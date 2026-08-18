Andrew's fantasy football breakout candidates, sleepers and value picks for the middle-rounds of 2026 drafts including Jaylen Warren, Jalen Coker, and more.
You can lose a draft in the first couple of rounds by selecting this year's Brian Thomas Jr. You can't win a draft with those early picks.
The middle rounds are where you can win the draft. Hit on those picks, and you'll have a complete, championship-contending lineup. Miss, and you'll be scrambling to find depth and new starting pieces.
Here are four mid-to-late-round sleepers and values who can help you get off to a hot start in your redraft leagues this season.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Blake Corum, RB, Los Angeles Rams
No, this isn't the season that Kyren Williams finally loses his job to Blake Corum.
The former has passed every test since becoming the Rams' starting running back: 1,231 average rushing yards, 4.6 yards per carry, double-digit rushing touchdowns in all three seasons, and a couple of catches to boot. As a result, he's never disappointed fantasy managers, finishing as an RB1 in back-to-back seasons.
But for the last three offseasons, there's been an uprising of Corum supporters, eager to see the 25-year-old overtake Williams. That's not going to happen, but there is a late-season trend that raises an eyebrow.
Following Los Angeles' Week 8 bye, Corum averaged 10.4 carries per game. Sure, it's still a way away from the 15.2 that Kyren received, but a 60-40 split is more favorable for Corum than it has ever been in Los Angeles. Couple that with his efficiency (5.1 yards per carry) and the Rams' high-scoring offense (30.5 points per game), and Corum was a low-end RB2 in non-PPR formats.
I have a hard time smashing the draft button on Kyren Williams in the 3rd this season because he could realistically be in a 50/50 split w/ Blake Corum
Kyren fantasy points in 2025 games w/ Corum more involved (and in 2024)
0-10 fantasy points - 2 games (1)
10-14 fantasy points…
— Adam Koffler (@AdamKoffler) August 8, 2026
That's definitely the preferred format for Corum managers; he's caught 15 balls in two seasons. But think about the upside if Williams misses time. Corum would immediately vault to top-10 weekly status, in all formats.
The cost (7th/8th round, depending on platform) for what is essentially an insurance running back isn't cheap. However, with the Rams upgrading their defense with Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie, they'll be playing with plenty of leads this fall. Corum could be in the weekly flex conversation, with league-winning upside. We don't play fantasy football to get third.
Jaylen Warren & Rico Dowdle, RBs, Pittsburgh Steelers
Value doesn't necessarily mean high upside.
For the fifth time in as many seasons, Jaylen Warren has a 1A or 1B in the Pittsburgh running back room. In the beginning, it was Najee Harris, which led to Warren claiming the receiving back role. He had greater than an 11% target share in 2023 and 2024 and finished fifth with 61 catches in 2023. Keep that in mind as we discuss the 2025 shuffle.
Warren started 15 of 16 games last season, setting (by a wide margin) career-high averages in attempts per game (13.2) and yards (59.9), while finding paydirt eight total times. He caught 40 balls, 11th at the position, but his target share dropped to nine percent. Kenny Gainwell seized control of the primary backfield receiver, seeing a 16.3% target share and leading the Steelers in receptions.
For those doing the math at home, that's over 25% of targets in the running backs' direction. Aaron Rodgers, the new dump-off king, constantly targeted his backfield options, despite Pittsburgh having one of the best protection rates in the league. Will it be that high again? With a new offensive system installed, that's not the expectation. But there will still be plenty of running back targets available, and Warren should get the bulk of them.
Rico Dowdle was brought to Pittsburgh -- a reunion with head coach Mike McCarthy -- to be the second half of the committee. They've reportedly been splitting first-team reps in training camp. Both will have value this year, and if either misses time, the other would be a smash play in fantasy lineups.
Out of all the ambiguous backfields, the Pittsburgh duo are my favorite targets. A seventh-round pick for running backs with plenty of high-value touches? Sign me up.
Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions
Jared Goff is much more of a value play than a sleeper; he's been a QB1 for four straight seasons. Yet, he's underappreciated and drafted way outside of that range once again.
Immobile quarterbacks need to be hyper-efficient, especially in the touchdown department, to finish in the top 12. 4,500+ yards and ~32 touchdowns will accomplish that. His lack of rushing is quite literally the only downside.
The Lions, thanks to their fourth-place finish in the NFC North, draw the other worst teams in the conference. The team also gets cross-division matchups with the NFC South, which had a sub-.500 division winner last season, and the AFC East, aka gimmes against the Jets and Dolphins. Overall, Detroit has the easiest strength of schedule based on projected win totals.
Goff averages 1.9 passing touchdowns, .56 interceptions, and 263.4 passing yards in his career during indoor games. Outside, the numbers slip to 1.5 touchdowns, .72 interceptions, and 259.9 yards. From Week 5 through 17, the Lions play outside three times: Miami (small weather concern), an international game in Munich, and the Week 17 tilt in Chicago.
Other than an offensive coordinator change, this is the same Detroit offense we've loved for fantasy football. Perhaps it's even better, with tight end Sam LaPorta returning after his 2025 season ended in early November. The YAC opportunities between Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Jameson Williams are free points for Goff.
Goff is currently the QB16 off the board. Want to get off to a strong start? There are potential shootouts in Weeks 1 and 2 between New Orleans and Buffalo. He's the perfect veteran to pair with a high-upside youngster (i.e., Tyler Shough or Malik Willis).
Want to just ride with Goff and load up on other positions? That's fine too! Know your league. As long as it's not filled with managers who yearn to take a bench quarterback, Goff can be a double-digit pick.
Jalen Coker, WR, Carolina Panthers
**whispers** Jalen Coker outplayed Tetairoa McMillan at the end of the season. Just look at the numbers from Week 13 through Carolina's Wild Card elimination.
|Weeks 13-WC
|Tetairoa McMillan
|Jalen Coker
|Yards
|312
|378
|Receptions
|19
|28
|Targets
|32
|35
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Yards Per Route Run
|1.78
|2.3
|Route Run
|175
|164
|Endzone Targets
|2
|3
|First Read Rate
|26.1%
|28.3%
The last line may be the most damning of them all. Carolina's coaching staff made a concentrated effort to design plays for the formerly undrafted wide receiver.
Earlier in the offseason, there were reports that the Panthers were planning to utilize McMillan in the slot more often. It typically behooves those outside wide receivers who move inside, at least in the fantasy football sense.
A season-ending injury to rookie Chris Brazzell II, who was slated to be the sacrificial X receiver, alters that plan. Expect Coker to shine in the slot again. 58.4% of his snaps came inside last season, while operating at a regular clip outside in two-receiver sets.
There are plenty of warts with the Carolina passing game. Bryce Young, in a season in which he set career highs in yards and touchdowns, was 31st in passing yards per game (188.2) and completed just 63.6% of his attempts. He was under 200 passing yards in 12 of his 17 starts.
It's the biggest reason why I'm out on McMillan at cost. But, Coker? He's available in the 11th round of fantasy drafts. The Carolina passing game is a two-man show, and there should not be that wide of an ADP discrepancy. I'll take the cheaper of the two options.
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