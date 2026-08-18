👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Nick Mariano's Fantasy Football League-Winners: 7 Must-Draft Players (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Sam LaPorta - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Nick Mariano's 7 fantasy football breakout players and potential league-winning picks for 2026. His top breakout candidates include Blake Corum, Sam LaPorta, and more.

Few players can earn the title of "league-winner" in fantasy football, but that select group will be the ones to crown royalty. Sometimes it boils down to investing in a scary health situation, pulling up a key rookie, or reading into a new offensive environment (coaching, talent, scheduling, etc.) that others haven't adjusted enough for. What will your path to glory entail?

Of course, a league-winner can also go earlier to help build your foundation up for the riskier swings later on. I'd love to say snag Jahmyr Gibbs onto your roster at all costs, but sadly, auction formats are still lagging behind the snakes. I'm not salty about getting a seventh straight crummy pick in my hometown snake league while others enjoy constant top-5 picks; why do you ask?

Anyway, perhaps later on I'll lay out my key targets in the first few rounds, but this will orbit seven league-winners out of the mid/late rounds to have some fun beyond the top of the board. Scroll down to figure out why Trevor Lawrence, Baker Mayfield, D'Andre Swift, Blake Corum, Mike Evans, Jalen Nailor, and Sam LaPorta are my seven league-winners for the 2026 fantasy football season.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Trevor Lawrence, QB - Jacksonville Jaguars

Lawrence finished as the overall QB4 in most formats last year and was one of six QBs to clear 20 points per game. Whittle that window down to starting in Week 5, and Lawrence was *the* QB1, averaging a full point per game more than anyone else (Lawrence: 22.9, Matthew Stafford 21.9, Josh Allen 21.2).

Yet, Lawrence is currently the consensus QB11 off of draft boards, with the No. 12 slot on ESPN providing the greatest discount. Did I miss a seismic shift in what the team offers through the air? Travis Etienne does not mean that much, or else the Bhayshul Tuten hype wouldn’t be so loud.

Parker Washington is ascending (I’d have written him up if so many hadn’t already!), Jakobi Meyers brings a steady possession skill set, Brian Thomas Jr. is one year removed from an 87-1282-10 rookie campaign and still taken near the top 30 WRs, and then Travis Hunter can mix in. Brenton Strange isn’t some game-breaking TE, but he doesn’t have to be!

More about that Week 5 swing was that, being his first true rushing breakout of the season, he gave us a pair of touchdowns and 54 yards on 10 carries. He then faced the Seahawks and Rams (both losses, seven sacks in each tilt) before the Week 8 bye, so things stayed muted.

Then Jacksonville goes 9-1 down the stretch, losing only to Houston’s elite defense. The Meyers trade pans out, BTJ and Strange return from injuries, and Liam Coen’s creativity plays. Amidst the greater passing volume, Pro Football Reference shows no drop in TLaw’s on-target rate, with a three-percentage-point dip in the bad throw rate.

The first overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft turns 27 in October and remains squarely in his prime. If you’re in a league where folks hoard QBs, then I’m happy to snag Lawrence near the market price. If you’re lucky enough where a 10- or 12-teamer means managers truly stick to one, then you can be one of the last to pluck a signal-caller and sit back with a smile.

 

Baker Mayfield, QB - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One never loves cherry-picking stats or simply brushing over problems, coaching hiccups, or injuries, but the 2025 Buccaneers got absolutely hammered. Offensive players who missed significant time included Evans, Bucky Irving, Chris Godwin Jr., Jalen McMillan, and Tristan Wirfs.

Mayfield was hurt even more than we’d known as last year played out. The headlines were as follows: Week 2 brought a sprained MCL and PCL, as well as a bone bruise, before a biceps tendon injury the following week. He was forced from the second half of Week 12 after an AC joint sprain in his non-throwing shoulder. Surround that with the official injury report laundry list, and…woof.

He played 17 games because that’s the gritty guy he is, completing just 63.2% of his 543 throws after excelling to 71.4% on 570 attempts in ‘25. Before everything came together to wear him down, Mayfield led the Bucs to a 5-1 start and beat the Seahawks on 29-of-33 passing for 379 yards and two scores. But the ship was taking on water, and it did sink to an 8-9 finish.

Then the team didn’t give him the contract extension he was looking for, so add another chip to his now-healthy shoulder. Only one year removed from a top-5 fantasy finish, Mayfield is underpriced and is always there for me in the end.

 

D'Andre Swift, RB - Chicago Bears

Oh no, what’s happened to me? Swift enjoyed career-best marks with 1,087 rushing yards and nine scores in Year 1 of the Ben Johnson Chi-Town experience, adding another 299 yards and a 10th TD on 34 catches.

He may not be a workhorse with Kyle Monangai in town, but I don’t need all of that at this ADP. And Swift still held a 58.3% rate of inside-the-five carries to Monangai’s 38.5% clip. He also edged the rookie on missed tackles forced per attempt, success rate, and explosive run rate.

We have to shout out his teammates Luther Burden III and Colston Loveland for drawing the primary buzz this offseason, with Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze no slouches either. The Bears are a top-10 offense that could find another gear with Johnson now knowing who he’s working with.

