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Updated Week 3 Fantasy Football Projections (Half PPR): RB, WR, TE, QB, D/ST, K

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Chris Olave - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

RotoBaller's fantasy football projections (RB, WR, QB, TE) for Week 3 (2026). Set winning lineups with our fantasy football projections.

In This Article hide
Week 3 Fantasy Football Projections
Week 3 Fantasy Football Outlooks
More Fantasy Football Analysis

It's too early to get too high or too low on your fantasy team based on the results through two weeks. Making the right start-sit calls each week is key, and these Week 3 fantasy football projections can help guide those tough decisions. Below, see how key Week 3 players like Denzel Boston, Devaughn Vele, Jalen Coker, Chuba Hubbard, Jameson Williams, Travis Etienne Jr.,, and more are expected to perform.

Our overall fantasy football projections for Week 3 are put together by Nick Mariano. Along with these projections, you will also see some relevant fantasy football injury news for this week.

Make sure you also bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal to make winning lineup decisions. Our free mobile app is a must-have for player news - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 3 Fantasy Football Projections

Be sure to check our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

Player Name Team Pos Fan Points Pass Yards PASS TDs INTs Rush Ru. Yards Ru. TDs Rec Rec. Yards Rec. TDs
Josh Allen BUF QB 23.5 251.4 1.8 0.8 7.6 37.4 0.7
Lamar Jackson BAL QB 21.7 258.5 1.7 0.6 6.6 36.0 0.3
Jahmyr Gibbs DET RB 21.0 18.9 91.4 0.8 4.3 35.1 0.3
Patrick Mahomes II KC QB 20.0 243.0 2.0 0.6 4.0 20.2 0.2
Brock Purdy SF QB 19.9 254.8 2.0 0.8 4.3 18.9 0.2
Tyler Shough NO QB 19.2 261.7 1.6 0.6 4.9 16.5 0.3
Dak Prescott DAL QB 19.2 284.6 1.8 0.6 2.9 11.4 0.1
Christian McCaffrey SF RB 19.1 15.2 67.5 0.7 4.5 42.1 0.3
Jared Goff DET QB 18.8 272.4 1.9 0.4 2.2 4.9 0.1
Jalen Hurts PHI QB 18.6 216.5 1.4 0.7 7.2 29.6 0.4
Bijan Robinson ATL RB 18.4 18.7 88.2 0.5 4.3 35.1 0.2
Kenneth Walker III KC RB 18.1 17.0 81.7 0.7 3.5 28.4 0.2
Joe Burrow CIN QB 17.9 290.7 1.7 0.9 2.7 6.9 0.1
Jordan Love GB QB 17.8 258.6 1.8 0.8 2.9 11.1 0.1
Bo Nix DEN QB 17.8 261.7 1.6 0.8 4.1 17.1 0.2
Derrick Henry BAL RB 17.7 18.0 92.4 0.9 1.6 14.1 0.1
Trevor Lawrence JAX QB 17.7 239.5 1.6 0.6 4.3 16.7 0.2
Jonathan Taylor IND RB 17.4 20.7 92.5 0.6 3.0 22.3 0.1
Kyler Murray MIN QB 17.3 210.0 1.4 0.5 6.3 29.9 0.3
