
|0.1
|Nate Adkins
|DEN
|TE
|1.7
|0.9
|7.7
|0.1
|Jacob Cowing
|SF
|WR
|1.6
|0.7
|9.3
|0.1
|Bo Melton
|GB
|WR
|1.6
|0.2
|1.2
|0.0
|0.9
|9.4
|0.0
|Will Shipley
|PHI
|RB
|1.6
|1.1
|3.9
|0.0
|0.7
|5.4
|0.1
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|DAL
|TE
|1.6
|0.9
|8.9
|0.0
|Durham Smythe
|BAL
|TE
|1.6
|0.8
|7.8
|0.1
|Derius Davis
|LAC
|WR
|1.6
|0.8
|8.8
|0.1
|Davis Allen
|LAR
|TE
|1.5
|0.8
|8.0
|0.1
|Eli Raridon
|NE
|TE
|1.5
|0.8
|8.4
|0.1
|Josh Cameron
|JAX
|WR
|1.5
|0.7
|7.4
|0.1
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|LAC
|WR
|1.5
|0.6
|10.3
|0.0
|Elijah Higgins
|ARI
|TE
|1.4
|0.8
|7.2
|0.0
|Tutu Atwell
|LAR
|WR
|1.4
|0.6
|8.1
|0.0
|Hunter Luepke
|DAL
|RB
|1.4
|1.3
|5.0
|0.0
|0.7
|5.2
|0.0
|Marlin Klein
|HOU
|TE
|1.4
|0.7
|7.3
|0.1
|Nate Boerkircher
|JAX
|TE
|1.4
|0.8
|7.1
|0.1
|Brashard Smith
|KC
|RB
|1.4
|1.2
|4.9
|0.0
|0.4
|2.8
|0.0
|Jalen Royals
|KC
|WR
|1.4
|0.6
|7.1
|0.1
|CJ Donaldson
|NO
|RB
|1.3
|1.3
|5.4
|0.1
|0.3
|2.4
|0.0
|Jahdae Walker
|CHI
|WR
|1.3
|0.5
|6.6
|0.1
|Seth McGowan
|IND
|RB
|1.3
|1.8
|6.8
|0.0
|0.5
|2.8
|0.0
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|NYG
|RB
|1.2
|1.5
|7.0
|0.0
|0.2
|1.5
|0.0
|Jaylin Lane
|WAS
|WR
|1.2
|0.7
|7.7
|0.0
|Luke Schoonmaker
|DAL
|TE
|1.2
|0.8
|7.8
|0.0
|Jackson Hawes
|BUF
|TE
|1.2
|0.6
|6.5
|0.0
|Chris Moore
|BAL
|WR
|1.2
|0.5
|8.7
|0.0
|J. Michael Sturdivant
|GB
|WR
|1.1
|0.6
|6.6
|0.0
|Brock Wright
|DET
|TE
|1.1
|0.7
|6.2
|0.0
|Matt Hibner
|BAL
|TE
|1.1
|0.6
|6.7
|0.0
|Travis Hunter
|JAX
|WR
|1.1
|0.6
|6.5
|0.0
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|NYG
|WR
|1.0
|0.5
|6.3
|0.0
|Isaiah Bond
|CLE
|WR
|1.0
|0.5
|6.8
|0.0
|Chimere Dike
|TEN
|WR
|1.0
|0.4
|4.7
|0.1
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|JAX
|RB
|1.0
|0.5
|1.9
|0.0
|0.4
|3.1
|0.1
|Malik Benson
|LV
|WR
|1.0
|0.5
|6.9
|0.0
|Isaiah Davis
|NYJ
|RB
|0.9
|0.6
|2.7
|0.0
|0.3
|2.6
|0.0
|Efton Chism III
|NE
|WR
|0.9
|0.5
|5.7
|0.0
|Darius Slayton
|IND
|WR
|0.9
|0.3
|4.3
|0.1
|Mo Alie-Cox
|IND
|TE
|0.9
|0.6
|5.4
|0.0
|Nicholas Singleton
|TEN
|RB
|0.9
|1.4
|5.8
|0.0
|0.1
|0.4
|0.0
|Ameer Abdullah
|JAX
|RB
|0.9
|1.2
|4.8
|0.0
|0.3
|1.7
|0.0
|Brycen Tremayne
|CAR
|WR
|0.8
|0.4
|4.7
|0.0
|Kaytron Allen
|WAS
|RB
|0.8
|1.1
|4.5
|0.0
|0.2
|1.0
|0.0
|Jalen Tolbert
|MIA
|WR
|0.8
|0.4
|5.0
|0.0
|Kimani Vidal
|LAC
|RB
|0.8
|1.0
|4.5
|0.0
|0.2
|1.7
|0.0
|Alec Ingold
|LAC
|RB
|0.8
|0.4
|1.5
|0.0
|0.4
|3.1
|0.0
|Charlie Woerner
|ATL
|TE
|0.7
|0.5
|4.0
|0.0
|Bam Knight
|ARI
|RB
|0.7
|0.8
|3.3
|0.0
|0.2
|1.0
|0.0
|Jordan James
|SF
|RB
|0.7
|0.6
|2.5
|0.0
|0.2
|1.0
|0.0
|Jonathan Mingo
|DAL
|WR
|0.7
|0.4
|5.1
|0.0
|Sterling Shepard
|NYJ
|WR
|0.7
|0.4
|4.2
|0.0
|Jarquez Hunter
|MIA
|RB
|0.7
|0.8
|3.5
|0.0
|0.1
|1.0
|0.0
|Reggie Gilliam
|NE
|RB
|0.7
|0.6
|4.2
|0.0
|Drew Ogletree
|IND
|TE
|0.7
|0.4
|3.8
|0.0
|Tyler Badie
|DEN
|RB
|0.7
|0.6
|2.6
|0.0
|0.3
|1.9
|0.0
|Dareke Young
|LV
|WR
|0.7
|0.3
|4.7
|0.0
|Kevin Austin Jr.