Following along with training camp reports from ESPN’s Courtney Cronin, the August 9 session saw her say, “D'Andre Swift has looked terrific through the first two weeks and was seemingly everywhere Sunday: in the run game, passing game and taking a direct snap during 11-on-11 reps.”

Direct snap is an automatic perk-up situation for me. Then the following report for August 11 brought this: “In the first move-the-ball period, Swift got loose and found his way down the right sideline for a 62-yard TD.” I just can't get away from Swift, especially when I've targeted WR early.

 

Blake Corum, RB - Los Angeles Rams

Instead of more Keaton Mitchell propaganda or talking up my J.K. Dobbins shares, I’ll go with LA’s No. 2 (aka the No. 1B) RB. This doesn’t mean I’m out on Kyren Williams, though I can’t say I love the price gap. After Corum shined in Year 2, Sean McVay has said the rusher will be a “big factor” in 2026, with offseason reports of a 50/50 timeshare going around.

I don’t need to remind everyone that McVay’s trust in Williams is baked in, because obviously the market is not buying the 50/50 speak at face value. However, we did get a whopping 5.14 yards per carry on 145 totes last year (746 yards, six TDs) at 8.5 attempts per game. That mark rose to 10.5 rushes per game from Week 7 on.

Though he never topped a 46% snap share, rising above 40% just once, the raw volume and high-scoring ways made that smaller piece of a delicious pie more valuable than others seeing more reps. Their 30.5 points per game was nearly two points higher than the next team, and their 394.6 yards per game also paced the league. Now Myles Garrett makes the defense more potent for positive gamescripts? Okay!

It doesn’t hurt that during fantasy managers’ stretch run in Weeks 13-16, Corum put up an insane 328 yards and five scores on just 44 carries (7.5 YPC). He’s doing all of this next to Kyren. The real “upside wins championships” ceiling notion that you buy into is: what if Williams goes down? You can squirrel away Jarquez Hunter, but Corum is suddenly a top-5 RB.

Williams and Corum were No. 1 and 2 on Pro Football Reference’s success rate leaderboard (this run game works!). Corum has yet to fumble in his career, which reflects strong hands shown in college, while Williams has fumbled seven times in the last two seasons. His explosive rush rate was 50% higher than Williams’ production, providing lightning after Williams wears an opponent down.

If last year’s 65/35 split leans more 55/45, then we’re cooking. If Williams is unavailable, we’re flying. The enthusiasm may not be as high in full PPR formats, where Williams is still a clear favorite, but Corum gaining ground in that department would simply be a sweetener at this point. Ripping off massive gains with a bloated lead is perfectly fine by me.

 

Mike Evans, WR - San Francisco 49ers

Evans has to be one of the best receivers that Kyle Shanahan has been able to scheme for in recent years, and I need to be in on that. There’s nothing I can say to convince those who are hard “out” on him due to the injury risk, because I am not Miss Cleo, but I’ll posit that the risk is comfortably baked in at cost.

Evans and Davante Adams are going to be the “dusty” age-33 WRs who shine as red-zone threats in robust offensive environments. As we discussed with Mayfield, Evans’ 2025 production was dragged down by not only his IR stint, but the overall second-half slog.

Only three TDs and 368 yards with a career-worst 48.4% catch rate is not a new normal. His turning 14 games into 74-1004-11 the year before is a more accurate representation of his play over the 2020-24 era, especially if you want to fold in some missed games.

Why be so confident about the catch rate rebounding? Well, not only do I have more confidence in Shanahan’s offense finding creative ways to utilize Evans and his elite separation, but Brock Purdy is a fantastic slinger to pair with Evans. Per PFR’s on-target leaderboard, Purdy was easily No. 1 at 82.2%, with Allen second at 79.9%.

We’ve already got Ricky Pearsall out for the year and George Kittle working back from a torn Achilles, which further narrows the target-share outcomes toward the top of Evans’ range. A little quad soreness to open training camp doesn’t frighten me. It doesn’t feel good, but I appreciate their being careful and not pushing anything in August.

If anything, it’s helped maintain the tantalizing price point. De'Zhaun Stribling hype is neat, and his ADP is appropriately soaring, but not so much for Evans. His ESPN ADP is 97 as the 92nd player, going behind both Pittsburgh WRs, which feels oh so wrong. I’ll enjoy the double-digit TD role for a future Hall of Famer before folks internalize what Shanny can do with this skill set.

 

Jalen Nailor, WR - Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders saw fit to give Nailor a three-year contract worth roughly $35 million, with $23M guaranteed, to bring some juice to an underwhelming receiver room. Klint Kubiak will surely orient the offense around Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty, but Nailor has no serious barriers to WR reps.

Tre Tucker was a 2023 third-rounder who has shown flashes, but it’s a low floor. Jack Bech was plucked in the second round last year, but only saw 29 targets as the Raiders used Meyers and Tyler Lockett when available. Dont'e Thornton Jr. never got going, and Malik Benson has some offseason hype, but has much to prove as a Day 3 pick.