Amon-Ra St. Brown DET WR 17.2 0.2 0.9 0.0 7.2 92.9 0.7
Geno Smith NYJ QB 17.1 259.7 1.5 0.7 3.4 12.8 0.1
Drake Maye NE QB 17.0 230.9 1.4 0.8 5.0 25.1 0.2
Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA WR 16.8 6.9 96.7 0.6
C.J. Stroud HOU QB 16.6 242.3 1.5 0.6 3.2 13.2 0.2
Bryce Young CAR QB 16.4 224.1 1.6 0.8 3.6 16.0 0.2
Baker Mayfield TB QB 16.1 229.4 1.4 0.8 3.6 18.5 0.2
Justin Herbert LAC QB 16.1 217.8 1.4 0.7 4.2 21.9 0.2
De'Von Achane MIA RB 16.0 16.4 79.4 0.4 4.1 29.8 0.1
Ja'Marr Chase CIN WR 15.9 7.4 90.4 0.5
Sam Darnold SEA QB 15.7 236.9 1.5 0.7 2.8 9.3 0.1
Ashton Jeanty LV RB 15.7 17.0 65.9 0.4 4.4 28.3 0.2
Chris Olave NO WR 15.6 6.6 88.3 0.6
James Cook III BUF RB 15.5 16.6 81.1 0.6 2.5 20.2 0.1
Matthew Stafford LAR QB 15.4 236.8 1.6 0.6 2.0 3.2 0.1
Deshaun Watson CLE QB 15.4 219.3 1.2 0.8 6.3 25.6 0.2
Justin Jefferson MIN WR 15.3 0.1 0.6 0.0 6.6 84.8 0.6
Jacoby Brissett ARI QB 15.0 228.6 1.3 0.5 3.0 12.0 0.1
Malik Willis MIA QB 15.0 193.9 0.9 0.5 6.2 31.9 0.2
Aaron Rodgers PIT QB 15.0 243.2 1.4 0.8 2.0 7.3 0.1
Chase Brown CIN RB 14.9 14.8 61.0 0.5 4.0 26.8 0.2
Kirk Cousins LV QB 14.8 234.7 1.4 0.7 2.1 4.9 0.1
Daniel Jones IND QB 14.6 221.2 1.2 0.8 3.5 13.2 0.2
Jaylen Warren PIT RB 14.4 15.3 64.4 0.4 3.7 28.2 0.1
Saquon Barkley PHI RB 14.3 18.0 79.5 0.5 2.0 15.6 0.1
Christian Watson GB WR 14.2 5.0 77.8 0.7
CeeDee Lamb DAL WR 14.2 6.0 83.2 0.5
Jameis Winston NYG QB 14.1 222.9 1.3 0.7 3.5 9.7 0.1
Garrett Wilson NYJ WR 14.0 6.4 80.4 0.5
Cam Ward TEN QB 13.9 197.0 1.1 0.4 3.2 12.8 0.2
Omarion Hampton LAC RB 13.9 16.4 75.2 0.5 2.3 14.9 0.1
Michael Penix Jr. ATL QB 13.8 207.5 1.2 0.6 2.8 10.2 0.1
Davante Adams LAR WR 13.8 5.8 76.5 0.5
Breece Hall NYJ RB 13.6 14.6 64.6 0.4 2.8 22.6 0.1
Cam Skattebo NYG RB 13.4 14.5 63.7 0.5 2.4 20.9 0.1
Javonte Williams DAL RB 13.4 13.8 57.3 0.6 2.6 16.2 0.2
Bucky Irving TB RB 13.2 15.5 61.8 0.3 3.3 27.5 0.2
Marcus Mariota WAS QB 13.1 195.7 1.0 0.9 5.6 26.1 0.1
D'Andre Swift CHI RB 13.0 15.1 65.9 0.5 2.5 17.9 0.1
Aaron Jones Sr. MIN RB 13.0 16.1 65.5 0.4 2.5 18.9 0.1
Kyren Williams LAR RB 12.8 13.9 63.6 0.5 2.2 15.3 0.1
George Pickens DAL WR 12.8 5.1 75.3 0.5
Case Keenum CHI QB 12.7 214.8 1.2 0.9 2.2 8.0 0.1
DeVonta Smith PHI WR 12.7 5.5 71.9 0.5
Trey McBride ARI TE 12.5 6.7 65.5 0.4
Chuba Hubbard CAR RB 12.3 14.9 61.8 0.4 2.5 15.7 0.2
Parker Washington JAX WR 12.3 5.0 71.1 0.4
Jeremiyah Love ARI RB 12.1 13.2 55.6 0.4 3.0 21.2 0.1
Quinshon Judkins CLE RB 12.1 15.8 61.5 0.4 2.5 17.3 0.1
Tee Higgins CIN WR 12.1 5.1 69.5 0.4
David Montgomery HOU RB 11.9 13.0 51.3 0.6 2.0 16.4 0.1
Brock Bowers LV TE 11.8 6.1 64.5 0.4
