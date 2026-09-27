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Monday Night Football Betting Picks: Week 3 Player Props and Parlays (2026)

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Saquon Barkley - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Expert NFL betting picks for Monday 9/28/26. Player props, same game parlays, and game picks for Monday Night Football game between the Eagles and Bears.

In This Article hide
Monday Night Football Odds and Spread
Monday Night Football Game Picks
Monday Night Football Player Props
Monday Night Football Same Game Parlay
More Picks and Analysis

Hello everybody, and welcome to the Week 3 edition of Monday Night Football bets and props! The NFL season is entering its third full week, and we here at RotoBaller could not be more thrilled to bring you some of the best content on the market. We are excited to bring betting content to all those interested in every slate in any given week.

This weekly article will focus on the Monday night slate, and I will provide several different betting angles for the games scheduled. I will typically provide at least one play on the game's total or spread, as well as at least three player or game props, and a fun single-game parlay.

This week's Monday night slate features a matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. This matchup should provide plenty of goodies for us to try to take advantage of. Without further delay, let's get into tonight's picks for Week 3 of Monday Night Football!

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Monday Night Football Odds and Spread

Philadelphia Eagles (-250 ML) at Chicago Bears (+3.5)

Over/Under (42.5)

 

Monday Night Football Game Picks

All odds are courtesy of Hard Rock Sportsbook.

We have a bit of a humdrum matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles, who are 2-0 after narrowly defeating the Tennessee Titans in Week 2, and the Chicago Bears, who are 1-1 after losing to the Minnesota Vikings last week. The reason the matchup is not as fun as originally anticipated is due to the fact that the Bears will be without Caleb Williams due to a hamstring injury.

The Bears will also likely be without Tyson Bagent due to a concussion, so enter Case Keenum. Even though we have plenty of uncertainty about what we will get from Keenum, I still think there is an opportunity for some points to be scored in this game, and while it is also likely the Eagles cover, I am not quite ready to make a case for that.

The current total is sitting at 42.5 and would surely be higher if Williams were playing, but the question becomes whether Keenum can move the ball enough on this Eagles defense to help out the total. Through the first two weeks of the season, the Eagles have allowed an average of 20.5 points per game, having played the Commanders and Titans.

Last week, the Titans put up 20 on the Eagles, so that gives me some hope here with the Bears. The Eagles' biggest weakness through two weeks is likely their run defense, which has allowed 127 rushing yards per game on 4.2 yards per carry. Meanwhile, the Bears rank first in the league by averaging 212 rushing yards per game on 6.1 yards per carry.

On the other side of the ball, the Bears defense looked brutal in Week 1 against a capable Carolina Panthers offense, which put up 478 yards of total offense and 37 points. The Eagles, who rank 10th in the league in passing yards per game and in the top half of the league in points per game, should be able to move the ball up and down the field here.

The Bears will also likely look to move the ball on the ground against the Eagles' run defense, and the thought is that they will have some success under the veteran Keenum to score enough to help carry some of the total.

The Pick: OVER 42.5 (-105)

 

Monday Night Football Player Props

 


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D'Andre Swift OVER 14.5 rushing attempts (-113)

We'll start with what will likely be a heavily relied-upon Bears rushing attack. With the Bears likely down to their third-string quarterback, it only makes sense they will want to try and move the ball on the ground, and this offensive strategy makes the most sense since the Eagles have leaked a little bit to the rushing attack.

Swift had suffered a mild ankle injury ahead of the Vikings game last week, but this did not stop him from carrying the ball 16 times for 45 rushing yards against a tough Minnesota defense. He also carried the rock 18 times against the Panthers in Week 1, so the workload has been there despite Kyle Monangai lurking in the backfield.

Through two weeks, Swift has seen 93 total snaps compared to Monangai's 57. Monangai is also recovering from a knee injury, and although he took part in Friday's practice, it is possible they reduce his load a bit this week due to the knee. Even if they do not, Swift has shown he is able to eclipse this total when Monangai is present.

Update: Tyson Bagent participated in Saturday's practice and could end up playing. I still like the number here on Swift even if that ends up being the case.

Saquon Barkley ANYTIME touchdown (-115)

Saquon is being added here because of the value we are getting for him to score a touchdown. While he did suffer a stinger in last week's win at Tennessee, all signs point to him being ready to roll for Monday night. Barkley has yet to find the end zone this season, but he only carried the ball four times last week after leaving with the stinger.

Tank Bigsby also found the end zone in his stead, so it could certainly be Barkley's turn this week. In 2025, Barkley scored nine total touchdowns and was frequently at much lower odds than this to score.

Through the first two weeks of the season, the Bears have allowed a total of two touchdowns to running backs; however, last week was an absolute mess as far as weather at Soldier Field, and they were facing a Carson Wentz-led offense that only mustered nine points.

In Week 1, the Panthers' Chuba Hubbard found the end zone twice; once on the ground and once through the air, so Saquon has multiple avenues to find the end zone in this one in order to help us cash.

DeVonta Smith OVER 5.5 receptions (-115)

Attacking the Bears' secondary could prove to be quite fruitful for the Eagles in this matchup. If we look at what the Panthers did to this secondary in Week 1, we have a lot of hope for Smith in this matchup. The Panthers were able to complete 13 passes to wide receivers, amounting to 213 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Through the first two games, DeVonta Smith has seen a whopping 19 targets and has hauled in 13 receptions for 170 receiving yards. Last week against the Titans, Smith went off for 10 receptions on 13 targets for 117 receiving yards and a touchdown. While he is dealing with a hamstring issue, he practiced Friday and should be good to go.

Smith is the bona fide number one receiver in this offense with the departure of A.J. Brown in the offseason and has seen 119 snaps thus far in 2026, with the next closest receiver being Dontayvion Wicks (who I also like tonight, but more on that later), who has garnered 97 snaps. This should be a good spot for Smith again this week.

 

Monday Night Football Same Game Parlay

This is a new section of the article compared to seasons past, where we will build a fun same-game parlay for you all to consider. As these are parlays, it is always recommended to scale down and make these bets a little more conservatively, as we will need multiple legs to go right in order to hit. The legs I like tonight include:

Given the weakness of this Bears' defense coupled with the fact that they are without Caleb Williams, I struggle to envision a scenario where the Bears are able to pull off a win with Case Keenum at the helm. Anything is possible, of course, but I like starting the parlay with the Eagles moneyline as opposed to taking them against the spread.

I also think Jalen Hurts should be able to move the ball through the air against this defense. In Week 1, Bryce Young torched the Bears defense for 361 passing yards on 37 attempts. While I do not anticipate Hurts throwing the ball 37 times, I do think he can throw for 200 passing yards, which is a number he has hit in each of the first two weeks on a combined 62 attempts.

Wicks is another guy I like tonight along with DeVonta Smith. Wicks seems to be emerging as Hurts' number two option in this Eagles passing offense, and he has seen 10 targets across the first two weeks and turned those into seven receptions for 147 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Wicks has also gone for 70+ receiving yards in each game and has had three receptions of 20+ yards.  On the flip side, the Bears have allowed seven 20+-yard receptions and two 40+-yard receptions.

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