So now we have Nailor, who ranked 25th out of 84 receivers (min. 250 routes run) in average separation score per Fantasy Points Data Suite. We’re out to paint Nailor’s talent, especially with how sideways the 2025 Vikings went, which led to only 29 catches for 444 yards and four TDs on 53 targets. He caught an eerily similar 28 balls for 414 yards and six scores in ‘24 on 11 fewer targets.

The broader picture you want to gather here is that even as the No. 3 WR on an up-and-down squad, Nailor made splash plays for 10 TDs and a 15.1 Yards-Per-Reception figure on 57 catches. He could easily be the most explosive WR for Kubiak and shouldn’t see the sideline in a thin group, yet he sits with a cheap WR61 ADP. Yeah, I’ll find out if this translates for a few pennies.

 

Sam LaPorta, TE - Detroit Lions

The one-sentence elevator pitch is “TD/health regression candidate with a regular role on a premier offense with dome games galore and no defense on the other side of the ball.” We’ve got a fourth-year TE coming off a back injury who set the bar ridiculously high as a rookie, which is the perfect recipe for a sweet value.

In nine games, LaPorta caught 40-of-49 targets for 489 yards and three scores before a herniated disc from the constant hits ended his season. No one else could rise into his cleats, as all other TEs combined for just 43 targets with subpar production.

But back in 2024, when LaPorta logged a 60-726-7 line over 16 games, he was the clear No. 2 in the red zone. His 19 red-zone targets trailed Amon-Ra St. Brown’s 31, but that gap tightened to 10-9 in favor of St. Brown when it came to end-zone targets. In the nine games LaPorta played last year, he and Gibbs had 6-7 RZ looks behind ARSB (16), with a 16.9% first-read rate (second most).

The runway for LaPorta to rejoin ARSB, Gibbs, and Williams as the Four Lions of the Target Apocalypse is clear. Isiah Pacheco is a downgrade from David Montgomery, and Isaac TeSlaa is not having an encouraging camp, with the team looking for a more well-rounded skill set and route tree to blossom.

Then you have new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing coming over from Arizona, so you know he’s got ideas from utilizing Trey McBride. Detroit, and all of us, will benefit from a refresher on what LaPorta brings to the table.

Detroit will travel to Buffalo and Carolina in Weeks 2 and 4, respectively, but the weather should still be awfully comfortable then. Week 9 is the next outdoor game, but early November in Miami is still clear. They’re then in domes until Week 17 in Chicago! The only West Coast travel ask is Week 5 in Arizona, which is followed by the Week 6 bye. What a clean schedule. I need it!

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

Who Should I Draft?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Draft?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for D'Andre Swift, Blake Corum, Mike Evans, Jalen Nailor, Sam LaPorta:

D'Andre Swift
vs
Davante Adams
D'Andre Swift
vs
Colston Loveland
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jaylen Waddle
D'Andre Swift
vs
Mike Evans
D'Andre Swift
vs
Emeka Egbuka
D'Andre Swift
vs
Luther Burden III
D'Andre Swift
vs
Josh Jacobs
D'Andre Swift
vs
Terry Mclaurin
D'Andre Swift
vs
Garrett Wilson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jameson Williams
D'Andre Swift
vs
Ladd McConkey
D'Andre Swift
vs
Cam Skattebo
D'Andre Swift
vs
Rashee Rice
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jeremiyah Love
D'Andre Swift
vs
Lamar Jackson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
David Montgomery
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tee Higgins
D'Andre Swift
vs
DJ Moore
D'Andre Swift
vs
Zay Flowers
D'Andre Swift
vs
Parker Washington
D'Andre Swift
vs
Breece Hall
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jadarian Price
D'Andre Swift
vs
Devonta Smith
D'Andre Swift
vs
Christian Watson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Josh Allen
D'Andre Swift
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
D'Andre Swift
vs
Javonte Williams
D'Andre Swift
vs
Bucky Irving
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kyren Williams
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jayden Daniels
D'Andre Swift
vs
Trey McBride
D'Andre Swift
vs
Joe Burrow
D'Andre Swift
vs
Malik Nabers
D'Andre Swift
vs
Quinshon Judkins
D'Andre Swift
vs
A.J. Brown
D'Andre Swift
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Chris Olave
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tyler Warren
D'Andre Swift
vs
Nico Collins
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jalen Hurts
D'Andre Swift
vs
Brock Bowers
D'Andre Swift
vs
Drake Maye
D'Andre Swift
vs
George Pickens
D'Andre Swift
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Omarion Hampton
D'Andre Swift
vs
Carnell Tate
D'Andre Swift
vs
Ashton Jeanty
D'Andre Swift
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Derrick Henry
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tony Pollard
D'Andre Swift
vs
De'Von Achane
D'Andre Swift
vs
Rome Odunze
D'Andre Swift
vs
Drake London
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tucker Kraft
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kenneth Walker III
D'Andre Swift
vs
Justin Herbert
D'Andre Swift
vs
Chase Brown
D'Andre Swift
vs
Rico Dowdle
D'Andre Swift
vs
Saquon Barkley
D'Andre Swift
vs
Caleb Williams
D'Andre Swift
vs
Justin Jefferson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Sam Laporta
D'Andre Swift
vs
James Cook III
D'Andre Swift
vs
Trevor Lawrence
D'Andre Swift
vs
CeeDee Lamb
D'Andre Swift
vs
Dak Prescott
D'Andre Swift
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
D'Andre Swift
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
D'Andre Swift
vs
Bijan Robinson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Christian McCaffrey
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jonathan Taylor
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jaylen Warren
D'Andre Swift
vs
J.K. Dobbins
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jonathon Brooks
D'Andre Swift
vs
RJ Harvey
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
D'Andre Swift
vs
Chuba Hubbard
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jordan Mason
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kyle Monangai
D'Andre Swift
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Rachaad White
D'Andre Swift
vs
Keaton Mitchell
D'Andre Swift
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tank Bigsby
D'Andre Swift
vs
Woody Marks
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tyler Allgeier
D'Andre Swift
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tyjae Spears
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jaydon Blue
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jonah Coleman
D'Andre Swift
vs
Alvin Kamara
D'Andre Swift
vs
Sean Tucker
D'Andre Swift
vs
Dylan Sampson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Ray Davis
Blake Corum
vs
Courtland Sutton
Blake Corum
vs
Michael Wilson
Blake Corum
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Blake Corum
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Blake Corum
vs
Brock Purdy
Blake Corum
vs
Jaxson Dart
Blake Corum
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Matthew Stafford
Blake Corum
vs
Josh Downs
Blake Corum
vs
Quentin Johnston
Blake Corum
vs
DK Metcalf
Blake Corum
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Jordan Addison
Blake Corum
vs
Bo Nix
Blake Corum
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Blake Corum
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Blake Corum
vs
Jayden Reed
Blake Corum
vs
RJ Harvey
Blake Corum
vs
Jaylen Warren
Blake Corum
vs
Jared Goff
Blake Corum
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Stefon Diggs
Blake Corum
vs
Dak Prescott
Blake Corum
vs
Xavier Worthy
Blake Corum
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Blake Corum
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Blake Corum
vs
Sam Laporta
Blake Corum
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Caleb Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Baker Mayfield
Blake Corum
vs
Rico Dowdle
Blake Corum
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Blake Corum
vs
Justin Herbert
Blake Corum
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Blake Corum
vs
Tucker Kraft
Blake Corum
vs
Jordan Mason
Blake Corum
vs
Rome Odunze
Blake Corum
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Blake Corum
vs
Tony Pollard
Blake Corum
vs
Kyler Murray
Blake Corum
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Blake Corum
vs
Carnell Tate
Blake Corum
vs
Kyle Monangai
Blake Corum
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Blake Corum
vs
Jordan Love
Blake Corum
vs
Drake Maye
Blake Corum
vs
Matthew Golden
Blake Corum
vs
Jalen Hurts
Blake Corum
vs
Alec Pierce
Blake Corum
vs
Tyler Warren
Blake Corum
vs
George Kittle
Blake Corum
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Blake Corum
vs
Mark Andrews
Blake Corum
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Blake Corum
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Blake Corum
vs
Joe Burrow
Blake Corum
vs
Makai Lemon
Blake Corum
vs
Jayden Daniels
Blake Corum
vs
KC Concepcion
Blake Corum
vs
Bucky Irving
Blake Corum
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Blake Corum
vs
Travis Kelce
Blake Corum
vs
Christian Watson
Blake Corum
vs
Malik Willis
Blake Corum
vs
Jadarian Price
Blake Corum
vs
Rachaad White
Blake Corum
vs
Parker Washington
Blake Corum
vs
Dallas Goedert
Blake Corum
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Blake Corum
vs
Bijan Robinson