Jaylen Waddle DEN WR 11.6 5.2 69.1 0.4
Tetairoa McMillan CAR WR 11.5 4.7 68.5 0.4
Matthew Golden GB WR 11.2 0.6 3.2 0.0 4.8 60.4 0.4
Josh Downs IND WR 11.2 0.2 0.8 0.0 5.5 62.5 0.4
Jalen Coker CAR WR 11.1 4.7 61.5 0.4
Rashee Rice KC WR 11.1 0.5 2.7 0.0 4.4 54.4 0.5
Drake London ATL WR 11.0 4.8 63.3 0.4
Mike Evans SF WR 11.0 4.1 58.8 0.5
Dalton Schultz HOU TE 11.0 5.8 60.3 0.3
TreVeyon Henderson NE RB 10.9 12.8 58.3 0.4 2.0 14.4 0.1
Malik Nabers NYG WR 10.8 4.7 62.5 0.4
Dalton Kincaid BUF TE 10.8 4.7 60.0 0.4
Bhayshul Tuten JAX RB 10.7 12.6 51.9 0.4 1.8 13.2 0.1
Tony Pollard TEN RB 10.6 13.9 63.4 0.4 1.6 10.2 0.1
Deebo Samuel Sr. SF WR 10.4 1.4 5.9 0.1 4.0 48.0 0.4
George Kittle SF TE 10.3 4.5 53.8 0.4
DJ Moore BUF WR 10.3 4.2 55.7 0.4
Jameson Williams DET WR 10.2 0.5 3.0 0.0 3.7 58.9 0.4
Mark Andrews BAL TE 10.2 0.3 1.6 0.0 4.8 50.6 0.4
Tyler Warren IND TE 10.2 0.4 1.2 0.0 5.1 52.7 0.4
Tucker Kraft GB TE 10.1 4.6 52.3 0.4
Adonai Mitchell NYJ WR 9.9 4.2 60.3 0.3
DK Metcalf PIT WR 9.9 4.3 56.7 0.3
Travis Kelce KC TE 9.9 4.6 50.5 0.4
Sam LaPorta DET TE 9.8 4.8 52.0 0.4
Brandon Aubrey DAL K 9.8
Travis Etienne Jr. NO RB 9.7 10.8 44.6 0.2 2.4 17.1 0.2
Zay Flowers BAL WR 9.6 4.0 55.0 0.4
Denzel Boston CLE WR 9.6 4.0 55.7 0.3
Jadarian Price SEA RB 9.4 11.1 49.3 0.3 1.6 12.6 0.1
Devaughn Vele NO WR 9.3 4.3 53.1 0.3
Courtland Sutton DEN WR 9.3 4.0 52.2 0.4
Eddy Pineiro SF K 9.3
Rashod Bateman BAL WR 9.2 3.7 52.1 0.4
Tyler Loop BAL K 9.2
Ladd McConkey LAC WR 9.1 4.0 51.2 0.3
RJ Harvey DEN RB 9.1 7.1 30.1 0.2 3.5 23.3 0.2
Seattle Seahawks SEA DST 9.04
Emeka Egbuka TB WR 9.0 3.9 51.0 0.3
Terrance Ferguson LAR TE 9.0 4.3 49.4 0.3
Jordan Addison MIN WR 9.0 0.2 1.5 0.0 3.9 50.3 0.3
Isaiah Likely NYG TE 9.0 4.8 48.6 0.3
Xavier Worthy KC WR 9.0 0.9 5.5 0.1 3.5 42.7 0.4
Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU K 8.9
Michael Wilson ARI WR 8.8 3.8 51.4 0.3
Luther Burden III CHI WR 8.8 0.6 3.1 0.0 4.0 52.2 0.2
Malik Washington MIA WR 8.7 0.9 4.2 0.0 4.3 45.7 0.3
Harold Fannin Jr. CLE TE 8.7 4.7 48.8 0.2
Harrison Butker KC K 8.7
Jacory Croskey-Merritt WAS RB 8.6 13.0 53.5 0.4 1.0 6.3 0.0
Hunter Henry NE TE 8.6 3.9 44.5 0.4
Cam Little JAX K 8.6
Terry McLaurin WAS WR 8.5 3.7 50.0 0.3
Evan McPherson CIN K 8.5
Jason Myers SEA K 8.5
Michael Pittman Jr. PIT WR 8.4 4.2 47.8 0.3
Jake Bates DET K 8.4
Rhamondre Stevenson NE RB 8.3 8.1 35.5 0.2 2.2 16.9 0.1
KC Concepcion CLE WR 8.3 0.7 3.5 0.0 3.9 42.3 0.3
Trey Smack GB K 8.3
Alvin Kamara NO RB 8.2 8.5 33.6 0.3 2.4 15.9 0.1
Romeo Doubs NE WR 8.2 3.6 47.7 0.3
Tre Tucker LV WR 8.2 3.5 46.8 0.3
