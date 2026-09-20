Kaleb Johnson Could Join Packers' Backfield Mix in Week 2
Sep 20, 2026, 12:58 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Kaleb Johnson could get his first offensive work of the season Sunday against the New York Jets. Johnson was active in Week 1 but did not play an offensive snap, while MarShawn Lloyd handled 13 carries for 37 yards and Chris Brooks added seven carries for 29. Head coach Matt LaFleur said this week that Johnson is expected to be in for some plays, which at least puts him in the backfield mix after watching from the sideline in the opener. How much work that turns into is still unclear. Johnson remains listed third on Green Bay's unofficial depth chart behind Lloyd and Brooks, and both backs were involved last week. For fantasy managers, that makes Johnson more of a player to monitor than someone to trust right away. The coaching staff appears ready to give him a look, but there is not enough evidence yet to know whether those snaps will turn into meaningful touches.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Zach Kruse
More Recent News
Chris Moore Lining Up With Starters Before Kickoff
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 20, 2026, 12:47 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Chris Moore was lining up with the starters during pregame warmups ahead of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, according to Josh Tolentino. Moore was promoted to the 53-man roster earlier this week and could be headed for a larger role with Zay Flowers out and Ja'Kobi Lane on injured reserve. He caught his only target for 53 yards against Indianapolis last week. Rashod Bateman remains Baltimore's top healthy receiver, but Moore's work with the starters before kickoff is a good sign that he could see more offensive snaps against New Orleans.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Josh Tolentino
Puka Nacua "Trending in the Wrong Direction" for Monday Night
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 20, 2026, 12:12 PM ETESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (groin), who is listed as questionable to play in Week 2 on Monday night against the New York Giants, is "trending in the wrong direction" to be active. Schefter also reported on Sunday morning that the 25-year-old All-Pro wideout will likely be a game-time call after missing practice on Friday and Saturday with what head coach Sean McVay called "soreness in his groin." Nacua being up in the air for a Monday night game puts fantasy managers between a rock and a hard place. The latest report from Schefter basically means that if you have another decent option for Week 2 to use in a flex spot, the smart call would probably be to bench Nacua now. The Rams offense and the two-time Pro Bowler got off to a slow start in the Week 1 loss to the division-rival San Francisco 49ers last week in Australia, with Nacua catching five of his nine targets for 74 yards and no touchdowns. If he is inactive on Monday night, veteran Davante Adams will become the Rams' WR1, with Tutu Atwell, Konata Mumpfield, Xavier Smith, and CJ Daniels battling for WR2 duties. Jordan Whittington is doubtful to play due to a quad injury.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Sean Tucker Active in Week 2 Against Browns
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 20, 2026, 12:05 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker (hamstring), who sat out of the Week 1 season-opening loss to the Cincinnati Bengals due to a hamstring issue, is active on Sunday in the Week 2 tilt at home against the visiting Cleveland Browns, according to Greg Auman of FOX Sports. Tucker, a former undrafted free agent from Syracuse, was on the roster bubble at the tail end of training camp before signing a new deal with the team to stick around as the RB3 this year behind Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell. The 24-year-old might steal a couple of backfield touches from Irving and Gainwell, but he absolutely should not be in any starting fantasy lineups, even in the deepest of formats. With Irving missing time in 2025 due to various injuries, Tucker had a career-high 86 rushing attempts for 320 yards (3.7 yards per carry) and seven touchdowns, adding eight receptions for 34 yards and another score in 17 games played.--Keith Hernandez
Source: FOX Sports - Greg Auman
Joey Porter Jr. Inactive Against Patriots
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 20, 2026, 11:59 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (back) is inactive for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots, according to the team. Porter was ruled out Friday after dealing with conditioning and back issues during the week and will miss his second straight game. Asante Samuel Jr. should remain heavily involved in the secondary after playing in Porter's absence last week. Pittsburgh also elevated defensive back Doneiko Slaughter from the practice squad Saturday to provide additional depth.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Pittsburgh Steelers
Ja'Tavion Sanders a Healthy Scratch Again in Week 2
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 20, 2026, 11:59 AM ETCarolina Panthers tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders finds himself as a healthy inactive for the second straight week in Week 2 on Sunday against the division-rival Atlanta Falcons, according to Joe Person of The Athletic. Sanders has become the odd man out in the Panthers' tight end room early in the 2026 season, which was expected to be the case after the team added veteran pass-catching tight end Darren Waller to the mix during training camp. With Sanders in street clothes again this weekend, the Panthers will roll with Waller, Tommy Tremble, Mitchell Evans, and Feleipe Franks at the position in Atlanta. Waller is the most fantasy-relevant of the group, but he is still a tough sell as a starter in fantasy football lineups as he continues to work his way into football shape. The 34-year-old caught both of his targets for 28 yards in the Week 1 season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears. For now, Sanders is off the fantasy radar in basically all leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Joe Person
Elijah Sarratt Active Against Saints
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 20, 2026, 11:55 AM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Elijah Sarratt is active for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, according to the team. The rookie was inactive for the season opener against Indianapolis but will dress this week with Baltimore short-handed at receiver. Zay Flowers is out with a hamstring injury, while Ja'Kobi Lane is on injured reserve with a wrist injury. Sarratt could make his regular-season debut alongside Rashod Bateman, Devontez Walker, LaJohntay Wester and Chris Moore.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Baltimore Ravens