Blake Corum
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Blake Corum
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Blake Corum
vs
James Cook III
Blake Corum
vs
Saquon Barkley
Blake Corum
vs
Chase Brown
Blake Corum
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Blake Corum
vs
De'Von Achane
Blake Corum
vs
Derrick Henry
Blake Corum
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Blake Corum
vs
Omarion Hampton
Blake Corum
vs
Kyren Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Javonte Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Breece Hall
Blake Corum
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Blake Corum
vs
Josh Jacobs
Blake Corum
vs
Cam Skattebo
Blake Corum
vs
David Montgomery
Blake Corum
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Blake Corum
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Blake Corum
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Tank Bigsby
Blake Corum
vs
Woody Marks
Blake Corum
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Blake Corum
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Blake Corum
vs
Tyjae Spears
Blake Corum
vs
Jaydon Blue
Mike Evans
vs
Colston Loveland
Mike Evans
vs
Luther Burden III
Mike Evans
vs
D'Andre Swift
Mike Evans
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Mike Evans
vs
Davante Adams
Mike Evans
vs
Jameson Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Mike Evans
vs
Cam Skattebo
Mike Evans
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Mike Evans
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Mike Evans
vs
Josh Jacobs
Mike Evans
vs
Lamar Jackson
Mike Evans
vs
Garrett Wilson
Mike Evans
vs
David Montgomery
Mike Evans
vs
Ladd McConkey
Mike Evans
vs
DJ Moore
Mike Evans
vs
Rashee Rice
Mike Evans
vs
Parker Washington
Mike Evans
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Mike Evans
vs
Jadarian Price
Mike Evans
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Christian Watson
Mike Evans
vs
Tee Higgins
Mike Evans
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Mike Evans
vs
Zay Flowers
Mike Evans
vs
Bucky Irving
Mike Evans
vs
Breece Hall
Mike Evans
vs
Jayden Daniels
Mike Evans
vs
Devonta Smith
Mike Evans
vs
Joe Burrow
Mike Evans
vs
Josh Allen
Mike Evans
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Mike Evans
vs
Javonte Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Mike Evans
vs
Kyren Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Tyler Warren
Mike Evans
vs
Trey McBride
Mike Evans
vs
Jalen Hurts
Mike Evans
vs
Malik Nabers
Mike Evans
vs
Drake Maye
Mike Evans
vs
A.J. Brown
Mike Evans
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Mike Evans
vs
Chris Olave
Mike Evans
vs
Carnell Tate
Mike Evans
vs
Nico Collins
Mike Evans
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Brock Bowers
Mike Evans
vs
Tony Pollard
Mike Evans
vs
George Pickens
Mike Evans
vs
Rome Odunze
Mike Evans
vs
Omarion Hampton
Mike Evans
vs
Tucker Kraft
Mike Evans
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Mike Evans
vs
Justin Herbert
Mike Evans
vs
Derrick Henry
Mike Evans
vs
Rico Dowdle
Mike Evans
vs
De'Von Achane
Mike Evans
vs
Caleb Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Drake London
Mike Evans
vs
Sam Laporta
Mike Evans
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Mike Evans
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Mike Evans
vs
Chase Brown
Mike Evans
vs
Dak Prescott
Mike Evans
vs
Saquon Barkley
Mike Evans
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Justin Jefferson
Mike Evans
vs
Jaylen Warren
Mike Evans
vs
James Cook III
Mike Evans
vs
Jayden Reed
Mike Evans
vs
Puka Nacua
Mike Evans
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Mike Evans
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Mike Evans
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Mike Evans
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Mike Evans
vs
Jordan Addison
Mike Evans
vs
DK Metcalf
Mike Evans
vs
Josh Downs
Mike Evans
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Courtland Sutton
Mike Evans
vs
Michael Wilson
Mike Evans
vs
Quentin Johnston
Mike Evans
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Stefon Diggs
Mike Evans
vs
Xavier Worthy
Mike Evans
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Mike Evans
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Mike Evans
vs
Matthew Golden
Mike Evans
vs
Alec Pierce
Mike Evans
vs
Makai Lemon
Mike Evans
vs
KC Concepcion
Mike Evans
vs
Jalen Coker
Mike Evans
vs
Khalil Shakir
Mike Evans
vs
Romeo Doubs
Mike Evans
vs
Jayden Higgins
Mike Evans
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Mike Evans
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Mike Evans
vs
Devaughn Vele
Mike Evans
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Mike Evans
vs
Jalen McMillan
Jalen Nailor
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jalen Nailor
vs
Hunter Henry
Jalen Nailor
vs
Woody Marks
Jalen Nailor
vs
Jauan Jennings
Jalen Nailor
vs
Denzel Boston
Jalen Nailor
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jalen Nailor
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jalen Nailor
vs
Houston Texans
Jalen Nailor
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Jalen Nailor
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jalen Nailor
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jalen Nailor
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Jalen Nailor
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jalen Nailor
vs
Cam Ward
Jalen Nailor
vs
Brenton Strange
Jalen Nailor
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jalen Nailor
vs
Jalen McMillan
Jalen Nailor
vs
Bryce Young
Jalen Nailor
vs
Daniel Jones
Jalen Nailor
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Jalen Nailor
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jalen Nailor
vs
Tre Tucker
Jalen Nailor
vs
Sam Darnold
Jalen Nailor
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Jalen Nailor
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jalen Nailor
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jalen Nailor
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jalen Nailor
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jalen Nailor
vs
Tyler Shough
Jalen Nailor
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Jalen Nailor
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jalen Nailor
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Jalen Nailor
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jalen Nailor
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jalen Nailor
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jalen Nailor
vs
Cam Little
Jalen Nailor
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Jalen Nailor