Tyler Bass BUF K 8.2
Spencer Shrader IND K 8.2
Blake Corum LAR RB 8.1 11.2 51.3 0.3 0.8 5.4 0.0
Dontayvion Wicks PHI WR 8.1 3.6 45.3 0.3
Will Reichard MIN K 8.1
Kansas City Chiefs KC DST 8.1
Juwan Johnson NO TE 8.0 3.8 45.2 0.3
Chris Godwin Jr. TB WR 8.0 3.9 43.7 0.3
Kayshon Boutte HOU WR 8.0 3.4 46.5 0.3
Oronde Gadsden II LAC TE 8.0 3.6 43.4 0.3
Jason Sanders NYJ K 8.0
Stefon Diggs WAS WR 7.9 3.8 44.6 0.3
Khalil Shakir BUF WR 7.9 3.8 44.2 0.3
Brenton Strange JAX TE 7.9 3.8 40.1 0.3
J.K. Dobbins DEN RB 7.9 11.3 48.0 0.2 1.3 7.9 0.0
Ryan Fitzgerald CAR K 7.9
Jake Elliott PHI K 7.9
Carnell Tate TEN WR 7.8 3.7 45.0 0.2
Harrison Mevis LAR K 7.8
Pat Freiermuth PIT TE 7.7 3.9 41.1 0.3
Cameron Dicker LAC K 7.7
Kaleb Johnson GB RB 7.6 10.7 44.8 0.3 0.8 5.4 0.0
Ryan Flournoy DAL WR 7.5 3.6 40.9 0.3
Tyjae Spears TEN RB 7.5 6.9 29.6 0.2 2.2 15.7 0.1
Quentin Johnston LAC WR 7.5 3.2 41.7 0.3
Houston Texans HOU DST 7.4
Jake Ferguson DAL TE 7.4 4.0 35.1 0.3
Jakobi Meyers JAX WR 7.4 3.4 40.9 0.3
Philadelphia Eagles PHI DST 7.40
Minnesota Vikings MIN DST 7.33
Woody Marks HOU RB 7.3 9.1 35.2 0.2 1.7 12.7 0.1
Keenan Allen IND WR 7.3 3.7 41.1 0.2
Brian Thomas Jr. JAX WR 7.3 3.2 42.6 0.2
Matt Gay LV K 7.3
Andy Borregales NE K 7.3
Colston Loveland CHI TE 7.2 3.4 38.9 0.3
Chris Boswell PIT K 7.2
Green Bay Packers GB DST 7.2
San Francisco 49ers SF DST 7.16
Wil Lutz DEN K 7.1
Daniel Carlson NO K 7.1
Chase McLaughlin TB K 7.1
Cincinnati Bengals CIN DST 7.0
Kenneth Gainwell TB RB 7.0 5.1 21.9 0.2 2.4 18.1 0.1
MarShawn Lloyd GB RB 7.0 7.4 30.5 0.2 1.6 11.4 0.1
Rome Odunze CHI WR 7.0 3.0 41.5 0.2
Mack Hollins NE WR 7.0 3.2 40.1 0.2
Cairo Santos CHI K 7.0
Carolina Panthers CAR DST 6.9
Pat Bryant DEN WR 6.9 3.1 39.9 0.2
Los Angeles Rams LAR DST 6.8
Rashid Shaheed SEA WR 6.8 0.7 3.6 0.0 2.8 37.9 0.2
Nick Folk ATL K 6.8
Kyle Monangai CHI RB 6.7 9.1 40.0 0.2 1.1 8.3 0.0
Xavier Hutchinson HOU WR 6.7 3.2 38.1 0.2
Buffalo Bills BUF DST 6.6
DeMario Douglas NE WR 6.6 3.2 37.5 0.2
Joey Slye TEN K 6.6
New England Patriots NE DST 6.55
New Orleans Saints NO DST 6.51
Tennessee Titans TEN DST 6.51
T.J. Hockenson MIN TE 6.5 3.4 33.2 0.2
Denver Broncos DEN DST 6.4
Chad Ryland ARI K 6.4
Las Vegas Raiders LV DST 6.4
New York Giants NYG DST 6.32
Kyle Pitts Sr. ATL TE 6.3 3.2 34.2 0.2
Emanuel Wilson SEA RB 6.3 9.2 38.9 0.3 0.5 2.9 0.0
Wan'Dale Robinson TEN WR 6.3 3.3 36.0 0.2
Drew Stevens WAS K 6.3
Jacksonville Jaguars JAX DST 6.2
Isaiah Williams NYJ WR 6.2 0.3 1.6 0.0 3.1 33.9 0.2
Kenyon Sadiq NYJ TE 6.2 3.2 33.2 0.2
