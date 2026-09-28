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2026 NHL Preseason Power Rankings: The 10 Worst Teams in the League

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NHL preseason power rankings. The top 10 worst teams ahead of the 2026-27 NHL season including the Vancouver Canucks, Chicago Blackhawks and more.

The 2026-27 NHL season is just a day away, which means it's time to put together some power rankings. However, in this edition, we'll take a different spin.

While it's more interesting to highlight the true Stanley Cup contenders, let's flip the script and name the 10 worst teams in the sport.

Will you agree with our list? Let's dive in!

 

No. 10 - Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings appeared locked into a playoff spot for most of the 2025-26 season, but hit a skid at the opportune time, which pushed them out of the playoff bubble. They would finish the 2025-26 regular season with the 16th-most points in the sport (92) and just seven points out of the No. 2 Wild Card.

The major move came in the front office as GM Steve Yzerman was relieved of his duties after falling short of preseason expectations once again. In terms of additions, the Red Wings did not add many key options (outside of Viktor Arvidsson) but did part ways with veterans Patrick Kane and Erik Gustafsson.

While they should be in the Wild Card race, this team has many glaring weaknesses that they may not overcome.

 

No. 9 - Los Angeles Kings

The Kings snuck into the postseason bracket, earning the No. 2 Wild Card in the Western Conference. However, their playoff run did not last long as they took a 4-0 sweep at the hands of the Presidents' Trophy-winning Colorado Avalanche. This team was a heavy underdog in this series, and this result was not overly surprising.

However, despite making the playoffs once again, this team could take a step back in 2026 as they have many question marks on their roster. They lost longtime center and franchise staple Anze Kopitar to retirement and will look to receive a much-needed spark from newly-named HC Peter Laviolette. Without Kopitar, this team will need winger Artemi Panarin to take the lead of the offense.

 

No. 8 - Nashville Predators

The Predators just missed out on a ticket to the postseason, earning 86 points, just two points out of the final No. 2 Wild Card. Despite some inconsistencies over the season, the Predators finished the 2025-26 campaign with a solid 38-34-10 record but held an underwhelming -22 rating.

However, given how this team performed in the second half, they should remain firmly in the postseason race if they can avoid another sluggish start. They added Wyatt Cullen to the top prospect pool with the 10th overall pick in the draft and brought in Mavrik Bourque from Dallas, who figures to have a large role in this offense. This team could be a sleeper to claim a Wild Card in the Western Conference.

 

No. 7 - St. Louis Blues

Despite sitting towards the bottom of the Western Conference for most of the winter, the Blues enjoyed a late-season surge and nearly claimed the No. 2 Wild Card spot from the Los Angeles Kings. Overall, the Blues finished with 86 points and held a strong 6-3-1 record over their final 10 games.

Over their final 23 games, breakout rookie Jimmy Snuggerud made his name known, totaling 27 points (with 11 goals). The Blues also had two top-20 picks in the draft, selecting Tynan Lawrence and Maddox Dagenais. In terms of trades, they acquired two top-six forwards in Connor McMichael and Mason McTavish but had to part ways with Jordan Kyrou. Like Nashville above them, this team could make a serious run for a Wild Card.

The major question will be the production in the crease as Joel Hofer is set to take lead duties.

 

No. 6 - Toronto Maple Leafs

Like the Rangers, the other major disappointment in the Eastern Conference was the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Leafs fell well short of expectations in their first season without Mitch Marner. Toronto totaled just 78 points (second-worst in the East) with a tough -46 GD.

However, they will have a prime opportunity to bounce back, as they made a significant trade to acquire breakout defenseman Darren Raddysh from the Lightning and had the first pick in this year's NHL Draft. With this selection, they called on former Penn State standout Gavin McKenna to become the "co-star" of the franchise alongside Auston Matthews.

In net, they will look to find some stability from veteran Sergei Bobrovsky, who will operate as the lead goalie in front of Anthony Stolarz. If Matthews can not return to his superstar status, this team could struggle mightily once again.

 

No. 5 - New York Rangers

It was a tough debut season as head coach of the Rangers for Mike Sullivan, as the Blue Shirts tallied just 77 points with a 34-39-9 record, the worst in the Eastern Conference. While they fell short of expectations, the lone bright spot was superstar goaltender Igor Shesterkin.

Shesterkin posted a dominant 2.50 GAA with a .912% SV% despite playing behind this team. The Rangers looked to bolster their blue line in the 2026 NHL Draft by selecting Alberts Smits with the fifth overall pick. However, looking ahead to next season, their most impactful acquisition came via a sign-and-trade with the Golden Knights for winger Pavel Dorofeyev.

With Vincent Trochek off the roster, they will need top centers JT Miller and Mika Zibanejad to produce consistently for this team to legitimately compete.

 

No. 4 - Seattle Kraken

The Kraken fell short in the playoff race in 2025, tallying 79 points and finishing just below the .500 mark with a 34-37-11 overall record. Offense remained a major weakness of this club, as they scored just 226 goals, the fifth-lowest in the sport, and sat near the middle of the pack in terms of goals allowed.

In the offseason, the Kraken's major move came in re-signing forward Bobby McMann to a massive six-year contract. McMann was shipped to Seattle midseason and was quite effective in his first taste with the team, scoring 10 goals over just 18 games. This team will continue their rebuild in 2026.

 

No. 3 - Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks showed some promise early in the 2025 campaign but endured some significant injuries and setbacks down the stretch. Top center Connor Bedard led the way with a career-best 75 points in 69 games. The other bright spot on the roster was former top prospect Spencer Knight, who appeared in a career-high 55 games and posted a strong .902% SV% despite playing behind a weak defense.

The Blackhawks opted not to use the fourth overall pick and instead used it in a trade to acquire young defenseman Bowen Byram from the Buffalo Sabers. However, their most surprising move in the offseason may have been re-acquiring franchise legend Patrick Kane to play alongside Bedard in 2026-27.

They could see their offense struggle early on with Bedard set to miss time recovering from offseason surgery. Young center Frank Nazar is a breakout name to watch on this roster.

 

No. 2 - Calgary Flames

The Flames finished near the bottom of the Western Conference (and second-to-last place in the Pacific Division), totaling 77 points with a 34-39-9 record. While they finished below the Kraken in the league standings, given that Seattle won just two of the 10 games, Calgary will be given the slight edge in this ranking.

Scoring was a major weakness for this club in 2025, but their defense and goaltending were somewhat strong points. Netminder Dustin Wolf endured some regression after his 2024 breakout season but still held his own, posting a .899% SV% over a season-high 57 games. In the draft, they selected defender Carson Carels with the sixth overall pick.

If Wolf can return to rookie form, this team could avoid the basement of the Western Conference.

 

No. 1 - Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks were at the bottom spot for the majority of the 2025-26 regular season and will remain in this position ahead of the draft. Last season, nothing went right in Vancouver, which tallied just 58 points, the only team in the sport to be below the 75-point mark. Overall, they won just 25 games.

In free agency, they did not make many major moves, signing defenders Luke Schenn and Jamie Oleksiak to cheaper veteran contracts. Their major splash came at the 2026 NHL Draft, when they selected Caleb Malhotra with the third overall pick.

The Canucks did not improve and enter the 2026 season as the clear favorite to hold the top lottery odds.

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