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jalen Nailor
vs
Jayden Higgins
Jalen Nailor
vs
Jaydon Blue
Jalen Nailor
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jalen Nailor
vs
Denver Broncos
Jalen Nailor
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jalen Nailor
vs
Jonah Coleman
Jalen Nailor
vs
Jake Ferguson
Jalen Nailor
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jalen Nailor
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jalen Nailor
vs
Pat Bryant
Jalen Nailor
vs
Jalen Coker
Jalen Nailor
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jalen Nailor
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jalen Nailor
vs
Calvin Ridley
Jalen Nailor
vs
Rachaad White
Jalen Nailor
vs
Jason Myers
Jalen Nailor
vs
Malik Willis
Jalen Nailor
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jalen Nailor
vs
Travis Kelce
Jalen Nailor
vs
Cameron Dicker
Jalen Nailor
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jalen Nailor
vs
Sean Tucker
Jalen Nailor
vs
KC Concepcion
Jalen Nailor
vs
Tre Harris
Jalen Nailor
vs
Makai Lemon
Jalen Nailor
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jalen Nailor
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jalen Nailor
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Jalen Nailor
vs
Mark Andrews
Jalen Nailor
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jalen Nailor
vs
George Kittle
Jalen Nailor
vs
Ray Davis
Jalen Nailor
vs
Puka Nacua
Jalen Nailor
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jalen Nailor
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jalen Nailor
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jalen Nailor
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jalen Nailor
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jalen Nailor
vs
Drake London
Jalen Nailor
vs
George Pickens
Jalen Nailor
vs
Nico Collins
Jalen Nailor
vs
Chris Olave
Jalen Nailor
vs
A.J. Brown
Jalen Nailor
vs
Malik Nabers
Jalen Nailor
vs
Devonta Smith
Jalen Nailor
vs
Zay Flowers
Jalen Nailor
vs
Tee Higgins
Jalen Nailor
vs
Rashee Rice
Jalen Nailor
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jalen Nailor
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jalen Nailor
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jalen Nailor
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jalen Nailor
vs
Davante Adams
Jalen Nailor
vs
Luther Burden III
Jalen Nailor
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jalen Nailor
vs
Jameson Williams
Jalen Nailor
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jalen Nailor
vs
DJ Moore
Jalen Nailor
vs
Parker Washington
Jalen Nailor
vs
Christian Watson
Jalen Nailor
vs
Carnell Tate
Jalen Nailor
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Sam Laporta
vs
Caleb Williams
Sam Laporta
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Sam Laporta
vs
Rico Dowdle
Sam Laporta
vs
Dak Prescott
Sam Laporta
vs
Justin Herbert
Sam Laporta
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Sam Laporta
vs
Tucker Kraft
Sam Laporta
vs
Jaylen Warren
Sam Laporta
vs
Rome Odunze
Sam Laporta
vs
Jayden Reed
Sam Laporta
vs
Tony Pollard
Sam Laporta
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Sam Laporta
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Sam Laporta
vs
Jordan Addison
Sam Laporta
vs
Carnell Tate
Sam Laporta
vs
DK Metcalf
Sam Laporta
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Sam Laporta
vs
Josh Downs
Sam Laporta
vs
Drake Maye
Sam Laporta
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Sam Laporta
vs
Jalen Hurts
Sam Laporta
vs
Brock Purdy
Sam Laporta
vs
Tyler Warren
Sam Laporta
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Sam Laporta
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Sam Laporta
vs
Courtland Sutton
Sam Laporta
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Sam Laporta
vs
Blake Corum
Sam Laporta
vs
Joe Burrow
Sam Laporta
vs
Michael Wilson
Sam Laporta
vs
Jayden Daniels
Sam Laporta
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Sam Laporta
vs
Bucky Irving
Sam Laporta
vs
Jaxson Dart
Sam Laporta
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Sam Laporta
vs
Matthew Stafford
Sam Laporta
vs
Christian Watson
Sam Laporta
vs
Quentin Johnston
Sam Laporta
vs
Jadarian Price
Sam Laporta
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Sam Laporta
vs
Parker Washington
Sam Laporta
vs
Bo Nix
Sam Laporta
vs
DJ Moore
Sam Laporta
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Sam Laporta
vs
David Montgomery
Sam Laporta
vs
RJ Harvey
Sam Laporta
vs
Lamar Jackson
Sam Laporta
vs
Jared Goff
Sam Laporta
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Sam Laporta
vs
Stefon Diggs
Sam Laporta
vs
Cam Skattebo
Sam Laporta
vs
Xavier Worthy
Sam Laporta
vs
Jameson Williams
Sam Laporta
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Sam Laporta
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Sam Laporta
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Sam Laporta
vs
Luther Burden III
Sam Laporta
vs
Baker Mayfield
Sam Laporta
vs
Mike Evans
Sam Laporta
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Sam Laporta
vs
Colston Loveland
Sam Laporta
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Sam Laporta
vs
D'Andre Swift
Sam Laporta
vs
Jordan Mason
Sam Laporta
vs
Davante Adams
Sam Laporta
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Sam Laporta
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Sam Laporta
vs
Kyler Murray
Sam Laporta
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Sam Laporta
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Sam Laporta
vs
Brock Bowers
Sam Laporta
vs
Trey McBride
Sam Laporta
vs
George Kittle
Sam Laporta
vs
Mark Andrews
Sam Laporta
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Sam Laporta
vs
Travis Kelce
Sam Laporta
vs
Dallas Goedert
Sam Laporta
vs
Jake Ferguson
Sam Laporta
vs
Isaiah Likely
Sam Laporta
vs
Brenton Strange
Sam Laporta
vs
Juwan Johnson
Sam Laporta
vs
Hunter Henry
Sam Laporta
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Sam Laporta
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Sam Laporta
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Sam Laporta
vs
Dalton Schultz
Sam Laporta
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Sam Laporta
vs
Cade Otton
Sam Laporta
vs
Greg Dulcich
Sam Laporta
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Sam Laporta
vs
Colby Parkinson
Sam Laporta
vs
Mike Gesicki
Sam Laporta
vs
AJ Barner
Sam Laporta
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Sam Laporta
vs
Gunnar Helm
Sam Laporta
vs
Michael Mayer
Sam Laporta
vs
David Njoku
Sam Laporta
vs
Evan Engram
Sam Laporta
vs
Darren Waller
Sam Laporta
vs
Darnell Washington