Kendre Miller a Healthy Scratch With RB Returning for Saints
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 20, 2026, 11:47 AM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller is a healthy inactive for the Week 2 game on the road against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, according to Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune. Miller actually saw nine carries for 30 yards and a touchdown in last week's season-opening overtime loss to the Detroit Lions alongside Travis Etienne Jr. in the Saints' backfield. However, with veteran Alvin Kamara returning from a knee injury that sidelined him in Week 1, the 24-year-old Miller falls back down the depth chart and will not play this weekend. Miller played only 32.2% of the offensive snaps in Detroit last weekend and will remain stuck as the Saints' RB3 going forward as long as both Etienne and Kamara stay healthy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The New Orleans Times-Picayune - Matthew Paras
Trey Hendrickson Active Against Saints
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 20, 2026, 11:45 AM ETBaltimore Ravens outside linebacker Trey Hendrickson (finger) is active for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Hendrickson missed practice Wednesday and Thursday before returning on a limited basis Friday, leaving him questionable heading into the weekend. He'll be available against his former team after making an impact without recording a sack in his Ravens debut. Hendrickson generated eight pressures against Indianapolis last week and will remain a key part of Baltimore's pass rush against New Orleans.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Jalen McMillan Making his Debut in Week 2
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 20, 2026, 11:44 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (knee) is officially active for the Week 2 contest on Sunday at home against the Cleveland Browns, per Buccaneers Communications. McMillan missed most of training camp and all of the preseason this summer with a knee injury that also kept him from suiting up in the Week 1 season-opening loss last Sunday to the Cincinnati Bengals. The 24-year-old made solid progress during the week in practice, though, and has been cleared to make his 2026 season debut against the Browns. It is good news for Tampa's passing attack, but with McMillan expected to be on a pitch count in his return, fantasy managers in deeper leagues should not be viewing him as a deep-league sleeper for the Bucs. Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin Jr. will continue to operate as the team's top pass-catchers, with impressive rookie wideout Ted Hurst III likely a better sleeper option as a deep-league flex on Sunday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Buccaneers Communications
Joe Burrow Active Against Texans
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 20, 2026, 11:40 AM ETCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (back) is active for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Burrow was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday before returning to full participation Friday, but he still carried a questionable designation into the weekend. He had maintained throughout the week that he expected to play, and that is now official. Burrow will start for Cincinnati, removing any last-minute uncertainty for fantasy managers who were monitoring his status ahead of kickoff.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Chris Olave Officially Active for Week 2
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 20, 2026, 11:38 AM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (hamstring) is officially active for the Week 2 game on Sunday on the road against the Baltimore Ravens, according to Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune. Olave was removed from practice early this week as a precaution due to a hamstring injury, but he returned on Friday and will play this weekend. Fantasy managers will want to keep the Saints' WR1 locked into their starting lineups, even against a tough Ravens defense in their home opener. In the Week 1 season-opening overtime loss to the Detroit Lions on the road, the former first-rounder caught 10 of his 13 targets for 182 yards. Olave has developed excellent chemistry with young quarterback Tyler Shough and should once again be heavily targeted on Sunday, as long as he does not have a setback with his hamstring.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The New Orleans Times-Picayune - Matthew Paras
Davis Webb Retains Broncos' Confidence as Play-Caller
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 20, 2026, 11:32 AM ETDenver Broncos offensive coordinator Davis Webb remains the team's play-caller for Sunday's game against Jacksonville, with the organization maintaining a high level of confidence and comfort in him, according to Adam Schefter. Webb's first regular-season game calling plays was a rough one. Denver managed only 176 total yards and nine first downs in a 31-10 loss to Kansas City, while Bo Nix threw for 131 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, and was sacked four times. Sean Payton handed primary playcalling duties to Webb this offseason after promoting him to offensive coordinator. One difficult opener hasn't changed that arrangement heading into Week 2.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Travis Etienne Jr. to Share First-Team Reps in Week 2
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 20, 2026, 11:19 AM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. is expected to split first-team reps with veteran Alvin Kamara in the Week 2 contest on the road against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, in the opinion of Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. Kamara missed most of training camp this summer with an MCL sprain in his knee, and he also sat out the season-opening overtime loss to the Detroit Lions last Sunday, but he practiced in full this week and is ready to make his 2026 debut in Baltimore. Etienne had only nine carries for 46 yards last Sunday despite the Saints scoring 30 points, but he salvaged his day for fantasy managers by catching seven of his nine targets for 32 yards through the air. The 27-year-old was brought in as a free agent in the offseason to take over lead-back duties in the Big Easy, but Kamara's presence in the backfield will limit Etienne's overall ceiling, especially as a pass-catcher. In Kamara's return this weekend, fantasy managers should have Etienne on the RB2/3 borderline.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NewOrleans.Football - Nick Underhill
Browns to Re-Evaluate Quarterback Situation for Week 3