Keaton Mitchell LAC RB 6.2 5.4 27.1 0.2 1.6 12.2 0.1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB DST 6.19
Tyler Allgeier ARI RB 6.1 7.4 29.5 0.2 1.4 9.8 0.1
Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI WR 6.1 2.6 36.7 0.2
Justice Hill BAL RB 6.1 3.5 16.0 0.1 2.2 18.9 0.1
Indianapolis Colts IND DST 6.1
Kalif Raymond CHI WR 6.0 3.2 33.3 0.2
Rachaad White WAS RB 6.0 5.9 24.8 0.1 2.2 13.8 0.1
Dominic Zvada NYG K 6.0
Pittsburgh Steelers PIT DST 5.99
Colby Parkinson LAR TE 5.9 2.8 30.2 0.2
Kaelon Black SF RB 5.9 6.5 29.8 0.3 0.8 5.9 0.0
Tre Harris LAC WR 5.9 2.9 34.4 0.2
Cleveland Browns CLE DST 5.9
AJ Barner SEA TE 5.8 0.6 2.2 0.0 2.7 27.0 0.2
Evan Engram DEN TE 5.8 3.3 30.5 0.2
Riley Patterson MIA K 5.8
Detroit Lions DET DST 5.8
Chicago Bears CHI DST 5.8
Cade Otton TB TE 5.7 3.3 30.9 0.2
Mike Gesicki CIN TE 5.7 2.8 30.6 0.2
Andre Szmyt CLE K 5.6
Baltimore Ravens BAL DST 5.6
Greg Dulcich MIA TE 5.5 3.0 30.6 0.2
Gunnar Helm TEN TE 5.5 3.1 27.4 0.2
Jalen Nailor LV WR 5.5 2.4 32.0 0.2
Washington Commanders WAS DST 5.42
Darren Waller CAR TE 5.3 2.4 25.7 0.3
Kendrick Bourne ARI WR 5.3 2.6 31.9 0.1
Devin Singletary NYG RB 5.3 5.6 23.6 0.2 1.1 8.8 0.1
Braelon Allen NYJ RB 5.3 5.7 24.1 0.2 1.0 7.0 0.1
Chris Bell MIA WR 5.3 2.4 32.4 0.2
Jerry Jeudy CLE WR 5.3 2.7 31.7 0.1
Miami Dolphins MIA DST 5.24
Brian Robinson Jr. ATL RB 5.2 7.3 30.2 0.2 0.8 5.9 0.0
Malachi Fields NYG WR 5.2 2.3 31.6 0.2
Atlanta Falcons ATL DST 5.1
Chris Rodriguez Jr. JAX RB 5.1 6.0 25.8 0.2 0.7 5.6 0.0
Tyquan Thornton KC WR 5.1 1.7 29.4 0.2
Samaje Perine CIN RB 5.0 5.0 20.1 0.2 1.4 11.2 0.0
Jaylin Noel HOU WR 5.0 2.1 28.9 0.2
New York Jets NYJ DST 4.98
Cooper Kupp SEA WR 4.9 2.3 28.0 0.2
Arizona Cardinals ARI DST 4.8
Michael Mayer LV TE 4.8 2.6 23.2 0.2
Los Angeles Chargers LAC DST 4.8
Ted Hurst TB WR 4.6 1.9 25.1 0.2
Dallas Cowboys DAL DST 4.5
Makai Lemon PHI WR 4.5 2.3 24.1 0.2
Calvin Ridley TEN WR 4.4 1.9 27.4 0.1
Eli Heidenreich PIT RB 4.3 5.8 23.8 0.1 0.8 5.2 0.0
Chris Brooks GB RB 4.2 3.6 16.1 0.1 1.3 8.6 0.1
Jack Bech LV WR 4.2 2.0 24.3 0.1
Darnell Mooney NYG WR 4.1 1.7 24.6 0.1
Emmett Johnson KC RB 4.1 3.7 15.2 0.1 1.2 9.7 0.1
Keon Coleman BUF WR 4.0 1.7 22.8 0.1
Laquon Treadwell IND WR 4.0 1.8 24.1 0.1
Zach Ertz PHI TE 3.9 1.8 19.1 0.2
Xavier Legette CAR WR 3.8 1.8 20.5 0.1
Roman Wilson PIT WR 3.8 1.9 22.2 0.1
Darnell Washington PIT TE 3.8 1.9 21.2 0.1
George Holani SEA RB 3.7 3.1 12.5 0.1 1.1 9.0 0.1
Isaac TeSlaa DET WR 3.7 1.4 20.7 0.2
LaJohntay Wester BAL WR 3.7 1.5 21.9 0.1
DeeJay Dallas MIN RB 3.6 3.4 14.4 0.1 1.0 7.6 0.0
Germie Bernard PIT WR 3.6 1.7 20.5 0.1