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

2026 Underdog Fantasy Football Rankings
2026 DraftKings Best Ball Rankings
Updated Top 400 TE-Premium Ranks
Superflex/2QB Rankings: Top 315



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Shohei Ohtani

Scheduled to Throw Another Bullpen on Tuesday
Keenan Allen

Signs with Colts
Haywood Highsmith

Signs One-Year Deal with Suns
Houston Rockets

Sean Pedulla Signs Two-Way Deal with Rockets
Klay Thompson

Heat Desperately Want to Sign Klay Thompson
Atlanta Hawks

Kyle Korver Stepping Down as Hawks Assistant General Manager
Kawhi Leonard

Trade to Toronto to be Finalized
Christian McCaffrey

is Actually Dealing with Tightness, Not a Hold-In
Max Fried

Heading to Injured List With Elbow Bone Bruise
Ketel Marte

Diamondbacks Place Ketel Marte on Restricted List
Hunter Goodman

Scratched Again With Shoulder Inflammation
Scottie Scheffler

Coming Off Second Win of the Season
Jordyn Tyson

Expected to Miss Two Months With Hamstring Injury
Kyle Monangai

to Miss Multiple Weeks With Hyperextended Knee
CFB

Running Back Tikey Hayes Dismissed from Nebraska Program
Breece Hall

Groin Injury Considered Minor
Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodon to Return on Tuesday Against Baltimore
Maikel Garcia

Reinstated From Injured List and Starting on Monday
Puka Nacua

Could Miss Entire Week of Practice
TreVeyon Henderson

Could Be Headed for 50-50 Backfield Split
Dansby Swanson

Grade 2 Oblique Strain for Dansby Swanson, Could Miss 4-6 Weeks
Emeka Egbuka

Buccaneers Unsure if Emeka Egbuka Will be Ready for Week 1
CFB

EJ Crowell Expected to be Ready for Week 1
CFB

Houston Managing Conner Weigman's Reps in Camp
Jaylen Waddle

Returns to Practice Monday
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. has Lead in West Virginia Quarterback Competition
Oneil Cruz

Activated From the 60-Day Injured List
CFB

Oklahoma Starting Center Jake Maikkula to Miss Time with Knee Injury
Jeremiyah Love

Could Have Featured Role Without Every-Down Work
Malik Nabers

has "Looked Great," Expected to be Ready for Week 1
NHL

Nicolas Aube-Kubel Heads to KHL
NHL

Jeff Skinner Inks One-Year Deal With Swiss Club
Brad Marchand

Could Miss Start of Season
Ian Machado Garry

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Islam Makhachev

Defends His Welterweight Title
Breece Hall

Diagnosed with Groin Strain, Will Undergo Further Evaluation
CFB

Christopher Vizzina Expected to Start in Week 1 Against LSU
Gillian Robertson

Outclassed At UFC 330
Gillian Robertson

Mackenzie Dern Dominates Gillian Robertson To Win Title Fight
CFB

Aaron Philo Takes Most First-Team Reps in Florida's Scrimmage
CFB

Cam Vaughn Dismissed from Miami Program
Kauê Fernandes

Kaue Fernandes Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Breece Hall

Exits Practice Early with Potential Groin Injury
Herbert Jones

Eyes Shooting Bounce-Back
Jalin Turner

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Philadelphia 76ers

76ers Hire Tommy Balcetis as Basketball Intelligence Lead
Trendon Watford

Lands with Pelicans
Miles Bridges

Likely to Wait on Extension
Drake Maye

Taking Advantage of Surrounding Talent
Bryan Woo

Pulled as a Precaution With Shoulder Soreness
Brice Turang

Lined Up to Return on Tuesday
Alec Pierce

to Miss All of Training Camp
Dansby Swanson

to Go on Injured List With Oblique Injury
Dallas Mavericks

Mavericks GM Mike Schmitz Backs Dusty May for NBA Jump
Cooper Flagg

Draws Offseason Praise from Mavericks GM
Dereck Lively II

Making Progress in Foot Recovery
Haywood Highsmith

Remains Backburner Option for Heat
Anthony Edwards

Backs Timberwolves' Retooled Roster
Jeremiyah Love

Dealing with a High-Ankle Sprain, Likely Done for Preseason
CFB

South Carolina Wideouts Jayden Sellers, Jayden Gibson Out for Season
CFB

Rocky Beers Standing Out as Red-Zone Target
Kyle Monangai

Suffers Knee Injury, Limps Off Practice Field
Tucker Kraft

Packers Could Limit Tucker Kraft's Snap Count Throughout First Half
Jeremiyah Love