|NO
|WR
|0.6
|0.3
|3.1
|0.0
|Jake Briningstool
|KC
|TE
|0.6
|0.3
|3.1
|0.0
|Tai Felton
|MIN
|WR
|0.5
|0.3
|2.4
|0.0
|Cade Stover
|HOU
|TE
|0.5
|0.3
|2.8
|0.0
|Cyrus Allen
|KC
|WR
|0.5
|0.3
|3.2
|0.0
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|DEN
|WR
|0.5
|0.2
|2.9
|0.0
|Sean Tucker
|TB
|RB
|0.4
|0.5
|2.2
|0.0
|0.1
|0.5
|0.0
|Payne Durham
|TB
|TE
|0.4
|0.3
|2.2
|0.0
|Jacob Saylors
|DET
|RB
|0.4
|0.5
|2.1
|0.0
|0.1
|0.9
|0.0
Week 3 Fantasy Football Outlooks
Michael Pittman Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) is expected to play in Sunday's Week 3 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals despite being listed as questionable, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Pittman missed last Sunday's game due to the foot injury, and he caught three passes for 58 yards on an 88% snap share back in Week 1.
Similar volume should bode well for Pittman, who could end up as one of Aaron Rodgers' go-to targets on Sunday afternoon, especially if cornerback DJ Turner shadows DK Metcalf. The 28-year-old ranks as a worthwhile WR3/flex option for fantasy football managers in Week 3.
Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring) is a game-time decision for Week 3 and will participate in a pregame workout to determine if he's able to play, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Schefter noted that "the team doesn't sound as if it is counting on him playing."
Flowers has been sidelined ever since injuring his hamstring during the middle of an explosive Week 1 performance in which he caught five passes for 150 yards and one touchdown. Rashod Bateman stepped in as Lamar Jackson's No. 1 receiver last week, and it sounds like there's a very real chance he might have an expanded role again in Week 3. If Flowers does manage to suit up, there's a chance his role could be limited, but he'd still be worth starting as a high-end WR2 with WR1 upside.
Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (hip) "plans to play" in Sunday's Week 3 contest against the Arizona Cardinals, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. Evans opened the practice week with a pair of absences, but he returned in a limited capacity on Friday, which was seemingly enough to get him ready for Sunday's game. He will continue to operate as the 49ers' No. 1 wide receiver and one of Brock Purdy's favorite targets in the passing game.
Evans will look to replicate his performance from his last fully healthy game in Week 1, when he caught six passes for 49 yards and one touchdown. There are plenty of mouths to feed in this Niners offense, but he actually doesn't have too much competition at the wide receiver position after De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle), Demarcus Robinson (ankle), and Christian Kirk (calf) were all placed on injured reserve.
Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (knee) is expected to be active for Sunday's Week 3 contest against the New Orleans Saints, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. Bowers had been listed as questionable but is on track to make his season debut this weekend, barring a setback.
The 23-year-old has struggled to stay healthy since his rookie campaign in 2024, when he ranked as the overall TE1 with 112 catches, 1,194 yards, and five touchdowns. There's no question that Bowers is capable of returning to his rookie form, but he just needs to stay healthy. He'll look to get his season started on a positive note Sunday, presumably without many limitations in terms of total snaps. The 23-year-old ranks as the overall TE4 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 3.
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