Tank Bigsby PHI RB 3.5 3.6 16.4 0.2 0.7 5.1 0.0
Kevin Coleman Jr. MIA WR 3.5 1.6 20.7 0.1
Jahan Dotson ATL WR 3.4 1.4 17.8 0.2
Konata Mumpfield LAR WR 3.4 1.6 19.9 0.1
Antonio Williams WAS WR 3.4 1.7 20.3 0.1
Raheim Sanders CLE RB 3.4 3.2 12.9 0.1 1.1 7.6 0.0
Elic Ayomanor TEN WR 3.4 1.4 19.6 0.1
Bryce Lance NO WR 3.3 1.4 19.5 0.1
Noah Fant NO TE 3.3 1.8 17.2 0.1
Sione Vaki DET RB 3.3 4.3 17.0 0.2 0.4 3.6 0.0
Dyami Brown WAS WR 3.3 1.8 18.9 0.1
Ty Johnson BUF RB 3.3 1.9 8.0 0.1 1.2 10.3 0.1
AJ Dillon CAR RB 3.2 3.6 15.1 0.2 0.6 4.8
Jalen McMillan TB WR 3.2 1.4 19.3 0.1
Olamide Zaccheaus ATL WR 3.2 1.8 17.5 0.1
Dawson Knox BUF TE 3.2 1.5 15.6 0.2
Devontez Walker BAL WR 3.2 1.2 19.0 0.1
Najee Harris NYG RB 3.1 4.2 17.8 0.2 0.3 2.5 0.0
Colbie Young CIN WR 3.1 1.5 19.3 0.1
Mike Washington Jr. LV RB 3.1 4.8 19.4 0.1 0.4 3.1 0.0
Skyy Moore GB WR 3.0 0.2 0.9 0.0 1.5 16.6 0.1
Dohnte Meyers CIN WR 3.0 1.4 18.5 0.1
Kyle Juszczyk SF RB 2.9 0.1 0.5 0.0 1.4 14.6 0.1
Cole Kmet CHI TE 2.9 1.5 15.9 0.1
Tommy Tremble CAR TE 2.8 1.6 14.0 0.1
Jared Wayne HOU WR 2.8 1.2 15.1 0.1
Theo Johnson NYG TE 2.6 1.2 14.5 0.1
Emari Demercado DAL RB 2.6 2.9 14.3 0.1 0.4 3.1 0.0
Erick All Jr. CIN TE 2.6 1.4 14.1 0.1
Foster Moreau HOU TE 2.6 1.3 13.9 0.1
Austin Hooper ATL TE 2.5 1.3 13.0 0.1
Xavier Smith LAR WR 2.5 1.1 15.0 0.1
Josh Oliver MIN TE 2.5 1.3 13.3 0.1
Troy Franklin DEN WR 2.5 1.1 14.0 0.1
Johnny Mundt PHI TE 2.4 1.4 13.1 0.1
Darius Cooper PHI WR 2.3 1.0 12.6 0.1
Ryan Miller MIA WR 2.3 1.0 14.2 0.1
Noah Gray KC TE 2.3 1.1 11.7 0.1
Elijah Arroyo SEA TE 2.2 1.0 11.4 0.1
Ollie Gordon II MIA RB 2.2 2.4 10.0 0.1 0.4 2.9 0.0
Joshua Palmer BUF WR 2.2 0.9 13.1 0.1
Kyle Williams NE WR 2.1 0.8 11.0 0.1
Mitchell Evans CAR TE 2.0 1.1 10.0 0.1
Zachariah Branch ATL WR 2.0 1.0 10.7 0.1
Luke Farrell SF TE 2.0 1.1 9.7 0.1
Jonnu Smith GB TE 2.0 1.2 10.4 0.1
John Bates WAS TE 2.0 1.2 11.1 0.1
Ben Sinnott WAS TE 2.0 1.2 11.4 0.1
Jeremy Ruckert NYJ TE 2.0 1.1 9.5 0.1
Daniel Bellinger TEN TE 2.0 1.0 10.0 0.1
Tory Horton SEA WR 1.9 0.8 11.4 0.1
Jordan Watkins SF WR 1.9 0.9 11.7 0.1
Will Kacmarek MIA TE 1.9 1.3 11.0 0.0
Adam Trautman DEN TE 1.9 1.1 10.3 0.1
Tez Johnson TB WR 1.8 0.7 8.8 0.1
Tyler Higbee LAR TE 1.8 0.9 9.0 0.1
Demond Claiborne MIN RB 1.8 2.3 8.9 0.1 0.4 3.1 0.0
Blake Whiteheart CLE TE 1.8 1.0 9.1 0.1
Drew Sample CIN TE 1.8 1.1 9.7 0.1
Treylon Burks WAS WR 1.7 0.8 10.7 0.0
KaVontae Turpin DAL WR 1.7 0.7 4.5 0.0 0.6 7.8 0.0
Ray Davis BUF RB 1.7 1.4 6.0 0.1 0.4 3.0 0.1
Nate Adkins DEN TE 1.7 0.9 7.7 0.1
Jacob Cowing SF WR 1.6 0.7 9.3 0.1