Cardinals Hopeful Jeremiyah Love Will be Ready for Week 1
Shane McClanahan

to Return on Monday
MLB

MLB Legend Tommy John Passes Away
Joey Logano

Earns Second Victory of 2026 at Richmond
Chase Briscoe

Misses the Victory at Richmond after Leading the Most Laps
Austin Cindric

Scores his Best Finish of the 2026 Season so far at Richmond
Denny Hamlin

Places Fourth and Maintains the Championship Lead
Ryan Blaney

Ends Richmond with A Finish of 13th Despite Stage Win
CFB

Joe Jackson Remains Atop Kansas State Depth Chart
Christian McCaffrey

Still Not Practicing, Injury Concerns Continue to Rise
CFB

Turbo Richard Pushing for Lead-Back Duties at Indiana
CFB

TCU Quarterback Jaden Craig Has Exceeded Expectations
CFB

Auburn Expects "Big Things" from Chas Nimrod in Return to SEC
CFB

Javin Gordon Leading Tennessee's RB2 Competition
CFB

Tennessee Coaching Staff "Pleased" with George MacIntyre's Consistency
Tyler Soderstrom

A's Place Tyler Soderstrom on Injured List With Hip Impingement
CFB

Jared Curtis Flashes in Vanderbilt's Team Scrimmage
Parker Washington

has Established Himself as Jaguars' WR1
Cody Bellinger

Could Be Activated Next Weekend
Jacob deGrom

Good News for Jacob deGrom, But Unlikely to Make his Next Start
NBA

Patrick Beverley Lands with Boulazac
Tyrese Haliburton

Calls Out Road Opener
Carter Bryant

Reflects on Rough NBA Welcome
NBA

Lester Quinones Remains on Real Madrid's Radar
Dillon Brooks

Looks to Expand Game
Paul Skenes

to Have Start Pushed Back Due to Recovery Concerns
Trea Turner

Exits Early Due to Knee Injury
Logan Webb

Removed with Back Tightness
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Blasts Three Home Runs in Historic Debut
Kyle Tucker

Held Out of Dodgers' Lineup Due to Frustrations
Ryan Blaney

Has Ryan Blaney Finally Figured Out Richmond?
Joey Logano

Should Have Another Good Points Day at Richmond
Kyle Busch

Denny Hamlin Looking to Tie Kyle Busch with Six Richmond Wins
Christopher Bell

Can Christopher Bell Finally Get a Win at Richmond?
Ty Gibbs

Qualifies Fourth at Richmond
Kyle Larson

Will Start 30th at Richmond
Chase Briscoe

Has Never Finished in the Top 10 at Richmond
William Byron

Leads Hendrick Motorsports in Qualifying at Richmond
Tyler Reddick

Is Tyler Reddick a Must-Play in DFS at Richmond?
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back Into the Top 10 at Richmond?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Has Upside at Richmond
Austin Dillon

Can Austin Dillon Win Three in a Row at Richmond?
Josh Berry

Looks Strong for Richmond as He Races for His Career
CFB

Tennessee Safety Edrees Farooq To Miss 2026 Season
Max Strus

Emerges as Cavaliers Trade Piece
NBA

Olivier Sarr Signs Two-Year Deal with Real Madrid
CFB

Winston Watkins Jr. Logs Limited Practice
CFB

Isaac Brown Fully Participating in Friday's Practice
CFB

Quinn Clark Breaking Out at Nebraska Practice
Ian Machado Garry

Can Become The New Welterweight Champion
Islam Makhachev

Set For His First Welterweight Title Defense
Mackenzie Dern

Set To Defend Her Title
Gillian Robertson

Set For UFC 330 Co-Main Event
Kauê Fernandes

Kaue Fernandes Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Jalin Turner

Returns At UFC 330
NHL

Boris Katchouk Signs With KHL Team
Jack Roslovic

Excited for New Chapter in Toronto
WAS

Ilya Protas Expected to Have Full-Time NHL Role in 2026-27
Dylan Larkin

Could Start Season With Red Wings
Zach Werenski

Hints at Long-Term Future With Blue Jackets
Aaron Rai

Hoping his Putter Cooperates at TPC Southwind
Hideki Matsuyama

Brings Elite Form to FedEx St. Jude Championship
Justin Rose

a Boom-or-Bust Option at TPC Southwind
Tom Kim

Offers Strong Value at TPC Southwind
Si Woo Kim

Brings Elite Ball-Striking to TPC Southwind
Ryan Gerard

Hoping to Rebound at TPC Southwind
Patrick Cantlay

Building Toward Another Strong Playoff Run
Akshay Bhatia

Looking to Bounce Back at TPC Southwind
Collin Morikawa

Makes Excellent Case For Trusting Him at TPC Southwind
Justin Thomas

Begins Push for Tour Championship This Week in Memphis
Jordan Spieth

Looking to Move Into top 50 on FedEx Cup in Memphis
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (8/18/26)
MLB Bullpen Depth Charts: Closers and Saves
MLB DFS Lineup Picks: Monday, 8/17
Waiver Wire Rankings: Hitters and Pitchers