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 20, 2026, 11:14 AM ETThe Cleveland Browns will re-evaluate their quarterback room ahead of Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers, according to Ian Rapoport of ESPN.com. Deshaun Watson won the starting role over Shedeur Sanders out of camp, but he had a shaky Week 1 performance with 205 passing yards, one touchdown, one interception, and five sacks as the Browns lost the opener 34-10. It's possible that Watson could strengthen his grasp on the starting job with a good performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2, but if that doesn't happen, Rapoport writes that Shedeur Sanders could be the "next man up." Sanders produced iffy numbers himself as a rookie last year, totaling 1,400 passing yards, seven passing touchdowns, and 10 interceptions across eight games. Even if he's not a true upgrade, he does offer a change of pace for the Browns' offense, as well as an injection of youth into a rebuilding system.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Kyler Murray Expected to Return in Week 3
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 20, 2026, 11:12 AM ETMinnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (concussion) was ruled out for the Week 2 divisional clash against the Chicago Bears this weekend after suffering a scary concussion in the Week 1 season-opening win over the division-rival Green Bay Packers, but per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Murray is expected to clear the league's concussion protocol and is "on track" to play in a Week 3 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 27. Veteran Carson Wentz will make the start under center for Minnesota against Chicago after throwing three touchdowns and leading the Vikings to a come-from-behind victory over Green Bay last weekend. The Bears' defense nearly allowed 40 points to the Carolina Panthers in the season opener, so Wentz could be in play in deep two-QB leagues in Week 2. Murray, meanwhile, should be held anywhere he is rostered, as he still has a good chance of bouncing back in his first year with the Vikings if he can stay healthy moving forward.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Chris Jones Expected to Play Against Colts
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 20, 2026, 11:11 AM ETKansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (calf) is expected to play Sunday night against the Indianapolis Colts, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Jones was limited in practice all three days this week and is officially listed as questionable, but there is optimism that he'll be available. Head coach Andy Reid also indicated Friday that he expected Jones to be OK. Assuming he's active, Kansas City will have one of its top defensive linemen available against Jonathan Taylor and the Colts' offense.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
Rashod Bateman Makes Solid Play In Absence of Top WR
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 20, 2026, 10:52 AM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman is the "name to watch to keep an eye on to emerge" in the absence of star wideout Zay Flowers for Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The Ravens expect to be without Flowers this week, Rapoport reports, but should have him back for the game next week in Brazil against the Cowboys. Bateman had one target in Week 1 with no catches, but could emerge in the passing attack for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in Week 2. Look for Bateman to have a solid contest against the Saints as they look to slow down the passing game without the threat of the speedster in Flowers. Bateman however can pose a threat on the outside and is an experienced receiver in the Ravens offense.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Ian Rapoport
Brock Bowers Should Be Back For Week 3
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 20, 2026, 10:30 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (knee) will miss Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers but is likely to return for Week 3's game for the Raiders, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Bowers missed the first two weeks after having a meniscus trim procedure in his knee. Bowers practiced on Friday, according to Rapoport, which should give an indication that he will be back next week for the Raiders' game against the New Orleans Saints. Michael Mayer has been filling in for Bowers at the tight end position, but Bowers, when healthy, is one of the best fantasy tight ends in the league. It is looking like the Raiders and fantasy managers will only miss out on a few games of action from the talented tight end. If everything goes according to plan, he should be back in lineups ready to go in Week 3.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Ian Rapoport
Sam Darnold Recovering Faster Than Anticipated
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 20, 2026, 10:22 AM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (glute) is recovering quicker than expected from his glute injury, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Darnold will miss the Week 2 game for Seattle, but there is a good chance that he could be back in practice this week, and the Seahawks are hoping that he can play in either Week 3 or Week 4. Rapoport said Week 3 is hopeful and Week 4 seems like the "more likely target." Darnold was just 1-for-2 passing in Week 1 against the New England Patriots before the injury for 50 passing yards. Darnold is a capable QB1 in fantasy who showed what he can do last season when healthy in leading the team to a Super Bowl victory. This report is positive news for those who have rostered Darnold, and it sounds like he can be back in starting lineups in a few weeks.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Ian Rapoport
DJ Moore Day-To-Day With AC Joint Sprain
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 20, 2026, 10:13 AM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) is day-to-day with an AC joint sprain, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The injury is not considered serious, according to Rapoport, and the Bills were surprised that it was less severe than originally thought when he went down on his shoulder. Moore was signed in the off-season in Buffalo from the Chicago Bears and will avoid a serious injury and test out his shoulder during practice this week. The talented receiver has five catches for 100 yards and a touchdown on eight targets in the team's opening-week win over the Houston Texans. Moore didn't get involved in the game in Week 2 against the Lions before he left with the injury. He has the talent to be a WR1 in Buffalo once he gets back to full health.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Ian Rapoport