Bo Melton GB WR 1.6 0.2 1.2 0.0 0.9 9.4 0.0
Will Shipley PHI RB 1.6 1.1 3.9 0.0 0.7 5.4 0.1
Brevyn Spann-Ford DAL TE 1.6 0.9 8.9 0.0
Durham Smythe BAL TE 1.6 0.8 7.8 0.1
Derius Davis LAC WR 1.6 0.8 8.8 0.1
Davis Allen LAR TE 1.5 0.8 8.0 0.1
Eli Raridon NE TE 1.5 0.8 8.4 0.1
Josh Cameron JAX WR 1.5 0.7 7.4 0.1
Marquez Valdes-Scantling LAC WR 1.5 0.6 10.3 0.0
Elijah Higgins ARI TE 1.4 0.8 7.2 0.0
Tutu Atwell LAR WR 1.4 0.6 8.1 0.0
Hunter Luepke DAL RB 1.4 1.3 5.0 0.0 0.7 5.2 0.0
Marlin Klein HOU TE 1.4 0.7 7.3 0.1
Nate Boerkircher JAX TE 1.4 0.8 7.1 0.1
Brashard Smith KC RB 1.4 1.2 4.9 0.0 0.4 2.8 0.0
Jalen Royals KC WR 1.4 0.6 7.1 0.1
CJ Donaldson NO RB 1.3 1.3 5.4 0.1 0.3 2.4 0.0
Jahdae Walker CHI WR 1.3 0.5 6.6 0.1
Seth McGowan IND RB 1.3 1.8 6.8 0.0 0.5 2.8 0.0
Tyrone Tracy Jr. NYG RB 1.2 1.5 7.0 0.0 0.2 1.5 0.0
Jaylin Lane WAS WR 1.2 0.7 7.7 0.0
Luke Schoonmaker DAL TE 1.2 0.8 7.8 0.0
Jackson Hawes BUF TE 1.2 0.6 6.5 0.0
Chris Moore BAL WR 1.2 0.5 8.7 0.0
J. Michael Sturdivant GB WR 1.1 0.6 6.6 0.0
Brock Wright DET TE 1.1 0.7 6.2 0.0
Matt Hibner BAL TE 1.1 0.6 6.7 0.0
Travis Hunter JAX WR 1.1 0.6 6.5 0.0
Odell Beckham Jr. NYG WR 1.0 0.5 6.3 0.0
Isaiah Bond CLE WR 1.0 0.5 6.8 0.0
Chimere Dike TEN WR 1.0 0.4 4.7 0.1
LeQuint Allen Jr. JAX RB 1.0 0.5 1.9 0.0 0.4 3.1 0.1
Malik Benson LV WR 1.0 0.5 6.9 0.0
Isaiah Davis NYJ RB 0.9 0.6 2.7 0.0 0.3 2.6 0.0
Efton Chism III NE WR 0.9 0.5 5.7 0.0
Darius Slayton IND WR 0.9 0.3 4.3 0.1
Mo Alie-Cox IND TE 0.9 0.6 5.4 0.0
Nicholas Singleton TEN RB 0.9 1.4 5.8 0.0 0.1 0.4 0.0
Ameer Abdullah JAX RB 0.9 1.2 4.8 0.0 0.3 1.7 0.0
Brycen Tremayne CAR WR 0.8 0.4 4.7 0.0
Kaytron Allen WAS RB 0.8 1.1 4.5 0.0 0.2 1.0 0.0
Jalen Tolbert MIA WR 0.8 0.4 5.0 0.0
Kimani Vidal LAC RB 0.8 1.0 4.5 0.0 0.2 1.7 0.0
Alec Ingold LAC RB 0.8 0.4 1.5 0.0 0.4 3.1 0.0
Charlie Woerner ATL TE 0.7 0.5 4.0 0.0
Bam Knight ARI RB 0.7 0.8 3.3 0.0 0.2 1.0 0.0
Jordan James SF RB 0.7 0.6 2.5 0.0 0.2 1.0 0.0
Jonathan Mingo DAL WR 0.7 0.4 5.1 0.0
Sterling Shepard NYJ WR 0.7 0.4 4.2 0.0
Jarquez Hunter MIA RB 0.7 0.8 3.5 0.0 0.1 1.0 0.0
Reggie Gilliam NE RB 0.7 0.6 4.2 0.0
Drew Ogletree IND TE 0.7 0.4 3.8 0.0
Tyler Badie DEN RB 0.7 0.6 2.6 0.0 0.3 1.9 0.0
Dareke Young LV WR 0.7 0.3 4.7 0.0
Kevin Austin Jr. NO WR 0.6 0.3 3.1 0.0
Jake Briningstool KC TE 0.6 0.3 3.1 0.0
Tai Felton MIN WR 0.5 0.3 2.4 0.0
Cade Stover HOU TE 0.5 0.3 2.8 0.0
Cyrus Allen KC WR 0.5 0.3 3.2 0.0
Lil'Jordan Humphrey DEN WR 0.5 0.2 2.9 0.0
Sean Tucker TB RB 0.4 0.5 2.2 0.0 0.1 0.5 0.0
Payne Durham TB TE 0.4 0.3 2.2 0.0
Jacob Saylors DET RB 0.4 0.5 2.1 0.0 0.1 0.9 0.0

 

Week 3 Fantasy Football Outlooks

Michael Pittman Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) is expected to play in Sunday's Week 3 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals despite being listed as questionable, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Pittman missed last Sunday's game due to the foot injury, and he caught three passes for 58 yards on an 88% snap share back in Week 1.

Similar volume should bode well for Pittman, who could end up as one of Aaron Rodgers' go-to targets on Sunday afternoon, especially if cornerback DJ Turner shadows DK Metcalf. The 28-year-old ranks as a worthwhile WR3/flex option for fantasy football managers in Week 3.

Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring) is a game-time decision for Week 3 and will participate in a pregame workout to determine if he's able to play, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Schefter noted that "the team doesn't sound as if it is counting on him playing."

Flowers has been sidelined ever since injuring his hamstring during the middle of an explosive Week 1 performance in which he caught five passes for 150 yards and one touchdown. Rashod Bateman stepped in as Lamar Jackson's No. 1 receiver last week, and it sounds like there's a very real chance he might have an expanded role again in Week 3. If Flowers does manage to suit up, there's a chance his role could be limited, but he'd still be worth starting as a high-end WR2 with WR1 upside.

Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (hip) "plans to play" in Sunday's Week 3 contest against the Arizona Cardinals, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. Evans opened the practice week with a pair of absences, but he returned in a limited capacity on Friday, which was seemingly enough to get him ready for Sunday's game. He will continue to operate as the 49ers' No. 1 wide receiver and one of Brock Purdy's favorite targets in the passing game.

Evans will look to replicate his performance from his last fully healthy game in Week 1, when he caught six passes for 49 yards and one touchdown. There are plenty of mouths to feed in this Niners offense, but he actually doesn't have too much competition at the wide receiver position after De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle), Demarcus Robinson (ankle), and Christian Kirk (calf) were all placed on injured reserve.

Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (knee) is expected to be active for Sunday's Week 3 contest against the New Orleans Saints, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. Bowers had been listed as questionable but is on track to make his season debut this weekend, barring a setback.

The 23-year-old has struggled to stay healthy since his rookie campaign in 2024, when he ranked as the overall TE1 with 112 catches, 1,194 yards, and five touchdowns. There's no question that Bowers is capable of returning to his rookie form, but he just needs to stay healthy. He'll look to get his season started on a positive note Sunday, presumably without many limitations in terms of total snaps. The 23-year-old ranks as the overall TE4 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 3.

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Eagles vs. Bears: MNF Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Pick'em Pool Picks: Week 3 Targets and Avoids
Week 3 Matchups: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Key Starters & Tough Calls: Week 3



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